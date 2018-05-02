The $21 Billion Debt That Most Illinoisans Know Nothing About

Authored by Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner via WirePoints.com,
Illinoisans hear plenty about the state’s ballooning pension debt, its billions in unpaid bills and rising bond debts. In fact, many even know about the local pension crises playing out in cities like Harvey and North Chicago.
But most don’t know that the state’s 860 school districts have put Illinoisans on the hook for another $21 billion in debt. In 2002, it was just $12.3 billion. That growing burden is just another reason Illinoisans pay the nation’s highest property taxes.
Illinois has far more school district debt, measured on a per student basis, than its neighbors, with the exception of Indiana.
Illinois, with $10,400 in debt per student, has 70 percent more school debt than Wisconsin, 44 percent more than Iowa and 33 percent more than Missouri. Indiana’s debt load is just 2 percent more than Illinois’ own.
And just like pension debts and unpaid bills, Illinois’ school debt has been on the rise. Total debt across the state is up about 70 percent since 2002. Back then, the debt equaled about $6,100 when measured on a per student basis.
That increase could be explained if Illinois was a fast growing state with many new students and a need for more infrastructure. But the opposite is true. Illinois’ student population is flat when compared to 2002.
Debt limits
School districts are limited in how much debt they can accumulate – not that it’s stopped many from going far over what the law allows.
The limit is calculated as a percentage of the taxable property in the district (the Equalized Assessed Value) – 6.9 percent in the case of elementary and high school districts and 13.8 percent for full K-12, or Unit, districts.
Across the state, 72 districts exceeded their allowed debt limit as of 2016. In sum, their debts are nearly $1 billion over the limit. That’s according to a FOIA from the Illinois State Board of Education.
That’s only possible because the debt limit the state imposes is full of exceptions and loopholes.
Some school districts have used referendums to go over the allowed limit. Others, such as Waltham CCSD 185, got the legislature to carve out an exception for them.
In all, nearly 5 percent of the state’s total school debt has been issued above prescribed limits.
The state’s 20 biggest offenders, based on how much their total debt exceeds their individual limits, are shown below.
Ford Heights SD 169 is the biggest offender of all. It’s a tiny district of less than 500 students that’s managed to amass over $20 million in long-term debt, over nine times more than its legal limit.
Attempts to limit school debt recently failed in the legislature. HB 5572 attempted to:
-
Limit borrowing periods to 20 years instead of 25;
-
Offer more transparency on total bond costs to taxpayers;
-
Add a requirement to include interest costs in the debt limit;
-
Include other forms debt in the limit; and,
-
Require that any referendums for new debt in excess of a district’s debt limit pass with a three-fifths majority.
Seems like a reasonable set of reforms. But Illinois politicians on both sides of the aisle, backed by the education establishment, won’t accept even these common-sense proposals.
Is it any wonder why? With school districts having already driven Illinoisans’ property tax burdens to the highest in the nation, taking on debt is one of the few remaining options district officials have to access additional funding.
Additional transparency – like letting taxpayers know just how much debt they’re taking on – is simply too much to ask.
Why would anyone live in Illinois?
Those still living in Illinois didn't have an escape route - they're stuck. God help them!
In reply to Why would anyone live in… by directaction
It's like a train wreck. It's awful but you just can't look away.
In reply to Those still living in… by CHoward
Unions are everywhere you look.
These used to be called Chicago Mafia not so long ago.
In reply to It's a train wreck. It's… by NoDebt
95% of unionized workers in IL are brain-dead public govt unions employees(cops, firefighters, teachers, etc)- the other 5% are trade union members that are highly skilled and professional. There are a few UAW plants but most of the CAT plants and other unionized factories are gone.
In reply to Unions are everywhere you… by ClickNLook
They would if they were in on the scam.
In reply to Why would anyone live in… by directaction
Give up its futile
In reply to They would if they were in… by Buckaroo Banzai
Many of us are getting "OUT" as fast as we can........
In reply to Why would anyone live in… by directaction
... and taking union pension with you?
In reply to Many of us are getting "OUT"… by Misplacedcowboy
Well just remember to leave any progressive voting habits behind. Otherwise the same problems will destroy your new state also.
In reply to Many of us are getting "OUT"… by Misplacedcowboy
For the same reason North Koreans believe everything is just great!
If you looked at this you MIGHT think Indiana is in deep shit. Until you realize Indiana had a 2 billion dollar SURPLUS in 2016.
Illinoink is fucked seven ways from Sunday.
In reply to Why would anyone live in… by directaction
Vote with your feet. Grew up in rural NW Illinois - moved away 20 years ago, was fun back then. Even then property taxes were high, now they are out of control.
Voting with your feet is becoming more and more problematic. California immigrants alone, have flipped several states' political history into future little Californias; Montana, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado...and getting close in NC, and even Texas probably isn't more than a few Presidential election cycles from 'Keeping Austin Weird' state wide. Millions have left Cal, for greener pastures after They ravaged those pastures, and bring their values w/ them to repeat in their new domiciles.
In reply to Vote with your feet. Grew up… by WileyCoyote
Yeah...but...all students who graduate in Illinois are certified geniuses right?
Yo tiger genius, bitch.
In reply to Yeah...but...all students… by CHoward
Hillary is from Illinois.
In reply to Yeah...but...all students… by CHoward
Get a temporary job at $10.40 per hour, grading their standardized English tests, to find out how many can write a coherent sentence.
In reply to Yeah...but...all students… by CHoward
Having recently returned to Chicago after many years living abroad, I can say the city hasn't changed. It really is a joke the taxes, the poor services and schools that are possible the worst in the nation. Fucking city will never change. The people running the schools districts are graduates of the school system. Failure begets failure.
Two words: Feral negroes.
In reply to Having recently returned to… by samspade
Rahm Emmanuel is the cause of most of the Chicago and Illinois problems.
In reply to Having recently returned to… by samspade
Really? I think you'll find that Chicago's and Illinois' OneParty problems of governance is generational...decades.
In reply to Rahm Emanual used to be… by ClickNLook
They will "terrorize" you into jail and/or bankruptcy, for the "public servants" good, of course ;-)
Spike the salaries in the last three years...
Gym teachers retiring with six figure pensions for life..
administrators retiring with 400K plus for life
work for 20, draw for 40
Teachers IGNORE the IMPOSSIBILITIES of the Math...
and love it..
for a while..
Now, the IL Constitution says the State must meet its pension obligations...
Apparently REGARDLESS of the INSANITY and the IMPOSSIBILITY of meeting those obligations..
Well math is a white construct, and I didn't make that up...some black Marxists and other than Marxist blacks have been promoting this newest rendition of affirmative action outcomes.
In reply to Spike the salaries in the… by J J Pettigrew
If it is anything like the schools I attended, they pay the coach teachers a lot more. In the South, athletics is emphasized above everything in schools.
In reply to Spike the salaries in the… by J J Pettigrew
I grew up in ILLin-noise, Chicongo area, hated every minute. LBJ invited me to leave and I spent 2 years in DC observing the riots. I was already married and I told my then-wife, not going back there, she reluctantly agreed. Grandparents were pissed when we got out of the Navy and moved to Wis. Life was good.
The Dems have done a wonderful job running the plantation there in Illinois!
Use the money to maintain the beautiful architecture by Louis Sullivan.
In reply to The Dems have done a… by Mr. Pain
You cowardly bastards! Raise the taxes! Raise the damned taxes! You were chosen over Republicans because the people of Illinois are willing to pay the taxes, so raise the taxes to pay those bills! Stop stealing from people's children! Make it work today. Raise the damned taxes! Illinois will always vote for you, because you are Democrats! So what are you waiting for! Give them what they voted for! Raise the damn taxes! If you're going to promise stuff, quit lying and make the books work honestly!
Only ChicagoLand and Springfield...otherwise the rest of Il is occupied.
In reply to You cowardly bastards! … by silverer
Trumptard Burgers. the whole Country is going down you idiots.
How about expounding on your declarative? Don't want to 'tax' you too much, I mean two months @ZH isn't enough time to formulate more than a bumperstickerism post.
In reply to Trumptard Burgers. the whole… by QueenDratpmurt
And a million students around the country locked out of the classroom while their gov't teachers strike for Moar pay and school district budget increases. They too are on my special list should the shtf.
Progressive ideas need time. Times up.
I assume this debt consists almost entirely of school bond issues. The last school bond issue to pass in my area was in 2007 or 2008. I'm pretty sure the sudden urgent need for a new school building was related to the impending bankruptcy of a bunch of construction contractors who were deeply in debt to area banks. Hence, by giving these contractors some very large contracts, they would be able to pay off (or at least pay down) their bank loans, thus preventing their bankers from looking down the barrel of the FDIC. So--basically a back-door banker bailout.
Every church in town was pounding the pulpit to pass this school bond issue--signs urging everyone to vote for the bond issue lined every street that ran beside church property. This leads me to suppose that a great many of the beneficiaries of these bond issues sit on church boards.
Al Capone would be embarrassed.
You can almost smell the coming false flag.
The school system needs to be modified.
All learning concepts need to be shown in 3d animation. Students learn better.
The fuse on this bad boy is down to about an inch and a half right now.
Just for fun ... track down Ford Heights SD 169 - the most bankrupt SD in IL
Total students = 500
District real estate tax basis = $30M
Bonded Debt = $20M
Statutory Legal debt limit = $2M
Debt per student = $40,000
http://www.fordheights169.org/