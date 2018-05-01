A Troubling Apple Chart

As we showed previously, Apple's results were not bad, with misses across the board in product sales offset by overall beat at the top and bottom-line, even as ASPs and margins declined, while projections came in stronger than expected and the cherry on top was the $100BN stock buyback/16% dividend boost.
And while overall investors were impressed with the results as the bounce in the stock after hours shows, a troubling trend emerged when looking at AAPL's inventory, which soared a whopping 164% Y/Y due to the disappointing "supercycle" sales, confirming that the company is stuck with a lot of unsold iPhone X, a clear indication that the supply-chain is pretty much full at this moment (explaining all the negative commentary by Apple's upstream suppliers) and that Apple will be unable to sell nearly as many iPhones as it hopes unless it engages in some very aggressive cost cutting, slamming ASPs, and betting the house that the successor to the iPhone X will be the much anticipated "supercycle" hit.
Comments
Maybe the NSA should sponsor a cash for clunkphone program in order to get new and improved trackers on the sheeple.
Nothing a little creative stock manipulation can't fix.
Look, over there, a $100 Billion Dollar stock buyback program.
All fixed.
Bingo. You win the internets today.
Apple is a poser company and Steve Jobs got cancer because he was a cheating asshole.
Love seeing that the homeless, with all sorts of signs asking for handouts, are able to stay in touch with each other on their iPhones.
Try offering one a sandwich. Nope, they only want cash.
Finance an iPhone X for 72mo just like a GMC pickup truck.
^^^^^ THIS!
Broke fools can't afford to buy anything more than $50 cash they have on hand (and that's their cig fund!). Finance every damn thing. Keep hearing radio commercials from some stupid ass cash call company giving out $500-1000 loans so that folks can 'buy' a new dish washer ha ha. Fucking retarded. Like folks using 'Rent A Center' to buy a couch over 60 months and end up paying 8000% the cost. Stupid Ameridumbs...
Just did a Google search for iPhone x financing and the results were scary. Most results steer people into 24 month options that require a service plan; all told they are in for $40 a month before paying for service at $70 per month or more. Many of the results are sponsored journalism that suggest buying through the three big providers: ATT, Vorizon and Sprint.
That's a whole new business.
Someone should look into it... spamming dindus with "low" financing schemes and break their broke asses even more.
Just a point on cig funds. I'd like to see a scientific study in to it because there is ALWAYS money for cigs. I remember when i was flat broke and still always had cigs and I couldn't tell you now where the money came from.
YEPPER!
Great chart.
Hey Apple, how’s that thousand dollar phone working out for you?
why can't someone make a 100 phone that is lightweight, durable, has streaming music, GPS tracking, texting and talking and NOTHING else.
These smartphones are killing us.
"why can't someone make a 100 phone that is lightweight, durable, has streaming music, GPS tracking, texting and talking and NOTHING else. "
You do know that there are all sorts of phones out there for $100-$150 that do this exact thing.
People that are paying $600-$1000 to Apple are just Stupid (which is why they are called iSheep).
Put the damn programming device down and get a life!
Google is your "friend":
Cheap Phones 2018
https://www.cnet.com/pictures/cheap-phones-we-love/6/
Best cheap phones in the US for 2018
https://www.techradar.com/news/phone-and-communications/mobile-phones/b…
Micron is up on Apple's report. Probably not the smartest trade.
Just imagine what they would have missed by if they had to pay my tax rate! I'd kill for 15%!!!
They will buy back also their Iphone-X.
That is a really big jump in Inventory.....
They need to pull a GM / F and furlough their workers for a few weeks....
Just think how high margins will be next quarter since they don't need to make any phones for a month or two
Not as much upside as you'd expect, considering that a leap of faith off the top of the warehouse is favorable to foxCON's rice stipend
Even the idiocracy gets tired of buying the same rehashed product at ever higher prices.
I can't afford to virtue signal at that price!
Shut the fuck up.
AAPL jumps.
Non-correctly predicting stawx motherfuckers.
It only matter of time before Icrap gets the Nokia, blackberry treatment. Man they have a lot of cash... 8 billion in inventory..
When going to start selling lego pieces for smart phones.. Other than NSA stack hack pretty much same.
Every new I Phone is the next "Supercycle"...until it isn't. This is a company devoid of new ideas with a flagship product in an extremely competitive and saturated market. They have $77 bill in cash and are going to borrow money to do a $100 bill share buyback program to appease investors. This is the mark of a company that has full pockets, empty heads and no direction. Just another commodity maker and a pretentious one at that.
Very astute synopsis.
An unbalanced apple chart...
Why didn't all those slaves buy APPLE? WTF!