A Troubling Apple Chart

As we showed previously, Apple's results were not bad, with misses across the board in product sales offset by overall beat at the top and bottom-line, even as ASPs and margins declined, while projections came in stronger than expected and the cherry on top was the $100BN stock buyback/16% dividend boost.

And while overall investors were impressed with the results as the bounce in the stock after hours shows, a troubling trend emerged when looking at AAPL's inventory, which soared a whopping 164% Y/Y due to the disappointing "supercycle" sales, confirming that the company is stuck with a lot of unsold iPhone X, a clear indication that the supply-chain is pretty much full at this moment (explaining all the negative commentary by Apple's upstream suppliers) and that Apple will be unable to sell nearly as many iPhones as it hopes unless it engages in some very aggressive cost cutting, slamming ASPs, and betting the house that the successor to the iPhone X will be the much anticipated "supercycle" hit.

GotGalt Juggernaut x2 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

^^^^^ THIS!

 

Broke fools can't afford to buy anything more than $50 cash they have on hand (and that's their cig fund!).  Finance every damn thing.  Keep hearing radio commercials from some stupid ass cash call company giving out $500-1000 loans so that folks can 'buy' a new dish washer ha ha.  Fucking retarded.  Like folks using 'Rent A Center' to buy a couch over 60 months and end up paying 8000% the cost.  Stupid Ameridumbs...

WoodMizer GotGalt Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

Just did a Google search for iPhone x financing and the results were scary.  Most results steer people into 24 month options that require a service plan; all told they are in for $40 a month before paying for service at $70 per month or more.  Many of the results are sponsored journalism that suggest buying through the three big providers: ATT, Vorizon and Sprint.

Zeej Tue, 05/01/2018 - 17:34 Permalink

why can't someone make a 100 phone that is lightweight, durable, has streaming music, GPS tracking, texting and talking and NOTHING else. 

These smartphones are killing us.

The First Rule Zeej Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:10 Permalink

"why can't someone make a 100 phone that is lightweight, durable, has streaming music, GPS tracking, texting and talking and NOTHING else. "

 

 

You do know that there are all sorts of phones out there for $100-$150 that do this exact thing.

 

People that are paying $600-$1000 to Apple are just Stupid (which is why they are called iSheep).

TacticalTrading Tue, 05/01/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

That is a really big jump in Inventory.....
They need to pull a GM / F and furlough their workers for a few weeks....

Just think how high margins will be next quarter since they don't need to make any phones for a month or two

Blankfuck Tue, 05/01/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

APPLE PHONES EVERYWHERE, PLENTY TO GO AROUND EVEN ENOUGH TO STUFF WHERE THE SUN DONT SHINE AS A SPARE!

REMEMBER WHO IS CONTROL HERE!

           ITS THE FED RESERVE PRESERVE FUCKTARDS!

                  ITS JUST A GAY OLE TIME!

ITS ALL ABOUT THE PONZI COMPANY BUYBACKS! OH EARNINGS PER SHARE SHINE WITH THAT JUICE!  THOSE MULTI CEO BILLIONAIRES JUST STUFFING THEIR POCKETS WITH PRINTED YUM YUM PONZI MONEY!

AND THE PONZI WINS!

LITTLE PEOPLE HOMELESS AND TAXPAYERS ARE THE LOSERS!

YOU OWE TRILLIONS TO KEEP THOSE FED FUCKERS AND BANKTARDS PARTYING! 

KEEP UP YOUR HARD WORK LITTLE PEOPLE-ITS PAYBACK THE DEBT TIME!

YOU ARE GAURANTEED BROKE LITTLE ONES! YOU ONLY WILL DREAM WHAT THE FED-FUCKERS AND BANKTARDS CEOS  HAVE AND OWN

highwaytoserfdom Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:08 Permalink

It only matter of time before   Icrap gets the Nokia, blackberry treatment.   Man they have a lot of cash... 8 billion in inventory..

 

When going to start selling  lego pieces for smart phones.. Other than NSA stack hack pretty much same.  

Snaffew Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Every new I Phone is the next "Supercycle"...until it isn't.  This is a company devoid of new ideas with a flagship product in an extremely competitive and saturated market.  They have $77 bill in cash and are going to borrow money to do a $100 bill share buyback program to appease investors.  This is the mark of a company that has full pockets, empty heads and no direction.  Just another commodity maker and a pretentious one at that.