FOMC Leaves Rate Unchanged: Leans Hawkish On Inflation, Dovish On Growth

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:05

With little expectation for a rate-hike today (66% chance of no change), market participants are scouring every word and nuance for signals that The Fed is more (or less) worried about inflation (PCE hit 2% on Monday) and may hike faster (or slower); and whether recent economic weakness is merely "transitory" or reflexively driven by The Fed's tightening actually impacting financial conditions.

The key highlights:

  • RATES UNCHANGED, DECISION UNANIMOUS
  • INFLATION HAS "MOVED CLOSE TO 2%" TARGET
  • FED SEES INFLATION RUNNING NEAR 'SYMMETRIC' GOAL MEDIUM TERM
  • ECONOMIC OUTLOOK MODESTLY DOWNGRADED

The addition of the "Symmetric" language traditionally has indicated that the Fed is willing to overshoot on the upside with inflation, hence the hawkish tilt on inflation.

On the other hand, the Fed completely removed the following sentence:

  • "The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months."

... suggesting a dovish tilt on the economy.

Summarizing the key takeaways from FOMC lockup:

  • No rate change, as expected, vote unanimous
  • Change in inflation language: "On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy have moved close to 2 percent"
  • FOMC statement now twice uses the word `symmetric' to describe its inflation objective, emphasizing they view a persistent overshoot the same way that they view a persistent undershoot
  • Removal of the following language in its entirety: "The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months"
  • "Risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced" instead of "Near-term risks"

So it seems the Fed is hawkishly monitoring rising inflation and dovishly aware of a slowdown in the economy's growth.

There is no press conference today.

The full March-May statement redlined comparison is below:

*  *  *

Expectations ahead of today's FOMC statement show an almost even odds of 2 more or 3 more rate hikes in 2018...

 

Since The Fed hiked rates in March, stocks, bonds, and gold are lower as the dollar has soared 3%, oil is up almost 4% and 2Y yields are up 20bps...

 

US Macro data has disappointed consistently since The Fed hiked in December...

 

Business Finance

CFreez Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:05

As shown in this article, the Federal Reserve has created a very significant interest rate conundrum:

 

https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/05/yield-compression-and-federal-reserves.html

 

In past economic cycles, interest rate scenarios like we are experiencing now, have preceded a recession.  Unfortunately, thanks to its lengthy use of imaginative monetary policies after the Great Recession, the Fed has almost no maneuvering room to bring us out of the next economic slowdown.

FireBrander GlassHouse101 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:15

2% Inflation!

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

What a bunch of fucking ass-hats...how in the Hell did we allow these people to be "in charge"...Jesus, they couldn't run a fucking Lemonade Stand.

inflation for items other than food and energy have moved close to 2 percent

FOOD, ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, HOUSING are all WAY PAST 2% inflation...how in world can you ignore those four horsemen of the economic apocalypse?

Wild Bill Steamcock Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:16

"This bankster thinks his place is in the sky.
He's still got a lot of lying to do.

Oh, he's far too high to (not) die

You can see it in his eye
He's not yet begun to fly.
It's time to let the mighty bankster soar once more.

Let the bankster soar,
Like he’s never soared before.
Defenestrated like a whore, flung through open doors,
Let the mighty bankster soar."

 

---John Ashcroft or something
 

Blankfuck Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:09

Ahh, Another great day in FED RESERVE PRESERVE FUCKTARD LAND! 

WHAT? NO RATE HIKE? LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE!

                             THEN AGAIN, ITS WHAT FED FUCKTARDS AND BANKER BOYS DO BEST

ted41776 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:13

federal reserve notes should have a picture of a mushroom cloud on them. fear of mushroom clouds is the only thing making them worth something

khakuda Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:13

First they claimed they wanted price stability (ie, zero inflation).  They used CPI and because it showed inflation, took out food and energy.  When that showed inflation, they moved to PCE which has been between 1% and 2.3% SINCE 1995!!!!  RECENT YEAR'S INFLATION HAS NOT BEEN ABNORMALLY LOW ON THIS MEASURE.

Now, they've moved the goal again to 2% plus probably up to 2.5 to 3%.

They are aiming for inflation.  As much as they can get.  Watch their actions, not their words.  Credibility = zero.

buzzsaw99 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:14

rate hikes do nothing but give the tbtf bankers bigger bonuses.  the fed managed to pervert the effect of the overnight rate along with every single (now deceased) market.  wtg assholes.

Conax Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:15

"market participants are scouring every word and nuance for signals that The Fed is more (or less) worried about inflation"

market participants?

algos?

Why do they bother with this kabuki theater?

Just turn the money knob clockwise and the PMs dial counter clockwise.

Have the talking heads explain it all.

 