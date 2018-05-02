Another Day, Another Dollar Panic-Bid At The Open

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:50

The US Dollar is surging higher once again - seemingly finding a panic-bid as US equity markets open...

Stocks are open - buy dollars...

 

The Dollar has held above its 200DMA and is almost unchanged for the year...

gmak Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

If I were to hazard a guess.... It's the Swissy Bank buying USD to buy equities. It is one of the largest foreign owners of US Equities now, after all.

Charles Offdensen Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

It's funny that when gold/silver goes up by pennies the Tyler's write an article about how they are exploding up.  However, when they go up drastically we get nothing about the move.  Why is that Tyler's?  I sure hope its not due to complacency or laziness.  Wouldn't mind to get an in-depth analysis on there moves to the upside and possibly why.  Thank you!

 

A concerned and interested ZH dweller. 

P.S.- If you could provide analysis on why palladium surges so much that would be much appreciated.  As always, thanks.