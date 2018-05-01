Trump Slams "Disgraceful" Mueller Leak, Says Questions Show "Collusion Is A Phony Crime"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:27

Late last night, the New York Times dropped the latest in its saga of reports (fed to its reporters, we imagine, by a senior member of Mueller's team, if not the man himself) about the ongoing negotiations over a long-sought presidential interview.

Trump's legal team has been wrangling with Mueller for months over the terms of a potential presidential interview. The president himself has vacillated between toying with cooperating and steadfast refusal.

Most recently, Rudy Giuliani, the newest member of his legal team, has taken charge of the negotiations, seeking to leverage his decades-old relationship with Mueller.

Last night, the Times published a list of questions that the Mueller team had delivered to Trump's attorneys - a list that Trump's team had sought for months.

Trump responded to the list of nearly four dozen questions with furious series of tweets this morning, declaring that none of the questions pointed to collusion with the Russians - the latest evidence that the whole probe is nothing more than a "witch hunt."

Trump also questioned how he could be guilty of obstruction of justice if the crime he's accused of interfering with never happened.

Then Trump turned his attention to a delegation of Trump administration officials and their coming trip to China. Trump asserted that, much like the North Korea issue and NAFTA, the US trade deficit with China "should have been fixed years ago."

Circling back to the Mueller questions, we can't help but wonder: While the Times would have us believe that the leak came from Mueller's office, what if Trump's team intentionally leaked the questions to give their boss cover to finally fire the special counsel - or at least refuse to sit for an interview.

Comments

Deep Snorkeler Bill of Rights Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

Trump the Nerf President

1. His white eye mask has the light airy fragility of spun sugar.

2. The MAGA Muppets are anxious and plagued by guilt

3. Stormy is a red-bottomed baboon-woman.

4. We live in an exciting world of extreme fiscal recklessness.

5. I hear the voodoo drums of Trumpian disaster.

6. Avoid getting a "Trump!" neck tattoo.

DingleBarryObummer Deep Snorkeler Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:31 Permalink

I used to feel anger and hate towards Trump, but honestly, I think he's mentally retarded.  He's like rainman: "1 minute till Wapner!" (except it's 'Morning Joe' in Trump's case). Instead of being gifted at math, he's gifted at wheeling and dealing. 

He doesn't know right from wrong, truth from fiction, or even past from present.  He just runs off this idiot savant simple but effective formula.  Unfortunately, what worked in NYC real estate, is going to drive us all off the cliff into destitution and madness.

Rain Man (7/11) Movie CLIP - One Minute to Wapner! (1988) HD - YouTube

Jim in MN TheWholeYearInn Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

The Clinton/McCain neolibcon globalist traitors WILL pay for their botched coup attempt.

It can take a little while more.....say, 2019 or early 2020 would be good for trials?

KERRY

BIDEN

OBAMA

All in on the mother of all Nixonesque CREEPshows.  Illegal and totally coordinated, top to bottom.

Clinton has sunk far more than herself.

She's self-torpedoed the entire globalist rustbucket!

 

That's what they deserve and it's going to be EPIC!

TheWholeYearInn Jim in MN Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

@Jim

 

Trump will lose the House in November and get impeached before then (if he keeps dawdling around & bombing Syria in his spare time).

 

Look man, I want to see all those MF'ers see some justice just as much as you or anyone else, but Trump doesn't have the stones to get it done, and time is running out. & if he fucks this up, it'll NEVER get done.

 

and THAT will be his legacy.

bowie28 DingleBarryObummer Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

Yes he's surely an idiot.  Never mind the fact that he built a global empire in real estate, entertainment, publishing and several other industries.  Or the fact that he executed a hostile takeover of the Republican party and defeated the Clinton crime machine despite the fact that they had full backing of the MSM, the Obama administration, DOJ, FBI, CIA, Globalists, EU, the Pope and the rest of the intel community working to defeat him by any means necessary.  Just dumb luck...

 

bowie28 Bill of Rights Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:34 Permalink

I would bet Trump was aware of this leak ahead of time and it may have been orchestrated by Giuliani.  Looks like a classic Trump-trolling-msm maneuver.  The leak only plays into his narrative.  Ask yourself why nothing else has leaked from Mueller's investigation until now.  If they had any evidence of collusion it would have leaked and been all over MSM 24X7. 

It's going to wrap up soon and will have no proof of any wrongdoing and then msm and dems have a BIG problem on their hands since they have been claiming Mueller to be a man of utmost integrity since day 1.  They know this which is why they had to get their lawsuit filed before the investigation is closed and puts the final nail in the coffin for the "Russian collusion" farce.  Pure desperation...

SummerSausage bowie28 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

Plenty has "leaked" from Mueller's investigation. It's what the left does whenever there is major news proving what liars and traitors Obama and his followers are.

Mueller leaked constantly about Flynn who was going to plead, Page, Papadopolous, Manafort.  None of them had anything to do with Trump but they were leaked at times to distract from positive Trump accomplishments like approving Keystone pipeline, successful mid-east visit, refusal to sign TPP and Paris Climate accord, tax cuts, record low unemployment, average wage increases for the first time in 8 years, etc.

This week they want to hide that Obama was in cahoots with Iran to get nukes and even used taxpayer money to finance them; historic North and South Korea peace talks which they credit Trump with entirely; Pompeo confirmed at Sec of State, Kanye West telling blacks to think for themselves, young people deserting Democrat party and a host of ground breaking, pro Trump news.

Jim in MN SummerSausage Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

Clearly Mueller's just flailing around in an empty paper sack.

 

Who cares whether he's fired or not?  This leak goes to the core and shows that it is simply...

 

....irrelevant.

 

On with the global peace and prosperity then.  Mueller can sweat through a few more cheap suits before quietly disappearing.

 

If anything it's good to keep the idiots locked into a 15% minority bubble, wondering where the rest of the world has gone.....peace to the mental children.    As long as we keep taking their toys away.

TeethVillage88s Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-18/russiagate-witch-hunt-stockma…

" Here are the names and rank of the principal conspirators: John Brennan, CIA director; Susan Rice, National Security Advisor; Samantha Power, UN Ambassador; James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence; James Comey, FBI director; Andrew McCabe, Deputy FBI director; Sally Yates, deputy Attorney General, Bruce Ohr, associate deputy AG; Peter Strzok, deputy assistant director of FBI counterintelligence; Lisa Page, FBI lawyer; and countless other lessor and greater poobahs of Washington power, including President Obama himself. "

Mike Masr Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

Half the questions are about that crooked, narcissist James Comey.

Are not Rosenstein, Comey, and Mueller BFF's?

WTF kind of independent investigation is this?

It's not, it's a fucking witch hunt!   

Stan Smith Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

    It blows me away that this is still a thing.    It goes to show that the number of folks who simply hate DJT for being DJT won't ever stop until he's outta office.   Crazy stuff.

brushhog Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:31 Permalink

Well, actually it was an investigation begun with opposition research paid for by his political opponents. The bottom line is, no matter what happens with Trump, nobody will go to jail for abusing the system and an attempted coup on an elected president. That proves the rule of law is dead and gone in the US and collapse is coming.

Withdrawn Sanction brushhog Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:41 Permalink

"The bottom line is, no matter what happens with Trump, nobody will go to jail for abusing the system and an attempted coup on an elected president."

Which is why Trump has nothing to lose by arresting (not firing, but arresting) Mueller, Rosenstein, and Comey.  Their crimes?  Malicious prosecution, abuse of due process, lying to the FISA court, obstruction of justice, and throw in J-walking for good measure.  

Given his past malfeasance (Waco, 9/11, anthrax, etc.), Mueller has a lot to hide and thus much to gain by continuing the charade that keeps light off the real lawlessness in DC.  Mueller is a deep state tool and all around good little weasel.  

From 401k to 420MJ Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:38 Permalink

MrBoompi Tue, 05/01/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

I hope he will see that US policies with Israel, Syria, Iran, and Russia should change.  So much of what's going on with Trump seems like a distraction.  