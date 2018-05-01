Pat Buchanan Blasts Bibi: He's "Been Crying Wolf For Decades" About Iran

Following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's powerpoint presentation Monday evening - allegedly demonstrating captured evidence, documents, and computer disks, showing a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program much more advanced and ambitious than the Iranian government publicly admits existed - Pat Buchanan joined Sean Hannity on his show to discuss the reality behind Bibi's warning.
As RealClearPolitics' Tim Hains reports, Buchanan pulled no punches in his criticism, exclaiming that the Israeli PM has been "crying wolf for decades" about Iran and that "Bibi Netanyahu, with due respect, wants the United States to fight a war with Iran on Israel's behalf."
"I don't want my country getting into another war," Buchanan said about Netanyahu's revelation.
"The reason Iran doesn't have a bomb is because they don't want it. They could have built a bomb."
"Tell the IAEA to go in and either confirm or deny what Netanyahu said.
"Don't rely on him. Rely on our CIA coming out and saying, 'We were wrong, Netanyahu is right, they have a secret atomic bomb program and they're working on it right now and they have been and we were lied to.'"
"If the CIA and DIA do that, I would say first to fire the guys in charge who didn't cover it. And second, maybe we should act, but certainly not act on second-hand documents and a press conference from Bibi Netanyahu."
"What are we going to do, rely on a press conference from Bibi Netanyahu to go to war?"
And Buchanan is not alone in his disdain for Bibi's historic warmongering and lies.
H/T to @snarwani for the above
Liberty Blitzkrieg's Mike Krieger notes that, of course, this isn’t the first time Netanyahu aggressively pitched the U.S. on war in the Middle East. He did the exact same thing, using the exact same playbook, in the run up to the Iraq war.
Fortunately, we have video evidence of his 2002 testimony to Congress, during which he hyperventilated and exaggerated about Iraq’s grave threat to the world as a result of its non-existsent WMDs. The guy was so incredibly wrong on Iraq, to such a disastrous degree, it’s amazing anyone listens to him at all anymore.
What follows are two must watch video clips from Netanyahu’s 2002 testimony. One of the more memorable — and spectacularly wrong — claims he made back then was when he proclaimed:
“If you take out Saddam, I guarantee, it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region”
Watch for yourself.
Instead, we got a failed state and the creation of ISIS. But hey, everyone makes mistakes that lead to the pointless murder of hundreds of thousands.
But that’s just a taste. In the clip below he all but guarantees (wrongly) that Saddam was putting all his energy into creating a nuclear bomb, and he talks repeatedly about “washing machine” sized centrifuges being surreptitiously moved around Iraq to evade the watchful eye of weapons inspectors.
In reality, Iraq simply didn’t have WMD.
Fast forward to today and Netanyahu is doing the exact same thing he did back in 2002, except he’s dropping a “Q” and replacing it with an “N” and asking the U.S. to hold hands with Israel and they instigate another calamitous conflict in a desperate attempt to solidify regional dominance.
None of this surprises me, and I’ve been warning about it in detail since early last year. I continue to believe another major military mistake in the Middle East will be the final nail in the coffin of the U.S. empire. When exactly this final mistake happens is hard to know, but I expect it to occur over the next several years. The ducks are all being put in a row.
* * *
He’s been saying the same shit for 25 years
https://theintercept.com/2015/03/02/brief-history-netanyahu-crying-wolf-iranian-nuclear-bomb/
while building his own nukes and committing war crimes like its free...oh, and he stole nuke triggers from the US.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/fbi-documents-show-israeli-pm-worked-in-nuclear-smuggling-ring/32186/
Watch his 2002 testimony to Congress...watch his lying scumbag face. He’s lying... you may be able to tell.
then consider that it’s basically the same sort of ‘neocons’ (Israel Firster proxy Zionism... getting the US military to advance Israel’s expansive interests) trying to gin up a war - and not for vital US interests.
http://www.elephantjournal.com/2015/03/the-most-dangerous-ally-how-israel-makes-us-fight/
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2004/01/lie-factory/
In the Middle East Israhell is the PROBLEM, not Iran.
Worse, Trump is Satanyahoo's enabler.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to go watch his his 2002… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Factual Pat makes an anti-$emitic...
In reply to In the Middle East Israhell… by beepbop
Bibi is Satan's spawn or Satan's Yahoo, and a child killer.
Time to get rid of him and his shitty apartheid country that's leading the world to catastrophe.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Israhell is a racist country that hates all its neighbors. Why Eastern European nomads (aka Ashkenazic Khazarians) went to live there, pretending to be Hebrews, is beyond any comprehension.
In reply to Bibi, Satan's spawn or Yahoo… by revolla
Good Lord Man! Again! Are you seriously trying to get yourself killed with such blasphemy!?
Note to those at the Ministry of Truth; I fully support Israel and would like that recorded in my file.
Good Day Sirs.
In reply to Israhell is a racist country… by bananas
But it's ok if Israel has 200 nuke bombs?
.......I'll start to listen when Israel gives them up.
In reply to Israhell is a racist country… by bananas
Agree.
In reply to In the Middle East Israhell… by beepbop
The guy was so incredibly wrong on Iraq, to such a disastrous degree, it’s amazing anyone listens to him at all anymore.
How many people that infest politics and the M.I.C. could we say that about?? Hundreds?? Thousands?? It's time they shut the fuck up. If not, maybe we should make sure they shut the fuck up . . . permanently.
In reply to Bibi, Satan's spawn or Yahoo… by revolla
Waiting for the JIDF trolls to arrive and start bashing people who dare to question the veracity of Netty King of the jews.
You don't want to get into a war with Iran over Bibi the bullshitter? You must be an antisemite!
They say it with a straight face, all the while gargling on Saudi cojones
In reply to go watch his his 2002… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Israel doesn't give a damn about anyone except itself. They treat America like a slave who pays for the privilege.
Because it is nearly half psychos.... we, here in the States, are only around 25%... imagine if we were nearly 50%?!! That's the situation in Israel... remember Abby Martin's interviews?:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG29FnXZm4F5U8xpqs1cs1Q/videos
She was on Joe Rogan's the other day talking about her time there... we complain about the whole libtard thing here, but most of them are merely ignorant sheeple led astray.. on purpose, but still ignorant, but in Israel, it's mostly psychos running wild and partying hard on AMerican debt.
Of course, Bibi is a psychopath.... most all of them in govt are... mostly Ashkenazi, which should explain some of that as well.
In reply to Israel doesn't give a damn… by sidfalco
And so have "You" and YOUR GOVERNMENT Pat!... "LIED" MANY... MANY... MANY... TIMES OVER (https://www.9-11commission.gov/report/911Report.pdf) in order to start wars and occupation(s) that is!!!
And the REMEDY FOR MAKING THEM STOP if you and other whores LIKE YOU that make $$$money on those LIES and being indifferent and neutral to them WILL SIMPLY JUST TELL THE TRUTH
https://www.ae911truth.org/
Here's a bet Pat... YOU'LL "NEVER" sign it even though you know it's the TRUTH!!!
Buchanan has never been too big on Israel- it's one of the reasons they railroaded him in '96 when he had tremendous momentum in the primaries vs Dole and then he might have had a good chance of taking out Clinton. Buchanan was always a small govt, US First-er- like the Orange Dotard was on the campaign trail.
In reply to And so have "You" and YOUR… by Son of Captain Nemo
If your memory of his love for "Dick" Nixon and being steadfast to the "Gulf of Tonkin" war...
Not small .gov enough!...
In reply to Buchanan has never been too… by Juggernaut x2
Um, when a politician opens his mouth, do you ever expect much truth to come out? That goes for US, Israel, Iran, Syria, EU, UK, Mexico, China, NK, etc etc. It's all a chess game of bluffing and posturing. Israel is not special in that regard.
We don't shell out hundreds of billions of $ to the others like we do to Israel.
In reply to Um, when a politician opens… by Bryan
...And, just where are Paul Wolfowitz & Richard Pearle when jew need them?!!
The only two candidates in the u.s. election (2016) were both Israeli firsters, and the u.s. populace voted for them.
You get what you paid for 'murika, now be a good little boy and send your young to die for Israel!
MAGA!
"if you take out Saddam, I guarantee, it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region”
and he is correct for his neocon friends agenda
And yet American politicians are willing to send American soldiers to die for Israel again and again and again....Saddam has nuclear weapons, no wait Iran does, no wait Syria does.....I mean ‘Murica......
The islamic cult deserves to be and should be destroyed, regardless of what bibi says is true or not - get with the strategic big picture, ie their agenda is to conquer and assimilate us, so it's either them or us. Policy should be to eradicate them all, by any means.
They would not flock to Europe and the US if we did not bomb their countries to rubble. Of course- their migration to Europe is all by design. It's a win-win for the Zionists- the MidEast empties of Muslims and Christian Europe's culture is destroyed
In reply to The islamic cult deserves to… by InnVestuhrr
take your wheelbarrow full of money warmongering somewhere else
In reply to The islamic cult deserves to… by InnVestuhrr
US should pull out of the Iran treaty, not because of Israel but because of our own self-interest. We have enough domestic oil resources and reserves to give the middle finger to the entire region and should do so. Starve them mfs like some California redneck cult member with 20 kids.
Lying our way into another war. Thanks Trump, Pompeo, and fucking Bolton. Though, this one won't be fought in some shit hole across the world. Iran remembers Flame, and they have a competent cyber army. Just last month, it was reported that Russia was able to compromise the US electrical grid.
Iran will too. This war will be fought on US soil.
So Why doesn’t anyone ever takeout the bully ????
It would be bad for politicians who love big Jewish donors?
In reply to So Why doesn’t anyone ever… by Seasmoke
Nixon got us out of Viet Nam
what happened since? MIC/AIPAC/Neo-Con clusterfuck became more orgiastic in the ME.
TOMAHAWK Missile Price: about $1.5M each
Restaurant waitress median wage: +/- $25K
I say let Israel take their 140,000 person Defense force and invade a country the size of Texas.
They'd much rather have US do the fighting for them, as in Iraq.
In reply to I say let Israel take their… by Catullus
And the Israelis elected that person! Beggars belief.
it takes pat to call out the asshole in israel because the guys and girls you elected are connected at the mouth with israeli cock.
In the face of hard evidence the statements supporting Iran are absolutely Orwellian aren't they? Let's ignore the facts and just 'emote' isn't reserved just to Liberals and Muslims.
Target hit, Im out...
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/3/3atNrKeI.png
I guess you could say that Nutinyahoo has Chutzpah if nothing else. Israel stole our atomic secrets and have been building nukes for decades while refusing to join the non proliferation treaty. On top of it all, they constantly accuse others of doing the same. I can't understand why Trump has this undying support for Israel and it's corrupt leaders. Even Jerome Corsi is buying into this latest lie. Screw him, I can get better Q drop analysis without him grandstanding and constantly trying to milk every video for every dime. Check out Stroppy Me for no nonsense earliest Q posts.
These FALSE FLAG creations are so last decade that even the dogs on the street can smell the BS.
The israelis are not Jews. They are European descended, jewish converted askenazis and the state of israel is nothing more than a modern day land grab in Palestine, much like the medieval crusades.
The little Khazars will not last as long as the 168 years of the original crusades.
The little Khazars bleat and whine incessantly about their treatment from Germany in WW2 and they have turned Gaza into the largest genocide camp in the world? All thats missing are the ovens.
ALL FUNDED AND SUPPORTED BY AMERICA & ITS EUROPEAN ACOLYTES
You live by the sword and you will eventually die by the sword you dirty little cockroaches.