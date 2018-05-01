West Coast Rapper Issues "Crip Alert" To "Fu*k Kanye Up","Bang On His Ass"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 09:28

﻿A former associate of rapper Snoop Dogg has put out a nationwide "Crip alert" for Kanye West on social media, calling on "all the Crips out there" to "Fu*k Kanye up" over West's support of Donald Trump and black conservative Candace Owens. 

"Yo national alert, all the Crips out there, y’all f— Kanye up,” reads an Instagram post by Delmar Drew Arnaud, aka Daz Dillinger of the "The Dogg Pound," as reported by a Los Angeles CBS affiliate before it was removed. 

“Better not ever see you in concert,” added Arnaud. “Better not ever see you around the LBC [Long Beach]. Better not ever see you around California. Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye. You don’t speak on Crip gods, n—. We the Crips gods, n—. You know what I’m saying? … All the Crips out there, you see that n—, bang on his a— . F— his a— up.”

Arnaud also tweeted a link to his Instagram video.

In reaction to the video, rapper 50 cent wrote on Instagram "Crips Vs Kardashian's - get the strap."

West shocked fans on April 21 when he tweeted his support for Candace Owens, a black conservative and director of urban engagement for Turning Point USA - who feels that black Americans are "slaves on the Democratic Party plantation." 

Over the next few days, Kanye came out of the closet over his views, tweeting to fans that the "mob can't make me not love him," referring to Trump. "He is my brother. I love everyone," adding "I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought." 

A little later, Kanye tweeted a picture of himself in a red MAGA hat, posing with two men, one of whom is YouTube global head of music Lyor Cohen who is flashing an "OK" sign. A YouTube rep told SPIN magazine that "The hand gesture made by Lyor Cohen is representative of the company he founded, 300 Entertainment and absolutely nothing more." 

President Trump gave Kanye a virtual fist-bump in response: 

Five minutes later, Kanye tweeted a signed MAGA hat: 

Then, at 5:29, two hours later, political advisor Ali Alexander suggested that Kanye's friend and fellow-Chicago entertainer, Chance the Rapper, support Kanye... which Chance did 20 minutes later, tweeting "Black people don't have to be democrats." 

Shortly after Chance's support, Kanye tweeted that "Obama was in office 8 years and nothing in Chicago changed." 

Trump, meanwhile, sent the ATF to Chicago on June 2017 to help with police operations. The Chicago murder rate has dropped sharply since the 2016 election. Homicides were down 16% in 2017 vs 2016, while the Year-to-date figure as of April 30, 2018 stands at 153 homicides vs. 192 in 2017, a 20% decrease. 

Over the last few days, Kanye has been "schooled" by entertainers John Legend.

Earlier this week the two music icons let politics get in between their friendship when the “Gold Digger” rapper tweeted praise for President Donald Trump. He then posted text messages from Legend who said, ““You’re way too influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for…So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy.”

West then accused Legend of “manipulating” his thoughts.

“I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought,” he wrote in the private conversation that was blasted on social media. -Page Six

Legend and West have since made up, with Kanye tweeting a selfie accompanied by the text "We got love. Agree to disagree." 

Kanye and Legend, and "Charlamagne Tha God" have most recently been going back and forth with others over whether or not Democrats and Republicans switched platforms in the 1960s, prompting Twitter users to chime in with 

And while Kanye absorbs both sides of a history lesson, he must now contend with a nationwide Crip alert. 

Comments

J S Bach hedgeless_horseman Tue, 05/01/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

These degenerate simians are comical.  What ISN'T funny is that we have to endure their presence in our societies.  It's like having rabid dogs running around your backyard. It's NEVER safe to wonder near their "turf". Well, that ground was once habitable terrain for human beings until we allowed it to grow feral. Like a wild herd of cattle, we'll soon have to corral the snoop dogies up and ship them back to Africa. 🐒

DownWithYogaPants Idaho potato head Tue, 05/01/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

Tmosley et al

..........CIA has had large contingents of people from the mafia integrated into its operations since the time of its inception.  See the incident of Lucky Luciano and the sabotaged ship in the New York harbor.  

The CIA runs drugs.  You think it does not have a huge connection to every big cities street gangs???????????

Never give up your guns.  You can be sure these gangs will be loosed upon the good people when they finally say "NO ENOUGH IS ENOUGH" to anything of serious import to the government.

Klassenfeind DownWithYogaPants Tue, 05/01/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

So I take it that the Twatter account of this Delmar Drew Arnaud, aka Daz Dillinger has already been shut down? (/sarc)

p.s. I'm curious to see how the MSM will spin this blatant call for violence into a "he's a social justice warrior fighting against the oppressive Trump and his black followers."

CuttingEdge beepbop Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

The Dems cannot have a high profile nigger telling other niggers they are actually permitted to think for themselves. Game over once said niggers realize how hard the Dems have been fucking them up the ass for half a century.

 

They have to shut West down, whatever underhand method it takes.

As they have done with so many others.

NoDebt pods Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

Sure, I'll translate, pods.  Rule of law is dead.  Free speech is dead.  Huge parts of this country have been divided against each other in a massive degeneration into tribalism, thanks to the Radical Left that has pursued this policy knowingly and with malice aforethough.

Liberalism is no longer just a simple disease, it's a terrorist ideology.

 

FireBrander pods Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

Translation:

Dear fellow Cult Members,

Kanye West has espoused an opinion that I find offensive; it flies in the face of everything I know, we all know, to be the truth...that the only home for Blacks, no matter how dysfunctional, how destructive, degrading and shameful...is the Democratic Party Plantation.

Since I cannot form a rational argument against Kanye's position, I therefore call for physical violence against him so that I, we, shall no longer have to listen to opinions that differ from our own.

Furthermore, should you decide to severely injure, possibly end his life, that would send a message to others that may be considering a life outside of the Plantation; there is no life for any African American outside the walls of our Plantation!

Sincerely,
Delmar

Oldwood No Escape Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

I don't know. How many?

I guess if you're white, you're Christian, right?

Stereotypes exist for a reason. Sometimes it is indoctrinated hate or isolated personal experience and sometimes it is based upon statistical analysis. When statistically, blacks perpetrate more crimes relative to their population, a justified stereotype is created. But go ahead. Deny FACTS.

I Am Jack's Ma… LittlePinkTaco Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

never saw you complain about muzzie blaming.

Besides, are you arguing what he said was false....  or just that he shouldn’t say it... because it makes jews look bad?

Besides, what a small number of jews did 3/400 years ago is hardly blaming ‘the jews’ is it, just noting the fact of a large role of Jewish merchants in that trade (loke many others).

 

No, I think that phrase is just used to prevent discussion that goes against a certain narrative...

 

This is why it’s inconvenient to point out US backing for ‘Islamic terrorists.’

 

If the US and friends are behind most if not nearly all ‘Islamic terror’ groups...

 

Is the problem really Islamic terror or states/governments?  And what if we ask who is making policy in those governments?  Might we find more Jewish than Muslim influence?

 

I could be wrong, if I am tell me why I am.