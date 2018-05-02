The Latest Panic Over "Assault Weapons"

Authored by José Niño via The Mises Institute,
Taking a page straight out of 1984, Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary, recently changed the definition of assault rifle to fit pro-gun control talking points.
Bre Payton of the Federalist highlights how the online dictionary modified the entry for “assault rifle” with the following definition:
“noun: any of various intermediate-range, magazine-fed military rifles (such as the AK-47) that can be set for automatic or semiautomatic fire; also : a rifle that resembles a military assault rifle but is designed to allow only semiautomatic fire”
Curiously, an earlier version of the same entry from June 13, 2016 only included the traditionally accepted definition of assault rifle:
“noun: any of various automatic or semiautomatic rifles with large capacity magazines designed for military use”
After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February, the pro-gun control crowd has had a field day exploiting this tragedy. Part of their revived push for gun control consists of advancing bans and restrictions on so-called “assault weapons” like the much maligned AR-15.
A whipping boy for gun control advocates, the AR-15 and its cosmetic features generate polarizing emotions among the general populace. Add a little bit of fearmongering and sprinkle in some ambiguous political language, and you have the recipe for a national disinformation campaign.
For starters, “assault weapon” is a politically invented term gun control advocates like Senator Dianne Feinstein have used over the past few decades to instill fear among the general populace.
The media enjoys creating lurid images of criminals toting “military-grade” weapons after every shooting, but any serious analysis of these incidents will quickly pick apart this myth.
Cosmetics notwithstanding, firearms like the AR-15 function no differently from regular handguns. To add even more confusion, media talking heads use the terms “assault rifle” and “assault weapon” interchangeably.
Assault rifle actually refers to a military firearm that possesses semi-automatic and automatic settings. AR-15s can’t be classified as assault rifles due to only featuring a semi-automatic setting.
Alas, hard-hitting facts don’t jive well with sensationalist media figures and demagogic politicians hell-bent on advancing an anti-gun crusade at all costs.
Gun controllers had their way during Bill Clinton’s presidency when the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban was enacted. Coolers heads eventually prevailed during the Bush years, when George W. Bush let the Assault Weapons Ban expire in 2004. The FBI reported a 3.6 percent decline in the national murder rate from 2003 to 2004 much to the chagrin of gun control advocates, who warned that the repeal of the 1994 AWB would lead to an upswing in crime.
However, this trend did not stop there. Declining crimes rates became the norm from 1993 to 2013, when gun ownership per person increased by 56% and gun violence correspondingly decreased by 49%.
While correlation is not causation, this statistical finding demonstrates that laxer gun laws which allow more people to carry and own firearms do not necessarily produce large spikes in violence like many gun controllers fear.
But gun controllers have remained persistent and they currently have a favorable political environment in which they can operate in.
With a Republican controlled Governor’s office and legislature in Florida kowtowing to anti-gun pressure and the federal government passing the largest piece of gun control legislation since the 1994 Brady Act, supposedly “pro-gun” politicians can no longer be counted on to defend gun rights.
And it doesn’t stop there.
Now that political figures like retired Supreme Court Justice Paul Stevens are calling for the outright repeal of the Second Amendment, gun controllers smell blood in the water.
Merriam-Webster’s latest move to change the definition of assault rifle just serves as another stark reminder of the tide shift towards gun control.
Many will scoff at this development and claim that it’s much ado about nothing, but the significance of this lexical change cannot be overstated.
Author George Orwell understood the power of words and warned how the English language could be corrupted to serve a more nefarious, statist agenda.
In his famous essay, Politics and the English Language, Orwell argued that if “thoughts can corrupt language, language can also corrupt thought”. This very same language could be used “to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind”. Then the stage is set for the rise of Newspeak, where every day speech is filled with politically approved vocabulary that contains ambiguous and empty meanings.
Of all individual activities in the United States, the right to bear arms has stood relatively strong in the face of the unprecedented levels of government intervention over the past century. However, Second Amendment supporters currently face a completely different political scenario where this precious right now hangs in the balance.
Not only are gun rights activists starting to lose battles on the public policy front, but the very rhetorical battles that shape these debates could also be in jeopardy.
The words we use in common parlance matter and when their definitions are changed to fit a misleading political narrative, the floodgates are open for all sorts of rhetorical abuse and inevitable policy defeats.
It’s high time we took back control of our language and re-frame the terms of the gun debate in America.
The latest panic, should be the need to acquire more of them...
#BRM
Black Rifles Matter!!
In reply to The latest panic, should be… by BlackChicken
Looks like Hogg is summer interning at Merriam-Webster
In reply to #BRM Black Rifles Matter!! by Bitchface-KILLAH
We need an Assault Knives ban.
Because I like stabbing my victims at least 30 times.
In reply to Looks like Hogg is summer… by Shitonya Serfs
The Bottom Line:
VERY FEW (if any) Gun owners, will EVER give up their guns, unless forced, in which, we'll turn them in bullets first.
Keep cryin', Commies.
In reply to We need an Assault Knives… by Pure Evil
Sure you will. That's what "they" said in Deerfield, IL. too, before the ban.
In reply to The by Croesus
I have thoroughly studied this issue and I have a solution!
We'd all be a lot safer if we just cut off everyone's hands! No gun murders, no stabbings, no pipe fights...no one needs two hands!
In reply to Sure you will. That's what … by ToSoft4Truth
Pol Pot and Stalin favor gun control and disarming citizens!
In reply to . by FireBrander
AR-15 $630
In reply to Pol Pot and Stalin favor gun… by Never One Roach
and here is the review
takes a glock 32 round mag but ships with nanny state mag
lobbing the 9mm at 400 yards
and priced
and where I recommend
$499 and you can handle it before you buy it~
In reply to AR-15 $630 https://www… by Weirdly
I live in Alaska, and you can bet your ass that I and tens of thousands of others will.
Deerfield Illinois is a commie shithole. There are plenty of people there not obeying an obviously unconstitutional bullshit “law”.
In reply to Sure you will. That's what … by ToSoft4Truth
Cool stop by Whitehorse sometime and say hi! Go shoot some stuff...
In reply to I live in Alaska, and you… by BlackChicken
Would love to Bro..!
In reply to Cool stop by Whitehorse… by Bitchface-KILLAH
WORD
In reply to I live in Alaska, and you… by BlackChicken
Sure you will. That's what "they" said in Deerfield, IL. too, before the ban.
Here's what "they" said in the state of New York.
Massive noncompliance with SAFE Act
In January 2013, as the nation still mourned the Sandy Hook massacre, New York State enacted one of the nation’s strictest gun control laws. But three and a half years later, state records obtained after a lengthy court battle show that a key provision of the New York Safe Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act — mandatory registration of assault weapons — has been roundly ignored by gun owners in Ulster County and across the state.
https://hudsonvalleyone.com/2016/07/07/massive-noncompliance-with-safe-…
In reply to Sure you will. That's what … by ToSoft4Truth
Similar to what happened in CT.
In reply to Sure you will. That's what … by Billy the Poet
dont show me a document...show me the lines of people bringing their guns in.....LOL
In reply to Sure you will. That's what … by ToSoft4Truth
While many of the firearms turned in at local LEO gun buy-back programs are cheap, pieces of crap, the cops are hoping that the occasional 80 year old widow might turn in her dead husband's entire vintage gun collection.
Pre-1964 Winchester Model 70 rifles in mint condition which are valued at several thousand dollars are certainly worth a $50 gift card to Wal-Mart.
In reply to dont show me a document… by hannah
In 1968, a local sporting goods store went belly-up, my dad came home with 6 pre-64 winnies all in 06 cal. he paid $35 each for them so it's nice to see that they're worth $50 now. (lol)
In reply to While many of the firearms… by serotonindumptruck
Talk to me when it's a done deal:
It will be appealed as far as needs to be, in order to be failed.
Fact, Deerfield's Mayor (((Rosenthal))) and the Trustees of the village cannot just do whatever they like, regardless of whiney kids in FL.
In reply to Sure you will. That's what … by ToSoft4Truth
Agree in this case. What should be disturbing to everyone is ownership of printing presses, and changing of words. I thought we already had a set language, until I learned the dirty little secret. Semitic means brown or dark skinned in old dictionaries. Don't bother with the internet, you need a book with cloth cover for this. They are disappearing like mad.
In reply to The by Croesus
"The Khazar cries in pain while he disarms you."
In reply to Agree in this case. What… by Yog Soggoth
Well I am very happy to report my AR-15 is a Defense weapon, not one of those nasty Assault Weapons, so nothing to see at my house.....move along thank you very much....
In reply to The by Croesus
And, if you read Karl D that numbers around a 3 million man standing army. The US has 1.2 (less if you remove Airforce & Navy) with 800k in reserve. Good luck with that Sam!
In reply to The by Croesus
I always considered my little black buddies as home defense tools.
In reply to And, if you read Karl D that… by Cash Is King
It's hard to know the exact number of gun owners in the US, but the numbers I have heard range from 70 million to 100 million. In the event of an outright ban, I think that you'd find that more than 3%-4% of them would be willing to sling lead in anger.
In reply to And, if you read Karl D that… by Cash Is King
Word has it London murder rate topped NYC - no guns there.
In reply to We need an Assault Knives… by Pure Evil
No guns and no minorities!...the UK is 86% WHITE!
..."8% were Asian/Asian British"...so we're really at 94% white!
..."3% were Black/African/Caribbean/Black British"
Sorry if the facts offended anyone...but take away Chicago, Detroit, Philthydelfia and all the other non-white rampant murder zones and even with 300,000,000 guns, the USA would be much safer than "gun free" UK.
In reply to Word has it London murder… by Cynicles II
No guns in NYC either...except in the hands of violent nigger thugs. So the nigger thugs control the streets, and the rest of the civilians are helpless (by choice). The blithering idiots of NYC deserve exactly what they voted for
In reply to No guns and no minorities!… by FireBrander
In the US, the al-ciaduh is supplying guns to negro thugs.
In the UK, MI-5 supplies knives and guns to negro thugs.
In reply to No guns in NYC either… by Stu Elsample
Stabbing London. It's mod.
In reply to No guns and no minorities!… by FireBrander
London, Oregon?
In reply to No guns and no minorities!… by FireBrander
Ummm, you may want to look again, London England is (according to the 2011 census) 69.7% white and dropping fast; while England in general, Wales, et al are only 86% white and similarly dropping fast. http://worldpopulationreview.com/world-cities/london-population/
In reply to No guns and no minorities!… by FireBrander
Yikes, yes. I will edit with links. Where'd I get that 97%?
In reply to Ummm, you may want to look… by True Blue
Friendly Reminder: Oxford dictionary changed the definition of the word 'Marriage' to include gay couples
This re-writing terms in dictionaries is nothing new and sadly absolutely horrible
In reply to We need an Assault Knives… by Pure Evil
Unless Gays, like everyone else, invent their own God and associated "Holy Books", they can't get Married.
"Marriage" is a contract with "God" and "God" frowns on gay marriage...so, no sale.
Without their own religion, the best gays can do is a get some legal paperwork from the Government that will cost a fortune to undo someday.
Always wondered why Gay folks just didn't start their own religion, with their own profit (intentional misspell), and put it in their "Holy Scriptures" that their "God" is just fine with same sex "marriage"...seriously; the government would have to honor it.
So much time wasted trying to force their way into other peoples religious ceremonies; why would you want to be a part of a religion that despises you? inferiority complex? Start your own religion and leave the Jesus Cultists alone.
In reply to Friendly Reminder: Oxford… by Tsunami Wave
Don’t forget to acquire lots of ammunition to go with your new firearm. Otherwise, you just have an expensive club.
Forward (over the cliff)!
In reply to The latest panic, should be… by BlackChicken
But the Bayonet Lug is what makes my "Assault Rile" so bad-ass.
In reply to Don’t forget to acquire lots… by Bad Attitude
mossberg 590a1 with bayonet
In reply to But the Bayonet Lug is what… by 1981XLS
Great buy of bulk 5.56
So great they sold out.
In reply to Great buy of bulk 5.56 by Pure Evil
Ban Assault Liberals!
So tired of these liberals, when do they Ban Assault Clubs?
In reply to Don’t forget to acquire lots… by Bad Attitude
We know the majority of educators are leftist anti-gun. Wonder how much their teaching "evil guns" influences the young minds of drug addled children to further the anti-gun agenda by shooting up a school or church? No one ever looks at the teachers.
In reply to The latest panic, should be… by BlackChicken
Weapons in mass of the citizenry is a right, predating the nation state. Police are state employees, and the military is a creation of the state legislature, thus the citizens.
Weapons in the citizens hands is a most fundemental right, and not a creation of the state. It is for politics. It is for the masses to come together, as they feel necessary , armed, to express, communicate and manufacture political realty , or defend it.
In reply to The latest panic, should be… by BlackChicken
So government agents are permitted to possess "assault weapons", but private citizens and militia are prohibited?
Actually .gov calls them “personal defense weapons”. I remember when homeland security acquired them circa 2013. Funny how “assault weapon” only applies to civilian black rifles.
In reply to So government agents are… by serotonindumptruck
That must be why homeland security ordered 1.6 billion rounds of ammunition in 2013.
After all, there might be an invasion of at least one billion ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) agents into the continental United States.
In reply to Actually .gov calls them … by man from glad
Yes, and lots of it hollow point, or critical defense type non-military use round (meaning primary use against US civilians). BTW, hat tip to Alex Jones who first reported this years ago.
In reply to That must be why homeland… by serotonindumptruck
LE isn't bound by the Geneva convention. Recently military stepped around this also, with reverse drawn jackets on bullets. They took it court saying that the hollow point was a by product of the manufacturing process. Prett clever...
In reply to Yes, and lots of it hollow… by man from glad
It's just that we hate guns so much that we are going to send in guys with guns to kill you and take them.
Thanks for understanding...
Sincerely,
The Compassionate Left
In reply to So government agents are… by serotonindumptruck