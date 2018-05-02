Mueller's Questions For Trump: Seven Major Implications

In the aftermath of the NYT publishing Mueller's "leaked" questions to Donald Trump, there have been more questions that answers, key among which perhaps whether Trump himself leaked the questions (and why). Below we present one of the better recaps laying out both the key questions, as well as potential answers, from Horizon Investments' Greg Valliere who highlights seven major implications from the leaked questions.

The Mueller Questions: Seven Major Implications

DONALD TRUMP may have had a good weekend, and his job approval rating has inched higher in latest polls, but he still has Robert Mueller to deal with, as the sweeping scope of his probe becomes clear.

WHO LEAKED MUELLER'S QUESTIONS to the New York Times yesterday? Perhaps Trump's own team, which is trying to convince the public that the special prosecutor is out of control. Perhaps Mueller's team, wants to send an unmistakable signal that they have information extracted from former Trump aides who are now cooperating with the probe.

Seven quick points as this saga enters a new phase: