What's Behind Today's Cybercrime Explosion?

Authored by Alex Kimani via SafeHaven.com,
Bitcoin’s secure payment system has been put into many legitimate uses, but like most technologies, it’s also a lucrative crypto space for cybercriminals who use it for a new game of extortion and ransomware attacks. And it’s a great business model because the majority of victims pay - and the rates aren’t all that bad.
In May 2017, hundreds of thousands of computer systems across the world fell victim to one of the most egregious ransomware attacks in recent times. The WannaCry cryptoworm, as it was called, exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft's popular Windows OS, using a technique known as cryptoviral extortion to lock up data and demand ransom payment in Bitcoin.
Although the amount demanded to unlock a single device was a rather modest $300, the hackers still managed to collect a pretty penny due to the scale of the attack.
(Click to enlarge)
And now it appears as if the ghosts of WannaCry have refused to stay put.
A Massachusetts school district has been forced to fork over $10,000 in a Bitcoin ransom payment to cyber extortionists to have its systems unlocked following an April 14 attack.
The attack was a straight up decryption that crippled the school's email system with no data mined.
The disheartening part is that the police have said it's next to impossible to track down the hackers thanks to the inscrutability of Bitcoin transactions.
An Explosion in Ransomware Attacks
(Click to enlarge)
Source: Blockonomics
WannaCry and the Massachusetts school district attacks are by no means isolated incidents.
In 2016, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, a hospital in L.A., paid nearly $17,000 in Bitcoin to hackers who held its computer network hostage. According to antivirus software vendor Kapsersky, more than 4,000 ransomware attacks occur every day, by far the most common type of malware.
The sharp rise in this particular type of cybercrime is being driven by the anonymity of Bitcoin transactions. In the case of WannaCry, the hackers asked the victims to send payments to three Bitcoin addresses. Bitcoin transactions are anonymous, only revealing the Bitcoin address of both the sender and the receiver.
The blockchain data itself resides in the public domain and it's possible to track the activities of the sender and receiver. Still, the hackers were able to withdraw $150,000 worth of Bitcoin from their digital wallets about three months after the attack.
Bitcoin is also responsible for powering one of the largest underworld drug marketplaces - the Silk Road. The Silk Road was a large online drug market that operated in the dark web--an overlay of darknet networks that can only be accessed using special software configurations. It has thousands of listings for narcotics, fake drivers' licenses, counterfeit currency and even hacking services with 600,000 Bitcoin changing hands on the site (worth $5.5 billion at current rates).
Companies Stockpiling Bitcoin
Perhaps what has been encouraging hackers to continue with their nefarious activities is the willingness of companies to pay up.
Nearly 70 percent of companies hit by ransomware give in to demands by the hackers and pay up citing importance of the encrypted data and low cost of ransom payments.
According to figures by Trend Micro, the average ransom is $722, a reasonable amount to pay to get back potentially sensitive data.
In fact, many companies have been stockpiling Bitcoin in anticipation of future attacks. A Citrix study found that fully one-third of companies maintain a stash of digital currencies as part of their strategy to regain access to important business data and intellectual property.
These companies have a hand in the ongoing wave of cybercrime, with half of businesses that have suffered attacks in the past doing little to mitigate future attacks.
(Click to enlarge)
Source: Barkly
Let me guess...the majority targets Windows operating systems.
I havent had a single problem since I switched over to kaspersky antivirus
That you know of...
I haven't had a single problem without using Kaspersky antivirus.
Simple...keep your fucking shit off line...duh
I haven't run an antivirus in almost a decade, and have only gotten one virus while trying to run what I knew was a cracked application. An hour and reformat later and I was clear again.
The single most important defense is not being an idiot, and no machine can do this for you as well as you can do it for yourself. Tired of viruses? Stop downloading and executing crap that you don't trust.
Need to download hacks or cracks? Run it in a sandbox.
This is no different then anything else in life. Either think critically for yourself, or pay money to get a time-lagged and inferior version of someone else's thinking.
Newsflash: Bitcoin is very traceable.
But no one will bother for a paltry $10k
But that's not the point.
The point is that Bitcoin is EVIL.
Stupid pig with big gun no know how to pork perp in the ass. They want big bitcoin shutdown.
The NSA is behind today's wave of cybercrime. All the big exploits are the ones they insisted on to do their own hacking.
Oh no, the feds are going to see that 0.2 bitcoin was sent
from 2c5b8a9e14b2f4504101a65ace4a5ba4aafbe774f5ae64bb85adc321ee9fccd7
to 270062562338470b63b9f13cd89078024ac9440df02633bd6b870fe22a26a666, baf2055ee6958e9e8443614d2110671419bb76e48d7adac5fc2e4c8c3353f2fd, 942de03d7ca270dfda7b2f6d97f5845d8623d12fc2a298fa072f9bc0f4923a38, and 3f089f29f83d0939d994c09f7942709292f07ab6ccf6ac8f2a04cd4918f8e38f.
They tied to 10,534,645 other transactions on the blockchain to this one.
It's only a matter of days before they uncover my drug running money laundering scheme.
Newsflash: Bitcoin is very traceable.
But no one will bother for a paltry $10k
+1 people get mad at facebook. lol
if you are online microsoft can reach in and extract ALL your fucking files. not just the shit you clouded like a dumbass, no, your entire fucking hard drive.
"Surprise, surprise, surprise" as the late great Jim Nabors would say.
if you use microsoft and don't back up your shit daily better buy bitcoin so you can pay up bitchez. windows has more back doors purposely built in than...
I invited a new product called cyber-lock... It rhymes with life cock... The identity protection scam! The new snake oil? Crypto Lock which rhymes with life cock! Talk radio baby works! F' stupid! Run a new ad! next!
The Feds don't want to stop these crimes because they provide a great excuse for greater government control.
