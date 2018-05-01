WTI/RBOB Shrug At Bigger Than Expected Crude Build

Dollar strength sparked WTI/RBOB weakness on the day but a bigger than expected crude build reported by API did nothing for futures which, after an initial drop, popped back to practically unchanged.
API
-
Crude +3.427mm (+1.23mm exp)
-
Cushing +725k
-
Gasoline +1.062mm
-
Distillates -4.083mm
The crude build would be largest since early March (and biggest distillates draw since early March) if EIA data confirms it...
WTI/RBOB price action was minimal around the data (RBOB maybe slightly lower)...
Comments
Bigger than expected Q1 paper print?
It ain't a decline or a build unless on Wednesday morning EIA says it's a build.
And even then it ain't true until the corrections are made.
And even then I don't believe it.
In reply to Bigger than expected Q1… by topspinslicer
CNBC will tell you what to do and you will obey.
LOL nothing on ZH about Apple's earnings beat. I guess we'll just pretend the gloom and doom never happened.
