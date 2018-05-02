Hong Kong Gov't Confirms Bitcoin Poses Only "Medium-Low" Risk In Financial Crime

Authored by Molly Jane Zuckerman via CoinTelegraph.com,
The Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury (FSTB) released a report yesterday, April 30, on the status of money laundering (ML) and terrorism financing (TF). The report concluded that virtual currencies (VC), like Bitcoin (BTC), are not particularly involved in either type of financial crime.
The FSTB notes that “although there is inherent ML/TF vulnerability related to VCs”:
“There does not seem to be any visible impact affecting the overall risk in Hong Kong so far. The risk of VCs is assessed as medium-low.”
The report does mention the use of cryptocurrencies in Ponzi schemes and cybercrimes – specifically mentioning the WannaCry attack – citing 167 Bitcoin (BTC) related police reports from 2013-2017.
The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risk Assessment Report also mentions that the FSTB, Hong Kong financial regulators, and law enforcement agencies are working together to look into risks associated with Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) and cryptocurrencies in general as well:
“While we have not found substantial risks in these newly developing payment methods or commodities, this is a rapidly developing area requiring continued monitoring.”
According to the report, cryptocurrencies are not considered legal tender in Hong Kong. The FTSB suggests that because Hong Kong “is one of the world’s freest economies with a vibrant foreign currency exchange market and no capital controls [...] VCs are therefore not as attractive as in economies where people may try to circumvent currency controls or seek refuge from a high inflation rate”:
“The exchange of Bitcoin in person is not popular [...] Domestically, the use of Bitcoin remains at a negligible level.”
The report writes that the Bitcoin ATMs in Hong Kong are also “not popularly used by people in Hong Kong.”
As a comparison, in Venezuela – a country whose economy is currently experiencing hyperinflation – many citizens have begun to rely on Bitcoin as a more stable store of value as compared to their national currency.
In February of this year, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) warned potential crypto investors that they would keep “policing” cryptocurrency and ICO markets. In mid-March, the SFC halted an ICO in Hong Kong and made the company return the money raised, on the grounds that it was an unregistered investment scheme. More recently, in mid-April, the SFC said that the type of fundraising done through ICOs is better suited to venture capital funds.
HSBC likes to launder in FIAT only
Some positive news for a change. Could this mean the media is going to allow crypto's to rise again?
If you haven't figured out by now the media runs the show, you probably also think crypto has no future.
"We're the government, and you can trust us"
MOAR BITCOIN!
(EDIT: When Bitchface-KILLAH says "Bitcoin", he is of course talking about real Bitcoin BCH. Not that slow cripple-coin run by Mellons and Morgans they call BTC)
A government sanctioned and enforced (by the IRS) cashless system is the future, most likely built upon already established blockchain technology. Instant riches however, blind most people from seeing what is staring them in the face.
Good luck Hong Kong in getting "Papa" to allow the return of those mining servers (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…)!...
Nothing to SEE HERE FOLKS (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-28/us-exports-nearly-all-gold-mi…) RUN ALONG "NOW"!!!
SMELLING THE "$$$PURE" DESPERATION IN THE AIR THAT IS PALPABLE!!!
We all know that no crimes EVER have occurred with the US Dollar.
*If crimes using cryptos were measured against crimes using the US Dollar, the difference would be like walking to your front curb to put out the trash versus traveling to Pluto.
it always works out well when you put the .gov criminals in charge of the oversight.
or the "Just Us" system
I just wonder if there was an audit of that "mining gold" that allegedly just shipped from North America to Hong Kong!
Maybe they'll surprise US with a documentary on the subject complete with assayers in it with "real names"?...
Thats good, I'm glad the CIA will be included in that. Lots of CIA funded projects through bitcoin. Matter of fact, I bet they created BC.
Didn't that guy who ran silkroad get jailed? Most people used crypto.
China's skairt cause they're building a silk road too. Crypto is anonymous;) Can't catch me. I'm the China Man!
But but but Dimon and Roubini said Bitcoin is a fraud.