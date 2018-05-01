Turkey Calls On Europe To Criminalize "Islamophobia"

Authored by Uzay Bulut via The Gatestone Institute,
Given Turkey's inhospitable treatment of non-Muslims throughout the ages, it is the height of hypocrisy for its foreign minister to complain about Europe's attitude towards Muslims, which has been the opposite of Islamophobic.
To refresh Çavuşoğlu's memory, a review of Turkey's record is in order.
By proposing to block all criticism of Islam on the grounds that it is "extremist, anti-immigrant, xenophobic and Islamophobic," Çavuşoğlu is revealing that he would welcome banning free speech to protect a religious ideology.
At an event held in on April 11 to unveil the 2017 European Islamophobia Report -- released by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research -- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu called on EU governments to criminalize Islamophobia.
"There is no ideology or terminology called 'Islamism'; There is only one Islam and it means 'peace,'" he declared -- incorrectly: salaam means peace; Islam means submission. He also claimed that populist politicians are "increasingly engaging in extremist, anti-immigrant, xenophobic, and Islamophobic rhetoric to get a few more votes," and that "centrist politicians are... using a similar rhetoric to get back the votes they have lost."
Urging all politicians to recognize Islamophobia as "a hate crime and a form of racism" in their constitutions, Çavuşoğlu accused European judiciaries of applying a double standard by not paying as much attention to Islamophobia as they do to anti-Semitism. Using the Holocaust as an analogy, he continued: "There is no need to relive Auschwitz or wait for Muslims to be burned in gas chambers like Jewish people."
Çavuşoğlu's view is not new, but it is a gross distortion of past and contemporary history; it seems shaped by a notion that Islam is superior to other religions, as well as from surah 9:33 of the Quran:
"It is He who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion..." (Sahih Translation)
Çavuşoğlu's views also echo those of the Turkish government, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Non-Muslims, as we all have been seeing, are persecuted throughout the Islamic world. Muslims in Europe, on the other hand, enjoy equal rights and religious liberty. Unfortunately, many radical imams use the freedoms granted to them by European democracies to preach Jew-hatred and violent jihad, to recruit fightersand to establish sharia (Islamic) law courts in their neighborhoods.
Some Muslims, inspired by the teachings of and atmosphere created by these imams, engage in gruesome, religiously motivated crimes against non-Muslims. A disabled 85-year-old Holocaust survivor, for instance, was recently raped, tortured and murdered in her Paris apartment by an extremist Muslim.
Çavuşoğlu, in his talk against Islamophobia, did not mention the atrocities committed by radical Islamists in Europe. Those abuses are at the root of the debate about how to tackle the calls to violence in Islam without hampering the civil liberties of law-abiding Muslims. By proposing to block all criticism of Islam on the grounds that it is "extremist, anti-immigrant, xenophobic and Islamophobic," Çavuşoğlu is revealing that he would welcome banning free speechto protect a religious ideology.
Given Turkey's inhospitable treatment of non-Muslims throughout the ages, it is the height of hypocrisy for its foreign minister to complain about Europe's attitude towards Muslims, which has been the opposite of Islamophobic. To refresh Çavuşoğlu's memory, a review of Turkey's record is in order.
Non-Muslims in Turkey have been exposed to severe persecution and attempts at annihilation, such as the 1914-1923 Christian genocide; the 1941-1942 conscription of the "twenty classes," of all male Christians and Jews, including the elderly and mentally ill; and the 1942 Wealth Tax, which aimed to impoverish non-Muslims and transfer their wealth to Muslims.
Today, only 0.2 percent of Turkey's population of nearly 80 million is Christian or Jewish.
The following is a brief account of how Turkish governments have rid the country of its non-Muslim citizens:
Greeks: There are fewer than 2,000 Greeks left in Istanbul, which, until the 15th century Ottoman Turkish invasion, was the Greek city of Constantinople. Even despite its tiny size, the community still suffers from violations of its rights. Among these was the forced closure in 1971 of the Orthodox Halki Seminary, the only school for training the leadership of Orthodox Christianity. Since that time, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the spiritual center of Orthodox Christianity, based in Turkey, has been unable to train clergy and potential successors for the position of patriarch.
It is also important to note that the cities in Asia Minor or Anatolia, which were established by Greeks during the 9th and 8th centuries B.C., no longer have any Greeks. They were either murdered, deported or forced to flee severe persecution, including the anti-Greek pogrom of September 1955 in Istanbul, and the 1964 expulsion of Greeks from all over Turkey.
Armenians: Even after the 1915 genocide, in which 1.5 million Armenians perished, the persecution of Armenians in Turkey did not end. Since then, the remaining Armenians have witnessed the continued seizure of their property and other assets. In addition, verbal and physical attacks against Armenian community members, schools and the only Armenian newspaper in the country by the Turkish public and the media are still common.
Jews: Since 1923, when the Turkish Republic was established, Jews have been exposed to systematic discrimination and various pressures. The laws that excluded Jews and other non-Muslim citizens from certain occupations in the 1920s and blocked the Jews' freedom of movement; the 1934 anti-Jewish pogrom in eastern Thrace, and the continued anti-Jewish hate speech in the Turkish media and certain political circles are among the forms of persecution and discrimination against Jewish citizens of Turkey.
Assyrians: According to the Minority Rights Group International, Assyrian Christians in Turkey
"suffered forced evictions, mass displacement and the burning down of their homes and villages, abductions (including of priests,) forced conversions to Islam through rape and forced marriage, and murder. These pressures, and other insidious forms of persecution and discrimination, have decimated the community."
Today, there are only around 20,000 Assyrians left in the country. And they are still struggling to open an elementary school in Istanbul, as the government refuses to grant them any financial support. Meanwhile, both the government and some Muslim Kurdish locals in southeast Turkey continue to seize their lands and property illegally.
Protestants: The Turkish government does not recognize the Protestant community as a "legal entity." Hence, according to a 2017 human rights violations report by Turkey's Association of Protestant Churches, Protestants are still devoidof the right freely to establish and maintain places of worships. Other problems encountered by Protestants include but are not limited to hate crimes and speech, verbal and physical attacks and workplace discrimination.
Yazidis: The Turkish government does not recognize Yazidism as a religion. Therefore, the "religion" box on the ID papers of Yazidis in Turkey is either left blank or marked with an "X." Due to continued persecution and pressure from the government and society, many Yazidis from Turkey have fled to Europe. Their privately-owned lands were reportedly invaded and their owners threatened. Some of their abandoned villages have become uninhabitable. Most of the former Yazidi villages in Turkey have been completely Islamized. The estimated population of Yazidis in the country today is approximately 350 -- excluding the recent asylum-seekers from Iraq and Syria. Recently it was reported:
"The Yazidis, who were recently the target of massacre, rape and sex slavery by Isis, are now facing forcible conversion to Islam under the threat of death from Turkish-backed forces which captured the Kurdish enclave of Afrin on 18 March."
Alevis: The Turkish government does not recognize Alevism, another minority faith. Alevis in Turkey have been subjected to perpetual massacres and pogroms, including: the 1937-1938 Dersim (Tunceli) Massacres, the 1978 Malatya Massacre, the 1978 Sivas Massacre, the 1978 Maras Massacre, the 1980 Corum Massacre, the 1993 Sivas Massacre and the 1995 Gazi Massacre. Today's Alevis in Turkey are still often exposed to threats and arbitrary arrests.
The faces of many of the victims who were murdered in the 1993 Sivas massacre of Alevis are featured on this poster, used in a 2012 commemoration in Germany. (Image source: Bernd Schwabe, Wikimedia Commons)
Since the 11th century -- when Turkic tribes originally from Central Asia, who had converted to Islam and began occupying cities in Asia Minor and the Armenian highland -- Turks seem to have had a tradition, as above, of being unneighborly to non-Muslims. The West needs to be reminded that this tradition is alive and well in modern Turkey.
Çavuşoğlu's critique of Europe may have been an attempt to cloud his country's sordid past and precarious present, but it should serve as a warning about the danger posed to liberal democracies the world over.
The coalition of the fringes will never fall apart. That’s because it isn’t really a coalition to begin with, at least not in the ordinary sense. It makes no difference that the Left is composed of motley factions whose identities and interests seem opposed to one another. Leftist identity issues are only catchwords and banners under which the various marauding bands mount their campaigns. But the real side of politics—the tactical side—takes no notice of them.
Liberalism is not really an ideology. Or rather, it has an ideology, but the whole vast intellectual superstructure that has been built up, say, from Rousseau through Marx and up to the present day social justice warriors, belongs only to the realm of literature and drawing room philosophy. It has spellbound many a savant, paupers and princes alike, and inspired them to write tome after tome of paeans to equality, economic justice, and the rights of man. But this has never interfered with, or in the least bit altered, the course of liberalism as a force in the field of action.
For liberalism in its essence is the pure practical politics of the coup, nothing more. It is the martial art by which the disenfranchised and embarrassed factions seek to reappoint themselves to the goods of this world. It proceeds through the well-worn techniques of bureaucratic capture, rentseeking, demagoguery, and collusion with the enemy. It is singularly focused on gaining power, hence its improbable success. The development of Communism from a handful of sick and cranky exiles to a half-global empire would be inexplicable otherwise.
It follows naturally from this that liberalism can readily adapt itself to the needs of any minority, any faction, any newcomer, and adventurous force. This, indeed, is precisely what it was designed to do. Thus, the feminist and the Islamist alike find in liberalism a toolbox of ready-made techniques perfectly serviceable to their own objectives. The “coalition of the fringes” is nothing but the momentary assemblage of all those with an eye on the throne, united to one another not by intellectual affinity but by tactical necessity. This bond runs deeper than the Leftist identity issues, which are mere surface-shaping. United by a common thrall to power, their brotherhood will not be broken save by total victory or crushing defeat. For as long as revolt is possible but not yet accomplished, the coalition shall remain.
The battle against liberalism is very much a battle within oneself, for we are all liberals at heart. Human nature is “liberal” in its very core, in its self-seeking and mawkishness, in its easy corruptibility, its vanity and pretension. How few there are in any era who will rise up to defend the true and rightful king solely out of piety, out of love for truth and order. To be “on the Right” means to recognize that the stakes are ultimate, it means to take the fateful step out of oneself, away from ease and comfort, away from life itself if necessary, and to place oneself entirely at the service of the truth. The Rightist cannot avoid a direct confrontation with the abyss at the very center of our being.
Any “conservative” movement which stops short of this point is, at best, only preparatory. It will never hold out against the relentless onslaught of the coalition. The Right needs Traditional Christianity, it needs transcendent hope, and it needs a leader who can take the Paths of the Dead. As the power of the Left grows and grows, it seems that a frightful question has been left for this age to decide. It is never comfortable to face the ultimate question, but by this we shall stand or fall.
In reply to The coalition of the fringes… by GooseShtepping Moron
The flow of immigration to and from every country in the world into Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/flow-asylum-seekers-towards-europe/
Turks complaining of getting 5% of the revenge of what they deserve! Fahr zur Hölle - Musel-Abschaum!
What about some reparations for the Armenians. Fuck is-lame.
No such thing as islamaphobia......if someone does something which infringes on your rights to life and liberty, you have a right to defend yourself, plain and simple.
What about APARTHEID Jewish Israhell?
How come NO ONE ever mentions
- Discrimination vs Muslims and Christians
- Systematic abuse of Palestinian children
- Land and home confiscation
- Crooked Justice System
- White Sex Slavery
- Organ Trafficking
- etc.
http://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/29/israels-extracurricular-activitie…
Beware of any government that uses RELIGION to dictate it's political agenda.
Turkey is on track to being a major tyrannical power in the region and the headquarters for radical Islam (or at least that will be the presentation). Like many tyrannical leaders, what Erdogan wants to do is use Religion to condemn and imprison anyone critical of the government. In other words, being critical of Erdogan and his policies makes you GUILTY of Islamophobia and will result in prison or death.
The thought police are everywhere these days... Turkey is not the only place BIG BROTHER is alive and well. All over the world, governments are working to track the thoughts of their citizens in elaborate databases in order to squash dissent.
lest we forget - the kurds are not native to much of where they now are.
Kurds happily helped the Donmeh/Young Turks murder Assyrian and Armenian and Greek Christians... *in the hundreds of thousands*.
So, you know.... fuck ‘em.
....or fuck a kid and convert to christianity
"Message to Erdogan: Go fuck a goat."
Unfortunately he'd enjoy that.
"Turkey Calls On Europe To Criminalize "Islamophobia"
Boattrash is still calling for the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders to join him in his van for a night...Odds are, that ain't fucking happening either.
Goose
Is this a college dissertation? Write plain, less bloviating.
The classic Liberals wouldn't recognize what constitutes "liberalism" today.
In their world, if you didn't work, you starved.
TL;DR
FUCK ISLAM ... In the contrary, LETS CRIMINALIZE ISLAM .... THE HONOR KILLINGS, THE PEDOPHILIA, THE FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION, THE RAPE GANGS ....
MULTICULTURALISM AND DIVERSITY IS THE BIG LIE
Or in summary...liberalism is a mental disorder.
Maybe you should better define what you mean by the terms you are using. Specialized language does not convey much meaning if you are not understood or if you do not understand the generally accepted definitions of the words you use. The word "Liberalism" is often misunderstood today.
I can't always agree with your statement:
Someone who like myself, views the laws of the Creator as equally in force over all people, and the ultimate order for attaining human "liberty" would not be advocating for a coup, but would be advocating for all false claims of dominion to cease their rebellion against the actual power that holds dominion over people's lives: the creator. One is not properly "rebelling" against an entity that has no legitimate dominion over another person in the first place. The condition I have just described also applies to those who reject the legitimacy of a Voluntaryist society.
Asserting the "truth" that such an aggressor party, (the people claiming the "political" power), were never an "authority", is a clarification of the true circumstances: they are in a state of war against every person who enjoys equal individual dominion over what is rightfully theirs, (equal natural rights). And by claiming dominion over what is not theirs to posses, they are also in rebellion against the power with true dominion over every person. We are each individually, and directly under the dominion of the "Creator", and there is no place for an intermediary in this relationship.
You are arguing like someone who wants to defend the "divine right" of kings, or other false positions that seek to place some people in control of other people. This is the basic position of all past tyrannies, both religious and political, the attempt of certain people to claim what is not rightfully theirs to posses: control over other people.
free speech, free market, no protected classes...none
let the PEOPLE decide, not the money printers...
Fuck that, Europe needs to VIOLENTLY smash islam.
That is scheduled for immediately after TPTB are all swinging from lamposts.
"Trust the plan."
Ayo, hol up! What about The Holocaust©® though?
Faker than Kim K's booty.
Islam is insidious, first you co-opt the weak-minded, soft underbelly of the Western Welfare State.
How about they criminalize Islam?
Would that not be better for the Planet?
NO MORE SNACKBAR.
Turkey or bologna, hold the mustard, plenty of mayo!
No Kebab.
Can someone please tell this moronic piece of shiite to fuck off, and then please eat shit and die? I can't reach him, he won't answer my calls.
Anyone see Midnight Express- fuck that shithole!
And they will probably do it with Merkel leading the charge! Hang the fukking bitch for betraying Germany and Europe! Voters supporting her are as braindead as voters supporting mc stain and his girlfriend Lindsey!
Europe should criminalize Islamophilia.
Islamophobia is hate speech and as we all know, hate speech is NOT free speech. Hate speech against PoCs and God's Chosen, the Jews, by white people is a serious crime that needs to be dealt with in the most brutal ways imaginable. White people are to be genocided and to really get the ball rolling on that we need three things: open borders (thanks (((Mr. Soros)))), gun control (thanks (((Mr. Bloomberg)))), and a ban on hate speech (thanks (((ADL/SPLC/World Jewish Congress, etc.)))).
If you don't like that because you're a white supremacist Nazi then just re-watch Swindler's List by (((Steven Spielberg))) and visit your local Holohoax Museum of Tolerance and White Guilt!
What is important to you above all others, and especially above any constitutional guarantees is in fact, the ultimate goal of liberalism. It is the insane narcissism of the few over the many that seeks to destroy any broad protection for everyone in favor of the whimsical rule making of the unelected bureaucrat.
Unalienable rights, truths that are self evident simply don't exist when the greed of unrestricted power over everyone lights the eyes of the liberal.
I feel Turkeyophobia coming up.
Reading the comments so far, I'd say it's here already.
Talking about the holohoax is already illegal so this too will happen soon in one of the lefty LGBT refugees-welcome cheering nations.
It's not a phobia if the fear is justified.
Free speech is not free without hate speech.
I've got a better idea....Europe should criminalize ISLAM!
Pay attention to the enemy already inside the gates!
History books will one day talk about the failed ouster of Erdogan as one of histories biggest failure.
You can't have freedom and peace, unless you are first willing to give it to others. Erdogan and Çavuşoğlu aren't willing, and find mere speech so offensive, they want to lock people up for it because they find it so offensive. It sets the standard that the government can lock people up for being offensive, rather than actually harming someone.
They'll never have peace, which appears to be their strategy to stay in power.
Who do these goat-humpers think they are? Erdogan has destroyed the modern Turkey that Ataturk created for the betterment of all his people. Erdogan is a two-penny despot who believes he's the next Caliph. He's in bed with the worst factions- just to keep his neck attached to his head. How about the west wake up and understand that the Islamic horde is alive and well and needs to be stopped in its tracks. I don't see how it cannot be called 'Islamophobia' when they really are trying to kill us.
I think any Muslim convicted of murder in the west should be publicly hanged. No decades in prison at taxpayer expense, where it costs as much to incarcerate a scumbag for a year as it costs to go to Harvard. As for the Jews of France, where it appears to be 'open season' for them by the Muslims, they are the canaries in the coal mine. To the Muslims, the Jews are low hanging fruit. When they've all left the country, heaven help the remaining Christians- also on Islam's shit list.
Jihad-by-legal-means is a well-constructed decades-long plan to destroy western civilization from within. No Muslim should be allowed a position in any parliament. Islam instructs Muslims to lie to the infidel to gain an edge in their eternal war with us. What did the douche-bag mayor of London say when Muslims slaughtered innocent pedestrians? "You have to expect it."
No, your assholeship, we don't have to expect it. If Muslims cannot behave like civilized members of society, it will soon become open season on them. Charles Martel saved France and western civilization from the Horde in 732. Here it is 1300 years later and we need to do it all over again. Who will be our Charles Martel????
Europe has already criminalized Jewophobia. Deny the HollowCause go to jail, so good for Turkey. Why should Islamophobia be treated differently than Jewophobia?
Better to just have free speech, but if they're not going to permit free speech, then what's good for the goose is good for the gander.
Maybe this attempt by Turkey will cause Europe to reconsider, reevaluate their constraints imposed on free speech?
What about the Armenian people?
https://www.history.com/topics/armenian-genocide
WTF : It should read : Given the inhospitable treatment of all non Turkic nations and all Moslem sects other than the Imperial construct of the Qanun laws of Sunni Caliph Soleiman the Magnificent; notably the rival Shia Safavid dynasty ruling Tehran and controlling Mesopotamia east of the Euphrates; is a more appropriate historical analysis.
Empires use "religion" for political gain : against the Imperial Habsburgs --- ALLIED to France via the famous Franco-Ottoman alliance-- it lasted until Napoleonic times from its "unofficial" inception post French debacle at battle of Pavia-- when François I was captured and hauled off to Madrid in "golden chains"; aka in 1525. As a result of this unofficial alliance (Frangipani mission) Soleiman immediately invaded Hungary in 1526 and destroyed Budapest; robbing it of its treasures. That alliance became official in 1536 when Soleiman offered his fleet to François I (Barbarossa) and devastated Italy with the french navy by his side.
So Ottoman politics and religion were hand in glove against the Habsburg and their naval allies in Hormuz straits : the Safavids Shiite empire.
Funny how MBS and Nettyahou are on a similar trend as Soleiman with France or Safavids with Charles Quint.
Politics have always checkmated religion as the DOMINANT geopolitical matrix right thru History. Nothing new under the sun.