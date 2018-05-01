Just days after it began trading, WeWork's freshly minted $702 million bond issue is crashing as the massively over-subscribed junk bond issue sees dramatic buyer's remorse...
The high yield bond sold for par last week and is now trading with a 95 handle, which, as Bloomberg reports, stands in sharp contrast to the outsized orders the company saw when it marketed its debt in primary markets last week.
The company had initially sought to issue $500 million of the securities, but decided to upsize once the orders came pouring in, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The seemingly odd-lot number of $702 million was chosen in part because the company considered it a lucky number, another person said.
WeWork’s deal underscored the risks investors have been willing to take in the new-issue market as they struggle to find high-yielding assets. The office-space leasing company joined a wave of high-flying cash-burning firms that have managed to recently tap debt markets, like Uber Technologies Inc. and Netflix Inc.
The bond was the most active in the U.S. high-yield market on Monday, Trace data show.
While Bloomberg puts this down to simply "buyer's remorse" - we suspect it has more to do with the company's financials actually being exposed to the cold light of day.
What is WeWork's EBITDA? Simple - whatever you want it to be (via 'community' adjustments)...
And Wolf Richter broke down all the details of the farcical bond issue last week...
Fitch, which rates the bonds three notches into junk (BB-), pointed out that WeWork already has existing debt consisting of a $650 million revolving credit facility and $500 million letter of credit reimbursement facility.
WeWork also has $5 billion in lease payments due over the next five years, not including any additional leases it will sign during its global expansion drive:
2018: $706 million
2019: $984 million
2020: $1.1 billion
2021: $1.1 billion
2022: $1.1 billion
Another $13 billion in lease payments come due in the years after 2022, according to Bloomberg. That’s some real money that a money-losing company must somehow obtain.
These are 10-year or 20-year office leases. They’re a fixed expense that doesn’t decline when business drops off. As such, they pose a special risk: WeWork’s customers rent their space on much shorter terms, even month-to-month. When things get tough, they can just ride off into the sunset after their short-term leases expire, leaving WeWork to sit on expensive and vacant office space with stale craft brew on tap at the lounge.
...
Investors in junk bonds of such cash-burning unicorns take only slightly less risk than late-stage equity investors, but have zero upside. All they get is the yield for however long the company manages to pay the coupon, and if they’re lucky, they get their money back when the bonds mature. That’s the best-case scenario. There is no upside.
Of course, WeWork is not the first to burn greedy HY investors looking for a high yield with no risk...
Netflix is sliding...
Tesla has tumbled since issuing debt...
And PetSmart has collapsed...
And then of course - there's the Norwegian Wild West junk markets...
Comments
Hahahahaha! It's true - a sucker is born every minute!
I wonder how many pension funds bought these dogs.
JUNK is not for me. Real income is hard to find.
If it's too good...
In reply to Hahahahaha! It's true - a… by GunnerySgtHartman
Did someone say Pets.com?
In reply to JUNK is not for me. Real… by 38BWD22
Agreed. 1999 just called. They want their money back.
In reply to Did someone say Pets.com? by Bud Dry
These new "collaborative office spaces" I see advertised everywhere now are actually a clever way of hiding the fact that normal people in America can no longer afford a real office space. So instead they give those empty offices a new coat of paint, turn them into timeshares, and then hawk them unto trendy dipshits as "collaborative, innovative workspace"
In reply to Agreed. 1999 just called. … by NoDebt
One of the often overlooked benefits of these so called "collaborative, innovative workspace" is that you get to network with other broke gig-job millennials who can't afford a proper office either.. Its a win-win situation which is going to propel the economy in to the stratosphere.
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
In reply to These new "collaborative… by Solosides
LOVE IT. They are building a HUGE one of these things blocks from where I live in Seattle (ballard shit hole). Dug down 40 plus feet and are just finishing the foundation work. I can not wait for these arrogant, smug, over-valued tech motherfuckers to take a hard hit and experience the taste of reality. Motherfuckers are like locust.
In reply to These new "collaborative… by Solosides
Pretty soon you'll have to pay by the hour and get out exactly on time so the next schmoe can get in and pretend he has an office...
In reply to These new "collaborative… by Solosides
"..........stands in sharp contrast to the outsized orders the company saw when it marketed its debt in primary markets last week."
Wall Street at its best......buyer beware.....and do some research
No more free craft beer and cucumber water for you !!
Starbucks stock holds its value for quite long.
How do they keep their investors happy with the shrinking customer base you may ask.
They cut the cost by slowly crappifying their coffee.
This is a common trend nowadays though, including craft beer and especially cucumber water.
In reply to No more free craft beer and… by Rainman
and so the debt bubble slowly begins leaking down . . .
"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,"
Goose's Rule:
As the situation turns SNAFU, the probability of Yeats being quoted approaches unity.
In reply to and so the debt bubble… by Ron_Mexico
These are but the tip of the coming iceberg....
Pets.com called, they want their bubble back....
They should merge with tamagotchi pets and beanie babies to corner the market.
In reply to Pets.com called, they want… by JoeTurner
What goes up...
Must come down...
[/pets.com sock puppet]
In reply to Pets.com called, they want… by JoeTurner
I make $18k a month leasing wifi-connected broom closets to Renaissance Festival organizers. Ask me how!
don't you have a seedy link i can follow?
In reply to I make $18k a month leasing… by mr bear
I have been very diligent in my search and destroy efforts to kill off spammers. (Notably that jobson(sp?) cocksucker who pops up every few days) I just pass the Permalink off to Tyler in chat, and like magic, the spammer is gone.
Standard Disclaimer: Don't try this at home. You might put your eye out.
In reply to don't you have a seedy link… by buzzsaw99
Can I subscribe to your debt offering? Take my money.
In reply to I make $18k a month leasing… by mr bear
Is that all?
In reply to I make $18k a month leasing… by mr bear
