Moving Average Bounces Getting Weaker And Weaker: Mish Warns "Major Carnage Coming"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 08:37

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Bounces off the 200 Day exponential moving average lines keep getting weaker for all the major indexes.

S&P Daily

Russell 2000 Daily

Nasdaq 100 Daily

When those moving average bounces fail, and they will, what then?

For the answer, let's look at weekly charts.

Dow Weekly

S&P 500 Weekly

Russell 2000 Weekly

Nasdaq 100 Weekly

Those 50-week exponential moving averages will break. When that happens I expect a quick plunge to the 200-week EMA.

Will that be the end? If I am right, that's not even close.

I expect all the gains back to 2007 to be wiped out. To visualize, we need to look at monthly EMAs.

Dow Monthly

S&P 500 Monthly

Russell 2000 Monthly

Nasdaq 100 Monthly

With the exception of the Nasdaq 100, a decline to what is now the 200-month EMA would take us to where I believe we are headed.

Superbear?

Does this make me a superbear?

Hardly.

John Hussman, who does excellent technical and fundamental work is far more bearish: "I Expect the S&P 500 to Lose 2/3 of Its Value"said Hussman in January.

My charts suggest about 50% except for the Nasdaq.

Pension Fund Disaster

The sad part of this story is that despite the biggest bull market in history, pension funds are extremely underfunded.

Whether the decline is 33%, 50%, or 66%, pension funds will get crushed.

Heck, given 7% per-year assumptions, even flat returns for seven years will destroy many if not most of them.

For discussion, please see Global Pension Gap Expected to Hit $400 Trillion: US Leads the Way.

By the way, asset bubble bursting episodes are anything but inflationary. If you think massive inflation is right around the bend, please think again: Velocity of Money Picks Up: Inflation Coming? Stagflation? How About Deflation?

Comments

gmak Wed, 05/02/2018 - 08:38 Permalink

We all know WHAT is going to happen - even those who pretend that they don't because... suckers.  The real question is WHEN!!

 

No one can answer that.

Oldwood brushhog Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

What the world needs now is exactly opposite of what the market's need....stability.

The market is dead without movement. Money is made for them by ups AND downs, but zero movement is zero dollars for them. They NEED volatility, exactly what most business people and consumers DON'T NEED.

Business and consumers want a flat level PREDICTABLE playing field where the "rules" won't fuck them in the ass on a whim.

Conservative "investors" are not gamblers. They want predictable results based on real analysis, something impossible today. Today the only apparent theme (regardless of fundamentals) is BTFD, and that's starting to look a bit shaky.

Alexander De Large Wed, 05/02/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

How the fuck do you eggheads have all these charts at your disposal and you can't set a date?

You mean to tell me you cannot cross reference charts and find correlations to past charts indicative of similar financial calamities to set a predictive date?

Or you can, quite easily, but this is billion dollar information to be weaponized for shorts...

Praise God.

666D Chess Wed, 05/02/2018 - 08:49 Permalink

Stocks no longer need QE, Trump's tweets are more than enough nowadays. If stocks are down one day, Trump will tweet something about his bunions and the Dow will shoot up 800 points. Stock markets have become "unsinkable". 

Thebighouse Wed, 05/02/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

OK.

So what.   

Anyone who has EVER looked at a chart can see this.

The HARDEST PART OF TRADING IS REMOVING EXPECTATION.  

This article just loaded you up to the brim with expectation.

So what if the market makes a new all time high off of this wedge?  And then tanks.  

Trade what you see...not what you want to happen. My biggest gains come from simply following a moving average up with a 

stop.  My biggest losses occur when I try to insure that I participate on the way down or expect a short squeeze.  

There is that word again

The Fed could change its mind this afternoon and goose this market into the stratosphere again.

Be aware of what is.  When the bad comes you will know it. 

divingengineer Wed, 05/02/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

The US pension gap, from the link in the article is $38 Trillion.

How much have we invested in Wall St. and War Inc. in the last 10 years?

We sure do fret about a couple hundred billion for our own people, all while the Fed is buying $80 Billion worth of toxic assets a month from Wall St. and the MIC is blowing through $500 Billion+ a year.

Imagine what this country would be like if we took a different path after 2001, or even just after 2008.

Oldwood divingengineer Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

We are where we are because few were willing to accept the consequences for choosing correctly, which tells us that because today's cost are far higher than ever in the past, the "correct" choices will NEVER be made.

Because of corporate greed leveraged by debt, they must encourage the rest of us to do the same. Discard frugality and thrift in favor of infinite growth that can only be sustained by infinite debt. Pension funds are debt, I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today. They are promises to pay with no collateral funding. They too will be sustained by further unsustainable debt.

We can fairly assume it is destined to blow and prognosticators will predict when, but no one knows for sure, and can we be certain, given the fact that all economies are a function of human illusions of trust, that this will not​ go on to infinity?

Place your bets.

Oldwood Wed, 05/02/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

"By the way, asset bubble bursting episodes are anything but inflationary"

except until you factor in our government's response. Flooding the world with ever decreasing value Fiat until we forget what the real problems are.

What is it that Mish misses about a "managed" economy?

LawsofPhysics Oldwood Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

More to the point, Mish is a useless fucking paper-pusher in a sector of the eCONomy that has had access to FREE MONEY (thanks to ZIRP/NIRP) for damn near TEN FUCKING YEARS!

Fuck you Mish!

Eventually the producers of REAL products rule the fucking day, better hope those useless fuckers taste like chicken because in a world with damn near 8+ billion people all competing for the remaining real resources that are required to maintain a decent standard of living, there is no such thing as "deflation".

 

Oldwood 1 Alabama Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Consumers would enjoy deflation, but the "economy" (as we have come to know it) would fail. Existing debt would crush us and future debt would be non-existent.

For good or evil, the powers that be CANNOT allow deflation as it would be THE END.

Mish can site all the fundamentals he please, but OUR reality is a WORLD economy, that while fiercely competing, recognizes each nation's end in allowing this corrupted system failing.

They will all inflate, even if it means going Venezuelan, and speaking if which, notice how Venezuela has chased it's inflation to seemingly the edge of insanity without ever looking back. THAT is our eventual future.....starting slowly at first....and then all of a sudden.

Cautiously Pes… Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

Meh....been reading these 'major carnage' predictions for quite some time now.  It will happen...eventually.

This morning filled my tank up and the pain at the pump is not coming, it is here!  And there is plenty of room to go higher.  Price at the pump is one of those grey swans that can cripple personal spending real damn quick.  

Gallopin Gold Wed, 05/02/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

Mish and his deflation-- So if the pension funds go under, he doesn't think that they'll print?  If the states go under, he doesn't think they'll print?  If GM, Boeing, and Ford go under, he doesn't think they'll print?  If people know they're printing, he thinks we'll have deflation?  Without the rest of the world to fund Japan's deflation via carry-trades, they would not have been able to do deflation.  The whole world is going down the same road at the same time.  There's no way the world will sit in deflation for 30 years like the Japs.  We may see deflation for a few months but after that its bigtime central bank interference and inflation to the moon.