Apple Spent A Record $22.8BN On Buybacks In Q1, More Than Market Cap Of Most Companies

Critics of President Trump's tax reform plan said corporations would just use the massive piles of cash repatriated under the new tax law to buy back more stock. And, as it turns out, Apple has proven them right.
During the first quarter, the iPhone maker bought back $23.5 billion of its shares, a record amount for any US company. And, the reason why the stock is higher this morning, is that the company isn't nowhere close to being finished, as in its quarterly report Apple announced that it would earmark $100 billion for a new share-repurchase program.
Apple also doled out another $3.2 billion in dividends.
Apple's buybacks were a direct result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Republican lawmakers in December. The law allowed Apple to repatriate more than $250 billion held overseas.
But in what's perhaps the most shocking statistic, the amount of stock bought back by Apple is larger than the market capitalization of more than half - 275 to be exact - of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index, including household names like Kroger, Best Buy and Hershey, according to Reuters calculations.
And what's more, Apple's buybacks were equivalent to roughly half of the buybacks announced in April, up from $38.1 billion worth of planned buybacks announced in April 2017, according to Reuters.
In fact, of all quarterly buybacks in history, Apple holds to the Top 4 spots:
- AAPL: Q1 2018 with $22.8 Billion
- AAPL: Q1 2014 with $18 Billion
- AAPL: Q3 2014 with $17 Billion
- AAPL: Q2 2013 with $16 Billion
- IBM: Q2 2007 with $15.7 Billion
Of course, Apple wasn't alone: The first quarter of 2018 was the biggest quarter on record for buyback announcements as US firms announced $242.1 billion worth of buybacks.
The decline begins.
Spending huge profits on buy backs only proves that Apple is no longer innovative and has nothing in the pipeline that it believes it can invest in.
+1
We are peak pocket computer. Get over it.
Certainly not an apologist for Apply but $22B is a drop in the bucket of their offshore assets...
Buybacks to offset large employee stock awards, and increase EPS.
Hence the poor quality ER yesterday.
stock buybacks were illegal until the SEC changes the regs in the mid 1980s...the next historic change was the elimination of mark-to-market in late April 2009.
If they want this market to go higher, the next step would be to eliminate the laws of gravity.
Alcohol was illegal during the prohibition era
Weed was once illegal in many countries and its now legal
What is your point? Big bad SEC?
What the fuck does any of that have to do with fraud? Do you really believe that there will be no consequences from "mark to fantasy" accounting?
"Big bad SEC"...
LOL!
The SEC is fucking useless.
When Apple rolls craps, the entire S&P will cave in.
pretend and extend
This is what happens when you have a Wall Street stooge as ceo instead of someone focused on innovation. The parasites have to suck the life out of the company as it withers.
And when Apple runs out of cash for buybacks and ideas for new products? Seeing how the $1000 iphone was received, I'd think someone within the golden company would be shitting bricks trying to come up with something. . . innovative. Good luck Tim. Tick tock.
Eating one's seed corn never turns out well...
"Don't get high on your own supply" - Frank Lopez
Again. Anyone believing that the more money you give Companies AND rich people, they are then sitting around saying, "how can I use this money from tax breaks to innovate and create more jobs at my Company?", needs to get fucking real! These breaks ONLY serves the equity investors and the rich. Also, the ones would believe the stock market equals the economy, deserve to remain mired in economic depression. Fools!
Dudes in here talking about "Bu bu but innovation!"
But every time FANGs innovate, "bu bu but Big Brother!"
Praise God.
Apple is a monument to stripping away features and charging twice the price. Not sure why more companies don't simply charge 25% more than Apples prices, strip away all buttons completely, and call them selves hipsters to win that game. Oh, you can only afford an Apple and not the Orange iJuice? Sorry to hear. Oh no, I'll save up and buy Orange because its more expensive and I have too much money. The investors have too much money on their hands, the employees have too much money on their hands, and their customers have too much money on their hands.
What a joke of a market! Just wait for rates to get really cooking!
and when the price of AAPL collapses from 175 bucks a share to 50 bucks, because of new tehcnologies/obsolescence, or phones like huawhei that do the same thing for half the price, WHO is going to pick up the tab for the losses on treasury stock?
GE was once a goliath and its share price has fallen from a peak of 58 bucks in 2000, to just 14 bucks today.
"those who do not learn from the mistakes of the past are destined to repeat them"
SHARE BUYBACKS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL.
management is paid to run the company, not be its largest shareholder, via a device that uses other peoples money.
the yr/yr was an eye opener.
