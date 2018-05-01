What Do You See? Take Our Rorschach Test

Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:11

Watch Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa ride an 80-foot wave in Portugal last November. Koxa was recently recognized for the feat at the Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Please view the video above and respond by choosing the best answer which most closely represents your perception of the ink blots big wave surfer video.  Free association is welcome.

We will run the algorithm to analyze your personality.

Q:   What do you see in the big wave surfing video?

  1. Investors riding the coming breakout rally in the S&P500

  2. Traders long stocks about to be rushed by a vicious bear market

  3. “Blue Wave” November election where Democrats take the House and Senate

  4. President Trump surfing opinion polls to a 50 plus percent approval rating

  5. Bernie Sanders about to get crushed politically

  6. The inflation wave about to break on the U.S. economy

  7. The deflation wave about to break on the U.S. economy

  8. Google recording your internet surfing

  9. FX traders riding the coming dollar rally

  10. Gold traders riding the coming rally

  11. Bitcoin traders about to get candy crushed

  12. The Clintons finally going down in the Whitewater

  13. Bitcoin traders riding the price up to $1 million

  14. Bond investors about to be destroyed by a U.S. debt crisis

  15. A Brazilian surfer killing it

  16. Other

  17. All of the above (WTF?)

DownWithYogaPants Pollygotacracker Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

All I saw is a douchbag surfer.  That and a bird that seemed to really be enjoying the upwave of air caused by the wave.

Surfers are way too excited about a sport.  What I see when I go to the beach in Brazil is a bunch of turds lollygagging on their surf boards waiting for a wave that never seems to come. And when some poor excuse of a wave comes they quickly fall off their boards when they try to ride it.

Mr. Universe DownWithYogaPants Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Riding the waves is a spiritual journey. To live your life away from the corporatocracy and determine your own fate free from the rat race is a choice few are willing to endure. Of course bums are a different story, on the other side corporate surf contests show that everything must be monetized.

balanced NoDebt Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

Everything in this world is a Rorschach test. The concept of objective reality is an illusion... just like every other concept. For something to be "known" means that a person has processed some pattern of energy through their senses and neurological mapping, making it subjective. Nothing objective can be known.

/lightenUp

Miffed Microbi… balanced Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

This is absolutely true though few will come to understand this because they are distracted by their senses and identify them as Self. The Buddha penetrated deeply into the layers of the mind whereas Descartes stopped at the level of thinking which is also illusion. Then he defined himself as an illusion not seeing his error. This trap is hard to avoid.

 

 Miffed 

 

 

Endgame Napoleon Mr. Universe Tue, 05/01/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

To free yourself from the rat race, I notice—over and over again in the rat race—that it helps to be a womb-productive mom with a failed marriage, a child-support check that covers your mortgage and the equity on your home to secure a business loan or some other such set up. Key things like that are left out of the rarely legit Horatio Alger motifs.  

Endgame Napoleon Chupacabra-322 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

When I look at mottled flooring striations in one room in this house, I can see several, possible, disparate forms within the same flooring area. What does that say? Sometimes, I see the face of an old man with a beard. But when I shift the focal point, after including some adjacent shapes, the same cluster of shapes looks more like a horse and rider. Every visual component adjusts in relation to the other visual elements within the frame at hand. 

AurorusBorealus Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

A classic Romantic image of sublime nature in which the insignificance of man is portrayed against the power and vastness of the natural world, designed to provoke awe and wonder at the majesty of creation in the viewer.