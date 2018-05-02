"God Damn You To Hell": Ex-Trump Aide Slams Senate Over Financial Ruin Caused By Russia Probe

Former Trump campaign aide and Republican consultant Michael Caputo had some harsh words for the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

"God damn you to hell," Caputo said in his closing statement, obtained by the Washington Examinertelling the panel that their investigation "forced" his family out of their home, leaving his children "crushed" over the mounting legal costs due to the inquiry. 

"Today, I can’t possibly pay the attendant legal costs and live near my aging father, raising my kids where I grew up,” Caputo said. “Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money — more than $125,000 — and making a visceral impact on my children."

Caputo said that Senate Intelligence Committee members are working together and contributing to the "swamp," pointing to the fact that a former Senate Intelligence staffer to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) - Daniel Jones, was one of two sources in a recent McClatchy report about Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney whose office, home and hotel room were raided last month at special counsel Robert Mueller's request.

“But who is McClatchy’s second source? It couldn’t be Dan; he was the first source ... So who could it be — perhaps one of his former Senate Intelligence colleagues? I mean, you’re all in this together. You’re the swamp.”

Jones, a former FBI investigator who was previously one of Feinstein's top aides, is conducting an ongoing, private investigation into Trump-Russia claims using $50 million supplied by George Soros and a group of 7-10 wealthy donors from California and New York. Jones is working with opposition research firm Fusion GPS - and Christopher Steele, the former UK spy Fusion commissioned to create the infamous "Steele Dossier" which former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe said was instrumental to the Trump-Russia investigation.

Caputo called for an "investigation of the investigators," demanding to know who was "coordinating this attack on President Donald Trump." 

“Forget about all the death threats against my family. I want to know who cost us so much money, who crushed our kids, who forced us out of our home, all because you lost an election,” Caputo said. “I want to know because God damn you to hell."

Youshall:

GFY. The guy is right.  Fucking Hillary's Whore Corps is destroying lives while the coup d'etat participants skate.

Start with Mueller,  add the usual names, and this guy has a legitimate case. 

Mueller is desperately trying to stay out of prison himself - notice how haggard he looks these days?

As for you, You, E S & D. 

Guliani just broke news on FOX. Explained money for Daniels settlement came out of a retainer Trump paid in to Cohen (probably through another law firm to keep it “dicreet” long before. Cohen negotiated and closed deal, paid for it, and was reimbursed out of retainer plus other other money for his expenses, fees and taxes.

Sounds like a clever one.

Probably found some payment they could re-characterize this was with some help from a friend.

But it might be hard for Mueller to disprove.

If it’s true, Trump was waiting to BLAST them with it when the shit hit the fan.

Either way, if they have a valid explanation for the payment, then any FEC violation is OUT, any ethical charges against Cohen are OUT, and any use of the Daniels deal as the foundation for a warrant is TOAST.

If they never gave Cohen a chance to explain it, and busted down his door, they’re in trouble with the Judge.

And people have to wonder why people who are pushed to the edge actually strike out and create mayhem and chaos.  When you lose everything, you have nothing to lose - you lose it.

The democrats have turned the USA into a fucking banana republic. 

We've got a problem with congress, yet the same pieces of shit keep getting elected. Damn them to hell, god help the rest of us.

I admire his direct approach, but he, like Flynn, were swimming in the swamp and got bit by an alligator and now they don't like the swamp.

Fuck all of these assholes imcluding Flynn and Caputo...

Fuck all of these assholes imcluding Flynn and Caputo...

 

 

His last statement is exactly how you should use that curse phrase without taking in vain the Lord.  It's context couldn't be made clearer & directed at the right people for the right reasons.  Might be the first time I've seen it used properly.

“Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money — more than $125,000 — and making a visceral impact on my children."

I actually feel bad for the guy, and concur totally that what the Democrats have done is nothing but a bread and circus witch hunt to keep the sheep preoccupied before they lower the final "KA-BOOM"... Which will either be 1) a domestic financial catastrophe, or 2) a World War!... Republicans are as guilty on the subject of getting this shit to stop.  But I do believe they are in on the theater as well as a "necessary diversion for curtain(s) 1) and 2) just described.

All this aside... He mentioned that he spent "more than $125,000 on legal costs to be represented?...

Guess what?... I live in Northern Virginia and I have a friend who just spent $140,000 on an attorney to help he and his siblings see his ailing father in a nursing home who was permanently banned by a court appointed guardian simply for asking questions about the level and quality of his father's care and reporting incident(s) of abuse and neglect by the nursing home to state agencies like family services and the Virginia Department of Health!...

I fucking kid you not!!!

It gets even better.  Turns out that the Judge that owns his father's case the last 3 years because the Commonwealth of Virginia doesn't feel it a necessity to rotate Judge's when motions are called to the bench was angry with the circumstances of this father's children interfering in his "long term" care because they contacted "ironically" state agencies that are obligated to protect the ward, he is requiring that the guardian enforce paid visitation for a period of 120 days and allow only 1 hour of visitation a week!  This is after my friend had been banned from seeing his father for 7 months!

So Mr. Caputo.  I understand your misery but if you think you have it rough be glad you don't have a family member with a court appointed guardianship arrangement!!!

Scary times we're living in folks