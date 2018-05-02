Charles Nenner Warns "The Whole Thing Will Come Tumbling Down"

Via Greg Hunter's USA Watchdog blog,
Renowned geopolitical and financial cycle expert Charles Nenner says, “The mainstream media talking heads are telling you to buy, but never tell you to sell.” Nenner says the time to sell stocks is getting close and explains,
“It’s just a hopeless situation. I feel sorry for people who invest their money. We have had a nice ride, but soon the whole thing will come tumbling down.
They listen to all these things and have no clue on how to invest... I think soon... this will become the longest expansion in financial history...
So, this could be the longest expansion ever, what are you playing with? You are gambling with nonsense. So, it’s over."
Nenner goes on to say, “Then, you have the inflation story. The inflation story is brought about by people who don’t do their historical homework. "
"They remember for the last 30 years, there was always inflation. So, they continue to talk about inflation. I proved that in most of the financial history that deflation is the norm...
They have talked about inflation for two years, and there is still no inflation. . . . Copper is going down. Crude is going down, and we have a deflation problem, not an inflation problem.”
Nenner is predicting interest rates “are going down” and not up in the foreseeable future.
Nenner is also calling for the stock market to go on a “downward slide through the year 2020.” Nenner says, “I can’t explain it, but the cycle topped, and the cycle is down until 2021.”
How bad will it be? Nenner says, “Very bad."
"I called for Dow Jones 5,000, and I still call for Dow Jones 5,000...
It’s going to be a blood bath, but as I said the last time, in the 1990’s when the Dow was 5,000, the world still looked okay.”
Is there a big debt reset coming? Nenner says,
“The last time we were in this situation was when Roosevelt was President. It was very interesting because they paid off only 25% on the dollar because the inflation that came.
Now, the problem is if you don’t have inflation, you still owe the whole amount of money. This is why they urgently need this inflation. So, the value of the money goes down, and you have to pay off less. There is no inflation. So, it is a big problem, but they can keep this going forever. I don’t think it’s a problem because countries can keep printing money as long as they want.”
The other big cycle Nenner has been seeing is the so-called “war cycle.” Nenner says,
“The next four or five years in this war cycle is very dangerous.”
On gold and silver, Nenner is bullish, but “not until after this summer.”
Join Greg Hunter as goes One-on-One with renowned analyst Charles Nenner.
(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)
After the Interview:
Charles Nenner points out if you look back every year that ended in the number 7, it was a market top year. He said, “2017 will follow the same pattern as 2007, 1997, 1987, 1977, 1967, 1957, 1947 and 1937.” Nenner contends 1927 was supposed to be a market top year, but things got distorted and it was pushed off until 1929.
Nenner predicts the next market crash will not be quite as bad as 1929, but it will be bad.
There is free information and videos on CharlesNenner.com. To sign up for a free trial of Nenner’s detailed analysis, click here.
Comments
Repeat however often you want, eventually you will be correct.
Bingo
In reply to Repeat however often you… by BSHJ
Banking debt bubble is going to collapse and Nenner is calling for stronger dollar and cheaper real goods.
Think about that.
And "I can't explain it" - we will have to trust him.
In reply to Bingo by Four Star
I don't really feel sorry for people in the collapse. Teh truth is the biggest choices in life do not look like choices... accepting gubbmint fiat is a choice. Investing in teh stock market is a choice. Buying a house is a choice. Leasing a vehicle is a choice. Living beyond your means on credit is a choice.
(And DOW 5000 in 2020? Maybe if we get a slow roll-over collapse like the 1999-2002 bubble. But looking at the pointy Jan 26 top, we should be able to get 'er done this year, 2018).
In reply to Banking debt bubble is… by Pinto Currency
I quit reading when I saw the wrongly placed hyphen in “1990’s” appear.
It saved me the trouble and time of reading further.
In reply to I by Bitchface-KILLAH
stacking is a choice
In reply to I by Bitchface-KILLAH
Cause yeah this guy looks fucking credible.
Dim headlights...
In reply to Repeat however often you… by BSHJ
He should post his performance, that's all I care about before listening to any of these people.
How many times have I heard this? No inflation? Run on over to ShadowStats.com and educate thyself, pally pal.
Anyone else find this somewhat insulting? Yes, there's no reported inflation because governments manipulate the data, thus allowing the mass creation of money from nothingness, but anybody with a modicum of observational skill can see stuff's getting more expensive.
-Argenta
Price inflation and inflation of the money supply are not the same thing.
In reply to How many times have I heard… by Argenta
And yet, they're inherently related, no?
-Argenta
In reply to Price inflation and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I hate talking about inflation. Most people always get the different types of inflation confused and few speakers, on the subject, clarify whether they are talking about price inflation or inflation of the monetary supply, which adds to the confusion.
In reply to And yet, they're inherently… by Argenta
Ok, so there is no inflation of the money supply?
In reply to Price inflation and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It is intelligent females like yourself that tricked us into letting females vote!
Damnit!
In reply to Price inflation and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I know! Now go make me a sammich, dammit!
In reply to It is intelligent females… by NVTRIC
how and where does tyler find these people?
i only read this stuff if i see a mac slavo by-line.
is charles nenner an anagram for chicken little?
When the SHTF does happen Mac's head is going to fucking explode from the 10 years of buildup.
I do not regret my preps.
In reply to how and where does tyler… by just the tip
We have had a re-run of history.
1920s/2000s – neoclassical economics, high inequality, high banker pay, low regulation, low taxes for the wealthy, robber barons (CEOs), reckless bankers, globalisation phase
1929/2008 – Wall Street crash
1930s/2010s – Global recession, currency wars, trade wars, rising nationalism and extremism
Trying to manage an economy with neoclassical economics is almost impossible.
There are inherent flaws in neoclassical economics that have already been discovered.
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression. No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
The two elements of neoclassical economics that come together to cause financial crises.
Everyone marvels at the wealth creation of rising asset prices, no one looks at the debt that is driving it.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
The “black swan” was obvious all along and it was pretty much the same as 1929.
1929 – Inflating US stock prices with debt (margin lending)
2008 - Inflating US real estate prices with debt (mortgage lending)
“Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” Irving Fisher 1929.
An earlier neoclassical economist believed in price discovery, stable equilibriums and the rational decisions of market participants, and what the neoclassical economist believes about the markets means can’t even imagine there could be a bubble.
The amount of real wealth stored in the markets becomes apparent once the bubble has burst.
first it was the years ending in "0" so 2010 (and nothing happened), then it was "5" so 2015 came and went and nothing...now it's "7"...what a load crock$hit
Nenner, nenner ... I couldn't help myself.
There is no inflation, crude is going down. Really?
Helluva system. Tops on years that end in a 7
Plus it's the 200 year anniversary since (((they))) openly and purposely contracted credit giving rise to our 1st peacetime crisis, panic of 1819. Not a question of if, just when.
$1.2 trillion dollar deficits every year is completely normal /sarc
It worked for Obama
In reply to $1.2 trillion dollar… by Vendetta
This guy and his cycle theory reminds me of Martin Armstrong and his theory of cycles.
What else has a 250-year cycle? The planet, Pluto. It takes 248.09 years for Pluto to complet one orbit around the Sun. As some of you know, I have an interest in astrology for predicting mass movements and changes in the politics and monetary schemes. On May 15th Uranus moves from Aries into the sign of Taurus (the bull, the sign of wealth and agriculture). When Uranus changed signs back in April 2011 what happened? Fukushima. Buckle up!
Stop talking about Uranus. Just stop.
In reply to This guy and his cycle… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
fukushima happened in march 2011 not april
In reply to This guy and his cycle… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
But where was Uranus at that time?
In reply to fukushima happened in march… by 10044
Meh, only the 7 spheres of the ancients work: Sun, Moon, Saturn, Mars, Jupiter, Venus, Mercury.
Uranus is too far out to affect humans, and Pluto was never a planet but a large orbiting block of ice.
I make far better predictions with the root of all, numbers 0-9. Planets are just archetype forces. Numbers are creative, expressive and at the root of all that exists.
In reply to This guy and his cycle… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Looks like Gartman's love child.
Dow going to 5000 and gold going to $5000, have been hearing this bull shit for the past 9 years...
"I'm a smart guy and deflation is happening, just look at commodity prices..." Someone wake this clown up and inform him that anything that is/has been used for a historical benchmark is being manipulated.
Dow 5000 is a great place to close out all shorts. Perhaps more like Dow 3750 but I am not a hog. lol!