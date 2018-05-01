What Do You See? Take Our Rorschach Test

Watch Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa ride an 80-foot wave in Portugal last November. Koxa was recently recognized for the feat at the Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Please view the video above and respond by choosing the best answer which most closely represents your perception of the ink blots big wave surfer video. Free association is welcome.
We will run the algorithm to analyze your personality.
Q: What do you see in the big wave surfing video?
Investors riding the coming breakout rally in the S&P500
Traders long stocks about to be rushed by a vicious bear market
“Blue Wave” November election where Democrats take the House and Senate
President Trump surfing opinion polls to a 50 plus percent approval rating
Bernie Sanders about to get crushed politically
The inflation wave about to break on the U.S. economy
The deflation wave about to break on the U.S. economy
Google recording your internet surfing
FX traders riding the coming dollar rally
Gold traders riding the coming rally
Bitcoin traders about to get candy crushed
The Clintons finally going down in the Whitewater
Bitcoin traders riding the price up to $1 million
Bond investors about to be destroyed by a U.S. debt crisis
A Brazilian surfer killing it
Other
All of the above (WTF?)
Comments
Illegal caravan aliens are being processed at the border and I'm supposed to care about this?
All I saw is a douchbag surfer. That and a bird that seemed to really be enjoying the upwave of air caused by the wave.
Surfers are way too excited about a sport. What I see when I go to the beach in Brazil is a bunch of turds lollygagging on their surf boards waiting for a wave that never seems to come. And when some poor excuse of a wave comes they quickly fall off their boards when they try to ride it.
In reply to Illegal caravan aliens are… by Pollygotacracker
Riding the waves is a spiritual journey. To live your life away from the corporatocracy and determine your own fate free from the rat race is a choice few are willing to endure. Of course bums are a different story, on the other side corporate surf contests show that everything must be monetized.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
That's the Fed trying to outrun the tsunami of debt they created.
In reply to Riding the waves is a… by Mr. Universe
Everything in this world is a Rorschach test. The concept of objective reality is an illusion... just like every other concept. For something to be "known" means that a person has processed some pattern of energy through their senses and neurological mapping, making it subjective. Nothing objective can be known.
/lightenUp
In reply to That's the Fed trying to… by NoDebt
It seems ZH is really becoming desperate for content lately. What happened to all their good writers?
In reply to Everything in this world is… by balanced
I miss Money McBags the most.
In reply to . by Dsyno
This is absolutely true though few will come to understand this because they are distracted by their senses and identify them as Self. The Buddha penetrated deeply into the layers of the mind whereas Descartes stopped at the level of thinking which is also illusion. Then he defined himself as an illusion not seeing his error. This trap is hard to avoid.
Miffed
In reply to Everything in this world is… by balanced
I see a lesson for life: outrun the wave of current events or get wiped out.
In reply to That's the Fed trying to… by NoDebt
Point Break, dude. Swayze was right!
In reply to I see a lesson for life:… by Stuck on Zero
And ... the 99% ain't got fucking surf boards.
In reply to I see a lesson for life:… by Stuck on Zero
i know plenty of people that live in Hawaii and make your claim; problem is they are in businesses that steal money from their clients (e.g. PE, mortgages, insurance).....real spiritual.....plus that douche obummer lives there.
In reply to Riding the waves is a… by Mr. Universe
To free yourself from the rat race, I notice—over and over again in the rat race—that it helps to be a womb-productive mom with a failed marriage, a child-support check that covers your mortgage and the equity on your home to secure a business loan or some other such set up. Key things like that are left out of the rarely legit Horatio Alger motifs.
In reply to Riding the waves is a… by Mr. Universe
I'm thinking that might have been a drone
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
+1 for using "lollygagging ". More people should use it rather than that yo-yo-crap you hear everywhere. If there is one point in history the word lollygagging can be used a lot (and appropriately), it is now...
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Only douche-bag here is DWYP
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Something's wrong with me. Here's a guy doing the most daring surfing ever attempted, and I'm fixated on the seagull. I need to stop smoking this weed.
In reply to Illegal caravan aliens are… by Pollygotacracker
Easy. #1. Traders riding the shit storm to the bottom.
In reply to Something's wrong with me… by Banana Republican
Like a Ponzi it’s Fake. AI Generated.
In reply to Easy. #1. Traders riding the… by Truther
I see the Bankster elite riding the Jet ski on the crest of the wave and bailing out to wreck havoc another day. Meanwhile he has towed in the unsuspecting public to meet their fate.
In reply to Like a Ponzi it’s Fake. AI… by Chupacabra-322
Yeah, can't say I feel like there should be worry about this when that US company sponsored caravan is unloading illegal aliens into the US.
It could certainly be CGI but why the fuck should I care?
In reply to Like a Ponzi it’s Fake. AI… by Chupacabra-322
When I look at mottled flooring striations in one room in this house, I can see several, possible, disparate forms within the same flooring area. What does that say? Sometimes, I see the face of an old man with a beard. But when I shift the focal point, after including some adjacent shapes, the same cluster of shapes looks more like a horse and rider. Every visual component adjusts in relation to the other visual elements within the frame at hand.
In reply to Like a Ponzi it’s Fake. AI… by Chupacabra-322
Quite the distraction from the plunging surfer isn't it? Oooh something shiny...
In reply to Something's wrong with me… by Banana Republican
I see a Tsunami coming straight at us.
In reply to Illegal caravan aliens are… by Pollygotacracker
God's wrath being poured out on the Deep State.
In reply to I see a Tsunami coming… by venga periquit…
Pain
In reply to Illegal caravan aliens are… by Pollygotacracker
8
Deep state swallowing Trump, and a Brazilian guy with a Yuuuge sack
I see dead people
The guy who broke his neck isn't dead yet. You and I will die paying his MediCare - or no doubt MediCaide. The medical industrial complex loves surfing.
In reply to I see dead people by BOHICA2
And skiing, and rock climbing, and hang-gliders... and bankers jumping off of roofs?
In reply to The guy who broke his neck… by ChanceIs
I see a surfer
All of the above
Ok, that’s a weird article.
an idiot.
DJT having the ride of his life trying to stay one step ahead of the deep state
I see a minute of my life wasted.
Damn! I wasted another 30 seconds typing that.
Damn! I did it again.
Damn......
doc, i wouldn't call watching that a waste of time,
it's real and pretty fucking ballsy, unlike 99 percent of the jew garbage on my tee vee
In reply to I see a minute of my life… by Dr. Engali
7
bro you been shouting TLT from the rooftops for how long? You must have had your ass handed to you.
In reply to 7 by wisehiney
Been buying tbonds for twenty years.
Check out a chart.
Watch and learn.
P.S. TLT is trading above where it was when the 10 yr was at 2.5%
In reply to bro you been shouting TLT… by T-NUTZ
“Blue Wave” November election where Democrats THINK THEY take the House and Senate but it all crashes down on top of them.
"The best argument against Democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter"- Winston Churchil
In reply to “Blue Wave” November… by sleigher
Does it matter?
RNC is too busy helping out blacks that will never vote for them. DNC openly destroys the country while republicans do it behind everyones back while yelling out WERE WINNING so no one pays attention.
In reply to “Blue Wave” November… by sleigher
That would be Bernie "Free Stuff" Sanders on the board then. Too funny. Not enough wax Bernie. Gotta go with that "Sex Wax" from Ron Jon's in Coco Beach. "Best thing for your Stick."
When is that schmuck's wife going to the Big House????
In reply to “Blue Wave” November… by sleigher
Obama's perception in the future
7
A classic Romantic image of sublime nature in which the insignificance of man is portrayed against the power and vastness of the natural world, designed to provoke awe and wonder at the majesty of creation in the viewer.
I see Donald Trump failing to get the nomination of his own party in 2020. First time sense Franklin Pierce.
Typical ZH brains sliding the down the mountainside of their delusions and prejudices.