China Warns Trump "We Will Outlast You" As US "Significantly Escalates" Trade War

Beijing sent the first messaging salvo ahead of the Steven Mnuchin-led delegation to China (which will engage in trade talks over May 3-4) overnight when the PBOC fixed the yuan sharply lower than many expected. The signal was clear: push us hard enough, and we may just launch another devaluation. Or worse.
A little while later, Beijing did its best attempt at managing expectations, when it said that it’s "unrealistic" to expect to solve all issues between the U.S. and China at a single meeting, given the economic sizes of the two countries and their complex economic and trade relationship, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says at daily briefing.
While Hua tried his best to pay the diplomatic "good cop", saying it was in the mutual interest of both countries to solve trade issues through consultation, just a few hours later, China's foreign minister Wang Yi was the bad cop, who warned that whereas China would welcome a successful outcome from upcoming trade talks with the United States, it is "fully prepared for all outcomes and will not negotiate on core interests."
Then the "worst cop" emerged in the form of yet another, unnamed official who according to Reuters said that talks must be held as equals and be mutually beneficial, echoing EU president Jean-Claude Juncker, saying that Beijing would not yield to any trade threats from Washington or accept any preconditions for talks.
He then uttered the most explicit warning yet: "In the event of a trade war, we have a much greater ability to endure (the consequences) than the U.S.," the official said.
As a reminder, the United States has asked China to reduce its bilateral trade surplus by $100 billion and as reported last night, targeted Beijing's "Made in China 2025" initiative, which aims to upgrade the domestic manufacturing base with more advanced products.
China - which last year had a record trade surplus of $375 billion with the United States - responded that Beijing would not accept talks with any preconditions.
* * *
Then, just moments ago, the WSJ reported that in response to this latest escalation, the US is considering executive action that would restrict some Chinese companies’ ability to sell telecommunications equipment in the U.S., based on national-security concerns.
As the WSJ points out, this move "would represent a significant escalation of a growing feud between the U.S. and China over tech and telecommunications." The affected firms likely would include Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. , two of the world’s leading telecommunications equipment makers. They have found themselves increasingly in an international crossfire.
Pentagon officials said this week that they are moving to halt the sale of phones made by the two companies on U.S. military bases around the world. U.S. officials are concerned that Beijing could order manufacturers to hack into products they make to spy or disable communications. Huawei and ZTE have said that would never happen.
This latest salvo could come in the form of a Trump executive order, possibly in the next few weeks. One possibility under consideration has been curbing the ability of companies doing business with the U.S. government from using network equipment made by companies that could pose a national-security risk.
* * *
While for now the escalating back-and-forth is nothing more than verbal foreplay, it will last at most three more weeks because the Treasury faces a May 21 deadline to report on restrictions on Chinese investment in the US, as part of the response to the recent Section 301 intellectual property investigation.
And, as Goldman writes this morning, enhanced investment restrictions have fairly broad support in Congress as well, raising the probability that restrictions will be implemented this year.
Goldman's conclusion: don't expect any good news until the 11th hour, and if anything, another batch of bad news may be next:
Unlike the NAFTA and steel issues, some additional market-disruptive policy moves regarding US-China trade seem likely. The most immediate focus will be the delegation of Administration officials set to meet with Chinese officials starting May 3 in Beijing. We believe a substantial breakthrough at this meeting is unlikely as the issues the US has raised—intellectual property policies, technology transfer, and the “Made in China 2025” strategy, in particular—are not the type of technical trade issues that can be resolved quickly.
For now, with neither China nor the US willing to back down and compromise, expect the war of words to escalate dramatically over the next 3 weeks as we reach the May 21 deadline.
Comments
The whole concept of outlasting us is stupid. We can live without your cheap lead-painted products. Like I need another shitty string trimmer that breaks after a week.
Good luck feeding a billion people on US soybeans and wheat that you're slapping tariffs on.
Why target China's policy, maybe US of A should just do its own policy instead of fighting nuttyahoo's wars all the time.
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
Outlast ??? China Has The Phys GOLD ...
In reply to Why target China's policy,… by ne-tiger
The actual difference between tariffs in the US vs China:
http://thesoundingline.com/there-is-a-trade-war-but-the-us-didnt-start-…
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Truth is China and the US are like 2 men lost at sea, who can't swim. They are climbing all over each other trying to stay afloat, but in the end both are going to drown in an ocean of debt.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Wake the fuck up. The oligarchs in both countries made a deal in the 70s and the BOTH want the PLANET to work for Chinese WAGES.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Bravo someone understands the Laws of Physics.....fuck China...aside from great food they got squat.
This is making me hungry.....
http://youtu.be/YML_DDLouOk
In reply to Wake the fuck up. The… by LawsofPhysics
All the physical gold in the world ever mined is worth the GDP of the USA for two months.
Dont think thats gonna make a big diff, my friend.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
That's a crock. Contrary to the usual hubris and arrogance of Western banksters and so-called €conomist$ the future of money is being decided by those countries that actually have physical reserves and resources and the military power to control them. For Russia and China "reserves and resources" does not mean the unpayable debt that Western capitalists imagine "wealth" to be as they continue to impoverish their hostage nations with their anti capitalist cant that has turned the so-called Western "democracies" into impoverished welfare ruins over run by Soros' migrant hordes to distract the masses from the real enemy among them. One gets it or one doesn't as the case may be but the Anglozionazi centric world is already a thing of the past. That future does not include a "global reserve currency" style Fedcon slash Blipcoin owned by the money changers and globally imposed as the Pentacon Kissinger Saudi Mercan IOU petroscrip toilet paper dollah was, whatever about being imposed on USSAN and Europeon debt slaves only too happy to exist in their cashless, electronic gulags "all watched over by machines of loving grace" as they jab their electro thingies In lieu of using a brain to "purchase" their Latte dumbass I'm a moron five buck starschmucks zio piss "coffee".
Grasp the golden rule while you can; He who has the gold makes the rules.
In reply to All the physical gold in the… by LaugherNYC
Yankistan cannot leave others alone unless someone breaks his legs and empties his bank account.
In reply to Why target China's policy,… by ne-tiger
who knows what that stuff has built into it.
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
China makes all the Flat screen TV's Also ...
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
After gunpowder, China hasn't invented anything. They manufacture products out of inferior materials, designed by other countries.
It's not like they have a lock on any particular technology.
What's China going to do as robots replace hungry workers?
I will bet on the U.S. not the country built out of American scrap.
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
News flash, the scrap from the WTC was sent to build infrastructure in Asia.
In reply to After gunpowder, China hasn… by Kayman
But muh NineLevins Phon!
Zinger +10
/thread
In reply to News flash, the scrap from… by oddjob
I recommend you visit Bejing before bashing them.
News alert, you need to pay up for nice things. No longer do companies make inexpensive things quality. Any tee shirt under $50usd i will not buy because they are cheap crap.
I wish i could find a $10 shirt that fit and was made well. Not happening anymore.
In reply to After gunpowder, China hasn… by Kayman
China is food self-sufficient and is actually a large exporter. But increasing the lower classes of America are relying upon Chinese food exports, the sort of "food" that appears on the shelves of shops like Dollar General, for survival.
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
Almost as if "Dollar General" is a real general feeding Americans lead tainted "food product" in the Economic War.
In reply to China is food self… by pitz
The US has stopped exporting cars and washing machines in favor of war equipment.
That is not good for this country or the world.
In reply to Almost as if "Dollar General… by ToSoft4Truth
LOL what are you smoking? China does not grow enough of its own food.
In reply to China is food self… by pitz
Take a look at a globe sometime. You might be interested to observe the land mass which comprises the continent on which China resides. And its neighbors. And the climates. And the fact that many other countries which reside on the same continent, produce food for export - to China no less.
Yes, amazing as it may seem, there is an economic solar system out there, where the U.S. is not the center...
In reply to LOL what are you smoking?… by datbedank
It´s called Eurasia. In not so far future nations outside Eurasia have to play nice to participate.
In reply to Take a look at a globe… by Consuelo
Yes, China is self-sufficient in Food, they only import millions of tons of food to show they have lots of money to spend. And no Chinese money goes into North American real estate.
And.... oh, yeah, I have this here bridge... for sale, only to you.....
In reply to China is food self… by pitz
It appears Xi is way behind Vlad in the troll game.
There are no "It's all the Joos fault" tsunamis here, yet!
China is good at posturing. When you have a $400 bn trade surplus with a nation, and you inport all your oil, and that nation is rpidly becoming the globe's leading producer of oil, well, maybe your lasting powers are limited.
When Beijing has to print 300% of its GNP to bail out the vast ocean of defaulted consumer debt (already hugely over-levered and failing) their currency may be good to wipe your ass with. If they make it gold backed, all the gold will be out of there in a NY minute.
No, Trump may have gotten here just in time. Another few years, and this may not have been sustainable.
The single most important issue for the US is OIL DEVELOPMENT in the US. Fuck the EPA. This is about national security.
Drill, pump, refine. Sands, frack, shale. Whatever it takes.
When ya got it, flaunt it.
In reply to Yes, China is self… by Kayman
We can't allow Huawei to sell telecomm gear in the US, that does not have the (((NSA)))(K) kosher seal of aproval.
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
Here's a little solution that will solve 2 problems at once:
Ease down on the compulsive consumerism, - buying stoopid shit you don't need with money you don't have and China won't have to make so much of it. It will also get your financial situation in better shape.
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
Pretty much lol
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
I agree with EcoJoker's comments, but China does have an elaborate propaganda system in the USA, as witnessed by those Confucius Institutes at "academic institutions" dotted around the country, plus there's all that pro-China spewed stories daily on NPR (the amount of pro-China stories the last 20 days is stunning, yet not a single mention of Li Wenzu's march interrupted and her house arrest by the government).
My only question is who is spending the more money on their lobbying in America: the Koch brothers or China?????
[News flash: Although I did --- finally after 20 years --- hear an actual honest account of "trade" with China by a Chinese-American journalist with either Bloomberg or Reuters, who accurately explained that companies have to hand over their trade secrets to China before doing business there (IP theft or technology transfer, in Wall Street Speak). Nice of NPR to broadcast the truth occasionally . . .]
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
Good luck getting all that oil / food past the Strait of Malacca
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
MAGA lives long past Trump.
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
They will just buy ORGANIC grain from Russia - who has been experiencing record harvests !
You can keep your GMO shit !!
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
USSA is one welfare check away from ETB anarchy at the People's Republic Walmart feeding stations and yet most hubris bloated pie gulpers imagine they live in a solvent country. Look around for gawd's sake!
Beggar$ can't be choosers.
Or
He who pays the piper calls the tune.
Or In amerikanese
Fuck with da man and you WILL get wasted.
Who owns US, by the numbers.
Welcome to Debtville, last stop before Slumville.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/246420/major-foreign-holders-of-us-…
Broke as on Skid Row broke.
In reply to Good luck feeding a billion… by EcoJoker
The rise and fall of nations and empires, an endless procession throughout 5,000 years of human civilisation.
What were the chances of the US being the first nation to maintain this position in the history of human civilisation?
Almost zero.
A new nation becomes an old nation.
The pie has been carved and an established elite look to pull up the drawbridge to keep themselves in the very comfortable position they are in now.
Social mobility is at the same atrocious level as the UK and they use the same mechanisms for social stratification, private schools and universities (they take no chances in the US).
Can you remember anyone at the top in the US that didn’t go to an Ivy League University?
The generations that made fortunes fade into the past to be replaced by generations that inherit fortunes.
Capitalist dynamism is replaced by rent seeking as the idea now is to conserve fortunes rather than make fortunes; the world of finance dominates to meet this goal. Finance allows the wealthy to use their money to make more money.
Where can they get the best return on their investments?
In the new dynamic nations of Asia, not in their own country.
To conserve fortunes they move taxes off themselves and onto labour making their own nation internationally uncompetitive. They don’t like paying taxes and preside over a decline in the infrastructure that was built when the nation was young and dynamic.
They even look on the existing businesses, that are now on the stock market, as a revenue stream and these businesses are there for them to cannibalise for personal gain. The activist shareholders try and rip the heart out of the real economy until it collapses and dies.
Those old US industrialists who made their fortunes from the real economy, making useful things and providing useful services will be spinning in their graves.
It is the cycle of nations and empires:
Dynamism, success, complacency and decay
Adios America.
Hello China (not that China will be any different, it is the endless procession).
Military over-reach, excessive spending on war ....... all the old favourites.
Sir John Glubb's essay “The Fate Of Empires”
“The Fate Of Empires - A historical study of the empires and civilisations of the past”
http://www.rexresearch.com/glubb/glubb-empire.pdf
The last age is the age of decadence and its here.
The tipping point:
“The immense wealth accumulated in the nation dazzles the onlookers. Enough of the ancient virtues of courage, energy and patriotism survive to enable the state successfully to defend its frontiers. But, beneath the surface, greed for money is gradually replacing duty and public service. Indeed the change might be summarised as being from service to selfishness.”
Adios.
In reply to The rise and fall of nations… by Batman11
Modern day China would not exist, except for American money, know-how and free access to the U.S. Market.
That's not a strength, that is a weakness. Mao, and his progeny are just a long line of dictators/Emperors.
In reply to The rise and fall of nations… by Batman11
With about 400 million unemployed men and dozens of ghost cities made just to keep people working, China is whistling past the graveyard.
At least China is utilizing its resources. In America we just would rather have ordinarily productive people sitting around on food stamps while the infrastructure reverts to dust and rust.
In reply to With about 400 million… by GunnyG
China's partners in crime- Globalist corporations- are the only reason Americans aren't employed.
The U.S. was sold out and there is a small chance that can be reversed.
In reply to At least China is utilizing… by pitz
Small chance that 9/11 truth will see the light of day also !!
In reply to China's partners in crime-… by Kayman
If by "utilizing its resources" you mean "counterfeiting demand" e.g. ghost cities, then yes.
In reply to At least China is utilizing… by pitz
They will be LIFEBOAT CITIES when TSHTF.
What "Lifeboats" does the US have?
In reply to With about 400 million… by GunnyG
What do you call 400 million unemployed Chinese?
Soldiers...
In reply to With about 400 million… by GunnyG
"We'll outlast you long time"
I will agree here. China has a long history of surviving multiple revolutions, occupancies, hardships, you name it. However so does the European but instead of taking it we migrant to new frontiers. So ok China you win but by that time Americans will be exploring the solar system, living off new resources and technologies.
Solar system?....maybe start with an obviously simple task like landing back on the moon.
In reply to I will agree here. China has… by Haboob
The future is space mining as no profit or treasure to be found landing on that desolate rock.
In reply to Solar system?....maybe start… by oddjob
only in your dreams;The US does not even have a man rated vehicle or booster.The industrial exploitation of the moon and/or the asteroid belt would cost hundreds of trillions,would take at least 3 decades to get it running at a reasonable size;china will outlast the bankrupt amerikan empire by centuries at least
In reply to I will agree here. China has… by Haboob
So, how are we going to get 'there.' The space shuttle. Nope - closed down. Lift off from a big Saturn 5 rocket - does not exist anymore. If there is any 'space exploration' going on, it is not going on for humans by humans. We have a hard time keeping jumbo jets in flight these days, so there will be no mission to Mars anytime soon.
In reply to I will agree here. China has… by Haboob
Tesla
Boeing
NASA
All multi billion dollar enterprises competing for first foot on mars. The US is already in a space race within itself ching chong.
In reply to So, how are we going to get … by The Ram
"China, you win"???
Pretty empty victory if they lose access to the US market. Europe already is starting to strangle the Chinese.
Maybe they can start building ghost cities in Africa. With that overabundance of African work ethic and all.
In reply to I will agree here. China has… by Haboob