"It's Just Bullshit": Crypto Brawl Breaks Out After Roubini Unloads On Bitcoin

What was supposed to be a "sober discussion" about blockchain technology at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Thursday will instead be remembered as the first public "cryptobrawl" of 2018, and it was instigated by none other than famed cryptoskeptic Nouriel Roubini, the NYU economics professor-cum-partyer, better known as "Dr. Doom", as well as for his pro-Keynesian/fiat, anti-crypto/gold views.
The verbal feud started when Roubini infuriated cryptoevangelists by accusing them of doing precisely what they accuse fiat fanatics of doing: "You're just making stuff up."
"Why don’t you buy one coin, then you can tell us how it works," Mashinsky said.
As if that weren't enough to send his blockchain evangelist co-panelists into a rage, Roubini followed it up with another equally provocative statement.
"All this talk of decentralization is just bullshit," he said.
According to a Bloomberg report, the discussion quickly unraveled from there, with a shouting match erupting between Roubini and blockchain entrepreneur Alex Mashinsky, who exclaimed that "everything you just said is irrelevant.' Before he became involved with blockchain, Mashinsky helped develop the Voice over Internet Protocol standard.
Mashinsky wasn't the only panel member who pushed back against Roubini.
"I don’t even know where to begin," Bill Barhydt, who worked on cryptography for the CIA, responded to Roubini.
Roubini was one of the first big-name academics in the world of economics to express serious doubts about blockchain.
But while pessimism is effectively Roubini's default mode, it appears "Dr. Doom" might've had an ulterior motive when he instigated today's commotion: it appears that Roubini is participating in a debate later this month at Fluidity Summit 2018 where he will play crypto-skeptic to Consensys Founder Joe Lubin's crypto advocate.
Will Crypto Flourish or Fail?@Nouriel 'Dr. Doom' Roubini, a renowned economist who predicted the '08 market crash, takes on @ethereumJoseph, Co-Founder of #Ethereum and Founder of @ConsenSys in the debate of the century.— Fluidity Summit (@fluiditysummit) May 2, 2018
Full Video: https://t.co/7I5lbUykSK pic.twitter.com/10hiN25Hyq
Tickets are on sale now.
Comments
Roubini is a tard!
Buy Bitcoin!!
Says the guy who goes by Bitchface-KILLAH
In reply to Roubini is a tard! buy… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Yep... seven years of being right I admit it's getting boring.
In reply to Says the guy who goes by… by 83_vf_1100_c
EOS will make BCH history.
In reply to Yep... seven years of being… by Bitchface-KILLAH
At $18 it will have to be patient...
In reply to EOS will make BCC history. by Twatter
And Digibyte comes outta nowhere..... didn't see that coming....
In reply to At $18 it will have to be… by Bitchface-KILLAH
It's Fonestar.
Or GoatHumper, or whatever. The only thing this world is composed of, according to him, is bigcoin.
In reply to And Digibyte comes outta… by TeamDepends
Do you regret not buying Bitcoin now dickhead? Maybe after some more major losses?
In reply to Fonestar. by nope-1004
I took your advice and bought at $15K.
Now what should I do?
lmao.....
In reply to Do by Bitchface-KILLAH
Sure you did fuckhead... if you could travel back to 2011, how much would you allocate to crypto? I'm guessing 0%? Because in your idiot mind, YOU don't understand crypto... therefore, nobody else should either!
(and let's be honest... the reason you did not understand crypto IS because you are a fucking moron).
In reply to I took your advice and… by nope-1004
Wipe off the sweat, and regain your composure...
In reply to Sure by Bitchface-KILLAH
No thanks.
In reply to Wipe off the sweat, and… by Consuelo
Another Crypto Brawl taking place here in the hallowed halls called ZeroHedge.
My policy: if you want to buy crypto, buy crypto. If you don’t, then don’t. Someone will be right and the other, not so right. These arguments are foolish.
Now, with that said, EOS is going to kill it and BCH will also be a huge winner. Don’t leave NEO off your shopping list.
In reply to No thanks. by Bitchface-KILLAH
Yeah, but if you don't say you're right over and over like a complete tard then you don't get to finish with the nana nana booboo song.
In reply to Another Crypto Brawl taking… by MANvsMACHINE
Nouriel Roubini - 'cum-partyer' "Dr. Doom", 'pro-Keynesian' sums it up nicely
In reply to Fonestar. by nope-1004
'cum-guzzler' sums it up even nicely-er-er
In reply to Nouriel Roubini - 'cum… by Yellow_Snow
Roubini is wrong on Bitcoin. It's not bullshit, it's pig shit - stinks much more than bullshit.
In reply to 'cum-guzzler' sums it up… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Jews controlling fiat isn't bullshit though.
I mean bias is not at work here, right? Right? Of course not. Jews don't exist. They're a delusion just like Bitcoin.
In reply to And Digibyte comes outta… by TeamDepends
"Crypto" and "Brawl" in the same sentence.. shocking. Crypto vs Non-crypto. Bitcoin Core vs Bitcoin Cash. My coin vs Your coin. Just endless tribalism, chest thumping and name-calling. If crypto doesn't change the world in the coming years it will be because we have all killed each other over arguments about crypto.
In reply to And Digibyte comes outta… by TeamDepends
Hey did I ever tell you guys how much I love Bitcoin?
In reply to And Digibyte comes outta… by TeamDepends
The success of crypto will be its undoing.
The existing power structure will not tolerate any competition for the control of currency.
Dont get me wrong, I hate fiat, but the cryptos will have to go to war with the establishment and win to survive.
In reply to At $18 it will have to be… by Bitchface-KILLAH
The establishment will go to war against crypto... and the establishment will lose.
Note: I did not say that they will not go down fighting. Yes, they will get a few of us too... I am prepared to die for my precious Bitcoins. I know full well what happens to people who fuck with their control of the money supply.
In reply to The success of crypto will… by FreeMoney
You are right about many things crypto, but you are wholly wrong about the establishment. That aspect however, is for you to find out in due course.
In reply to The establishment will go to… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Nope. This is the last fight they fight... we are just too great in numbers and too spread out for the establishment to stand any chance against us. Not to mention they cannot coordinate an attack against us because of their greedy, self-serving minds.
In reply to You are right about many… by Consuelo
As krazy as it sounds, I firmly believe that Wall Street will grow to love Bitcoin... It is replacing off-shore accounts. It will become the new 'Rich Man's Trick'
In reply to You are right about many… by Consuelo
If you cannot stand over it with your rifle and defend it it is not real
In reply to Yep... seven years of being… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Sure, I could stand over my hard drive, laptop or USB stick with a rifle anytime...
In reply to If you cannot stand over it… by Juggernaut x2
Bot response
In reply to Sure, I could stand over my… by Bitchface-KILLAH
I don't get your new school millennial styled math, you've only been a ZH member for a few weeks champ.
In reply to Yep... seven years of being… by Bitchface-KILLAH
And by Bitcoin everybody means BTC, not BTH or whatever shitfork
In reply to Roubini is a tard! buy… by Bitchface-KILLAH
False. All of the hardcore crypto-anarchists, anti-establishment people, original Bitcoin lovers are behind BCH 100% of the way.
In reply to And by Bitcoin everybody… by Think for yourself
I wish what you said there was true but I know die hards running multiple BTC full nodes to "protect" the network. The Flippening could not come soon enough.
In reply to False. All of the hardcore… by Bitchface-KILLAH
BTC is great... if you don't touch it, or try and spend it, or transfer it, or do anything with it. Just login to your Coinbase account and scream "go team!!"
In reply to I wish what you said there… by Solid Gold Bubble
This is absolute bullshit.
I've used BTC to buy everything from gold to tax consultation over the last few years.
I have never had a transaction fail, or had a transfer take longer than a couple hours to complete, even at peak frenzy in late 2017.
BCH pumpers can say BTC doesn't work all they want, but I attest without reservation that there's no truth to it.
In reply to BTC is great... if you don't… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Well I have been in crypto since the very start. Started using GPG when it came out under the first GPL. Started with Bitcoin in 2011. BTC has never failed? True. I have never had a BTC transaction fail, they have all gone through. BTC transactions complete in a couple hours? Partly true. After 2015 the network started going to shit as volume and interest started to peak... BTC "works" alright... it's working like a car firing on three pistons with one flat tire and leaking oil everywhere.
In reply to This is absolute bullshit. I… by Akoniti
BTC transactions confirm within 10 minutes in average. That fees go up when someone is trying to spam the network is a self protection mechanism, which works. None of the spam attacks brought it down and attackers realized that they lost a ton of money.
In fact no one is using bcash, despite it is marketed as so "cheap" and "fast". Bitcoin has 10 times the transaction amount of bcash, which is an undeniable fact everyone can look up.
In reply to Well I have been in crypto… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Ten minutes... too long for a poor person to buy coffee with it (something BTC Core says should never happen anyway).
I am using BCH to buy things in the real world as are hundreds of thousands of other people. BCH adoption beating BTC, vendors already know BTC is too slow for any real world usage.
In reply to BTC transaction confirm… by Bunga Bunga
Be careful what you wish for... If Bitcoin Cash does somehow dethrone Bitcoin... You and Roger Ver might make a lot of money, but crypto will be finished... It will mean that the 'experiment' failed...
Bitcoin Cash needs to stop trying to be something it's not, it has potential to be excellent as a crypto in it's own right.
In reply to False. All of the hardcore… by Bitchface-KILLAH
BCH does not have the power to destroy crypto and I am not sure where you get this idea from? There's more than enough people on Earth to pump more than enough fiat into the best cryptos around that can all co-exist, easily.
In reply to Be careful what you wish for… by Yellow_Snow
Have to agree with the Bitchcoin aficionado....as a supporter of Litecoin, all crypto enthusiasts must circle the wagons against scum who make their living by lying to us all.
In reply to Roubini is a tard! buy… by Bitchface-KILLAH
I fundamentally disagree with the scam behavior of the BCH crew (e.g. purposely sowing confusion about what the original bitcoin is, and the Coinbase insider trading caper), but I really like LTC. As a quick payment platform platform I've found it to be really handy, reliable and fast as lightning thusfar.
In reply to Have to agree with the… by WorkingClassMan
"sowing confusion" lol... You people can't break your corporate conditioning. Bitcoin is not a company. There is no Bitcoin team. There is no Bitcoin CEO. There is no Bitcoin CTO. There is no Bitcoin board of directors.
Bitcoin is a protocol.
I can fork Bitcoin Fazzledank tomorrow and I am free and quite capable of claiming with all seriousness that BFD is "the real Bitcoin". If the hashrate confirms it... so mote it be!
In reply to I fundamentally disagree… by Akoniti
There's enough space for all coinz to grow... Don't need this ridiculous BCASH fighting... BCASH needs to become a great coin on it's own - by proving it's merit... not by trying to steal BTC's thunder. The faster they realize that, the faster BCASH will rise in value... Trying to imposter another coin will only get them so far...
In reply to I fundamentally disagree… by Akoniti
Fuck Roubini .... piece of shit Iranian Jew who wanted to be Fed Chair, and thought he could get it by first warning of problems in '07, then reciting the party narrative of ultra dovish monetary policy ... too bad that even the Jews in this country cant stand Iranian Jews....
In reply to Roubini is a tard! buy… by Bitchface-KILLAH
well +1 for crypto.
Roubini is a gartman
I like BTC, ETH, LTC along with gold, silver, land, cash of various kinds.
I do not like BTC because it is run by a bunch of slimy banker sell-outs...
In reply to I like BTC, ETH, LTC along… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
and BCash is run by a mental-assberger guy and self-absorbed chink.
In reply to I do not like BTC because it… by Bitchface-KILLAH
So, you just described my diverse portfolio exactly. Nice!
Only thing I would add is beans and ammo as a hedge against threat level red Road Warrior apocalypse scenarios, and maybe some shitcoins that are likely to get pumped.
In reply to I like BTC, ETH, LTC along… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Roubini has no technical arguments. It's always just a bunch of emotional blithering and fear based hand waving. I hope he never buys any crypto. We don't need people like that getting a piece of the pie