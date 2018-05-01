Venezuela Offers India 30% Discount On Oil...If It Pays In Crypto

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:16

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,

Venezuela has offered India a 30-percent discount on crude oil purchases, but only if India agrees to pay in El Petro, the cryptocurrency that Venezuela is touting as the first national digital currency backed by crude oil reserves, the Indian outlet Business Standard reports.

Venezuelan blockchain department experts visited India in March and struck an agreement with Delhi-based Bitcoin trading firm Coinsecure to sell the Venezuelan cryptocurrency Petro in India, Business Standard reported, quoting multiple sources.

Maduro’s propaganda machine is touting the digital coin as a ‘ground-breaking’ first-ever national crypto currency, El Petro—backed by 5 billion barrels of oil reserves in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt. But most observers see this crypto issuance as a desperate attempt to skirt U.S. financial sanctions.

In March 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump banned U.S. purchases, transactions, and dealings of any digital coin or token issued for or by the government of Venezuela.

Now Venezuela wants to add the Petro as a cryptocurrency on Coinsecure to trade Petro against Bitcoin and the Indian rupee, according to Coinsecure CEO Mohit Kalra quoted by Business Standard.

“They are going to different countries and making offers. The offer that they have given to the Indian government is: you buy Petro and we will give you a 30 per cent discount on oil purchases,” Kalra told Business Standard.

Earlier this month, Coinsecure said that US$3.5 million worth of Bitcoins had been stolen from the exchange and blamed for this its Chief Security Officer (CSO) Amitabh Saxena. Investigation is still under way, Coinsecure said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India’s crude imports from Venezuela - whose oil industry is collapsing rapidly - dropped to around 300,000 bpd between November 2017 and February 2018, down by 20 percent on the year, to the lowest level since 2012, Reuters reported in March, citing data from shipping and industry sources.

bshirley1968 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Why is it a "desperate attempt"?  It should be the goal of every country......unless they like being a "dollar bitch".

Who wouldn't want to remove themselves from the clutches of the (((US))) banking cabal?

The propaganda never stops.

surf@jm Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Is that the Rabbi price, or the communist dictator discount?........

Maybe while Maduro sings and dances while Venezuela burns, he can offer some S&H green stamps with every purchase........

Of course, his loving socialist voters, probably would prefer toilet paper to green stamps, but hey beggars can`t be choosy....

small axe Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

too bad India banned crypto a few weeks ago...except for the mighty El Petro? LOL

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading.

You will not be able to buy cryptocurrency via banks or e-wallets etc. in India anymore as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has banned them with immediate effect from “dealing with or providing services to any individuals or business entities dealing with or settling virtual currencies”.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-05/india-bans-bitcoin-wallets-ba…

otschelnik Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:28 Permalink

Commies never think about capital investment, and the "bus driver" is driving his God given oil riches into the ground.  Soon there'll be nothing to sell. 

LawsofPhysics Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

...and the central bankers/financiers of the world couldn't be happier.  They have been interested in and investing in (with free money) a digital currency since the dawn of the computer.

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!