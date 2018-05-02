Another Day, Another Dollar Panic-Bid At The Open

The US Dollar is surging higher once again - seemingly finding a panic-bid as US equity markets open... Stocks are open - buy dollars... The Dollar has held above its 200DMA and is almost unchanged for the year... Tags Business Finance Technology Internet
Comments
how will precious maintain price?
PM's down Miners up,hmmm....
In reply to how will precious maintain… by spastic_colon
"how will precious maintain price?"
No worries. Satoshi "Scrotumoto" has a plan... And it's parked "somewhere" in his $BTC Kimono!...
My understanding is that the penile enhancements seem to be working out very well... At least in his mind that's the case!!!
In reply to how will precious maintain… by spastic_colon
The Fed's PPT is propping up the dollar again.
The Fed prints the money, then buys it up. 😎👍
Nice work if you can get it...
In reply to The Fed's PPT is propping up… by lester1
are you circumcised?
In reply to Nice work if you can get it… by HopefulCynical
PPT and buybacks Baby! But even CNBC talkers can't keep this market propped up.
They need to dissolve the coke in whiskey and slam it before they go onstage, like Stevie Ray Vaughan. That should help. There's a free tip for them, you're welcome.
In reply to PPT and buybacks Baby! But… by shankster
Big money rotating out of stawks. Cash is king once again.
Buy gold and silver...
If I were to hazard a guess.... It's the Swissy Bank buying USD to buy equities. It is one of the largest foreign owners of US Equities now, after all.
Or it's just Kudlow, how could you not go long $ after his appointment?
In reply to It's the Swissy Bank buying… by gmak
It's funny that when gold/silver goes up by pennies the Tyler's write an article about how they are exploding up. However, when they go up drastically we get nothing about the move. Why is that Tyler's? I sure hope its not due to complacency or laziness. Wouldn't mind to get an in-depth analysis on there moves to the upside and possibly why. Thank you!
A concerned and interested ZH dweller.
P.S.- If you could provide analysis on why palladium surges so much that would be much appreciated. As always, thanks.
What a bunch of shit.
Gold is now at its KudLOW of the year.
I wish silver would get back to $25 so I could dump all of mine