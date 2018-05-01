SNAP is down over 19% after-hours following a dramatic miss for sales as users abandoned the app following its disastrous redesign.
-
Daily active users were 191 million in the period, missing the 194.3 million average analyst estimate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
-
Revenue rose to $230.7 million, below predictions for $244.9 million.
Over the past several months, Bloomberg notes, the company has altered the way its app works, separating conversations with friends from posts by media companies and public figures.
That caused confusion and criticism from users and celebrities, and led some marketers to spend less on advertising, even as Snap shifted to an automated ad-sales system.
The company said it will keep tweaking the design, leading to uncertainty in the months ahead. Snap also lost several top executives and cut 7 percent of its staff in a reorganization.
“Snap is going through a painful maturation phase,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst at GBH Insights.
Wall Street was looking for “further red flags around the company’s much-discussed app redesign,” he said.
SNAP is plunging to its lowest since August...well below $12...
SNAP is now down 30% from its IPO price of $17.
And it's not going to get better soon as Snap Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan said in prepared remarks to investors that growth will also be hurt by the redesign in the second quarter.
But don't forget, it's a camera company!!
Comments
Oh Snap!
My wife enjoyed the app.....and she would have fun with it...Then they changed it. She was upset because she enjoyed it. She uses it no more. That shows you how bad they fucked up. My wife barely uses Facebook...is not a Social app user...she only liked snap chat. Now......It's gone.
As soon as they fucked this app up for my wife I knew I should have shorted the stock.
.
ZH Take note.
In reply to Oh Snap! by StackShinyStuff
Please keep us informed of any other apps she stops using too. She could be the next NostraSnapus.
In reply to My wife enjoyed the app… by takeaction
Common problem...
So many websites make redesigns that the customers hate.
Always makes you ask, "What were they thinking?"
Dumb shits!
In reply to Please keep us informed of… by NugginFuts
like Meetup..... redesigned themselves into obscurity.
In reply to So many websites make… by wee-weed up
Like every time Google "iterates" one of their apps or web properties... except somehow they're still better than the competition.
In reply to like Meetup..... redesigned… by Automatic Choke
They were thinking "How can we piss off takeaction's wife?"
My teenage niece still uses it daily. When she stops too, I'll short the hell out of it.
In reply to So many websites make… by wee-weed up
More likely, the design team was thinking "how can we keep our jobs if the company keeps the old, successful design."
In reply to They were thinking "How can… by NugginFuts
anti-Gartman.
In reply to Please keep us informed of… by NugginFuts
what is snap?
isn't that what you add to crackle and pop to get breakfast cereal?
In reply to Please keep us informed of… by NugginFuts
lol noggin fats!!
In reply to Please keep us informed of… by NugginFuts
Snap into a slimjim.
In reply to Oh Snap! by StackShinyStuff
I enjoy seeing these tech assholes get chopped to bytes.
"Anytime a new industry emerges, many turtles hatch, few make it to the sea."
^ wisdom from the dot com crash
In reply to I enjoy seeing these tech… by Aliens-R-Us
Never heard of them.
"What's a widget?!"
"It's a fictional product. It doesn't matter."
In reply to Never heard of them. by BGO
An app that Millenials use to send pics of their genitalia to one another
In reply to Never heard of them. by BGO
Yeah, but do a Google image search on "Miranda Kerr" and you can see where the CEO has been spending his time.
Him and a few hundred other guys
In reply to Yeah, but do a Google image… by Tim Knight fro…
Shit, I forgot they were reporting today or I would have been buying puts. Hell, I buy them any time it crests $16.
Was worth it just to see the little rainbow vomitting ghost.
They would probably have better user growth if they made that the official logo.
In reply to Was worth it just to see the… by Philo Beddoe
Installed this the other day just because of Snapcash.... My oh my does the app completely suck for everything else!
WTF is SNAP? Its not part of any survival kit I've ever seen...
Snapocalypse now!
Kinda like ZH last update? Its like fight club with the lights turned off.
Speaking of fight club ...
"... said Daniel Ives, an analyst at GBH Insights."
GBH Insights would be a great name for a vulture capital firm, but for a marketing consultant? Not so much.
In reply to Kinda like ZH last update?… by VWAndy
? I might be in need of some good marketing advise. Who is good at that?
In reply to Speaking of fight club ... "… by Ex-Oligarch
Software must be the leading industry where if it ain't broke you fuck with it until it is.
Thats modern monetary theory my friend. So now the markets work the same way government dont.
In reply to Software must be the leading… by e_goldstein
But iphone dudes...
CNBC will tell you what to do...and you will obey.