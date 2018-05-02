Gartman Shorts Treasuries And... Guess What Happened Next

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:01

On April 18, Gartman shorted oil, then just minutes later oil soared, stopping the "world-renowned commodity guru."

One week later, on April 26, Gartman again announced he was short, this time  Nasdaq. Just hours later, he was stopped out of his short  again.

Then, on April 30, just over a month after his "watershed" call that "equity markets have hit multi-year highs", Gartman decided to turn bullish again, stating that what he so solemnly declared 6 weeks ago was the end of the bull market was really just a correction and was going long stocks. The S&P has fallen since, although it is unclear if Gartman has been stopped out.

Ironically, in his latest letter, it appears he has turned neutral again, and is on the verge of going bearish once again.

the CNN Fear & Greed Index, having fallen to single digits and to severely over-sold territory several weeks ago, has risen just upward through 40 to “neutral” market territory. If history is to repeat itself, we are likely to see this index make its way eventually toward 70 or 80 sooner rather than later indicating that the market has become materially over-bought. When that happens… or more properly “if” that happens… we shall err bearishly of shares here in the US, but until then we’ll adopt and embrace a neutral view on shares here generally.

In fact, he goes so far as endorsing a US short, once again:

we cannot… and we will not… argue with those who might wish to establish positions long of shares in Japan and Europe while short of the broad indices here in the US.

But the punchline of the latest Gartman letter is that after he was stopped out in very short notice in both oil and the Nasdaq, the "world-renowned commodity guru" has picked another asset class to terrorize, just hours ahead of the Fed: Treasurys.

And much to the delight of bond bulls everywhere, we can confirm that Gartman is officially short "bonds". To wit:

NEW RECOMMENDATION: The bond market has rallied ever-so-slightly in the course of the past several days, taking it from being aggressively over-sold back to neutrality and in protracted bear markets neutrality is about all that one can ask.

We need to remember that the bond market is now two years into a bear market and that the supposed line-in-the-sand at 3% will prove ephemeral as the ten year trades to 4% and perhaps 5% over the course of the next two or three years.

We are sellers of the ten year here, willingly risking the yield to drop to 2.92 from 2.98 presently, and when the yield moves upward through 3.02 again we shall add to short positions.

As we write, the ten-year note future is trading 119 11/3nds.

You'll never guess what happened next...

 

Tags
Business Finance
Consumer Publishing - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 2
tmosley Dr. Engali Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

No, he is a genius. The opposite of wrong isn't right. There is a huge search space of positions you can take, and he always takes the one diametrically opposed to the correct one. Never tangential ones.

There is either a method to the madness, or he is a glitch in the Matrix.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

I get it Tyler...

You update this asshole's predictions every day because he's fun to watch in how manipulated the market(s) TRULY ARE!... Otherwise how else would he stay in business making both his "predictions" and "moves"!...

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
bowie28 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

What is the actual story with this guy?  From what I see here he is always wrong and loses on every trade so he should have run out of his and other peoples' money a long time ago.  Serious question.  I don't get it.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
bobert727 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

Someone that is consistently wrong is as valuable as someone that is consistently right.

 

Gartman falls into that first category.

 

It's not so much that we (ZH) are making fun of him but rather showing how consistently wrong he is and you might want to pay attention.

 

I for one, like reading what Gartman has to say. It tells me what not to do and, in all likelihood, to go the other way. I have made a lot of money taking the other side of his advice.

I hope Gartman continues to do, as he would say, "more of what doesn't work and less of what does"

The guy is definitely "long of" being wrong..........

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Bond Wizzerd Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

people who don't know history say and do stupid things. More money has been lost shorting bonds in the last 40 years than any other commodity. Google "Lacey Hunt" He makes money on bonds and will even share his reasoning. Gartman is an idiot.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Yellow_Snow Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

For years, he's been Goldman's signal man...  The Wall Streeter's in-the-know are supposed to go opposite what Fartman says...  the Sheeple go with him. 

Wall Street bankers can't call around telling other banks to conspire-in-mass...

Everything happens for a reason...