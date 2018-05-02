Argentine Peso Plunges To Record Low - Breaks Central Bank Line In The Sand

As the US Dollar continues to charge higher so EM currencies have been pounded and after a long weekend, it appears to be Argentina that is suffering the most as the central bank of Argentina reportedly intervened in the local FX market today to mitigate peso’s depreciation... and failed...
Bloomberg reports that the central bank offered $100 million when the peso fell to 20.90/USD, according to the person.
The concerted sales is said to be up to $20 million so far.. but the peso keeps falling to 21 per USD - a new record low.
Note that the central bank declines to comment while the market is open; the central bank only reports its participation in the currency markets in a statement sent every night.
Bear in mind that this plunge in the peso follows a 300bps rate-hike last week!
Morgan Stanley analysts led by Fernando Sedano wrote in note:
"Both domestic and external factors are likely to test Argentine assets again, keeping volatility and risk premia high,"
Last week’s 300bp rate hike seen as "a strong commitment to macro normalization"
"Because Argentina has used almost two-thirds of the FX reserves acquired this year, we think any eventual FX volatility may have to dealt with via further hikes"
Bloomberg reports that Nomura said in a note today that "traders will need further signs from the Macri administration and from the central bank that there's commitment to lowering inflation and narrowing the deficit... it's important officials aren't tempted with pro-growth policies like in December/January. "
Comments
We had tequila crisis the next is Diego Maradona crisis
Argentina should invest in the Clinton Charity Foundation and receive big returns.
sarc off
Just do what the Fed does and draw another line. Everything OK then.
Greece 2.0. The central banks would like to buy some property from you and teach you about austerity.
Have spent most of the last 7 years in Argentina; the country has vast resources though in the past they've been squandered by countless corrupt pols. They'll survive this and come out stronger. And they actually like as well as welcome Americans here.
They have been supporting the Peso for two weeks on the international markets. It is ironic that the "analyst" mentions that the government must do more to combat inflation. That is precisely why they are intervening in the FX markets: to control price inflation for consumer goods.
The Macri government has done very well, so far, in my opinion bringing the inflation under control. They have reduced the money printing and borrowing substantially by nearly freezing pensions and salaries for many government employees. Each round of "austerity" provokes the students and welfare recipients to burn tires and make wild accusations, but this is what must be done in a nation where too many have become dependent upon government largesse. Macri has done well to make one cut, wait for the protests to subside, and then make another cut. Slowly but surely, Argentina is regaining control of its currency, and so far, without selling itself out completely to Wall Street.
It is interesting that this intervention in the currency market is attracting such attention in the local (which is owned by Goldman Sachs) and international press. It is not that important and is part of a coordinated policy to prevent wage and pension freezes from causing a drop in consumption and recession. No one mentions how this is part of a coordinated plan. Is there another Goldman Sachs or hedge fund plot in the works to try to cause a crisis ala Paul Singer?
In reply to Have spent most of the last… by charlewar
"the country has vast resources though in the past they've been squandered by countless corrupt pols. "
Curse of Resources...
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/resource-curse.asp
In reply to Have spent most of the last… by charlewar
The super dollar? This means more cheap imports, not less. What is the reason for the super dollar?
Is the super dollar being caused by demand? Is the dollar in demand for the purpose of investing in the US?
A super dollar will make it harder if not impossible to pay back dollar loans. Many countries and firms will go out of business.
A super dollar will make China's dollar stockpile appreciate for the Chinese to continue buying up resource firms dying this time from the super dollar.
What happens if the US trade deficit with China is reduced to zero?
Does a super dollar mean less US inflation? A tank of gas is supposed to be cheaper with a super dollar.
How long will the super dollar trend be in vogue. Is the super dollar an aberration? Is this a reaction to geopolitical instability? Or a combination of events causing a super dollar.
Silver would be good to watch, if the super dollar can drive silver below $16, it would be good to accumulate.