Cambridge Analytica Shutting Down: WSJ

After attempts to salvage the company's reputation - including suspending its controversial CEO Alexander Nix and vehemently denying wrongdoing - apparently failed to pan out, Cambridge Analytica will be shutting down, effective today, according to the Wall Street Journal.
SCOOP on https://t.co/1F4iskuBMt: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down, effective today. pic.twitter.com/hZqbZiyRsA— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 2, 2018
The company had promised to launch an independent investigation into whether it did anything wrong during its work on political campaigns. But it was also facing a probe from UK data regulators and was also losing clients and facing mounting legal fees.
Nigel Oakes, the founder of SCL Group, the British affiliate of Cambridge Analytica, confirmed that both companies were closing down to WSJ.
The moves followed the release of a video that depicted Mr. Nix touting campaign tactics such as entrapping political opponents with bribes and sex. The sales pitch was captured by undercover journalists at British broadcaster Channel 4. Mr. Nix’s suspension also follows reports that the company improperly used data from millions of Facebook Inc. profiles without authorization.
The business had $15 million in U.S. political work in the 2016 election cycle. Since then, Cambridge hadn’t notched a single U.S. federal political client. It lost several commercial clients in recent months.
The closure comes after recordings surfaced of Nix describing the company's shadowy methods, including entrapping politicians with bribes and sex workers.
Of course, the closure likely won't put an end to the investigation and continuing fallout - the bulk of which has been borne by Facebook. We imagine this won't be the last we hear about Cambridge Analytica.
Comments
Buh bye..... the world will be a better place with this type of organization gone.
Just my opinion of course...
shut down ... to be re-incarnated soon with a new name in a new jurisdiction and nominee directors
"shut down ... to be re-incarnated soon with a new name in a new jurisdiction and nominee directors"
Hopefully so. Despite what the liberal scum in our MSM would have you believe, Cambridge was actually the good guys.
They did the same thing Obama did 4 years earlier; the difference is that Facebook gladly and openly betrayed their users to the Obama campaign.
In reply to shut down ... to be re… by gunzeon
They Have What They Need
You broadcast all your thoughts.
They captured them.
Your political/consumerist values are programmed.
Your dreams are controlled.
They have a queue of intrusive thoughts targeted at you.
Your personal sex worker fled the country.
In reply to "shut down ... to be re… by The First Rule
Exactly. There’s only one way to truly rid ourselves of these people.
In reply to shut down ... to be re… by gunzeon
What take you so long?
Where's my bribes and sex workers?
Let me guess what the new name will be. Chelsea Analickya?
anyone gone to prison yet?
What I get out of this Cambridge thing is Obama did it is good and Trump bad. What a farce.
"What I get out of this Cambridge thing is Obama did it is good and Trump bad. What a farce."
Exactly. Cambridge basically did the exact same thing Obama did.
Its just that the Liberals are ok with Obama doing it; and the Republicans have no spine to point this out.
In reply to What I get out of this… by Angry Panda
Running away while there is still some cash left and can be safely secured in an offshore banking haven...with no extradition...and before the criminal charges start to fly...
Old trick is to bonus all the execs with remaining funds then declare bankruptcy.
And re-open under new name.
How many corrupt execs have gone to jail during the past 16 years?
ZERO.
I wonder what will become of the company's data files?
Shutting it down really means the UK government wants to "bury it with all the dirty data"
Indeed.