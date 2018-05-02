Black Men Arrested In Philly Starbucks Settle For "Symbolic $1 Each"

Less than three weeks after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks after not ordering anything - causing uproar across the US over accusations of racial profiling - The Associated Press reports that they have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each Wednesday and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

The men's lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.

"I am pleased to have resolved the potential claims against the city in this productive manner," Kenney said. "This was an incident that evoked a lot of pain in our city and put us under a national spotlight for unwanted reasons."

The mayor said Nelson and Robinson approached the city about working together to "make something positive come of this." The entrepreneur program will be for Philadelphia public high school students.

"We thought long and hard about it and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see," Robinson said. "It's not a right-now thing that's good for right now, but I feel like we will see the true change over time."

As a reminder, the arrest of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson on April 12 touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling.

They were led away in handcuffs after the manager called police, saying the men refused to buy anything or leave. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed. The men said they were waiting for a business meeting about a potential real estate deal.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize. He also announced Starbucks stores would close May 29 for training on bias.

