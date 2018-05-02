Gartman Shorts Treasuries And... Guess What Happened Next

On April 18, Gartman shorted oil, then just minutes later oil soared, stopping the "world-renowned commodity guru."
One week later, on April 26, Gartman again announced he was short, this time Nasdaq. Just hours later, he was stopped out of his short again.
Then, on April 30, just over a month after his "watershed" call that "equity markets have hit multi-year highs", Gartman decided to turn bullish again, stating that what he so solemnly declared 6 weeks ago was the end of the bull market was really just a correction and was going long stocks. The S&P has fallen since, although it is unclear if Gartman has been stopped out.
Ironically, in his latest letter, it appears he has turned neutral again, and is on the verge of going bearish once again.
the CNN Fear & Greed Index, having fallen to single digits and to severely over-sold territory several weeks ago, has risen just upward through 40 to “neutral” market territory. If history is to repeat itself, we are likely to see this index make its way eventually toward 70 or 80 sooner rather than later indicating that the market has become materially over-bought. When that happens… or more properly “if” that happens… we shall err bearishly of shares here in the US, but until then we’ll adopt and embrace a neutral view on shares here generally.
In fact, he goes so far as endorsing a US short, once again:
we cannot… and we will not… argue with those who might wish to establish positions long of shares in Japan and Europe while short of the broad indices here in the US.
But the punchline of the latest Gartman letter is that after he was stopped out in very short notice in both oil and the Nasdaq, the "world-renowned commodity guru" has picked another asset class to terrorize, just hours ahead of the Fed: Treasurys.
And much to the delight of bond bulls everywhere, we can confirm that Gartman is officially short "bonds". To wit:
NEW RECOMMENDATION: The bond market has rallied ever-so-slightly in the course of the past several days, taking it from being aggressively over-sold back to neutrality and in protracted bear markets neutrality is about all that one can ask.
We need to remember that the bond market is now two years into a bear market and that the supposed line-in-the-sand at 3% will prove ephemeral as the ten year trades to 4% and perhaps 5% over the course of the next two or three years.
We are sellers of the ten year here, willingly risking the yield to drop to 2.92 from 2.98 presently, and when the yield moves upward through 3.02 again we shall add to short positions.
As we write, the ten-year note future is trading 119 11/3nds.
You'll never guess what happened next...
You know what to do..
S.T.G.
Stop Teasing Gartman
In reply to You know what to do.. by Giant Meteor
Someone should sue Gartman’s parents for Dennis’ “wrongful birth”. ;-)
Looney
In reply to S.T.G. Stop Teasing Gartman by algol_dog
I'm starting to believe that Gartman is a tool of the Fed. A legal way to signal others what to trade.
In reply to Someone should sue Dennis… by Looney
The big set up ..
It's a Pablov's dog sorta thing ..
In reply to . by Dsyno
Hey leave Dennis alone, I've retired based on going counter his trades, don't ruin it now! He's a gold mine....in reverse that is.
In reply to . by Dsyno
Leave Britney Alone!
In reply to S.T.G. Stop Teasing Gartman by algol_dog
How the fuck does Gartman even have a job in the financial sector?? Does ZH keep posting shit about him for comedic relief or is there some other reason I haven't been able to figure out?? "Commodities guru"?? Yeah right . . . and I'm the Queen of Sheba.
In reply to Leave Britney Alone! by TheWholeYearInn
Ya gotta love Gartman stories
In reply to You know what to do.. by Giant Meteor
Fucking retard.
No, he is a genius. The opposite of wrong isn't right. There is a huge search space of positions you can take, and he always takes the one diametrically opposed to the correct one. Never tangential ones.
There is either a method to the madness, or he is a glitch in the Matrix.
In reply to Fucking retard. by Dr. Engali
so tell him to go long AAPL and TSLA.....one is trading on fumes and the other is a semi-fraudulent enterprise.....you choose.
In reply to No, he is a genius. The… by tmosley
He has given up trying to go back to his dimension. He is here due to a transporter glitch.
In the other dimension he is doing the same thing, BTW, but has no facial hair.
In reply to No, he is a genius. The… by tmosley
Buy
treasuries.
Like hell.
In reply to But treasuries. by Mr. Pain
I get it Tyler...
You update this asshole's predictions every day because he's fun to watch in how manipulated the market(s) TRULY ARE!... Otherwise how else would he stay in business making both his "predictions" and "moves"!...
BTFIG!
What is the actual story with this guy? From what I see here he is always wrong and loses on every trade so he should have run out of his and other peoples' money a long time ago. Serious question. I don't get it.
He is paid to fuck you.
It ain't little investors he works for.
In reply to What is the actual story… by bowie28
He is an enema wrapped in mystery and cloaked in secrecy.
And you'll never be able to mathematically show how bees can fly, either.
In reply to What is the actual story… by bowie28
Guess how to spell much?
Please tell me when he gets stopped out of his bond short so I can re-set mine.
Someone that is consistently wrong is as valuable as someone that is consistently right.
Gartman falls into that first category.
It's not so much that we (ZH) are making fun of him but rather showing how consistently wrong he is and you might want to pay attention.
I for one, like reading what Gartman has to say. It tells me what not to do and, in all likelihood, to go the other way. I have made a lot of money taking the other side of his advice.
I hope Gartman continues to do, as he would say, "more of what doesn't work and less of what does"
The guy is definitely "long of" being wrong..........
people who don't know history say and do stupid things. More money has been lost shorting bonds in the last 40 years than any other commodity. Google "Lacey Hunt" He makes money on bonds and will even share his reasoning. Gartman is an idiot.
"Gartman is a useful idiot, if you are contrarian to his advice ."...fixed it for you, Bond Wizard
In reply to people who don't know… by Bond Wizzerd
For years, he's been Goldman's signal man... The Wall Streeter's in-the-know are supposed to go opposite what Fartman says... the Sheeple go with him.
Wall Street bankers can't call around telling other banks to conspire-in-mass...
Everything happens for a reason...
So we should all employ the George Castanza method of opposite theory. Do the opposite of what Gartman does. Sounds like a solid, sure fire method to me!
You are now the 500,000th person with that suggestion. You win a ZH coffee cup.
In reply to So we should all employ the… by Charles Offdensen
500,001.
In reply to You are now the 500,000th… by Tim Knight fro…
"Fartman sharted oil"
Good lord, it's a damned good thing Mr. Gartman wasn't trading back in 1955 or he'd have lost his shorts when nuclear energy was on the cusp of... well... going nuclear.
https://image.ibb.co/eFu1jS/Nuclear_Powered_Vacuum_Cleaners.jpg
This is not a joke. Gartman was on FBN yesterday bragging about how he bought a bunch of GE in the mid $14's.