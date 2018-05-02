"It's Just Bullshit": Crypto Brawl Breaks Out After Roubini Unloads On Bitcoin

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 17:45

What was supposed to be a "sober discussion" about blockchain technology at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Thursday will instead be remembered as the first public "cryptobrawl" of 2018, and it was instigated by none other than famed cryptoskeptic Nouriel Roubini, the NYU economics professor-cum-partyer,  better known as "Dr. Doom", as well as for his pro-Keynesian/fiat, anti-crypto/gold views.

Roubini

The verbal feud started when Roubini infuriated cryptoevangelists by accusing them of doing precisely what they accuse fiat fanatics of doing: "You're just making stuff up."

"Why don’t you buy one coin, then you can tell us how it works," Mashinsky said.

As if that weren't enough to send his blockchain evangelist co-panelists into a rage, Roubini followed it up with another equally provocative statement.

"All this talk of decentralization is just bullshit," he said.

According to a Bloomberg report, the discussion quickly unraveled from there, with a shouting match erupting between Roubini and blockchain entrepreneur Alex Mashinsky, who exclaimed that "everything you just said is irrelevant.' Before he became involved with blockchain, Mashinsky helped develop the Voice over Internet Protocol standard.

Mashinsky wasn't the only panel member who pushed back against Roubini.

"I don’t even know where to begin," Bill Barhydt, who worked on cryptography for the CIA, responded to Roubini.

Roubini was one of the first big-name academics in the world of economics to express serious doubts about blockchain.

But while pessimism is effectively Roubini's default mode, it appears "Dr. Doom" might've had an ulterior motive when he instigated today's commotion: it appears that Roubini is participating in a debate later this month at Fluidity Summit 2018 where he will play crypto-skeptic to Consensys Founder Joe Lubin's crypto advocate.

Tickets are on sale now.

Tags
Business Support Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MANvsMACHINE Bitchface-KILLAH Wed, 05/02/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

Another Crypto Brawl taking place here in the hallowed halls called ZeroHedge.

My policy: if you want to buy crypto, buy crypto.  If you don’t, then don’t.  Someone will be right and the other, not so right.  These arguments are foolish.

Now, with that said, EOS is going to kill it and BCH will also be a huge winner.  Don’t leave NEO off your shopping list.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Akoniti Bitchface-KILLAH Wed, 05/02/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

This is absolute bullshit.

I've used BTC to buy everything from gold to tax consultation over the last few years.

I have never had a transaction fail, or had a transfer take longer than a couple hours to complete, even at peak frenzy in late 2017.

BCH pumpers can say BTC doesn't work all they want, but I attest without reservation that there's no truth to it.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Bitchface-KILLAH Akoniti Wed, 05/02/2018 - 18:32 Permalink

Well I have been in crypto since the very start.  Started using GPG when it came out under the first GPL.  Started with Bitcoin in 2011.  BTC has never failed?  True.  I have never had a BTC transaction fail, they have all gone through.  BTC transactions complete in a couple hours?  Partly true.  After 2015 the network started going to shit as volume and interest started to peak...  BTC "works" alright... it's working like a car firing on three pistons with one flat tire and leaking oil everywhere.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Bunga Bunga Bitchface-KILLAH Wed, 05/02/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

BTC transactions confirm within 10 minutes in average. That fees go up when someone is trying to spam the network is a self protection mechanism, which works. None of the spam attacks brought it down and attackers realized that they lost a ton of money.

In fact no one is using bcash, despite it is marketed as so "cheap" and "fast". Bitcoin has 10 times the transaction amount of bcash, which is an undeniable fact everyone can look up.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Bitchface-KILLAH Akoniti Wed, 05/02/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

"sowing confusion" lol... You people can't break your corporate conditioning.  Bitcoin is not a company.  There is no Bitcoin team.  There is no Bitcoin CEO.  There is no Bitcoin CTO.  There is no Bitcoin board of directors. 

Bitcoin is a protocol.

I can fork Bitcoin Fazzledank tomorrow and I am free and quite capable of claiming with all seriousness that BFD is "the real Bitcoin".  If the hashrate confirms it... so mote it be!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Yellow_Snow Akoniti Wed, 05/02/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

There's enough space for all coinz to grow...  Don't need this ridiculous BCASH fighting...  BCASH needs to become a great coin on it's own - by proving it's merit...  not by trying to steal BTC's thunder.  The faster they realize that, the faster BCASH will rise in value...  Trying to imposter another coin will only get them so far...

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 6
the 300000000t… Wed, 05/02/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

Roubini has no technical arguments. It's always just a bunch of emotional blithering and fear based hand waving. I hope he never buys any crypto. We don't need people like that getting a piece of the pie