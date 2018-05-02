Fed Stagflation Signal Sparks Stock Slump, Yield Hump, Dollar Dump'n'Pump

Wait what...
The Fed made its statement and the machines tried to make sense of it...
Fed TL/DR: "the economy is slowing as inflation heats up" pic.twitter.com/UGHxwOBkDR— zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 2, 2018
It took markets about 15 minutes to figure it out....
Stocks seemed to like the message of The Fed to start with, then...
Algos googling what "symmetric inflation objective" means.— zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 2, 2018
They won't be happy
And this happened...
As investors and algos alike realized this...
Stocks rallying because the Fed has admitted the entire time they were hiking was not because of strong econ growth, but to stop or slow the rally in stocks.— Stalingrad & Poorski (@Stalingrad_Poor) May 2, 2018
On the day...Futures show the Mueller subpoena offset AAPL's exuberant impact overnight, then The FOMC hit...
On the day Small Caps clung to gains...
The Dow closed in correction territory at a one-month low close...
The Dollar was the only winner post-FOMC...
Banks did not like The Fed statement...
The Dollar was wild today... Dumping and Pumping after The Fed statement as algos studied the word "symmetrical"...
Cryptocurrencies rallied on the day (with Bitcoin Cash jumping on admission to a UK exchange)...
Treasuries were mixed today with the long-end higher in yield and short-end lower in yield...
Which meant the yield curve steepened modestly...
A chaotic day in commodityland with WTI confused by inventory data and PMs confused by FOMC...
Gold jumped out of the gate but as the markets realized what The Fed said, things reversed with gold back to unch from FOMC...
stagflation to hyperinflation to war. same old bullshit
Stagflation. Yes. That’s what we have, and have for years.
In reply to stagflation into… by ted41776
Bullshit, it's much worse. It's not the 70's, not by a long shot. What was the national debt back then? What was the purchasing power of the average wage again?
Remind us, how did Volker finally end that stagflation?
< crickets >
Go ahead, do it, aggressively raise those rates Powell or shut the fuck up.
In reply to Stagflation. Yes. That’s… by Give Me Some Truth
The cost of housing, education and healthcare is skyrocketing. Meanwhile, debt slaves roll around in newer vehicles with 72 month car loans. I am stunned at how people can live hand to mouth week to week while making the bare minimums on their credit cards- haha they call themselves middle class....
This debt is getting bundled, tranched and sold right back to the debt slaves via pension funds.
Of course a 50 basis point rise in either the 10 year or 30 year will blow this 'system' sky high. Normalize interest rates, mother fuckers. I dare you. Meanwhile savers get zero percent return for holding their digital fiatscos with the banksters. The shit show of 2009 will return enforce. All we've seen for the last 2 years is an intermission.
In reply to Bullshit, it's much worse. … by LawsofPhysics
Correct. China's economy causes deflation in the West, followed by Western Central Banks trying to re-inflate the economy.
We've been losing this game with lower wages and continued roiling of the economy by internal forces sworn to do us in.
This has resulted in the greatest wealth gap between classes in the history of this country. It's far worse than the Robber Baron era.
The classes are held together by credit, once the economy takes another hit, great losses crush the people. More and more middle class slide into the abyss.
In reply to Stagflation. Yes. That’s… by Give Me Some Truth
The other prong of the attack is population replacement with brown people who are not interested in having a "middle class".
In reply to Correct. China's economy… by MK ULTRA Alpha
too many debts chasing too few dollars = deflation
who needs an apple when android is so much cheaper?
too many debts chasing too few dollars = deflation
My grocery bill says rampant inflation...
Home prices spiraling out of control
In reply to too many debts chasing too… by Dilluminati
whatever was paid in high home prices went underwater..
again.. too many debts chasing too few dollars~
the more you think of that truth you will understand the cyclical nature of economies
In reply to My grocery bill showing… by Yellow_Snow
I hate to kill the messenger. Especially because I enjoy hanging at ZeroHedge. But ZeroHedge has wasted much of our time being incorrect these past 8 years. And it’s now painfully obvious to me when they are proved wrong within 30 minutes of their headline threads. It makes me Sad to say this.
It isn't Zero hedge that has been wrong for the past eight years, but the market.
Yes, the MARKET can be wrong.
If 2000 was a bubble and 2008 was a bubble, then surely 2018 is an even bigger bubble. Just because asset prices are elevated and Amazon trades at a high triple digit multiple doesn't make that price correct. IN fact any real analysis tells you that nearly every stock is massively overlavuled based on any real metric of economic activity.
SO while the DOW may hit 50k, it doesn't mean anything because there isn't money in your hand until you sell. Most people won't sell until they are far under the price they bought in, that is the way the fraudulent market works.
In reply to I hate to kill the messenger… by Seasmoke
Not a market, its the "policy tool" that keeps on and on.....Market died last go around.
In reply to It isn't Zero hedge that has… by adr
Seems you’ve misread the purpose of ZH, best considered more a state of mind combined with an exercise in style, a fun ‘mental protest’ to embrace, rather than a ‘forecast’ or, certainly, any trading entries to make. Thus, you might say “I hate this damn expressway they’ve built near my quiet hilltop” but shouldn’t lay down in the centre lane in protest, wearing only a “Fed Sucks” t-shirt for protection.
Also understand any site is essentially ‘click-baiting’ for profit in some way, and given markets ALWAYS spend more time going up than down, a site that filters for bearish ‘evidence’ should NEVER be considered a forecast tool. Per Michael Harris’ latest “Price Action Lab” blog post (http://www.priceactionlab.com/Blog/2018/05/stock-market-bullish-charlat…), here are the odds of profit from LONG trades from 1960 to the present:
Timeframe Success rate % Odds in favor
Daily 53.15 1.13:1
Weekly 56.23 1.28:1
Monthly 59.66 1:48:1
Quarterly 65.25 1.88:1
Yearly 72.41 2.62:1
As you can see, the odds are that any bearish call will be unprofitable as length of time is increased, yet as Mr. Harris correctly suggests, timely bearish calls are essential to protect capital (but of course crying 'wolf' daily won't accomplish that).
So perhaps a more proper way to view ZH is as a gathering place for those against the silly ‘counterfactual’ methods of central bankers (who tell us it’d be worse without their meddling) rather than a home for permabears. At least for me, format changes here have made it more a top-down conspiracy feeding tube, and given the inverse relationship between complexity (technological and social) and the ability for top-down control, many board posts and guest articles seem akin to the ancient Greeks blaming the Sun God for ruining their crops, when they should have been studying the details of weather patterns (i.e., mean-reversion algos, etc.)
In reply to I hate to kill the messenger… by Seasmoke
