Giuliani Says Trump Reimbursed Cohen For Stormy Daniels Hush Payment

In a Wednesday statement which promises to keep White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders busy for the next few news cycles, former New York City Mayor and recent addition to Trump's legal team, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox's Sean Hannity that President Trump reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, $130,000 which Cohen paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Giuliani, paradoxically in his new capacity as Trump's lawyer, says that the payment was "perfectly legal" and that it was "not campaign money," meaning that the payment did not violate campaign finance law.
“Funneled through a law firm, and the president repaid it,” Giuliani said, adding "He didn’t know about the specifics of it but he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this."
🚨 Giuliani says Trump repaid Cohen the $130,000 used as hush money for Stormy Daniels pic.twitter.com/pqNtZthgwf— Jon Passantino (@passantino) May 3, 2018
Where it gets complicated for Trump is that Cohen told the New York Times in February that he paid $130,000 to Daniels out of his own pocket, and that neither the Trump Organization or the Trump Campaign had anything to do with the 2016 transaction.
“Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” Cohen told The New York Times. “The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.”
Following the report, nonprofit watchdog group Common Cause filed a complaint with the DOJ and the Federal Election Commission claiming that the payment to Clifford violated campaign finance laws because it was an "unreported in-kind contribution to the president's 2016 campaign."
So with Cohen paying Daniels, and Trump paying Cohen, viola - no problems! Right?
Well no: here's the rub...
April 5, 2018:— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) May 3, 2018
"Mr. President, did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?"
President Trump: "No"https://t.co/o037RGsfu0
14. White House and Justice Department reporters right now.... pic.twitter.com/7iDGZOPL4T— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 3, 2018
And now, thanks to Giuliani, Trump will have no choice but to give yet another "explanation" for why the official narrative has just broken down which means more angry tweets and out bursts, and who knows, maybe more chemical false flag attacks by Assad to justify another airstrike or two on Syria.
Wow, Trump *personally* paid his *personal* lawyer. Stop the presses!
I don't trust Giuliani. He's a part of the swamp.
There All Svvamp... Helloooo...
Stormy might have looked hot 20 years ago...
She's lucky Trump isn't a Clinton.
SEXUAL DEVIANCY is an expensive endeavor!
Trust? He’s acting as a LAWYER now. It ain’t about trust.
Guliani likely just dismissed Mr. Avenati. Watching him on his 10,000th appearance on CNN, he looked like a guy fishing for some spin.
Guliani put together a ballet to dance around Avenati’s case.
Trump pays retainers to Cohen and builds up a credit balance.
(These are likely going to be fuzzy - money paid by a variety of entities to cohen that can be characterized - either truthfully or untruthfully - as payments to a retainer slush fund)
Trump knows that Cohen is dealing with Stormy.
Trump gets busy with campaign, Cohen cant get his attention.
Cohen closes the deal, and funds the payment himself. Because he cant get Trump.
Trump doesnt know about the closure or payment.
Cohen hits up Trump for his money.
Trump tells him to take the retainer slush fund money.
Done.
There is no campaign finance issue. It’s Trump paying his own legal/settlement costs. John Edwards had his hush money payments of $1.2 million made FOR HIM by Bunny Mellon. Not reported. HE WAS NOT CONVICTED OF ANYTHING. The legal concept is that paying hush money for a candidate is not directly tied to trying to win votes. Thus, trying not to LOSE votes is not seen as a campaign contribution.
Rudy took the entire Stormy Daniels affair and reduced it to a tiny technical violation that no one is going to give a flying fart about.
The usual media outlets are pretending they dont understand this. Their dishonesty is breathtaking. They want to make this a disaster. It was a clear, contemplated strategy. And, depending on how much the payments to Cohen appear legit, that’s it. Over.
Trump lied. There, fixed it for you.
That's a feature, not a bug.
Cohen looks constipated!
I guess we're supposed to care that some slut who gets fucked in the ass for a living banged Trump and then violated a non-disclosure agreement.
Never did.
Never will.
Nobody cares.
The lefties hate virile heterosexuals.
What difference, at this point, does it make?
-A certain politician who is "good people"
Of course nobody here cares that Trump is a lying scumbag who was banging porn stars while his wife was home with their infant son.
Says more about the ZH commenters than it does about Trump.
We care. If its true, it’s disgusting.
But, he did it before he was President.
We live in a country that is in an argument seeking to use public health care money to fund sex change operations.
That the President May have slept with a skenk and cheated on his wife — ummmmmmm, he did that to his two previous wives, quite publicly.
F off Mr. Christian...don’t need people who didn’t vote for Trump telling me what I should feel about anything...especially after Strzok,Page,Comey Mueller and the rest of these thugs
Rump.
Unravelling.
Like an old, orange sweater...... pathetic noosflow...
Reaching the definition of "it" in 5.....4.......3....
https://aadivaahan.wordpress.com/2018/05/01/lay-burr-day/
Hahaha...
No surprises here, but this just keeps getting weirder, weirder and weirder. Fuck me, but how many seasons of NetFlix have we covered so far?
Epic tweets tomorrow...
This is tennis balls coming off he wall, goalie warmup, X 100!
Now, watch the other hand(s)!
WRONG.
Guliani said Trump knew Cohen took care of things LIKE THIS, but not the specifics of this deal.
So, no contradiction. This has been carefully parsed.
They just wriggled out of the entire deal - if there are records of payments to Cohen that can credibly be linked to Trump himself,. So that everything jibes.
Maybe Cohen and Trump aren’t that stupid.
Or maybe Rudy found some money that can be characterized this way.
If so, this problem goes away.
Rudy knew exactly what he was doing...
Guys, is pussy worth all this hassle?
Ms, that's a loaded question...
No, NO and Hell NO! (But, it's certainly cheaper than marriage.)
Do I look like a guy who needs to hassle with pussy?
That baghead is mighty attractive. Fighting them all off with sticks???
The draw of the big "V" has started wars, bankrupted some and driven many insane.
It's only in the morning that you wake up battered, broke and wish you were dead.
How much did the wookie reimburse her plastic surgeons on Phuket to keep silent about her tranny surgery?
From your own article and it’s what Trump said in video. This whore didn’t publicly come on the scene for 14 months after payment...
Giuliani said, adding "He didn’t know about the specifics of it but he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this."
Ghouliani is trying to help--just like Fredo.
More White House Apprentice? Aw man, change the channel. Let's watch Big Cats on the nature channel instead.
Did they pay that pussy too?
Who else ???
Inquiring minds would like to know.
Surprised Cohen hasn't gone there, or maybe he has...
Rudy- tell us what really happened on 9-11
He still hasn't finished reading that copy of the 9/11 Commission Report Ron Paul handed him ten years ago...
...and let the dog wagging begin. Perhaps a nice missile strike on a 'secret' Iranian atomic weapons facility is in order.
How much did Cankles reimburse her lawyers to take care of Seth Rich?
It's hilarious watching this story change from day to day. The only problem is that unlike INGSOC, there's no Big Brother style Ministry of Truth that can re-write the past to make it fit the current narrative. Not that I don't doubt the Republicans wish they had such a ministry, they absolutely would love to have it, and so would the Democrats for that matter. Fortunately, the internet has a long memory, able to keep both power-hungry groups of fuckwits in check. ;)
Hillary takes a bribe paid to the Clinton Charity in the hundreds of millions range, and Bill gets a $500,000 speaking fee, all in the Uranium1 deal. Mueller as FBI director, personally delivers a sample of the uranium to Russia, and winds up being worth $18 million for looking the other way in this bribery scheme while Comey is right there behind him in the FBI and winds up worth $11 million. Loretta Lynch is promised a Supreme Court position if she hides Hillary's email investigation. Nobody does anything about this.
Trump on the other hand makes the mistake of running against Hillary, surprises everyone by winning, and then spends his time in office to date being continuously attacked by every criminal in DC. The Press, if you want to call the mainstream propaganda machine something it isn't, beats the drum daily with worthless leftists drivel.
Just examples of the American master/slave system in action.
As long as Trump didn't lie under oath and the funds didn't come from his campaign this is just another sinkhole for the deranged left. Whatever Trump did in 2006 with Stormy Daniels is irrelevant and those that support him don't care regardless of whether or not anyone thinks it was a good or a bad thing.
It’s funny...as if anything he did was illegal...it happens every single day and this whore still hasn’t shown her proof...which would have been given to Crooked for millions...The Acess Hollywood tape came out October 10 and Cohen paid her October 28...Stormy had 18 days to take her “evidence” to Crooked and you no damn well she would have...it’s all a joke..
I don't believe that Trump said he didn't pay her off, and so what if he did? Suppose she swallowed a load? And he paid her? It isn't as if she wasn't in the business of sex for cash before he met her? Color me surprised that she takes money for sex!
http://www.iafd.com/title.rme/title=mom%2c+what%27s+in+your+ass/year=20…
I mean really, with film credits like Mom, What's in Your Ass (2013)
I'm supposed to be outraged that Trump overpaid this woman? WTF??
I mean really.. this woman is a proffesional
The People are having a field day ripping the Presidency apart.
And The People think they're just having righteous fun attacking the man who currently stays there.
There appears to be few left who understand the delicacy of the intended, prescribed, lawful organization of things...
Go figure.
As if philandering (if even true here) was a new thing up there, anyway.
this is fraud. cohen made fake law firm invoices and trump paid him back the money that way over a few months plus more.
i cant stand trump but wtf was giuliani thinking? trump really does not hire the best people.
Here.. a Kleenex? Just lolz.
whats that mean?
