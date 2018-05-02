EU's Juncker Demands "Unconditional, Permanent" US Tariff Exemptions (And A Pony?)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wants his cake and to eat it too...
Addressing the EU Parliament, Reuters reports that Juncker said he will not accept threats in talks with the United States to secure a permanent exemption from U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum.
“I would like to reiterate the call that this exemption be made unconditional and permanent.
We consider that the U.S. measures cannot be justified on the basis of national security...
We will continue our negotiations with the United States, but we refuse to negotiate under threat."
That's it? So, despite widely divergent tariffs on various products (to the detriment of US consumers), the EU emperor wants Trump to acquiesce to no tariffs, no conditions, forever...
We have one question for him - would you like a pony too?
Hahahaha. If he wants that, he'd better pony up a nice big payment upfront. Say...20,000 tonnes of gold.
Delusional people are fun to watch.
Me thinks the appropriate solution is across the board tariffs equal to the trade imbalance. Simple. Would eliminate currency wars.
In reply to Hahahaha. If he wants that,… by tmosley
He has diminuitions of omnipotence.
It is funny to see all the has-been empires rant. The Iranians are sure they still run the Persian empire. Erdogan is sure he is a single step from resurrecting the Ottoman empire. French was the universal language 100 years ago or so, and they are sure it still is (you should see how badly the French are hated in tourist countries like Costa Rica. They arrogantly expect the people of the country they are visiting to speak French!)
i could go on, but the Germans like Juncker are probably a good enough example all on their own.
In reply to Delusional people are fun to… by Ghost of PartysOver
Zero Tariffs maybe, but a pony is a bridge too far!
In reply to He has diminuitions of… by Tao 4 the Show
that's a Luxenmburg attitude ... these people think too high of themselves ... have always been running affairs of other countries through proxies... now is time they are doing themselves.
In reply to Zero Tariffs maybe, but a… by The Alarmist
Juncker, have you tried holding your breath?
In reply to thats a Luxenmburg attitude by Pandelis
If not, we would be happy to wrap your head in duct tape. I know that will make it bard for you to get drunk again, but still.
In reply to Juncker, have you tried… by MillionDollarButter
The growing wealth inequality of the EU mapped:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-visualizing-growing-inequalit…
In reply to If not, we would be happy to… by ShrNfr
Opa is drunk again?
In reply to The growing wealth… by Four Star
Junker is an unelected asshat.
In reply to Zero Tariffs maybe, but a… by The Alarmist
I would of thought with the new sexbots, Claude wouldn't need a pony.
In reply to Zero Tariffs maybe, but a… by The Alarmist
WOW! Amazing. You Still believe the WWII All-lies propaganda about Germany wanting to 'rule the world' LOL. Some just never question anything the te-LIE-vision tells them. HERE
In reply to He has diminuitions of… by Tao 4 the Show
The EU. Full of delusional leftists Eurocrats that live their fantasy! For a short time in history. Interesting to watch socialism fail throughout the world, sadly it's a very painful slow death. Mao and Stalin just killed them, then they starved them. These morons are slowing everything down so they can have unskilled workers that will starve, all dependent on the government teat.
Is this just the communist/leftist rework in action?
Results never change. At least the unelected politicians are doing good, with their marxist crap. Rinse repeat...
In reply to Hahahaha. If he wants that,… by tmosley
So free trade is left and communist now?
Federal US waste over 20% of GDP. EU exactly 1% according to the constitution.
Who is the socialist? Can you move to another state to get secure heroin injections in a hospital? Of course not, because you live in the oppressed states of nationalist socialist America.
In reply to The EU. Full of delusional… by MozartIII
Señor Tyler Durden,
You can ALWAYS "Have your cake and (then) eat it too."
You just can't "Eat your cake and (still) have it too."
This is a common error, that I see Americans make all the time, for some reason.
In reply to Hahahaha. If he wants that,… by tmosley
New type of logic? Maybe you should patent it.
In reply to Señor Tyler Durden, You can… by HRClinton
HRC,
Glad I wasn't the only one who noticed that.
In reply to Señor Tyler Durden, You can… by HRClinton
Nah, the E.U can just say they are going to lift ALL Russian sanctions and the U.S will tow the line!
Trade wars are easy to win, apparently, but...errr, not so much!
Meanwhile, China is laughing in the face of trump's trade war rhetoric, and Russia is enjoying being self-sufficient!
Rest of the World -1
Trump- 0
In reply to Hahahaha. If he wants that,… by tmosley
Why do you want payment in gold?
You've been telling us that Bitcoin is the future for the last twelve months?
Suddenly you want gold?
Are you confused brother? You seem to be!
In reply to Hahahaha. If he wants that,… by tmosley
Beware of this guy that no one really knows here as it is very different in the EU--this guy comes from the richest family in the EU who made their money off WW2 being one of the largest arms manufacturers and Nazi supporters. They were viewed by many as get cheap labor and rape the system and now many view the influx of middle-easterners as a cheap labor source and globalist viewpoint for Israel and anti-Christian similar. This dude is NOTHING but the mouth piece for the globalists
In reply to Hahahaha. If he wants that,… by tmosley
He really said he expects the US to join the EU.
We should...by invading them!!!
In reply to He really said he expects… by Pernicious Gol…
Tell the EU to pound sand. Match tariffs across the board.
Tariffs will make no difference at all.
Trump need to talk to owners of small companies like one I was talking to yesterday.
He has 420 employees and said he hates them all because none have any work ethic.
The USA's problems are structural and profound.There are no quick fixes, only a lot of hard
work starting in the schools first.
In reply to Tell the EU to pound sand… by DisorderlyConduct
You're not wrong about the workforce. But tariffs do matter. Two separate variables in the equation.
It's not one or the other - it's both. Plus more.
I would go further than you did. The start is at the family and in teaching morality and proper ethics. Of course that's hard to do when the elites do huge crimes and swindles and simply skate - or pay fines with shareholder money...
In reply to Tariffs will make no… by Winston Churchill
Now, may be, a few more people will understand the reasons behind Brexit.
I have yet to meet anyone who cast a vote in a ballot for this "President".
Have a nice double cognac, Jean-Claude, and chill. You and Angela can take your ponies out after a leisurely luncheon.
It’s like every EU agreement. You have to negotiate permanent and unconditional agreements. That can never be changed unless it’s by them
That is how it work when you are the bully and the other one is weak.
And one DEFINITELY doesn't want to make a deal with USA (or EU) that isn't permanent, because then suddenly some corrupt politicians will demand bribes or start a trade war.
On the other hand, there is of course corruption problems with too complicated trade deals like TPP and TTIP. But no tariff deals should be OK.
In reply to It’s like every EU agreement… by Catullus
Junker is in no position to negotiate. Bend over asshole.
Oh he is bending over, right next to trump, for some of that Netanyahu cock!
What is it with these faggot muricans and europeons?
They LOVE the cut-jew cock!
In reply to Junker is in no position to… by attila404
Fuck are you talking about. Piss off asshole.
In reply to Oh he is bending over, right… by Pliskin
Right.
That is just the tone to address Trump, "We demand".
Trump is going to give this Beta-male an atomic wedgie and stuff him in a locker. Jean-Claude needs to be checked for a concussion.
Has this putz ever had a real job? What a parasite.
just trying to save Deutsche. they will retaliate at some point. with temporary exemptions :)
The guys a fucking unelected tyrant. Fuck him!
Hitting the hooch again there, Jean?
Trump always responds well to that kind of talk. GL But really, who cares what the EU wants. They are failing in every way possible. They are all cow and no boy. Their days are numbered. Raise the tariffs and let it go down. They don't care about their national security, and I sure don't care if they don't care about ours.
And an unconditional permanent supply of little boys for all the EU Parliament.
You never know, what he really means; was he in delirium tremens, or sober, as he spoke?
Oh yeah....what about that 12% VAT that gets tacked onto every unit I ship???? Fuck these faggots. Who comes from a pony country, to a non-pony country?
Not the VAT canard again.The native sellers have to charge VAT on what they sell as well.
You're asking for a 12% price advantage over the natives, not a level playing field.
Conflating Duties/ tariffs with VAT is displaying ignorance of how VAT works.
Just as the proposed BAT was a sly way to bring in a national VAT here,you probably fell for that.
In reply to Oh yeah....what about that… by JCW Industries
You're talking in circles. If I could post a pic I would show you, a fat fucking VAT charge, that is 12-15% depending on what EU fuck stick shithole I try to send to.....along with every other tax and "security" fees you commies attach to everything...
In reply to Not the VAT canard again.The… by Winston Churchill
Jumcker and Van Rompuy two of the scariest looking slime bags in Europe.
Somehow they managed to slide out of Satan's reject bin.
Fking Nazi cu&t.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
And unicorns fart rainbows.
Send a tomahawk up his ass.
Hello! Is anyone in UK listening to this sht?
At the same time they are holding UK over a barrel, effectively refusing to provide exactly the special status to the UK that EU hereby DEMANDS from the US.
Honestly, Brexit can't happen fast enough, and no more hand wringing about the details: its time to exit the Titanic.