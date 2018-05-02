Apple Just Turned A Net Seller Of Securities: Here Are The Profound Implications

Last week, we showed what may soon be perceived as the most dramatic consequence of the Trump tax reform on the bond (and stock) market: corporate bond issuance for cash-rich companies, those that until recently held hundreds of billions in cash in offshore accounts, had frozen with not a single bond issued so far in 2018.
The reason was simple: whereas previously cash-rich companies which held most of their "cash and marketable securities" offshore (technically this definition was meaningless, as said securities were mostly in the form of bonds), and inaccessible due to the high repatriation tax, they were forced to issue domestic bonds to fund buybacks, dividends SG&A and/or domestic capex, following passage of Trump tax reform, they would be allowed to repatriate this offshore cash domestically (paying a modest one-time charge), and no longer be reliant on the bond market.
In other words, these cash-rich companies would finally start spending their "cash" (mostly on buybacks, less on CapEx) which really wasn't "cash" at all, but cash equivalents such as Treasurys, corporate bonds and in some cases equities: effectively launching a form of Quantitative Tightening.
Here Goldman provided some context: of the companies with large overseas cash holdings, the top eight held $750 billion by year-end 2017. "Exhibit 2 details the size and breakdown (by major investment type) of these companies’ investment portfolios. With a total of $328 billion invested in short-dated IG corporate bonds, cash-rich companies own roughly 13% of the total $2.6 trillion universe of index-eligible investment grade bonds with maturities shorter than 5 years. "
The implication of this historic reversal in bond market dynamic were dramatic, because while the Fed may be withdrawing only modest amounts of liquidity from the capital market so far, Trump's tax reform has had a far more pronounced impact on overall market liquidity, by way of the private sector, where net debt destruction - is now the order of the day, as companies no longer issue debt to fund buybacks, but instead sell existing debt securities to fund operations and/or shareholder friendly activities.
Incidentally, this reversal also has a profound impact on funding markets, and also explains why the Libor-OIS spread has so far failed to tighten nearly 1 month after the end of the massive T-Bill supply onslaught which so many said was the catalyst for the blowout in L-OIS, and suggests that unless something materially changes in terms of corporate liquidity preferences, financial conditions will remain especially tight.
We bring up the above because yesterday we got the most vivid example of this theory taking place in the real world, courtesy of Apple, which as we noted previously just reported the first drop in its record cash holdings in three years:
Only, of course, it wasn't "cash", but rather cash equivalents, i.e., corporate bonds and other marketable securities.
And, as Bank of America points out this morning, for the first time in years, Apple has turned into a net seller. Here is the take of BofA's Hans Mikkelsen:
Apple’s earnings release today and investor call after the close highlighted that anything is possible regarding capital plans. They did announce a new $100bn buyback program (in addition to $10bn remaining under the old one), which was more than the $75bn our equity analysts expected. While the company plans to execute the program efficiently and at a fast pace no time frame was given. We note that Apple reported having repurchased $23.5bn in shares in the March quarter.
Between debt maturities, tax payments to Ireland, buybacks, a 16% increase in dividends, possible M&A, etc. is difficult to estimate how long it will take Apple to consume its net cash position.
And the punchline:
In terms of impact on the short maturity fixed income market we note that Apple in the March quarter turned net sellers (purchases-sales- maturities) of marketable securities for the first time in at least three years (for as long as we could quickly find data) to the tune of $22bn.
What does this mean? Well, as BofA explains, in previous quarters, the company was a net buyer of $32bn/quarter on average.
Hence, Apple’s impact on the fixed income market already is a decline in support of $52bn/quarter, which is money that needs to be found elsewhere. Gilead added to the number of companies with meaningful declines in cash despite no guidance.
And, as the following table shows, expect a tide of "cash-heavy" companies to deep freeze their bond sales for years, certainly until such time as their cash levels - used largely to fund stock buybacks - drop low enough and need to be replenished.
Until then, however, what will happen is effectively the equivalent of Quantitative Tightening, if for the private sector, where net debt creation will hit a brick wall, and even go into reverse once already issued debt matures, in the process soaking up trillions in hundreds of billions from the overall market. For those still curious why stocks are unable to rise despite the best earnings quarter in 7 years, the very real tightening in the bond market that has resulted as a result of Trump's tax reform, may be the explanation.
Lol, another $300BIL reasons why the dollar might rally......... ;-)
Finally an old school ZH article with some coherent useful info.
yeah except it doesn't work like that because those dividends and stock buybacks will be almost immediately reinvested by the recipients. it may have a bigger impact on foreign markets.
This article also proves that the old "Cashed Trapped Overseas" meme was always just a myth.
Any company with overseas cash that wanted to spend it domestically simply issued bonds using the overseas cash as collateral; effectively bringing the cash 'home' and spending it here.
Now we will see the effects of the retiring of all those debt securities...
Of course 'repatriation' is a complete lie, see my comments below. The whole thing is a shell game with the government/IRS, and even the voting public misled by the meme.
Trump should've implemented punitive taxes on the "offshore cash" hoarders/tax-scammers, rather than rewarding them with lower rates. Look at the biggest culprits, they're no friends to the base that supported Trump. They're some of the most prolifically offshoring, outsourcing, and H-1B abusing companies known to America.
A stock buyback isn't reinvested. It's just a temporary boost to the stock price. Dividends can be reinvested, but Apple's dividends are a fraction of the sum spent on buybacks. Most funds are being diverted to Wall Street and chewed up in the grinder of market fluctuations.
Exactly. Sell $400 billion in overseas bonds (driving up interest rates), buyback shares but the resultant increase in interest rates drives the economy into recession. The stock market crashes 30% (a real crash not the asinine ZH down 1%).
This wipes out the $400 billion in stock buy backs. Essentially that money invested in overseas bonds as "cash" has now disappeared. Now zombie companies can't borrow money, i.e; issue bonds to prop up their shares leading to layoffs, bankruptcies and a further decline of the stock market and rise in interest rates. Eventually the Fed steps in and has to engage in quantitative easing, but not before cleaning house and destroying useless, imprudent, profligate, corrupt companies.
Buzz, you’re right about the increased div but the stock buybacks are not something that can be reinvested. They buy stock from the street, you enjoy the price appreciation (as do they with huge option grants) or, if you sell to them you wouldn’t turn around and reinvest it back into the same security. If they were more concerned about shareholders it’d be all cash dividends but that doesn’t move the needle enough to get above strike prices.
Good points. Liquidity issues are an age-old catalyst for market disaster. And we have big debt overhang which probably depends on liquid markets to be serviced.
Stocks have definitely been in distribution since January. It's gone on too long; something's up. Good news doesn't have the impact now. And the old "retail suckers" are largely replaced by "corporate suckers" vacuuming up their own stock and piling on debt for the sake of CEO compensation. If corporations can't borrow or stop buying for other reasons, stocks will crater.
*sigh*, that 'offshore cash' crap again? Repeat after me, "the cash is not offshore, the cash it not offshore". Yes, it may be titled with legally "offshore" subsidiaries for tax purposes, but investment of such cash is mostly in debt obligations of US-based issuers and is managed in the United States.
So sick and tired of hearing the dishonest meme advanced by some of these companies, for the purpose of political propaganda, that they're going to be 'bringing back' money, or that money is 'offshore'. Characterization of such is a way to deliberately mislead politicians and the public that if only these tax-abusing firms were given lower tax rates, that they'd magically start investing in the US again. Oblivious to the fact that they're not investing in the US because the social/political/economic climate is so uncompetitive.
Google Eurodollars and you may begin to have an inkling of the rise in the dollar. It is indeed "offshore".
No, not 'offshore' at all. Apple, for instance, manages their 'offshore' cash at their Braeburn Capital unit in Nevada, and is mostly invested in USD$ securities issued by US issuers or in the case of actual 'cash', by the US government. Most other US firms with "offshore" cash have similar schemas.
"Offshore" cash invests just like "onshore" cash, except that its pre-tax as far as the IRS is concerned. So 'repatriation' was merely an event to settle with the IRS, *not* an actual mechanical 'repatriation' of value, and certainly not the conjuring of additional value into existence other than perhaps providing shareholders a discount on the conversion of pre-tax to after-tax profit. On which many such firms recorded a one-time accounting gain.
Of course, the pump and dumpers want you to believe that this is beneficial to US corporations, that magically such 'cash' will be invested in the US but that's an extreme exaggeration. The "offshore" cash titlers have always had the option of using their offshore subsidiaries to invest in the US with or without "repatriation" and preferential tax rates associated with such, but have chosen not to due to the terrible US investment climate.
In reply to Google Eurodollars and you… by Cosmicserpent
