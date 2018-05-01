Pat Buchanan Blasts Bibi: He's "Been Crying Wolf For Decades" About Iran

Following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's powerpoint presentation Monday evening - allegedly demonstrating captured evidence, documents, and computer disks, showing a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program much more advanced and ambitious than the Iranian government publicly admits existed - Pat Buchanan joined Sean Hannity on his show to discuss the reality behind Bibi's warning.

As RealClearPolitics' Tim Hains reports, Buchanan pulled no punches in his criticism, exclaiming that the Israeli PM has been "crying wolf for decades" about Iran and that "Bibi Netanyahu, with due respect, wants the United States to fight a war with Iran on Israel's behalf."

"I don't want my country getting into another war," Buchanan said about Netanyahu's revelation. "The reason Iran doesn't have a bomb is because they don't want it. They could have built a bomb." "Tell the IAEA to go in and either confirm or deny what Netanyahu said. "Don't rely on him. Rely on our CIA coming out and saying, 'We were wrong, Netanyahu is right, they have a secret atomic bomb program and they're working on it right now and they have been and we were lied to.'" "If the CIA and DIA do that, I would say first to fire the guys in charge who didn't cover it. And second, maybe we should act, but certainly not act on second-hand documents and a press conference from Bibi Netanyahu." "What are we going to do, rely on a press conference from Bibi Netanyahu to go to war?"

And Buchanan is not alone in his disdain for Bibi's historic warmongering and lies.

Liberty Blitzkrieg's Mike Krieger notes that, of course, this isn’t the first time Netanyahu aggressively pitched the U.S. on war in the Middle East. He did the exact same thing, using the exact same playbook, in the run up to the Iraq war.

Fortunately, we have video evidence of his 2002 testimony to Congress, during which he hyperventilated and exaggerated about Iraq’s grave threat to the world as a result of its non-existsent WMDs. The guy was so incredibly wrong on Iraq, to such a disastrous degree, it’s amazing anyone listens to him at all anymore.

What follows are two must watch video clips from Netanyahu’s 2002 testimony. One of the more memorable — and spectacularly wrong — claims he made back then was when he proclaimed:

“If you take out Saddam, I guarantee, it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region”

Watch for yourself.

Instead, we got a failed state and the creation of ISIS. But hey, everyone makes mistakes that lead to the pointless murder of hundreds of thousands.

But that’s just a taste. In the clip below he all but guarantees (wrongly) that Saddam was putting all his energy into creating a nuclear bomb, and he talks repeatedly about “washing machine” sized centrifuges being surreptitiously moved around Iraq to evade the watchful eye of weapons inspectors.

In reality, Iraq simply didn’t have WMD.

Fast forward to today and Netanyahu is doing the exact same thing he did back in 2002, except he’s dropping a “Q” and replacing it with an “N” and asking the U.S. to hold hands with Israel and they instigate another calamitous conflict in a desperate attempt to solidify regional dominance.

None of this surprises me, and I’ve been warning about it in detail since early last year. I continue to believe another major military mistake in the Middle East will be the final nail in the coffin of the U.S. empire. When exactly this final mistake happens is hard to know, but I expect it to occur over the next several years. The ducks are all being put in a row.

