EU's Juncker Demands "Unconditional, Permanent" US Tariff Exemptions (And A Pony?)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wants his cake and to eat it too...

Addressing the EU Parliament, Reuters reports that Juncker said he will not accept threats in talks with the United States to secure a permanent exemption from U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“I would like to reiterate the call that this exemption be made unconditional and permanent. We consider that the U.S. measures cannot be justified on the basis of national security... We will continue our negotiations with the United States, but we refuse to negotiate under threat."

That's it? So, despite widely divergent tariffs on various products (to the detriment of US consumers), the EU emperor wants Trump to acquiesce to no tariffs, no conditions, forever...

We have one question for him - would you like a pony too?