Moving Average Bounces Getting Weaker And Weaker: Mish Warns "Major Carnage Coming"

Bounces off the 200 Day exponential moving average lines keep getting weaker for all the major indexes.
S&P Daily
Russell 2000 Daily
Nasdaq 100 Daily
When those moving average bounces fail, and they will, what then?
For the answer, let's look at weekly charts.
Dow Weekly
S&P 500 Weekly
Russell 2000 Weekly
Nasdaq 100 Weekly
Those 50-week exponential moving averages will break. When that happens I expect a quick plunge to the 200-week EMA.
Will that be the end? If I am right, that's not even close.
I expect all the gains back to 2007 to be wiped out. To visualize, we need to look at monthly EMAs.
Dow Monthly
S&P 500 Monthly
Russell 2000 Monthly
Nasdaq 100 Monthly
With the exception of the Nasdaq 100, a decline to what is now the 200-month EMA would take us to where I believe we are headed.
Superbear?
Does this make me a superbear?
Hardly.
John Hussman, who does excellent technical and fundamental work is far more bearish: "I Expect the S&P 500 to Lose 2/3 of Its Value"said Hussman in January.
My charts suggest about 50% except for the Nasdaq.
Pension Fund Disaster
The sad part of this story is that despite the biggest bull market in history, pension funds are extremely underfunded.
Whether the decline is 33%, 50%, or 66%, pension funds will get crushed.
Heck, given 7% per-year assumptions, even flat returns for seven years will destroy many if not most of them.
For discussion, please see Global Pension Gap Expected to Hit $400 Trillion: US Leads the Way.
By the way, asset bubble bursting episodes are anything but inflationary. If you think massive inflation is right around the bend, please think again: Velocity of Money Picks Up: Inflation Coming? Stagflation? How About Deflation?
This morning filled my tank up and the pain at the pump is not coming, it is here! And there is plenty of room to go higher. Price at the pump is one of those grey swans that can cripple personal spending real damn quick.
Mish is bearish. What else is new?
Mish and his deflation-- So if the pension funds go under, he doesn't think that they'll print? If the states go under, he doesn't think they'll print? If GM, Boeing, and Ford go under, he doesn't think they'll print? If people know they're printing, he thinks we'll have deflation? Without the rest of the world to fund Japan's deflation via carry-trades, they would not have been able to do deflation. The whole world is going down the same road at the same time. There's no way the world will sit in deflation for 30 years like the Japs. We may see deflation for a few months but after that its bigtime central bank interference and inflation to the moon.