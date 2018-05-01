WTI/RBOB Shrug At Bigger Than Expected Crude Build

Dollar strength sparked WTI/RBOB weakness on the day but a bigger than expected crude build reported by API did nothing for futures which, after an initial drop, popped back to practically unchanged.

API

Crude +3.427mm (+1.23mm exp)

Cushing +725k

Gasoline +1.062mm

Distillates -4.083mm

The crude build would be largest since early March (and biggest distillates draw since early March) if EIA data confirms it...

WTI/RBOB price action was minimal around the data (RBOB maybe slightly lower)...