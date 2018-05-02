Greg "The Big Short" Lippmann Says Corporates Will Cause The Next Crisis

Former Deutsche Bank trader Greg Lippmann is best known for having worn t-shirts with the logo "I am short your house" just before the financial crisis hit, and the US housing market imploded (making Lippmann very rich in the process). Logically, he is also very well-known for designing the trade against subprime mortgages that became known as the Big Short.
Well, Greg "The Big Short" Lippmann is back with a new warning, telling Bloomberg that the next crisis will emerge from corporate debt (hardly a surprise to regular readers).
Speaking at the Milken Conference, the former MBS trader who now runs his own, $3 billion hedge fund LibreMax Capital, told Bloomberg's Erik Shatzker that corporate debt and equities will face the biggest pain when the next downturn comes; meanwhile unlike the last crisis, investments linked to consumer debt should be relatively safe as companies have been the ones gorging the most on the ultra cheap interest rates during the past decade (alas, this is yet another analysis that avoids the impact of student and auto loans, which have taken consumer debt to new all time highs).
"If the first quarter’s volatility is a harbinger of something bigger, I think that you’re going to see a lot more trouble in the corporate market and the equity market than the structured products market," Lippmann said during a Bloomberg interview in Beverly Hills. "The consumer is in much better shape than corporates. Consumers are less levered than they were pre-crisis. Corporates are more levered than they were pre-crisis, and I think structured products are not going to be the epicenter."
Lippmann also predicted that while the next recession may not be imminent, "it is on the horizon" and will be less severe but longer than the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. It’s likely to be more akin to 2000 through 2002, he said.
Of course, Lippmann has a reason to be bullish on structured products and bearish on corporates: he said that his fund has been heavily investing in other structured products such as commercial mortgage securities, collateralized loan obligations and student-loan investments. The fund has also shifted into the debt of some companies with exposure to real estate, such as homebuilders. One may almost call Lippmann "the big long."
Lippmann got the Big Short from Dr. Michael Burry. I'd rather know what Dr. Burry thinks. Without a genius to back him up, Lippmann sounds like another guy talking his book.
Me too, not that me too.
Fuck that broken clock.
dang at first blush i thought he was the heir to lipton tea fortune, but its just another nobody. Said the king
These guys never learn- you only get ONE "Big Short" trade right in your lifetime.
To his credit, he's now trying to work his way into being Buffett- buy and hold forever, try to outlive your dull-ass 2% picks. Yawn.
In reply to Agreed. by 107cicero
Lippmann is hyping up a once-in-a-lifetime event to keep his investors from fleeing... running a fund with $3 billion in assets and a “2 and 20” fee structure is very profitable to him (not the investors) if he can keep the racket going
Will also be fun to watch David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital funds outflows this June!
(another scam/racket shafting investors on fees for NO ALPHA RETURNS)
In reply to These guys never learn- you… by jcaz
Sounds like a whiny bitch shill for more corporate QE.
There won't be next crisis. Central banks will keep printing trillions and quadrillions and will claim that inflation is "unexpectedly" low because the price of telescopes or George the eight outfit prices haven't gone up while a burger at McDonalds is $50 if you want beef or 70cents if you want the "rat special". Meanwhile people investing in cryptos will be making fortunes and goldbugs will keep listening to Eric Sprott with tears in their eyes while he says that precious metals are just about to shoot up and the Dow bullshit index hits 90,000. Unemployment in the US will be 0% and there will be like 250 million out the workforce and Trump will launch some tomahawks at Mars because the "animal martian dictator" is killing beautiful baby martians with chemical weapons. This is our new "reality", it's called orangenomics.
Good work Zeros. These are the kinds of comments that brought me to this site in the first place. Article and then critical thinking based comments with a little humour thrown in.
In reply to .........snore. by 1 Alabama
An insurance company finds that it's books were cooked and is short a few billion. Attempts to call in, sell, and finds no buyers for their exposed crap. Goes to FED. FED wants that particular company dead and merged so refuses any assistance..."you're not a bank".
All these clowns talking their short plays looking for the big pay day that never comes. Keep covering assholes, some day...
But who will star in the next film?
But after 40 years of middle-class-shattering policies, it is unlikely that a Sully Sullenberger will ensure a no-casualties landing.
It takes able consumers to fuel an good economy. Despite the fact that this guy thinks consumers are in a better position than corporations, the USA does not have savers outside of the top 20%.
We have a bunch of consumers in hibernation, hence the list of near-bankrupt retailers, in addition to idiots taking on car loans they cannot afford, albeit they do need clunkers to get to and fro their $10-per-hour temp jobs in the gig economy.
In reply to But who will star in the… by ver2cal
The same warning signs are there.And yes corporate debt is the smoldering fuse this time around.Will the big boys(Amazon,Google,Apple) take it in the brown rose without a reach a round?We shall see grasshopper,we shall see.
Don't forget Netflix and some of the sky high multiples some of these stocks are trading at.
In reply to The same warning signs are… by KenilworthCookie
Why would Google have insurmountable debt? Are they building a bunch of data centers or something? They tried to do the Google Fiber thing, but they are not borrowing to expand manufacturing facilities, etc. Other than paying programmers and paying for data centers, what is so expensive, causing them to accumulate debt?
In reply to The same warning signs are… by KenilworthCookie
As was typical during this period they all jumped on Burrys idea and claimed it their own typical Wall Street bullshit, herd mentality. Lots of one trick ponies.
Burry tried to warn people, cashing in only after he tried to be the town crier. No one would listen to him. They dismissed him since he was not a Wall Street Establishment type. Arrogance sometimes has a price.
In reply to As was typical during this… by Leatherneck59
The housing "big short" did not work for a very long time but then it paid off big!
People seem confused because the market has been rolling along somewhat flat. It is important to remember the IMF warned last year that 22% of U.S. corporations are at risk of default if interest rates rise. Only by accumulating debt have many laggards been able to afford the buybacks necessary to keep stock appreciation stable.
Below is the link to the second part of a two-part series. The first explored how stock buybacks have been instrumental in driving this market higher since QE fueled easy money starting in 2009. This part focuses on what is ahead and how the recently passed Trump tax plan has supercharged this trend just as it may have been reaching its natural conclusion.
http://Stock Buybacks Driving Market-Where It Might Take Us!html
crisis crisis crisis, has as much credibility as the boy who cried wolf.
If companies are fuxored, then employees are fuxored, and then consumers cannot service their debts.
I'm watching LIBOR and 10 year yields.
