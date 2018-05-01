Venezuela Offers India 30% Discount On Oil...If It Pays In Crypto

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
Venezuela has offered India a 30-percent discount on crude oil purchases, but only if India agrees to pay in El Petro, the cryptocurrency that Venezuela is touting as the first national digital currency backed by crude oil reserves, the Indian outlet Business Standard reports.
Venezuelan blockchain department experts visited India in March and struck an agreement with Delhi-based Bitcoin trading firm Coinsecure to sell the Venezuelan cryptocurrency Petro in India, Business Standard reported, quoting multiple sources.
Maduro’s propaganda machine is touting the digital coin as a ‘ground-breaking’ first-ever national crypto currency, El Petro—backed by 5 billion barrels of oil reserves in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt. But most observers see this crypto issuance as a desperate attempt to skirt U.S. financial sanctions.
In March 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump banned U.S. purchases, transactions, and dealings of any digital coin or token issued for or by the government of Venezuela.
Now Venezuela wants to add the Petro as a cryptocurrency on Coinsecure to trade Petro against Bitcoin and the Indian rupee, according to Coinsecure CEO Mohit Kalra quoted by Business Standard.
“They are going to different countries and making offers. The offer that they have given to the Indian government is: you buy Petro and we will give you a 30 per cent discount on oil purchases,” Kalra told Business Standard.
Earlier this month, Coinsecure said that US$3.5 million worth of Bitcoins had been stolen from the exchange and blamed for this its Chief Security Officer (CSO) Amitabh Saxena. Investigation is still under way, Coinsecure said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, India’s crude imports from Venezuela - whose oil industry is collapsing rapidly - dropped to around 300,000 bpd between November 2017 and February 2018, down by 20 percent on the year, to the lowest level since 2012, Reuters reported in March, citing data from shipping and industry sources.
Comments
But I thought Trump already had his hands full going to war against Iran!
You only think that because you are an idiot.
In reply to But I thought Trump already… by TheWholeYearInn
Spose its a lot cheaper than shippin barbarous relics for payment
In reply to You only think that because… by tmosley
Make it a whole lot easier for government officials to get their fair shares and then get the hell out of there.
In reply to Spose its a lot cheaper than… by SoilMyselfRotten
We begin bombing in 5 minutes.
Lol probably more like " We begin glomming in 5 minutes"
In reply to We begin bombing in 5… by hedgeless_horseman
First!
Edit. Rats :( someday.
What they need to paid in, is fucking Bread for the people.
Crypto is for Fags.
" Crypto is for Fags. "
Well, I own some crypto, but I 'identify' as Neckbeard McGoldbug and can use any bathroom I want.
In reply to What they need to paid in,… by ZENDOG
Why is it a "desperate attempt"? It should be the goal of every country......unless they like being a "dollar bitch".
Who wouldn't want to remove themselves from the clutches of the (((US))) banking cabal?
The propaganda never stops.
It is a desperate attempt because it is the "Petro coin" which is worthless and can be wipe out by the Venezuelan government anytime it sees fit to do so. It would be different if it was bitcoin or ethereum.
In reply to Why is it a "desperate… by bshirley1968
Is that the Rabbi price, or the communist dictator discount?........
Maybe while Maduro sings and dances while Venezuela burns, he can offer some S&H green stamps with every purchase........
Of course, his loving socialist voters, probably would prefer toilet paper to green stamps, but hey beggars can`t be choosy....
This guy Maduro really is a fucking moron for real.
too bad India banned crypto a few weeks ago...except for the mighty El Petro? LOL
The Reserve Bank of India has issued a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading.
Banned non-Sovereign crypto.
In reply to too bad India banned crypto… by small axe
what's the implied probability of default for a bond with 30% yield?
Commies never think about capital investment, and the "bus driver" is driving his God given oil riches into the ground. Soon there'll be nothing to sell.
...and the central bankers/financiers of the world couldn't be happier. They have been interested in and investing in (with free money) a digital currency since the dawn of the computer.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!