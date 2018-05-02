DOJ Probe Demanded After "Very Pissed Off" Obama Official Reamed McCabe Over Clinton Investigation

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) fired off a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday demanding that the Department of Justice investigate allegations that a "very pissed off" Obama administration official called then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, allegedly pressuring him to shut down the FBI's investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
According to the account contained within an official report by the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General (OIG), McCabe was rattled by the call - reportedly made by senior Obama DOJ official Mattnew Axelrod and pushed back.
“According to McCabe, he pushed back, asking ‘are you telling me that I need to shut down a validly predicated investigation?’” the report said. “McCabe told us that the conversation was ‘very dramatic’ and he never had a similar confrontation like the PADAG call with a high-level department official in his entire FBI career.”
During the aforementioned phone call, the IG report recounts that the PADAG called Mr. McCabe and “expressed concerns about FBI agents taking overt steps in the CF [Clinton Foundation] Investigation during the presidential campaign.” This corresponds to reporting by the Wall Street Journal which detailed, “a senior Justice Department official called Mr. McCabe to voice his displeasure at finding that New York FBI agents were still openly pursuing the Clinton Foundation probe during the election season…. The Justice Department official was ‘very pissed off,’ according to one person close to McCabe, and pressed him to explain why the FBI was still chasing a matter the department considered dormant.” -Bob Goodlatte to Jeff Sessions
Goodlatte notes that Axelrod was "inquiring into why the FBI was pursuing a case against the Clinton Foundation during the election, and at worst, attempting to improperly and illegally influence the status of an ongoing investigation for purely partisan purposes."
"It is important to determine whether the PADAG’s directions to Mr. McCabe resulted in any “stand down” order being given to agents in these offices," the letter reads.
Undue Pressure?
Goodlatte's letter also suggests that while McCabe was fired for "behaving in a matter unworthy of a public servant and, in particular, and FBI agent," that he may have been under "undue pressure and influence asserted by the Department - and possibly even higher levels of the U.S. government during the Obama Administration - to ensure that a validly predicated investigation of the Clinton Foundation was terminated."
McCabe was fired on March 16 after the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that he "had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions."
Specifically, McCabe allegedly authorized an F.B.I. spokesman and attorney to tell Devlin Barrett of the Wall St. Journal, just days before the 2016 election, that the FBI had not put the brakes on the Clinton Foundation investigation - right around the time McCabe was coming under fire for his wife taking a $467,500 campaign contribution from Clinton
proxy pal, Terry McAuliffe.
Meanwhile, McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey are setting up for quite the battle over whether or not Comey knew of the leaks. While peddling his book on ABC's The View, Comey called McCabe a liar - and admitted that he ordered the IG report that found him guilty of leaking to the press.
Comey was asked by host Megan McCain how he thought the public was supposed to have "confidence" in the FBI amid revelations that McCabe lied about the leak.
“It’s not okay. The McCabe case illustrates what an organization committed to the truth looks like,” Comey said. “I ordered that investigation.”
Comey then appeared to try and frame McCabe as a "good person" despite all the lying.
“Good people lie. I think I’m a good person, where I have lied,” Comey said. “I still believe Andrew McCabe is a good person but the inspector general found he lied,” noting that there are "severe consequences" within the DOJ for doing so.
Goodlatte's letter to Sessions can be read below:
Comments
The dots all connect back to Obama and his corrupt ideas and staff.
Their Hubris will be their undoing.
In reply to The dots all connect back to… by WileyCoyote
The tide is turning. Swamp creatures see where this is going and are starting to rat on each other hoping to make a deal when their turn comes...
In reply to Their Hubris will be their… by Cman5000
Too big to jail.
In reply to The dots all connect back to… by WileyCoyote
Obama and 90% of the bureaucraps he brought with him should be in jail!
In reply to Too big to jail. by nekten
*black*
In reply to Too big to jail. by nekten
In the meantime, all these clowns still have high-level security clearances and are checking in with Boss Obama and his sidekick Valerie Jarrett, on the other side of the neighborhood at his White House II in DC.
In reply to The dots all connect back to… by WileyCoyote
Pretty simple isn't it Wiley? "...Obama and his corrupt ideas and staff." Enemies domestic all of them. Obama was/is/will always be just a fucking half-assed community organizer. He is too much of a teleprompter-reading tool to devise this much destruction. My guess is Valerie Jarrett was calling the shots the whole time. This punishment is too light, but at a minimum she should be deported to Iran and never be allowed out of the country.
What a fucking Full-Retard Banana Republic we live in (my apologies to honorable bananas everywhere...)!
In reply to The dots all connect back to… by WileyCoyote
And where the fuck is that deep state asshole Mueller to investigate this ????
🤔
In reply to The dots all connect back to… by WileyCoyote
The dots all connect back to the days of the governors mansion in AR.
And you know what? Judging by their rather care-free attitudes of late, the dots are expanding, not contracting. It $pays to be on the Klinton payroll.
In reply to The dots all connect back to… by WileyCoyote
And Clapper (now a CNN anal-cyst) lied under oath.
Again.
MR. ROONEY: Did you discuss the dossier or any other intelligence related to Russia hacking of the 2016 election with journalists?
MR. CLAPPER: No.
Busted.
Again.
Done ;-)
It is gratifying just knowing that they failed. THEY FAILED. Trump got the nomination to run. Trump beat Hillary. Trump is holding his own to this very day. It really is quite a feat when you consider that 80-90% of all media was against him, as was the entire democrat apparatus, a large number of RINOs, the FBI, the courts, etc... While I do not agree with everything Trump has said or done, I simply cannot fathom where our country would be right now had Hillary been coronated the president.
Amen to that!
In reply to It is gratifying just… by Cautiously Pes…
I dunno.
At the very least gun sales would be going through the roof if she had been elected.
In reply to Amen to that! by cbxer55
So perfectly stated. Thank you.
In reply to It is gratifying just… by Cautiously Pes…
Until I see the Clintons rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law......................... Until then, to me.
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to So perfectly stated. Thank… by CHoward
Hillary would be trading nukes with North Korea.
In reply to So perfectly stated. Thank… by CHoward
"right will prevail John, I know it will"
In reply to It is gratifying just… by Cautiously Pes…
Pol pot was a good guy, just misunderstood by most.
I suppose that's sarcasm. Even so, you earned a junk vote there. ;-)
In reply to Pol pot was a good guy, just… by HerrDoktor
Oh Dear,
That sounds serious.
In reply to I suppose that's sarcasm… by cbxer55
The Jew MSM will protect their magic nigger at all cost. What fuking country in the world would elect a guy with no records...none,nada,zip,zero?
Would you hire as your high school football coach a person that locked down his win/lose record?
John McEnroe....."you can't be serious"
Lock them up. Loss of pensions, secret service protection (jail guards will do fine)
It isn't that they are democrats. Democrats are fine.
These people thought they were dieties....sublime lying, cheating, manipulating sucks.
When is this country gonna get mad. 10 trillion of debt, all the trillions of debt at the fed, nothing but chuck and jive.
Smoke up the American people's butt.
The important admission here is that when told to "get into line," he found the end of it, got into it, went to the front of it, and made sure the line stayed on point. Nice work, you fuckin' degenerate, unethical bastard. I'd have more respect for you if it was only that you were a loyal demonicrat soldier.
True obstruction of justice by Obama and his cronies!
Does this bullshit circus ever end? No accountability will be had either way. Waste of time and attention.
Au contraire mon ami!
This is a life changing revelation to the uninitiated...to the "gubmint and it's bureaucracies are always right!" crowd, to the Hamilton Burger is just "doing his job"...caste.
Because...if it can be done to a SITTING PRESIDENT by the deep state all things are possible.
This is absolutely good shit and long overdue.
In reply to Does this bullshit circus… by NemesisteM
Mathew Axelrod needs to be place under some serious pressure.
Appoint a special investigator and dig deep into this very murky affair.
For them, it is all about implementing liberalism. All the conniving, all the corruption, the totality of their being; it is to advance liberalism. Liberalism must be wiped-off the face of the earth (at least America's portion, for now). We Trump supporters are given the task to help do exactly that.
The most scandal-free administration ... will ultimately become the most corrupt administration in US history. So far, it is the first administration to refuse the peaceful transition of power following a presidential election.
"considered dormant"
These fuckfaces are absolutely winning on the two-tier justice system front, boys.
The Don needs to step in here and crush these people.
Lock them all the FUCK up!
Surely all of this could be put to rest with a simple beer summit......
There'll be no trouble getting these leaches to turn. Mueller's overseeing this charade is worserererrr than the fox guarding the hen-house, as his aim is to bury the Dems criminal activity and to keep Trump busy.
They're running out the clock with these false-hope sops.
There's a statute of limitations on just about everything but murder. But even there the pro wrestler/security dude who witnessed the murder and cover-up on the RR Tracks in Mena, Arkansas - his public testimony is ignored because it goes right up to the present with the same Clintons representing the deep state criminal gangsters. They're just lookin' the other way while he flat out states he witnessed a multiple first degree murder conspiracy and cover up during an illegal drug importation and distribution operation by the CIA. Two innocent young boys.
Probe. Investigation. Report. Hearings. Blah blah fucking blah.
Here is the list of indictments so far of any consequence:
Trumptard Burgers again!
For a retard, you are remarkably consistent.
In reply to Trumptard Burgers again! by QueenDratpmurt
He's got a fetish for Trumptard Burgers.
I hate to think what deviant sexual fantasies he has about them much less what he actually does with them.
In reply to For a retard, you are… by shovelhead
There are many defensive layers between the Klinton Krime Kabal and justice. Obama and his 'associates' will fall long before the long arm ever touches the Queen and her husband. Guaranteed.
There are $Big Names you've never heard of, and some you have that will go down if she goes down. And with them, their company's stock price and reputations, all.
Don't you remember the 'FBI files' during her husband's term...?
Think on that for a moment.
Its government workers so of course its all about virtue signalling.
The shit keep hitting the fan, but it doesn't get interesting until somebody plugs it in. Mr. Sessions?
Didn't we run this story last Month?