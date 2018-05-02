Mueller's Questions For Trump: Seven Major Implications

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:25

In the aftermath of the NYT publishing Mueller's "leaked" questions to Donald Trump, there have been more questions that answers, key among which perhaps whether Trump himself leaked the questions (and why). Below we present one of the better recaps laying out both the key questions, as well as potential answers, from Horizon Investments' Greg Valliere who highlights seven major implications from the leaked questions.

The Mueller Questions: Seven Major Implications

DONALD TRUMP may have had a good weekend, and his job approval rating has inched higher in latest polls, but he still has Robert Mueller to deal with, as the sweeping scope of his probe becomes clear.

WHO LEAKED MUELLER'S QUESTIONS to the New York Times yesterday? Perhaps Trump's own team, which is trying to convince the public that the special prosecutor is out of control. Perhaps Mueller's team, wants to send an unmistakable signal that they have information extracted from former Trump aides who are now cooperating with the probe.

Seven quick points as this saga enters a new phase:

  1. The President asserts that "everyone agrees" there was no collusion with Russia, but Mueller does not appear to agree. His questions indicate Mueller thinks there may have been collusion – maybe not by Trump, but by people close to the President.
  2. The issue that poses the greatest threat to Trump is obstruction of justice, that's a major theme of the questions. Trump's intent is key, especially regarding Jeff Sessions and the firing of James Comey.
  3. The questions make it clear that Mueller has been getting valuable information from Michael Flynn, who copped a plea and apparently is singing like a canary.
  4. Trump would be crazy to sit down with Mueller and answer these questions. They're a mine field, with enormous potential for perjury.
  5. The ultimate question is whether Mueller could indict Trump. The special prosecutor has indicated that he believes he does not have that authority. He might indict people around Trump and then simply send all of his findings on Trump to Congress.
  6. So – could the House vote to impeach? Maybe, if the GOP loses control in the fall elections. Could the Senate convict? Unlikely. We still don't see 67 votes in the Senate to convict; the Democrats would be lucky to have 50 or 51 Senators after the election.
  7. But this is about to become an even bigger story in this town, with one key question in the short-run: will Trump fire Mueller or issue blanket pardons? After reading these sweeping questions, we think that option is still very much on the table as it sinks in at the White House how much damage Mueller can inflict.
Tags
Politics
Investment Trusts

Comments

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 1
junction ItsAllBollocks Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

Mueller has his NWO agenda to get Trump out of office.  If Mueller fails, then there is always the fallback, a massively plotted assassination along the lines of the JFK murder.  But in the Internet age, with CCTV cameras everywhere, that is more difficult now.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
SmallerGovNow2 BaBaBouy Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

there is NO justice in the USSA.  the deep state and every administrative agency of the federal government have been taken over by communists.  add the MSM, our schools, and our college campuses to that and what we have is the complete take over of the USSA.  if there are no prosecutions of many of the obvious crimes exposed on the left then the country is truly gone...

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Totally_Disill… SmallerGovNow2 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

Come on folks...questions leaked and within hours NYT has answers/implications?  I believe the questions were provided NYT by Mueller team weeks ago so that NYT could prepare answers.  I also believe like many others, these questions are the basis for a Bill of Impeachment.  This relentless sedition and treasonous expeditionary force the left/Mueller have put together mst end.  The entire country is sick and tired of the progressive left divisiness and Mueller's witch hunt.  Shut it down!

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
Team_Huli BaBaBouy Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

A sitting President should not have to endure this constant threat of impeachment, crimes, etc.

If Trump did something unlawful, then fucking PROVE it, and lay out your evidence...  otherwise, don't wait for the "accused" to confess.  It isn't up to Trump to prove himself innocent.  This shit is getting old.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
eatthebanksters BaBaBouy Wed, 05/02/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

Trying to manipulate POTUS into a process crime is in itself a crime, whether its on the books as such or not.  This investigation has been reminiscent of old Soviet KGB and East German Stasi tactics....don't investigate a crime, investigate a person to find a crime.  Its fucking ridiculous and I am not one of those people who gobble up bullshit and think Bob Mueller is a straight up guy.  He is not seeking the truth or justice, he is seeking to frame a sitting POTUS with crimes.  Go for it Bob and see where you life goes and how history will remember you, ya fucking dirtbag.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 5
wildbad justin423 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Mueller is working for Trump.  He is Trump's bitch.  Please note that the Demonocrats are catching on to this.  they are realizing that our glorious president has outfoxed them and they are toast.  Killary's demonocratic advisor is now coming out and saying the Mueller should just stop and go away now.. Lets just all forget about the russian fakery.

Mueller is trying to save his ill gotten millions and his shaggy ass by delivering the demonocrat traitors.

 

there will be military trials and Killary as well as Sotero will roast in Guantanamo

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 1
DeadFred Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

The questions aren't real. No competent prosecutor would come up with those questions. NYT made them up, pulled them out of their backside. 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
DeadFred CuttingEdge Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

We've had a year of this theater and it will end soon. Mueller may bring charges against Hillary's camp (or may not) but nothing will happen to Trump. Some people who were Deep State plants into the Trump team have been indicted and Flynn plead guilty to a crime he didn't do (why would he do that you might wonder). Flynn will walk, the charges will be dropped. You can get some idea on the time frame of this kabuki act by watching Flynn's sentencing get slow walked through the system but mostly we have to sit back and watch the show. Imagine the looks on the faces of the insane left when Mueller concludes and gives Trump a clean slate. He has been a diversion since day one. Remember he met with Trump the day before he was appointed SC supposedly to interview for a job (FBI director) that he wasn't legally able to take.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
resistedliving Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

to summarize, the upcoming elections will be :

Keep tRump 

impeach tRump

if that is the case, Dummycraps lose, RepubliCons win

Irony:  Mueller makes tRump a better POTUS

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
bowie28 Bill of Rights Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

If they had any evidence of collusion it would have leaked a long time ago and been playing 24X7 on CNN ever since.

Mueller is just as vulnerable to prosecution, indictment and conviction as the rest of the swamp for many of the crimes he was directly involved in during his "career".  He knows it and Trump knows it.

What is the real story playing out behind the scenes?  Hopefully we will find out soon.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TheReplacement ZENDOG Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

Why does it have to be nuked right away?

If there was no collusion nor criminal attempts to cover it up then it is a nothing burger.  Letting Mueller and team chase phantoms while MSM rants and raves over the latest leaks keeps them busy wasting their time in public display of partisan incompetence.

All the Rs will have to do is hold up a picture of the left to campaign.  The left has decided to pose as the poster children for abortion on this one.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
DarkPurpleHaze Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

The leaked questions are a B.S. story that the MSM seems to be eating up as legit questions.

If the investigation was legit at all it's been totally compromised by this and there's no way if I'm Trump that I answer anything, subpeona or not.

The SHTF moment of this Special Counsel is real close. The OIG report is the fan.