Black Men Arrested In Philly Starbucks Settle For "Symbolic $1 Each"

Less than three weeks after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks after not ordering anything - causing uproar across the US over accusations of racial profiling - The Associated Press reports that they have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each Wednesday and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.
The men's lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.
"I am pleased to have resolved the potential claims against the city in this productive manner," Kenney said. "This was an incident that evoked a lot of pain in our city and put us under a national spotlight for unwanted reasons."
The mayor said Nelson and Robinson approached the city about working together to "make something positive come of this." The entrepreneur program will be for Philadelphia public high school students.
"We thought long and hard about it and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see," Robinson said. "It's not a right-now thing that's good for right now, but I feel like we will see the true change over time."
As a reminder, the arrest of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson on April 12 touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling.
They were led away in handcuffs after the manager called police, saying the men refused to buy anything or leave. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed. The men said they were waiting for a business meeting about a potential real estate deal.
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize. He also announced Starbucks stores would close May 29 for training on bias.
“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” said Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson in a Tuesday statement. “While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”
The sensitivity training will be developed with input from local and national experts on racial bias - including Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Heather McGhee, president of Demos; former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; and Jonathan Greenblatt, ceo of the Anti-Defamation League
On Monday, Johnson met with the two men to apologize in a private meeting for what he called "reprehensible" circumstances which led to their arrest.
"I will fix this," Johnson added in a recorded message.
For now $200,000 seems 'cheap'.
Comments
Redeemable in a gift card?
This is such crap. They weren't profiled. They didn't fucking buy anything !!!!
But If I went to a corner coffee store in their neighborhood, I would probably be robbed or killed.
In reply to Redeemable in a gift card? by Banana Republican
Can customers sit in the Starbucks CEO's office for a few hours without buying anything?
In reply to This is such crap. They… by lester1
Well they might let you shoot up in the corporate bathrooms.
In reply to Can customers sit in the… by ipso_facto
Don't upset the black kids!
In reply to This is such crap. They… by lester1
Lol.
They just set the precedent for reparations.
In reply to Redeemable in a gift card? by Banana Republican
What drugs were they on?
the i’m not a selfish anglo and i know how to care about people that aren’t my dick drug
In reply to What drugs were they on? by Aliens-R-Us
Even in space, they can hear Al Sharpton screaming right now.......
In reply to the i’m not a selfish anglo… by shivura
So they trespassed, refused to leave [disobeyed multiple requests by the cops, choosing instead to be arrested] but they weren't charged, and they are being represented as civil rights heroes, because they are black.
On the ‘Racist’ Starbucks Arrest | What Really Happened
Starbucks ‘Victims’ Appear on Good Morning America | Whose
Naturally, there was an InstantMob to protest according to the media-driven narrative, but as the videos above explain - these guys just decided they had a right to take up a table, not buy anything, and one has to wonder if the whole incident was contrived.
Of course, watching Starbucks squirm isn't all bad... but it shouldn't be for a nonsense reason, eh?
In reply to What drugs were they on? by Aliens-R-Us
...and perhaps it's my implicit bias, or simply a rough awareness of probabilities, but I'm not sure I entirely believe these gentlemen were there, waiting, to conduct a real estate transaction.
In fact, I would venture to wager a dollar that one or both of these men have had at least a couple of arrests for charges unrelated to real estate transactions.
In reply to the men refused to buy… by Jesus von Einstein
In other news Kanye West is still upright.
Scam couldn't happen to a better company.
fucking beautiful and inspirational...
Why would you show up for a business deal meeting dressed like a George Costanza bum in sweatpants?
You don't know many entrepreneurs, do you.
In reply to Why would you show up for a… by legalize
That and $1 won't even get you a cup of Starbucks coffee.
Half Venti Mocha Pour Over Skinny With Nutmeg Sprinkles Lives Matter!
In reply to That and $1 won't even get… by Seasmoke
Gotta keep those checks n charges coming, amiritefuckuiknowimritebitch?
I presume they get 50 cent each and the lawyers get 50 cent.
Only if they can file proof they were the aggrieved party before the settlement date.
In reply to I presume they get 50 cent… by Rainman
How many so called white people been arrested in Starbucks? Bet quite a few over the years
Niggaz need better lawyers.
Fuck ZeroHedge, the Mercer family, the sell out aka “Tyler” and Fake Faux News.
"$200,000 program for young entrepreneurs"
...meaning, presumably, young black drug dealers just trying to make a buck. :)
Did someone have a well timed short? Its does have the look of market manipulation about it.
Oh God, sensitivity training?!
That's a fate worse than death, right there.
This seems like a very reasonable resolution. I've gone to a Starbucks to meet someone for a business meeting, dressed like a bum, and waited for them to order. Of course, I'm a 52 year-old white man. So when they come to chase me out and I say I'm waiting on someone, they say I need to order something and I do; they don't call the police.
These guys are clearly not looking for trouble or a handout. Seems like a good way to put this in the past.
Well, there it is. Voice of reason!
you are a treasure to zerohedge specifically and humankind generally.
In reply to This seems like a very… by swmnguy
Nothing like a couple of angry faces hanging around your business to increase sales. Heard the one about the real estate deal?
Do these two sad clowns have any other jokes to tell?
No such thing as black or white men the real question is, are you nationalize