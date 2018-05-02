EU's Juncker Demands "Unconditional, Permanent" US Tariff Exemptions (And A Pony?)

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:10

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wants his cake and to eat it too...

Addressing the EU Parliament, Reuters reports that Juncker said he will not accept threats in talks with the United States to secure a permanent exemption from U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“I would like to reiterate the call that this exemption be made unconditional and permanent.

We consider that the U.S. measures cannot be justified on the basis of national security...

We will continue our negotiations with the United States, but we refuse to negotiate under threat."

That's it? So, despite widely divergent tariffs on various products (to the detriment of US consumers), the EU emperor wants Trump to acquiesce to no tariffs, no conditions, forever...

We have one question for him - would you like a pony too?

Politics

Tao 4 the Show Ghost of PartysOver Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

He has diminuitions of omnipotence. 

It is funny to see all the has-been empires rant. The Iranians are sure they still run the Persian empire. Erdogan is sure he is a single step from resurrecting the Ottoman empire. French was the universal language 100 years ago or so, and they are sure it still is (you should see how badly the French are hated in tourist countries like Costa Rica. They arrogantly expect the people of the country they are visiting to speak French!)

i could go on, but the Germans like Juncker are probably a good enough example all on their own. 

MozartIII tmosley Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

The EU. Full of delusional leftists Eurocrats that live their fantasy! For a short time in history. Interesting to watch socialism fail throughout the world, sadly it's a very painful slow death. Mao and Stalin just killed them, then they starved them. These morons are slowing everything down so they can have unskilled workers that will starve, all dependent on the government teat. 

Is this just the communist/leftist rework in action?

Results never change. At least the unelected politicians are doing good, with their marxist crap. Rinse repeat...

Pliskin tmosley Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

Nah, the E.U can just say they are going to lift ALL Russian sanctions and the U.S will tow the line!

Trade wars are easy to win, apparently, but...errr, not so much!

Meanwhile, China is laughing in the face of trump's trade war rhetoric, and Russia is enjoying being self-sufficient!

Rest of the World -1

Trump- 0

J Mahoney tmosley Wed, 05/02/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

Beware of this guy that no one really knows here as it is very different in the EU--this guy comes from the richest family in the EU who made their money off WW2 being one of the largest arms manufacturers and Nazi supporters. They were viewed by many as get cheap labor and rape the system and now many view the influx of middle-easterners as a cheap labor source and globalist viewpoint for Israel and anti-Christian similar. This dude is NOTHING but the mouth piece for the globalists

DisorderlyConduct Winston Churchill Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:52 Permalink

You're not wrong about the workforce. But tariffs do matter. Two separate variables in the equation.

It's not one or the other - it's both. Plus more.

I would go further than you did. The start is at the family and in teaching morality and proper ethics. Of course that's hard to do when the elites do huge crimes and swindles and simply skate - or pay fines with shareholder money...

julian_n Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

Now, may be, a few more people will understand the reasons behind Brexit.

I have yet to meet anyone who cast a vote in a ballot for this "President".

Catullus Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

It’s like every EU agreement. You have to negotiate permanent and unconditional agreements. That can never be changed unless it’s by them

heddahenrik Catullus Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

That is how it work when you are the bully and the other one is weak.

And one DEFINITELY doesn't want to make a deal with USA (or EU) that isn't permanent, because then suddenly some corrupt politicians will demand bribes or start a trade war.

On the other hand, there is of course corruption problems with too complicated trade deals like TPP and TTIP. But no tariff deals should be OK.

Robert A. Heinlein Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Trump always responds well to that kind of talk. GL  But really, who cares what the EU wants. They are failing in every way possible. They are all cow and no boy.  Their days are numbered.  Raise the tariffs and let it go down.  They don't care about their national security, and I sure don't care if they don't care about ours. 

Winston Churchill JCW Industries Wed, 05/02/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

Not the VAT canard again.The native sellers have to charge VAT on what they sell as well.

You're asking for a 12% price advantage over the natives, not a level playing field.

Conflating Duties/ tariffs with VAT is displaying ignorance of how VAT works.

Just as the proposed BAT was a sly way to bring in a national VAT here,you probably fell for that.

pitchforksntorches Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Hello!  Is anyone in UK listening to this sht? 

At the same time they are holding UK over a barrel, effectively refusing to provide exactly the special status to the UK that EU hereby DEMANDS from the US.

Honestly, Brexit can't happen fast enough, and no more hand wringing about the details: its time to exit the Titanic.