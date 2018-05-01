Trump Slams "Disgraceful" Mueller Leak, Says Questions Show "Collusion Is A Phony Crime"

Late last night, the New York Times dropped the latest in its saga of reports (fed to its reporters, we imagine, by a senior member of Mueller's team, if not the man himself) about the ongoing negotiations over a long-sought presidential interview.
Trump's legal team has been wrangling with Mueller for months over the terms of a potential presidential interview. The president himself has vacillated between toying with cooperating and steadfast refusal.
Most recently, Rudy Giuliani, the newest member of his legal team, has taken charge of the negotiations, seeking to leverage his decades-old relationship with Mueller.
Last night, the Times published a list of questions that the Mueller team had delivered to Trump's attorneys - a list that Trump's team had sought for months.
Here are the questions Mueller wants to ask Trump: https://t.co/SlQ3LloALL pic.twitter.com/rLMYTmRJZ7— Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) May 1, 2018
Trump responded to the list of nearly four dozen questions with furious series of tweets this morning, declaring that none of the questions pointed to collusion with the Russians - the latest evidence that the whole probe is nothing more than a "witch hunt."
So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018
Trump also questioned how he could be guilty of obstruction of justice if the crime he's accused of interfering with never happened.
It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018
Then Trump turned his attention to a delegation of Trump administration officials and their coming trip to China. Trump asserted that, much like the North Korea issue and NAFTA, the US trade deficit with China "should have been fixed years ago."
Delegation heading to China to begin talks on the Massive Trade Deficit that has been created with our Country. Very much like North Korea, this should have been fixed years ago, not now. Same with other countries and NAFTA...but it will all get done. Great Potential for USA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018
Circling back to the Mueller questions, we can't help but wonder: While the Times would have us believe that the leak came from Mueller's office, what if Trump's team intentionally leaked the questions to give their boss cover to finally fire the special counsel - or at least refuse to sit for an interview.
Comments
TRUMP 2020!!!
Trump the Nerf President
1. His white eye mask has the light airy fragility of spun sugar.
2. The MAGA Muppets are anxious and plagued by guilt
3. Stormy is a red-bottomed baboon-woman.
4. We live in an exciting world of extreme fiscal recklessness.
5. I hear the voodoo drums of Trumpian disaster.
6. Avoid getting a "Trump!" neck tattoo.
In reply to TRUMP 2020 by Bill of Rights
I used to feel anger and hate towards Trump, but honestly, I think he's mentally retarded. He's like rainman: "1 minute till Wapner!" (except it's 'Morning Joe' in Trump's case). Instead of being gifted at math, he's gifted at wheeling and dealing.
He doesn't know right from wrong, truth from fiction, or even past from present. He just runs off this idiot savant simple but effective formula. Unfortunately, what worked in NYC real estate, is going to drive us all off the cliff into destitution and madness.
Rain Man (7/11) Movie CLIP - One Minute to Wapner! (1988) HD - YouTube
In reply to Trump the Nerf President by Deep Snorkeler
Trump can't even bring himself to fire Sessions or Mueller via Twitter.
The only conclusion I can make out of this nonsense is that it's the one thing that keeps his name in the spotlight.
He's like a Cleveland Indians fan living each & every day basking in the glory of winning the 1948 World Series.
In reply to I used to feel anger and… by DingleBarryObummer
He's having too much fun, like Lenny petting the puppy.
Tell me again about the rabbits, George....
In reply to Trump can't even bring… by TheWholeYearInn
My retard can beat up your retard
In reply to He's having too much fun,… by DingleBarryObummer
just in case you are living in a closet..The Trump / Mueller "battle" is pro wrestling.
They are on the same team , Mueller is working for Trump and against the deep state. 4D
Indictments coming. Head fake :-)
In reply to My retard can beat up your… by IntercoursetheEU
Global peace and doubled economic growth bringing you down?
TOO FUCKING BAD
MAGA
In reply to Trump can't even bring… by TheWholeYearInn
Trump Slams "Disgraceful" Mueller Leak, Says Questions Show "Collusion Is A Phony Crime"
My response: MUELLER is a SNAKE!!! Let's END THIS "DAMN", SATANIC INVESTIGATION NOW!!!!!
This should have NEVER been started in the first place!!
In reply to Global peace and doubled… by Jim in MN
Well, let's see now, who out there could end it anytime he wanted?
Bueller?
In reply to Trump Slams "Disgraceful"… by GUS100CORRINA
Uh, the leak came from team trumpfs.
Econ growth? Don't you read ZH? It is all a CB illusion. come on, don't be such an apologist.
In reply to Trump Slams "Disgraceful"… by GUS100CORRINA
You dont "Text Message Break-up"
In reply to Trump can't even bring… by TheWholeYearInn
you're an idiot.
In reply to I used to feel anger and… by DingleBarryObummer
this space for rent
In reply to I used to feel anger and… by DingleBarryObummer
You mean between Trump's ears? Bibi already has a lease.
In reply to Trump can't even bring… by TheWholeYearInn
The Clinton/McCain neolibcon globalist traitors WILL pay for their botched coup attempt.
It can take a little while more.....say, 2019 or early 2020 would be good for trials?
KERRY
BIDEN
OBAMA
All in on the mother of all Nixonesque CREEPshows. Illegal and totally coordinated, top to bottom.
Clinton has sunk far more than herself.
She's self-torpedoed the entire globalist rustbucket!
That's what they deserve and it's going to be EPIC!
In reply to Trump can't even bring… by TheWholeYearInn
@Jim
Trump will lose the House in November and get impeached before then (if he keeps dawdling around & bombing Syria in his spare time).
Look man, I want to see all those MF'ers see some justice just as much as you or anyone else, but Trump doesn't have the stones to get it done, and time is running out. & if he fucks this up, it'll NEVER get done.
and THAT will be his legacy.
In reply to The Clinton/McCain neolibcon… by Jim in MN
I see that Deep Shrimper and the Dingle-berry are at it again. One day you might actually get out of your mothers basement and see the real world, you fucking trolling twat-waffles.
In reply to I used to feel anger and… by DingleBarryObummer
Yes he's surely an idiot. Never mind the fact that he built a global empire in real estate, entertainment, publishing and several other industries. Or the fact that he executed a hostile takeover of the Republican party and defeated the Clinton crime machine despite the fact that they had full backing of the MSM, the Obama administration, DOJ, FBI, CIA, Globalists, EU, the Pope and the rest of the intel community working to defeat him by any means necessary. Just dumb luck...
In reply to I used to feel anger and… by DingleBarryObummer
Surely it had nothing to do with Wilbur Ross's (Rothschild Employee) and Sheldon Adelson's financing, and the rest of the massive squadron of dual citizens using him as a sock puppet.
In reply to Yes he's surely an idiot. … by bowie28
Pervs everywhere, eh?
In reply to Surely it had nothing to do… by DingleBarryObummer
It has to do with the Independent (Deplorable) movement.
Trump's support among Independents has basically been static for the year, with some movement up.
That is all you need to know about politics in the USA.
None of the hysteria has done a damn thing.
And the wins are substantial so...try harder? Cuz the hit jobs ain't working.
In reply to Surely it had nothing to do… by DingleBarryObummer
Trump literally beat the world.
In reply to Yes he's surely an idiot. … by bowie28
Lets say he is an Idiot.
He is a relative genius compared to Obama bin Sultan, Both Clitons and both Bush boys (no need to garble their name, its trash as it sits).
In reply to Yes he's surely an idiot. … by bowie28
Make it so....
In reply to TRUMP 2020 by Bill of Rights
I would bet Trump was aware of this leak ahead of time and it may have been orchestrated by Giuliani. Looks like a classic Trump-trolling-msm maneuver. The leak only plays into his narrative. Ask yourself why nothing else has leaked from Mueller's investigation until now. If they had any evidence of collusion it would have leaked and been all over MSM 24X7.
It's going to wrap up soon and will have no proof of any wrongdoing and then msm and dems have a BIG problem on their hands since they have been claiming Mueller to be a man of utmost integrity since day 1. They know this which is why they had to get their lawsuit filed before the investigation is closed and puts the final nail in the coffin for the "Russian collusion" farce. Pure desperation...
In reply to TRUMP 2020 by Bill of Rights
Plenty has "leaked" from Mueller's investigation. It's what the left does whenever there is major news proving what liars and traitors Obama and his followers are.
Mueller leaked constantly about Flynn who was going to plead, Page, Papadopolous, Manafort. None of them had anything to do with Trump but they were leaked at times to distract from positive Trump accomplishments like approving Keystone pipeline, successful mid-east visit, refusal to sign TPP and Paris Climate accord, tax cuts, record low unemployment, average wage increases for the first time in 8 years, etc.
This week they want to hide that Obama was in cahoots with Iran to get nukes and even used taxpayer money to finance them; historic North and South Korea peace talks which they credit Trump with entirely; Pompeo confirmed at Sec of State, Kanye West telling blacks to think for themselves, young people deserting Democrat party and a host of ground breaking, pro Trump news.
In reply to I would bet Trump was aware… by bowie28
Clearly Mueller's just flailing around in an empty paper sack.
Who cares whether he's fired or not? This leak goes to the core and shows that it is simply...
....irrelevant.
On with the global peace and prosperity then. Mueller can sweat through a few more cheap suits before quietly disappearing.
If anything it's good to keep the idiots locked into a 15% minority bubble, wondering where the rest of the world has gone.....peace to the mental children. As long as we keep taking their toys away.
In reply to Plenty has "leaked" from… by SummerSausage
Team Mueller doesn't even take a dump without Trump knowing about it. He has the tools to monitor them. The Donald didn't hire Giuliani for public relations. Rudy G. knows what's going on in NYC and DC.
Excellent comment, BTW.
In reply to I would bet Trump was aware… by bowie28
How many trillions more in debt will he rack up for the MIC bythen
In reply to TRUMP 2020 by Bill of Rights
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-18/russiagate-witch-hunt-stockma…
" Here are the names and rank of the principal conspirators: John Brennan, CIA director; Susan Rice, National Security Advisor; Samantha Power, UN Ambassador; James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence; James Comey, FBI director; Andrew McCabe, Deputy FBI director; Sally Yates, deputy Attorney General, Bruce Ohr, associate deputy AG; Peter Strzok, deputy assistant director of FBI counterintelligence; Lisa Page, FBI lawyer; and countless other lessor and greater poobahs of Washington power, including President Obama himself. "
All these motherfiuckers and thousands more should be brought to heel and then executed for treason.
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by TeethVillage88s
I'm looking for an old post, but there are more
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-24/john-whitehead-us-government-…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-08-15/greatest-threat-our-freedoms-…
In reply to All these motherfiuckers and… by MARDUKTA
Don’t forget Wasserman Schultz, the pedophile Podesta brothers and especially HRC.
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by TeethVillage88s
Half the questions are about that crooked, narcissist James Comey.
Are not Rosenstein, Comey, and Mueller BFF's?
WTF kind of independent investigation is this?
It's not, it's a fucking witch hunt!
A proper investigation begins w/a crime and looks for the people who did it (perpetrators). A witch hunt begins w/an investigation of people and looks for a crime. With thousands of things being against the law (see, 3 felonies a day), how difficult is it to conduct a proper witch hunt?
In reply to Half the questions are about… by Mike Masr
9/11 was an inside job.
Never forget.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/561076/donald-trump-9-11-i…
REVEALED: Donald Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11 probe'
In reply to 9/11 was an inside job. … by mstyle
It blows me away that this is still a thing. It goes to show that the number of folks who simply hate DJT for being DJT won't ever stop until he's outta office. Crazy stuff.
I dont think it's hate against DJT per se', we could have elected Mother Theresa and they'd be attacking HER. ANYONE not of the establishment represents a threat to the status quo of looting and sacking the worlds' economies.
In reply to It blows me away that… by Stan Smith
But I thought Mueller never leaks.
Well, actually it was an investigation begun with opposition research paid for by his political opponents. The bottom line is, no matter what happens with Trump, nobody will go to jail for abusing the system and an attempted coup on an elected president. That proves the rule of law is dead and gone in the US and collapse is coming.
"The bottom line is, no matter what happens with Trump, nobody will go to jail for abusing the system and an attempted coup on an elected president."
Which is why Trump has nothing to lose by arresting (not firing, but arresting) Mueller, Rosenstein, and Comey. Their crimes? Malicious prosecution, abuse of due process, lying to the FISA court, obstruction of justice, and throw in J-walking for good measure.
Given his past malfeasance (Waco, 9/11, anthrax, etc.), Mueller has a lot to hide and thus much to gain by continuing the charade that keeps light off the real lawlessness in DC. Mueller is a deep state tool and all around good little weasel.
In reply to Well, actually it was an… by brushhog
wrong spot..woops
In reply to "The bottom line is, no… by Withdrawn Sanction
They all love each other in the swamp but they pretend to not get along just for the theater.
You democrats are mentally unhinged.
In reply to It's the Jews.It's the Jews… by From 401k to 420MJ
Name the jew Trump. It's your only hope.
Why do you democrats hate the groups that give you the most support? Jews, blacks, women. You show contempt for them all.
In reply to Name the jew Trump. It's… by Infinite QE
I hope he will see that US policies with Israel, Syria, Iran, and Russia should change. So much of what's going on with Trump seems like a distraction.