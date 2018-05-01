US Officials: Israel Preparing For War With Iran, Seeking US Support

Not that there was much doubt who was behind it, but two days after "enemy" warplanes attacked a Syrian military base near Hama on Sunday, killing at least 11 Iranians and dozens of others, and nobody had yet "claimed responsibility" the attack, US officials told NBC that it was indeed Israeli F-15 fighter jets that struck the base, NBC News reported.
Wow! Video of a huge explosion just now in #Salhab in #Hama, reasons still unknown pic.twitter.com/AfWYRAzosT— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 29, 2018
Ominously, the officials said Israel appears to be preparing for open warfare with Iran and is seeking U.S. help and support.
"On the list of the potentials for most likely live hostility around the world, the battle between Israel and Iran in Syria is at the top of the list right now," said one senior U.S. official.
The US officials told NBC that Israeli F-15s hit Hama after Iran delivered weapons to a base that houses Iran's 47th Brigade, including surface-to-air missiles. In addition to killing two dozen troops, including officers, the strike wounded three dozen others. The report adds that the U.S. officials believe the shipments were intended for Iranian ground forces that would attack Israel.
Meanwhile, as we reported yesterday, the Syrian army said early on Monday that "enemy" rockets struck military bases belonging to Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime. According to several outlets, the strikes targeted the 47th Brigade base in the southern Hama district, a military facility in northwestern Hama and a facility north of the Aleppo International Airport.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Tuesday that Israel on Tuesday morning had four problems, one more than the day before: "Iran, Iran, Iran and hypocrisy." The comment came one day after Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu "revealed" a cache of documents the Mossad stole from Iran detailing the country's nuclear program, which however critics said were i) old and ii) not indicative of Iran's current plans.
"This is the same Iran that cracks down on freedom of expression and on minorities. The same Iran that tried to develop nuclear weapons and entered the [nuclear] deal for economic benefits,” Lieberman said.
“The same Iran is trying to hide its weapons while everyone ignores it. The state of Israel cannot ignore Iran's threats, Iran, whose senior officials promise to wipe out Israel,” he said. “They are trying to harm us, and we’ll have a response.
Iran's Defense Minister Amir Khatami threatened Israel on Tuesday, saying it should stop its "dangerous behavior" and vowing that the "Iranian response will be surprising and you will regret it." Khatami's remarks came Following Netanyahu's speech which Khatami described as Israeli "provocative actions," and two days after the strikes in Syria.
* * *
Meanwhile, in a potential hint at the upcoming conflict, Haaretz writes that two and a half weeks after the bombing in which seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed at the T4 base in Syria, Israel is bracing for an Iranian retaliation for the Syrian strikes (and if one isn't forthcoming, well that's what false flags are for).
As Haaretz writes, the Iranians’ response, despite their frequent threats of revenge, is being postponed, screwing up Iran's war planning. It’s also possible that as time passes, Tehran is becoming more aware of the possible complex consequences of any action. Still, the working assumption of Israeli defense officials remains that such a response is highly probable.
The Iranians appear to have many options. Revenge could come on the Syrian border, from the Lebanese border via Hezbollah, directly from Iran by the launch of long-range missiles, or against an Israeli target abroad. In past decades Iran and Hezbollah took part, separately and together, in two attacks in Argentina, a suicide attack in Bulgaria and attempts to strike at Israeli diplomats and tourists in countries including India, Thailand and Azerbaijan.
In any case, Lebanon seems all but out of bounds until the country’s May 6 parliamentary elections, and amid Hezbollah’s fear of being portrayed as an Iranian puppet. The firing of missiles from Iran would exacerbate the claims about Tehran’s missile project a moment before a possible U.S. decision on May 12 to abandon the nuclear agreement. Also, a strike at a target far from the Middle East would require long preparation.
* * *
For now, an Israeli war with Iran in Syria is far from inevitable: the clash of intentions is clear: Iran is establishing itself militarily in Syria and Israel has declared that it will prevent that by force. The question, of course, is whether this unstable equilibrium will devolve into a lethal escalation, or if it will somehow be resolved through peaceful negotiation. Unfortunately, in the context of recent events, and the upcoming breakdown of the Iran nuclear deal, the former is looking like the most likely outcome.
Comments
If you're still an investor in the stock market after you've read this one... Try to put a smiley face on the financial outlook for Wall Street based on THIS announcement???...
Speaking of forecasts for the market(s)!....
Needless to say the fat assed 3 $tar $milin nate is on board and willing to make whatever $acrifices are necessary WITH HIS OWN (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-19/top-us-general-says-american-…) who will be more than happy to die making the Tribe exceedingly HAPPY (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_Option) SOMEWHERE "ELSE"!...
Now hit that big red plastic button (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YmMNpbFjp0) that says it for U.S.!!!
P.S.
If we could get all of our current active military and veterans to sign this (https://www.ae911truth.org/) and tell Syphilis-in-Chief (who said before he was elected that it needed to be investigated but STILL refuses) NOT ONLY NO BUT HELL "NO"!...
And then nuke Israel and Saudi Arabia with our Navy this World would finally be able to start over!!!
If Christians would stop worshipping Israel, and Israel would start worshipping Christ, what a wonderful world.
In reply to Put the financial outlook… by Son of Captain Nemo
When are the morons in the USA that get their "news" from MSM outlets (i.e. from the government) going to realize the essentially nothing to do with IsraHell is good for the people of the US?? It's time to totally cut off the foreign and military aid to that little P.o.S. country. If they want to start a war with Iran then hey, go for it. Just don't ask or expect the US to act like big brother and come in to kick someone's ass when you started the shit in the first place. But we all know logic, common sense or reality for that matter has no place in the "relationship" between the US and IsraHell.
The creation of IsraHell during the 1940's will go down as one of the most evil events in the history of the world.
In reply to W by strannick
I think we can start referring to Iran(Persia) as 'Magog' now. . . This has allllll been prophesied.
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
The USA should fully support Israel by selling it all the rope it needs to hang itself in a war with Iran.
In reply to I think we can start… by GlassHouse101
disgusting how anti-war pre-president trump becomes military pandering trumpanyahoo after election...his handlers, knowing he will need them in the near future, set him to constantly stroke the military every opportunity he has...
B O N E S P U R S
In reply to W by FireBrander
The Western globalist billionaires and elites are ultimately responsible for any aggression coming from Israel. If they can conquer and control Iran and take over its oil and gas reserves, risking the fate of the millions of people in Iran, Syria and in Israel, then the losses to them will be incidental. The Western-globalist-Zio-hawk Axis no doubt feels it has to act now against Iran in case everything settles down in the ME with the Syrian war cooling off. Any expansion of Israeli turf or getting control of resources to the north would be stymied with further waiting and allowing both Syrian and Iranian defense systems to be further fortified. The Israelis appear to be completely confident that if they can instigate a war with Iran that it will be backed by the US, the UK, France and other NATO nations.
That confidence could only come from the Western elites running things. However, after their last fizzled false-flag poison-gas attack in Syria, the support by many NATO nations for more Axis aggression may not be that solid. So what does the Israeli tough talk and threats mean at this time? Perhaps it means that Israel is in the process of concocting a massive and much more sophisticated false-flag attack, like the taking out of a US war ship and blaming Iran for starting the war.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam. More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s & Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution. Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s.
Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress. Which must be outlawed.
In reply to disgusting how anti-war pre… by BullyBearish
Iran proving it is the rational actor in this.
In reply to The Western globalist… by Chupacabra-322
Right on time. The global death rate from every war since 1400 AD:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-deaths-in-conflicts-since-the-year-14…
In reply to Iran proving it is the… by evoila
What the Israeli idiots didnt say:
"This is the same Israel that cracks down on freedom of expression and on minorities. The same Israel that developed over 500 nuclear weapons and entered the [nuclear] deal for economic benefits,” Lieberman said.
In reply to The by Four Star
The israeli jihadists' failure in syria is complete...
... now israel is manning up and doing the dirty work themselves.
At least you gotta give them credit for that, for once....
For decades now, they have been dirty dealing in the shadows...
... now the bully is coming out to play...
In reply to What the Israeli idiots… by BennyBoy
Is Israel going to nuke Iran with some of its 500 nukes?
In reply to The israeli jihadists'… by Shillinlikeavillan
Let them fight, that's why they got nukes, we stay home.
In reply to What the Israeli idiots… by BennyBoy
Israel... Will NEVER start a war with IRAN unless it gets the USA to fight it
In reply to The by Four Star
Well, so far, the scorecard on that is this:
1. Jared Kushner (who is no doubt in cahoots with Bibi), still gets to prowl around the WH facilities.
2. Trump gave Bolton the Nat Sec Advisor job (a week later, Trump is lobbing missiles into Syria on ZERO evidence, well, except for the fabricated part)
3. Trump gave Pompeo the Sec State job (2 days after moving in), he flies to Saudi Arabia, and within 48 hours, we're talking about this shit right here
So, you can down vote me all you want if being a sycophant is an easier lifestyle for you. But that's what the scorecard is so far.
In reply to Israel... Will NEVER start… by Sir Edge
Don't take the bait Trump. We elected you to get us out, not to go all in for the Israeli/One World Order agenda. If you go along with this and get us into another war in the Middle East, you're a one term President. I guarantee it.
In reply to disgusting how anti-war pre… by BullyBearish
HDGaF...
In reply to Don't take the bait Trump… by Gadfly
"Don't take the bait Trump...."
Bit late for that ... don't you think ?? 😅
In reply to Don't take the bait Trump… by Gadfly
Israel has lost the support of Americans and the educated of the world. They are waking up from the Zionist Spell. They will not fight and die for the Zionist parasite.
Tell-tale signs that you are the exploited race:
1. When you willingly take your newborn males to "Gods Favorite Race" to have their manhood mangled by a Priest's mouth or knife.
2. When another race owns and prints all your Nation's money.
3. When another race owns 95 percent of your News and journalism.
4. When another race creates 95 percent of your culture's myths and legends.
5. When a foreign God gives you a second class citizenship to another race's religion.
6. When you are always on call to fight the last 100 years of wars for the creation and expansion of The Greater Israel Plan.
In reply to Don't take the bait Trump… by Gadfly
This march to war seems a little too conveniently timed with Iran's dropping of the dollar for trade. I'm not buying it.
In reply to Don't take the bait Trump… by Gadfly
“They are trying to harm us, and we’ll have a response"
The word "response" seems inappropiate somehow...
Kinda like getting in your retaliation first..😒
In reply to disgusting how anti-war pre… by BullyBearish
The Israelis claim to be under attack when those it repeatedly attacked defend themselves on their own (or their ally’s) soil.
Sad. 😢
Putin needs to either defend Syria or get out of the way and worry about the shitstorm coming in Crimea and E. Ukraine.
In reply to “They are trying to harm us,… by Eyes Opened
The Israelis claim to be under attack when those it repeatedly attacked defend themselves on their own (or their ally’s) soil.
Sad. 😢
Putin needs to either defend Syria or get out of the way and worry about the shitstorm coming in Crimea and E. Ukraine.
In reply to “They are trying to harm us,… by Eyes Opened
The Khazars are looking down at their sandy graves. Their wish will come true.
In reply to W by FireBrander
"Trust the Plan" to quote Qanon or should that be Zanon?
In reply to The Khazars are looking down… by Truther
It is pretty uncanny how world events are lining up.
In reply to I think we can start… by GlassHouse101
There are no coincidences.
In reply to It is pretty uncanny how… by Slimedon1
Anyone who thinks the NOK peace deal lining up with the iran war deal is a coincidence ought to think again. There are no such coincidences. The cabal knows the American people cannot handle threatening global thermonuclear war against 2 countries at the same time. Either Kim is a puppet, or they made him an offer he can't refuse. Either way he is a puppet. iran is in the crosshairs now regardless of what she does.
In reply to It is pretty uncanny how… by Slimedon1
Genesis 10 2-5
Japeth Family named there
better look those carefully
While Persians are from Shem
descended from Tribes of Israel after escape from Assyrian captivity
In reply to I think we can start… by GlassHouse101
People understand this truth now.
ZeroHedge started with "End the Fed!"
But years later, we now groc.
Rothschild has twin Lucifarian monsters that have enslaved and brought endlessly financed wars: Central Banking Cartel and Israel.
Wars used to end when the money ran out but Rothschild's Central Banking Cartel has pushed all these false flag goyim wars. The strongest and brightest of Europe have been killed off. We are genetically retarded and must rebuild our gene pool. The Khazars have continued to breed, not the brightest or wisest, but the cunning and clever. Meanwhile, the Trivium has been removed for over 100 years and Cultural Marxism has dumbed down every living Westerner.
Time to reclaim our Humanity before that too is destroyed by Transhumanism - that road leads to lower human consciousness.
In reply to Genesis 10 2-5 … by Volkodav
No, it hasn't - do try to notice how those 'prophecies' seem to align with the preconceptions of those claiming to have divine foreknowledge of events never imagined long ago.
Also consider which books were suppressed and left out of your bible.
Also consider books other than the bible and prophecies other than ones from the bible.
Really, the only true prophecies are the self-fulfilling kind.
In reply to I think we can start… by GlassHouse101
This Abrahamic horseshit is not leading to world peace. I fear the world will have to go through an epic disaster just to fucking evolve past this monotheism bullshit. The world is overpopulated with too many living religious zombies. Then there are the deep psychological problems with human nature to deal with. Apparently most people operate on "might is right" and cannot coexist or cooperate without some stupid ape show that sees blood ritualistically spilt.
And you are right. It is self-fulfilling junk meant to vindicate and stroke weak, overblown egos. The people in power take it as an instruction manual.
In reply to No, it hasn't - do try to… by Jesus von Einstein
Ezekiel 37-39 for those who want to see how it ends.
In reply to I think we can start… by GlassHouse101
As for the Rapture:
The Rapture is an old Scoffield and Zio-Lucifarian lie. True Christianity is lost to millennia of false narrative. Historians will take a long time in discovering the True Christ. But the hijacked Catholic Church, fake Jew Khazars, and Lucifarian Masons have made the Truth exceedingly opaque. Maybe Christ's words, "Judge a tree by the fruit it bears," is our best guide.
In reply to Ezekiel 37-39 for those who… by GatorMcClusky
At five pounds a turd, I can get you 200 Bullshits to equal Israel's evidence for another goyim war.
In reply to I think we can start… by GlassHouse101
Going to be quite a show at Megiddo.
In reply to I think we can start… by GlassHouse101
..the good news is that Tel Aviv will be crossed off the list of tourist destinations unless the populace there puts the tribal chiefs are put in their place.
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
What about the 3 billion barrels of Syrian oil under the Golan. And block 9 Lebanon gas field.
And the plan to take southern Lebanon for the off shore gas field and the water.
It was the water, now it's water, oil and natural gas.
No word on Jew controlled MSM.
And no word on the killing of over 500,000 Syrian Christians out of a prewar population of 2 million.
https://genieoilgas.com/about-us/strategic-advisory-board/
Genie oil company, a Jewish controlled Red Shield operation. Why is this not told to the American people?
In reply to ..the good news is that Tel… by Manthong
The God damned jews and God damned israhell are at it again. Same old thing. When I contemplate the sublimity of the magnificence of creation and all of its manifest beauty, I am depressed and perplexed at the grotesque evil that continually emits from the satanic cabal of the juden and their israhell - and even WORSE, that a tax liability is place on my back to pay for it all.
#tohellwithisrahell
In reply to ..the good news is that Tel… by Manthong
Where is George Burgasser?
In reply to W by strannick
"The report adds that the U.S. officials believe the shipments were intended for Iranian ground forces that would attack Israel."
Why would Iran try to launch a ground attack on Israel - to guarantee they'd get nuked? This is another lie.
Iran is in Syria, at the invitation of its government, to fight the largely, perhaps even mostly foreign [not Syrian] mercenaries, many or most of them Islamists [Sunni]. They've been fighting ISIS and Al Qaeda.
Israel, on the other hand, has by many accounts, directly and indirectly been supporting ISIS and Al Qaeda, and also attacking Syrian, Lebanese and apparently Iranian troops fighting those terror groups.
So Israel is claiming to be "defending itself" by attacking another country in order to kill people from another country, there legally, who have been fighting the Islamists/terrorists that the Israelis [and US, and Saudis] have been helping... because, despite Israel's military and nukes and chem and bio weapons and the backing of the US... Iran is going to attack Israel on the ground from Syria....
Listen, if you believe this, please consider the possibility you've accepted the spin and lies of inveterate, dissembling warmongers who think it's okay to kill lots and lots of people in wars of aggression reframed as 'defense.'
In reply to W by strannick
Might as well call the State of Israel the 51st state of the US, since we will defend Israel State as if it was our very own. And since Israel want Assad and Iran taken out, there is nothing that can stop their desire. They will, unfortunately, get what they want. Expect war to escalate in Syria and war with Iran to break out. I just don't see it not happening. The US and Israel will continue doing what they want to Russia's allies until the bear comes out of hibernation and says "enough is enough". The future is going to be pretty interesting.
In reply to "The report adds that the U… by Jesus von Einstein
The apartheid abomination in occupied Palestine is a malignant cancerous disease that needs to be defanged and broken up. The state of Palestine must be created and the chosenite khazarian dead beats must be forced to live in peace. Failing that send these killers back to the Eastern Europeon, USSAN and Russian slums that hatched them. The world can no longer indulge these monsters and their sickening hollow cost cult of murder.
No debate
No discussion
No tolerance
Boycott the horned beast of zion and all the filth that it produces.
Barcodes 500, 729 & 871 mark the filth of "Israel"
Barcodes 7219 & 7922 mark the filth from the rest of occupied, apartheid Palestine.
Hurt the beast where it does the damage. No more shekels for the squatters!
In reply to "The report adds that the U… by Jesus von Einstein
USSANS are finally going to grasp the problems that all nations face that open their doors to khazarian thugs. However, no nation has ever been as seriously infected with the supremacist virus as Slumville. Are USSAN tax cattle ready to die for their anglozionazi masters and the neocohen evil that is nested at the core of the cancer that is Washing town?
In reply to W by strannick
The Jews murdered Christ for Christs' sake!
Now you want them to worship him?
Which of Christs' "teachings" do you think they would be willing to observe as damn near every aspect of Israel is anti-Christ in manner and form.
In reply to W by strannick
So let me get this straight:
Jesus was sent here to die for our sins & allow us access to heaven?
Somebody had to kill him. Old age or falling off a boat would not have had any real dramatic effect, you know? Had to be a public execution.
So then why don't Christians thank Jews for getting them into heaven? This whole religion thing really confuses me.
In reply to The Jews murdered Christ for… by FireBrander
Jesus was nailed to the sticks because he went against Jewish bankers and their profit machine; they then turned him into the Son of God as a propaganda tool to control the masses.
"Yeah we killed him, but look he's back now all is well; we did you a favor as you can now go to heaven when you die!"
And 2000 years later it's still working like a charm; both the profit machine and religion which are hard to distinguish from each other.
In reply to So let me get this straight:… by RhoneGSM
It's not the Christians. It's the whores in the media, and in D.C.
In reply to W by strannick
Yes it is. It’s the dispensational Christians who give life to this beast. Unreal.
In reply to It's not the Christians. It… by ThisIsMadness
See Pence and his ilk for examples.
In reply to Yes it is. It’s the… by Ocean22