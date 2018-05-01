Venezuela's Inflationary Nightmare

Tue, 05/01/2018

Authored by Virginia Fidler via GoldTelegraph.com

Venezuela may have achieved the socialist dream. It once had gold and oil in abundance, yet now, people are starving, and toilet paper is a luxury.

Venezuelans can no longer afford the most basic necessities. During the first quarter of 2018, consumer prices rose again, this time by 454 percent. Hyperinflation has made the bolivar essentially worthless. The country experienced 8,900 percent inflation in just 12 months. 

While the bolivar has turned into mere paper, Venezuela continues to print the currency at breakneck speed. The money supply has risen 2,900 percent over the last year, while goods are becoming scarcer and scarcer. Welcome to hyperinflation 101.

Venezuela plans on solving the crisis by eliminating three zeros from the Bolivar while it retains its current value, which has plunged by over 99 percent since 2013. The elimination of zeros was necessitated by the near crash of the Caracas stock market computers, which were unable to handle the burgeoning volume of transactions.

How did once-prosperous Venezuela get to this point? It has the world largest oil reserves, but it is importing millions of dollars of oil on a daily basis. Oil is the only affordable commodity left in Venezuela, although few civilians own cars.

It is believed that Venezuela’s oil fields are operating at a mere 40 percent of capacity. Oil production declined by 100,000 barrels in a single day in February. As Venezuela continues to mismanage its own oil supplies and neglects its refining infrastructures, it continues to import oil at an unprecedented rate. If this continues, Venezuela’s need for oil could soon cause a global oil deficit.

Venezuela has access to 25 percent of the world’s heavy crude. This crude needs to be diluted for commercial use. For the past two years, Venezuela has imported up to 200,000 oil diluents a day, with the US being the major supplier. Everyone knows about Venezuela’s long food queues. These days, this oil-rich country is seeing cars queuing up for cheap gas at $0.01 (0.7p) per liter.

According to Francisco Monaldi, director of the Center for Energy and the Environment at IESA in Venezuela, a major political change is needed in Venezuela to reverse its current devastating economic crisis. Its people are being starved by the tenets of socialism. Many Venezuelans would agree. In desperate need of food and medical care, 77 percent of Venezuelans want to see changes, and a reelection of President Maduro is not looking good. The only faction currently on his side is the military, which is using blunt force to keep the people in line.

While most global economies are growing, even if only slightly, Venezuela’s economy is expected to tumble by 15 percent by the end of the year. Its GDP is expected to decline by 50 percent since 2013. Venezuela is hanging on by a thread, and the thread is fraying.

Venezuela has depended on oil for 90 percent of its exports. But corruption and lack of investors have left oil industry in a state of chaos and the economy in shambles. Many Venezuelans are looking for relief abroad as they flee the country in hopes of something better. The majority of households have a family member who has emigrated abroad. Many of these are young and eager workers whose only chance lies beyond Venezuela’s own borders.

Many global central banks have been repatriating their gold reserves in an effort to strengthen the value of gold against a weakening dollar. Turkey is the latest country to fall in line as it announces plans to recall its own gold reserves. Recalling gold is a well-known move which can precede a period of crisis. It was done by former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who demanded the return of all gold to its own country. So, exactly what has been happening with all that gold that Chavez repatriated to its homeland?

Russ Dallen of Caracas Capital recently provided the answer. In 2011, under Chavez, Venezuela had gold reserves valued at $21,269 billion. In 2016, following a massive sale of gold to Switzerland to pay for maturing bonds, Venezuela’s gold reserves shrunk to $7.7 billion. Unfortunately, this gold has been used to back a number of loans, and these loans have come due. Venezuela is currently holding a mere $6.6 billion of gold, having lost an additional $1.1 billion without having paid the amount due on the bonds.

If Venezuela continues to sell its gold reserves, the world’s textbook socialist Eden will soon find itself without any gold at all. It has, in effect, eaten its way through $21 billion in gold in seven years as the people continue to starve.

With Turkey being the latest country to call home all its gold, it is recommended that Turkey’s President Erdogan keep a sharp eye on the crisis in Venezuela.

In a world that sometimes defies logic, President Maduro has clearly demonstrated that socialism will always result in logical consequences: poverty and destruction. It is a rare chance to see Marx’s cherished principles in action. And we wish we weren’t a witness to the growing catastrophe.

NYC80 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

I don't get why Venezuelans are mad. They voted for this. I know he didn't phrase it this way, but a vote for Chavez was a vote for crushing poverty and the arrest/torture of dissidents.

 

Why are they angry when they're getting exactly what they asked for from their government?

TheWholeYearInn SMG Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

I repeat

 

COMMUNISM ~ hmm, wasn't that invented by the Bolsheviks? (& whereby Lenin & Trotsky were funded by (((Wall St)))

 

Never heard of them?

 

Lenin = Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov

Trotsky = Lev Davidovich Bronshtein

 

Bad Luciferian Globalists! BAD! ~ Be careful who you criticize though, because you don't want the Luciferian Globalist Anti-Defamation Society coming down hard on you!

 

Cause everyone knows, if you start to criticize the AMISH too much, next thing you know somebody is gonna be talking about internet censorship!

Countrybunkererd Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

Coming soon to a city with a pension crisis near you.  Enjoy.  Oh, and sprinkle in a lot of war, and a few nuclear cherry bombs in the mix as a topping.

I need a vacation.  Not the 3-4 day weekends anymore.

wetwipe Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:12 Permalink

Remember when 'Red Ken' livingstone did a deal with charves for subsided diesel for london buses.

Yeah I bet they regret that shitty deal now.

If you elect socialist lunacy has no bounds.

 

We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.

dwboston Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

As it turns out, free crap for everyone is really expensive.  Also, putting a bus driver in charge of your country isn't the greatest idea.

sassysocialist Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:19 Permalink

Don't blame socialism, blame america. Socialism in one country would work fine if it wasn't for the economic blockade. America wants Venezuela's resources under a pliant right wing military junta, not someone who is going to spread the wealth for the good of the people. Just look at Pinochet after Kissinger killed socialist hero Salvador Allende! reagans death squads have a lot to answer for in latin america. Long live the bolivarian revolution!

divingengineer Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

Canada has no gold. Zero. 

It is important now only for perceptions.

And I personally have a great affinity for the metal, I even prospect for it which is a hell of a lot of work for very little gold.

So for me to say that is hard.

Welcome to the brave new world.

hanekhw Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:27 Permalink

'Nightmare'? Hardly. You never have or had control over nightmares. Things you HAVE control over and have turned into crap are your responsibility. Lack of responsibility is the hallmark of Liberal/Progressives/Socialists/Communists/Anarchists....and the media in general.

darteaus Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

"These days, the American dream is more apt to be realized in South America, in places such as Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentina, where incomes are actually more equal today than they are in the land of Horatio Alger. Who's the banana republic now?"

- Bernie Sanders

[celebrating the equality of income across the impoverished]

Kagemusho Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

Not too much longer before the Soylent Green Solution is broached at the Maduro government's conferences. But it won't be applied to Maduro et al. They don't seem to be missing any meals...

Vote up!
Cautiously Pes… Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

This slow motion train wreck has been repeated over and over and over in countries all around the globe with predictable results.  And Bernie Sanders can't wait to implement the socialist playbook here.  And my prediction is that the TIDE POD EATING generation will soundly embrace him.  Prepare to lose weight America on the VZ diet plan.

PontifexMaximus Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:40 Permalink

maduro is the master of the universe. I do not understand all these reports about venezuela. As long as we do not have at least 1000+ shot to death venezuelans...every day, everything is working perfect.