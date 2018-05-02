Germans Pay The Highest Income Tax

Last week, the OECD released the latest edition of its "Taxing Wages" report which focuses on the net personal average tax rate in different nations.
As Statista's Niall McCarthy points out, it takes into account income tax and social security contributions paid by employees without family benefits as a share of gross wages.
Last year, the average share of gross wages paid in tax across the OECD was 25.5 percent. There is a considerable difference in tax rates between countries and they are heavily dependent on earnings and family status...
A single worker in Germany will face a high combination of income tax and social security payments that will account for just under 40 percent of his or her gross earnings. Despite that, Germans do get something back such as health insurance, pensions, old-age care and unemployment benefits.
In Italy, the break down is 21.7 percent for income tax and 9.5 percent for social security, adding up to 31.2 percent in total.
The U.S. trails with 18.4 percent for income tax and 7.7 percent for social security making for 26.1 percent of gross earnings in total.
Comments
They say it's worth it to provide free housing and benefits to Islamist invaders.
Welp, off to go read my latest book, "Atlas Shrugged." Who is John Galt? Where is Gatl's Gulch?
I don't know about anyone else but being a Tax Mule gets old.
There is a reason why Germany became more successful in Europe than any other country. First, there was a very positive exchange rate between the D-Mark and the Euro and second there was high income tax (including reunification tax that continued while the reunification was already paid for) plus moderate salary increase demands coming from the unions. The rest of Europe just gave themselves salary increases while the Germans stood still. This not only had positive outcomes for German company profitability and the budget of the country, it also made German companies more competitive. Plus, German banks and financial institutions loaned to everybody that wanted to borrow in order to buy more competitive "Made in Germany".
In the meanwhile, German home ownership is lower than in other European countries because, due to the taxes and lower salary compensations, Germans cannot afford mortgages. The Germans complain about "these lazy Greeks, Spaniards, Italians, etc" but it are they themselves who were cutting themselves short. And that has something to do with their Calvinistic almost masochistic attitudes.
Of course: giving free housing, food, money and letting rape and pillage to all these hundred of thousands of Turks, Pakistanis, Afghans and North Africans shitskins is not free... someone has to pay for it and atone for "the sins" of their great grand fathers.