"We're Full Of Crises Right Now" - Egyptian Billionaire Piles Billions Into Gold

Meet Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, older brother of Egypt's richest man...
Like many other big investors, Sawiris sees warning signs ahead and has taken action - putting half of his $5.7 billion net worth into gold.
Bloomberg reports that he said in an interview Monday that he believes gold prices will rally further, reaching $1,800 per ounce from just above $1,300 now, while “overvalued” stock markets crash.
“In the end you have China and they will not stop consuming. And people also tend to go to gold during crises and we are full of crises right now,” Sawiris said at his office in Cairo overlooking the Nile.
“Look at the Middle East and the rest of the world and Mr. Trump doesn’t help.”
However, as Bloomberg notes, Sawiris also has a major investment that President Trump could very much help him with...
If a North Korean peace deal can be reached, the Egyptian’s investments there may finally pay off. After 10 years of waiting to repatriate all his profits easily and control his mobile-phone company, Egypt’s second-richest man says an accord would let him reap some of his returns.
“I am taking all the hits, I am being paid in a currency that doesn’t get exchanged very easily, I have put a lot of money and built a hotel and did a lot of good stuff there,” said Sawiris, who founded North Korea’s first telecom operator, Koryolink. The North Korean unit’s costs and revenues aren’t currently recognized on the financial statements of Sawiris’ Orascom Telecom Media & Technology Holding SAE.
Sawiris over the years has been pressured by “every single Western government in the world” for his presence in the country hit by international sanctions for its nuclear threats, he said, but he considered himself a “goodwill investor.”
His advice for governments and to Trump ahead of his expected meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un: Don’t bully him, and promise prosperity in exchange for concessions on nuclear.
“I know these North Korean people. They are very proud, they will not yield under threat and bullying. You just smile and talk and sit down and they will come through,” he said.
Finally, and notably, Bloomberg reports that Sawiris is giving investment priority to his homeland after an International Monetary Fund-backed reform program that began in 2016, saying that his view of Saudi Arabia was negatively impacted by a corruption crackdown that led to the arrest of high-profile princes and billionaires in November. Authorities need to ensure there is rule of law and order and transparency, he said.
In reply to Buy low, sell high...right? … by nmewn
Ah, but for not much more you can buy something very rare (I bought two w/ BTC):
https://shop.sharpspixley.com/1oz-iridium-bar-degussa
I may try eBay to see if I can sell them for $2500, as no one there sells these Degussa bars in the USA.
In reply to This should be good for gold… by IridiumRebel
In reply to This should be good for gold… by IridiumRebel
In reply to Buy low, sell high...right? … by nmewn
Lots of crises - but none that critical.
Get gold and hold it. The time is coming where you'll need it.
In reply to Get gold and hold it. The… by navy62802
In reply to Get gold and hold it. The… by navy62802
In reply to I have a gold filling thats… by Bill of Rights
In reply to I have a gold filling thats… by Bill of Rights
The M.E. matter will send gold. Period.
Has he taken possession of the bars? Has he stored them under his bed? Or has he bought a bunch of papers that promise you more bundles of colourful papers when the SHTF?
There is a difference between watching a porn movie and acting it.
In reply to smart move smarter move...PM… by RawPawg
I have seen far crazier ideas. Like buying pretend coins based on 1s and 0s.
How many ZH articles are going to tout gold as the savior? Geez, I stopped counting in 2013 when everyone was "backing up the truck". Remember those days everyone? How many years and retirement dollars have you lost because you foolishly invested in gold and silver? Hmmm? Keep waiting.......
"retirement dollars have you lost."
if ur perceived savings is in worthless debt coupon dollars or any other paper derivative of that instrument of debt u lost a long time ago...
In reply to How many ZH articles are… by GoingBig
Whether people buy gold or not, the government/bankers are motivated to drop the price in a crisis. I used to think it was the government leading it. But now I am pretty sure it is all to protect private banking derivatives, and the government/fed is just helping. Despite what the PR says, a high gold price means absolutely nothing to the dollar or government. It only has meaning to people with active financial interests in it.
