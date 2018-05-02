Giuliani Says Trump Reimbursed Cohen For Stormy Daniels Hush Payment

In a Wednesday statement which promises to keep White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders busy for the next few news cycles, former New York City Mayor and recent addition to Trump's legal team, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox's Sean Hannity that President Trump reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, $130,000 which Cohen paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Giuliani, paradoxically in his new capacity as Trump's lawyer, says that the payment was "perfectly legal" and that it was "not campaign money," meaning that the payment did not violate campaign finance law.

“Funneled through a law firm, and the president repaid it,” Giuliani said, adding "He didn’t know about the specifics of it but he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this."

Where it gets complicated for Trump is that Cohen told the New York Times in February that he paid $130,000 to Daniels out of his own pocket, and that neither the Trump Organization or the Trump Campaign had anything to do with the 2016 transaction.

“Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” Cohen told The New York Times. “The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.”

Following the report, nonprofit watchdog group Common Cause filed a complaint with the DOJ and the Federal Election Commission claiming that the payment to Clifford violated campaign finance laws because it was an "unreported in-kind contribution to the president's 2016 campaign."

So with Cohen paying Daniels, and Trump paying Cohen, viola - no problems! Right?

Well no: here's the rub...

April 5, 2018:

"Mr. President, did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?"

