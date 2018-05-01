Stocks, Dollar Slide On Report Mueller Considering Trump Subpoena

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 20:39

A day after the New York Times published a list of more than four-dozen questions that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had purportedly delivered to President Trump's legal team, the Washington Post Tuesday evening sent US stock futures and the dollar lower when it reported that Mueller had raised the possibility of subpoenaing president Trump - something that would almost certainly trigger a constitutional crisis that would need to be resolved by the Supreme Court - should he refuse a meeting with investigators.

The threat was reportedly issued during a particularly tense meeting held on March 5. Robert Mueller reportedly made the threat after former Trump lead attorney John Dowd, who has since left the legal team, was arguing that Mueller didn't have the authority to subpoena Trump. Until now, the notion that Mueller would subpoena Trump has been more conjecture; this is the first time a major media outlet has reported that the special counsel is considering such a drastic course of action.

The threat reportedly set in motion weeks of turmoil in the Trump legal team that eventually led to Dowd's exit.

But the details buried inside the WaPo report are almost as interesting as the headline. Because WaPo recounts how Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow transcribed 49 questions that the Mueller team offered as examples of what the special counsel intended to ask the president.

In the meantime, Trump’s lawyers are also considering whether to provide Mueller with written explanations of the episodes he is examining. After investigators laid out 16 specific subjects they wanted to review with the president and added a few topics within each one, Sekulow broke the queries down into 49 separate questions, according to people familiar with the process.

This would seem to confirm our theory that Trump's legal team leaked the Mueller questions to pressure the special counsel into backing off.

Which is unsurprising because, according to WaPo, Trump is so infuriated about the Cohen raid, that one aide reportedly told WaPo that he seems to talk about it "20 times a day." Multiple media reports have claimed Trump soured on the prospect of an interview with Mueller after the raids on Cohen's home, office and hotel room.

Trump’s anger over the Cohen raids spilled into nearly every conversation in the days that followed and continues to be a sore point for the president. One confidant said Trump seems to "talk about it 20 times a day." Other associates said they often stand silent, in person or on the phone, as he vents about the Cohen matter, knowing that there is little they can say.

If this is true, it would suggest that Mueller's team leaked the WaPo report to push back against Trump's lawyers and pressure the president into agreeing to an interview.

Should a subpoena be issued, Trump's legal team would likely argue that Trump's communications and deliberations are protected by executive privilege, and that a subpoena would interfere with his ability to do his job. While it's generally accepted that a sitting president could be subpoenaed, the issue has never been decided in court, since Special Prosecutor Ken Starr backed down from subpoenaing former President Bill Clinton.

Mueller's team would likely argue that no American citizen is above the law, banking on the fact that judges are typically loathe to rule that somebody can't be investigated.

Trump’s team could argue that Mueller was seeking information about the president’s private conversations that are protected by executive privilege or that a grand jury interview would place an unnecessary burden on the president’s ability to run the country.

Judges have generally held that the president is not above the law and can be subjected to normal legal processes — but the issue of a presidential subpoena for testimony has not been tested in court. Starr subpoenaed President Bill Clinton for grand jury testimony in 1998 but withdrew it after Clinton agreed to testify voluntarily. He was interviewed at the White House, appearing before the grand jury via video.

The news briefly sent stock futures and the dollar lower Tuesday evening, though they started to recover after traders likely accounted for the fact that this threat is nearly 2 months old, and predates the addition of Rudy Giuliani to Trump's legal team. Giuliani has a decades-old relationship with Mueller and is widely viewed as a stabilizing force.

WarPony IridiumRebel Tue, 05/01/2018 - 21:57 Permalink

Fucker is bucking on the edge of suicide with fantasies of subpoena. He may find himself at the end of a "Patriot Rifle"® if he keeps pushing this idiot facade. Hey Mulehair, you're after a man for a nonexistent crime wherein there couldn't possibly be obstruction. Feeling stupid? You should! In fact, with your associations with the other criminals, Comey, O Zero, McCabe, Clapper, etc., you should have left town A LONG TIME AGO. Fucker.

IridiumRebel Deep Snorkeler Tue, 05/01/2018 - 20:53 Permalink

Whatever they’re paying you is too much....

 

Cunt fronted stunts blunt from billionaire hunting money...

Funny the stunning lack of cunning by summoning the run of the mill verbal clumps....

Stumped, lumps of words blurred from absurd dumps pumped by a frumpy nonintellectual perpetual fetched bitch that twitches shifty drifted inane complaints.....

Restraints are needed, but kneading thoughts get numbed from this dumb runt.....

 

Your lesson in now over.

NumberNone booboo Tue, 05/01/2018 - 21:42 Permalink

Will they give Trump the Hillary deal? A letter saying innocent first, no oath, immunity to everyone around him, then the director of the FBI going out afterwards to clear him? If not, he shouldn’t do it. 

And for everyone cheering this on, do you really think that Trump won't play the nuclear, constitutional crisis card? Don't you worry you may literally playing into the hand of a person will use this coup to his advantage?  

Wouldn't it be better to simply shut the fuck up on all of this, bash away, serve out his term then vote him out?  

johand inmywallet Tue, 05/01/2018 - 20:46 Permalink

Bomb the shit out of Iran, fire Muellar, fire Sessions and Rosenstein and also FBI director Wray. Wanna fuck up DC in one swoop!

Then send coffee and donuts to the justices of the supreme court, with Kagan's favorite, Boston Creme donuts!

nekten johand inmywallet Tue, 05/01/2018 - 21:53 Permalink

Iran has done exactly what that inspires the need to go to war with it?

Remember please, that the generals in charge of the US war machine and their antecedents haven't won a war since 1945--despite pissing away $17T in the ME since Bush I's attack on his former CIA asset.

They couldn't hold but five fortresses in a destroyed Iraq, against "irregular forces", and you think they'll do better in Iran!?!

On firing all the turkeys pursuing replacement of the elected President under whatever pretext, I agree. Do it!!

Cautiously Pes… Tue, 05/01/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

Trump responses to Mueller questioning:

 

"Sorry, but I do not recall that statement."

 

"I have no recollection of the conversation."

 

"I do not recall that meeting."

 

Trump can play the game all day long with these clowns....

Ricki13th Tue, 05/01/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

News that is now 2 months old is making headlines. But a dangerous war about to start in the M.E. and it's crickets from the MSM. More distraction for the ppl.

Teeter Tue, 05/01/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

Love to see the legitimacy of the Mueller investigation as the subject of a court brawl. Trump should fight Mueller and his thugs every step of the way.

Harry Lightning Tue, 05/01/2018 - 21:01 Permalink

Trump should pull a Flounder act from the movie Animal House, and throw up on Mueller if he gets subpoenaed. And his lawyers should refuse to allow him to answer any questions concerning what he thought or what considerations went into a decision. That clearly is the privilege of the President to keep to himself, and Trump should go to Federal Court to defend his Constitutional privileges. 

Here is a good analysis of what I wrote above :

https://www.lmtonline.com/news/article/Mueller-raised-possibility-of-pr…

Cabreado Tue, 05/01/2018 - 21:05 Permalink

The biggest problem of all is that half of The People are cheering this Coup on...

Not sure how a nation conceived of, and built on Rule of Law could go much further astray...

JelloBeyonce Tue, 05/01/2018 - 21:20 Permalink

US falls again in Press Freedom; largely credited to Trump.

 

The United States has again dropped in the Press Freedom index. The US is now ranked 45th. That’s below Chile, Namibia, Ghana, and Burkina Faso.

 

“More and more democratically elected leaders no longer see the media as part of democracy’s essential underpinning, but as an adversary to which they openly display their aversion.”

 “A media-bashing enthusiast, Trump has referred to reporters as ‘enemies of the people,’ the term once used by (former Soviet leader) Joseph Stalin.”

 

As freedom of the press declines in the United States and more and more outlets are controlled by fewer and fewer corporate entities with ties to political powerhouses, the average American must begin to accept news they don’t like without calling it “fake news” simply on the basis of it contradicting their preconceived worldview.

 

"We swallow greedily any lie that flatters us, but sip only little by little at a truth we find bitter"
-Denis Diderot-