Blain: "Does Apple’s Record $100 Billion Bribe Mean We’re All Good?"

Can’t not talk about Apple this morning. Y’day’s numbers cap a superb run of earnings from the Tech/Data giants - just as we were beginning to hate them!
Why did we ever doubt? We are not worthy of their infinite love... (Well, we got Tesla coming up..)
Does Apple’s record $100 billion
bribe stock-buyback mean we’re all good with the Bright Shiny Things that Make it All Better? Mac want us to focus on non-smartphone earnings from I-tunes subscriptions, apps, cloud and other tech. I do love my Home-pod, but my Apple Watch was a terrible disappointment even before the face fell off and they refused to fix it. As for cordless headphones – er, you buy better ones for a quarter the price, although I accept they ain’t Apple White.
My key issue remains: show me what’s in the magic cupboard, show me the next thing I never imagined could exist. Er? It’s empty? I can’t help but think smartphones are just commodities and Apple just aint as exciting in terms of the long term opportunities as other disruptives. I’m wondering what’s happened to the creative energy that spawned the tech revolution, the big data society and the internet insurrection of the high street? Did it get buried in “same as”, “same as”, and expectations West Coast PVE will buy anything?
Facebook launching a dating app? Please, no one under 30 knows what FB is. I was reading a great article in the FT yesterday about the BIG DATA competition between the US and China. There is a picture that sums up it all: a Chinese Policewoman on the beat wearing a pair of smartglasses with built in facial recognition. We all know China’s concern with civil liberties is more casual than the West’s, but that’s one future, and it’s not dependent on launching BNST Smartphone XI next year… just saying, y’know..
Meanwhile the old world continues to wither and die. One of the iconic guitar makers, Gibson (how I wish I had the dosh to have bought one when I was young: it would have opened my future as a rockstar rather than a middling investment banker… ) went into chapter 11 y’day, a victim of over expansion and unwise over-hopeful App driven spending. (Dang.. there is probably a Gibson sale coming up and just spent my rainy day money on new sails for the yacht..)
This morning the news is about Trump trade negotiations, Trump upsetting stock markets over his inherent naughtiness, pontifications on whether he will succeed or not in getting deals closed and signed. I’m betting he will, but.. does it matter? Or how about the continuing ructions in stocks and bonds: up a bit, down a bit, a bit of worry about liquidity and worries about spreads.
One theme that’s becoming increasingly clear is growing concern on heavily indebted EM and HY companies; they are tumbling like skittles on a championship night. It’s clear from the price action the street is increasingly discounted anything with a whiff of leverage and potential cashflow issues.
Yet as all this is occurring.. it’s important to remember the tau of the long-term investment gods – in the long-term geopolitics and market ructions don’t matter. Growth will beget returns. As the population rises, job rise, incomes rise, then financial assets will inevitably follow.
They do say the single cowrie shell found in an ancient child’s piggy-bank in the ruins of ancient Ur, (perhaps the oldest city in the world), would now be worth more than Apple, Amazon and Tencent combined. If that child had just put into a JP Morgan account – he or she would be on a great pension.
And as the world is set to continue expanding with more and more workers expected to pull their families into the middle classes, and start consuming, travelling and spending with a vengeance, then the long-term outlook looks excellent. Its just the short-term that is more difficult… and as Keynes said.. “in the long-run, we’re all dead..”
Yep! All good. Their second rate propriety everything business model is obsolete. Open source decentralized is the new frontier. They are heavy handed, oppressive, and now mediocre products. China's hi-tech companies are obliterating them, I give Apple one year before they collapse under there OS anchor!
Maybe everyone is just getting tired of funding the invasion of their own privacy...
"there is probably a Gibson sale coming up and just spent my rainy day money on new sails for the yacht.."
Things are tough all over, man.
http://www.gibson.com/Products/Electric-Guitars/Les-Paul/Gibson-USA/Gov…
Wasn't Gibson constantly RAIDED by Obama for using woods not approved by AlGore indian NGOs?
http://humanevents.com/2014/05/30/the-true-villains-behind-the-gibson-g…
and for providing local jobs?
http://www.redstate.com/diary/aglanon/2011/08/31/doj-advises-gibson-gui…
and not paying contributions to his political party?
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/gibson-guitar-raid-like-t…
They used to say if you can't do it, teach it.
On Wall Street they now say, if you can't run it, buy it.
How long are we going to allow stockholders' capital to be confiscated to prop up cabalist collusion and incompetence?
www.germanica.org
Its a bribe alright. Don't ask where all the new tech is at. Cuz they don't want you to use it. I can only imagine the chasm between what we have and what "they" have.
A gvt big enough to give you everything you want. Is strong enough to take everything you have.
$100 bilion to buy back the $120billion in new shares being granted to cookie and the other un-innovative parasites over at AAPL.
It was a fugly ER overall. Poor quality results that should not be rewarded with anything other than sell orders.
It's just buying time for insiders to rotate out.
sell in may and go away, is different this time.
Microsoft: Skips from Windows 8 (which nobody liked) to Windows 10.
Apple: Skips from iPhone 8 (which nobody bought) to iPhone 10.
Microsoft: CEO change from it's visionary founder to that idiot, Steve Ballmer.
Apple: CEO change from it's visionary founder to that idiot, Tim Cook.
I'm not implying causality here, I'm just sayin'...
"more and more workers expected to pull their families into the middle classes"
Nope ... I see a world with a faster uptake of robotics not more workers.
Robots repairing robots is the next big thing.
Got to build the factories first. Close the borders to force companies to train hungry people who are use to collecting government bennys. A government works program ran by people who are looking for more than a vote from their charges. Give the charges shares in the factories they just built. Real ownership society. Borders stay closed cause people are greedy and selfish about their possessions. Only want to give away other people's money.
And don't forget, robots building robots!
Anytime a 'growth' company decides to put $100b into a share buyback/divvy boost it is admitting to slowing growth, and once a company goes ex-growth...
Gibson was destroyed by the Obama administration. Give Obama a medal for that.
Yes, until certain people can get out. Then, no.
But the nest egg of cash can pretend and extend long enough to get the big players out and the sheeple corralled.
Timing is everything in the stock markets. :-)
Long term value investor. (spit) Buffett my ass.
I'm waiting for gartman call.
Maneco Bond Market Analysis - "Bearish Yield Curve Flattening"
https://youtu.be/aEz8sZiR1ro?t=263
Apple is the only FANG company with massive cash in its war chest so don't get to excited!
The so-called FANG stocks have accounted for much of the stock market rally we are witnessing, however, it might be wise to step back and question the fundamentals behind the upward movement of this group. Stocks that trade at crazy multiples such as Amazon at around 350 times earnings ignore and defy reality.
Amazon bought Whole Foods paying top dollar to go against Kroger with a PE of 17 times earnings. This move was heralded as brilliant rather than a reality check. How can the earnings of a food chain leap in value from a multiple in the teens to a multiple of several hundred? More in the article below on the potential of these stocks to bite investors when they fall.
http://Fang Stocks Have The Potential To Bite Investors html
Dividends and stock buy-backs, for a tech firm for God's sake, means they have nothing better to do with the money. That's not good.
Agreed! To much cheap money with no place to invest it. Buybacks are a tool corporate boards and CEOs use to manipulate the prices of their own shares higher. This means insiders can get out or hedge their positions before reality sets in and prices fall back to earth.
Bribes ?
Bribes don't happen in the USA, if bribes were real people would go to jail ... right ... right
So, bullish TSLA, right?
I wonder how many of us who loved Apple before it became the iPhone company still love it? It's been a long time since they produced anything revolutionary, or even cool and exciting.
IMO, incrementally faster phones and clever new ways of reaching into my wallet don't make up for lack of innovation and hostile customer service.
http://pebblewriter.com/how-exposed-is-aapl/
Whenever ZeroHedge runs an anti-Apple piece, Apple stock price trends higher afterwards.
Happy owner of Apple products, and owner of Apple stock (up 70 percent since 2016)
Your upbeat finale ..." the long-term outlook (i.e. prospects for growth) looks excellent" assumes that a rising GDP is 'good'. A thoughtless assertion. GDP is a ridiculous/toxic metric that prices what IS as worthless, our oceans of non-degradable garbage as cost-free, and cancerous growth of human population as unimportant. A rising GDP is not simply 'good'! It may be awful. China and India's GDP numbers are worshipped in the West; but at what a price! They're turning themselves into industrial slums faster and faster. The environmental price is incalculable, and IT WILL BE PAID.
You assume also the future will be an extrapolation of the past, when we know it can't. That's arithmetic ... finite earth, humanity now in plague proportion, UNSUSTAINABLE linear 'dig > make > use > discard' economy. And it's fossil fuels that enabled the expansion of the past 200 years. They're now proving toxic in themselves. There is no certainty renewables can sustain the status quo, never mind an extrapolation. Even if they can, that's just one face of a multifaced problem. No one has any idea what the long term outlook is.
Do the place a favor. Stop cheering growth. Campaign to put GDP-thinking out with the trash. Worry more about your great grandchildren and the dump we're going to leave them.