New York 'Weaponizes' Regulatory Powers Against The NRA

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 20:45

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Regulatory powers have just been dangerously weaponized against the National Rifle Association. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent directive to financial regulators wants them to pressure private companies to break ties with the NRA, “or else…”

New York has never been known as a bastion of freedom, yet this is even highly reminiscent of all-out fascist tactics to eliminate basic fundamental human rightsthrough weaponized regulations. And although no person should ever have the kind of power Cuomo exerted to “decree” private businesses and banks follow his orders, don’t be surprised if they cave to the tyranny.

“I am directing the Department of Financial Services to urge insurers and bankers statewide to determine whether any relationship they may have with the NRA or similar organizations sends the wrong message to their clients and their communities who often look to them for guidance and support,” the governor wrote in a statement.

The Department of Financial Services, which regulates the banking and insurance industries in New York, followed up with guidance letters to insurance companies and banks, according to Reason. 

The guidance then includes slight variations on the following language from the banking letter:

The Department encourages its chartered and licensed financial institutions to continue evaluating and managing their risks, including reputational risks, that may arise from their dealings with the NRA or similar gun promotion organizations, if any, as well as continued assessment of compliance with their own codes of social responsibility.

The Department encourages regulated institutions to review any relationships they have with the NRA or similar gun promotion organizations, and to take prompt actions to managing these risks and promote public health and safety.

Why is this such a terrifying ordeal? The regulatory body that oversees these industries is warning companies under its power that they may be assuming reputational risk (a regulated area that draws official attention) by doing business with legal organizations such as the NRA. This reputational risk is said to exist because these groups are “gun promotion organizations,” which boils down to nothing more than them taking public policy positions at odds with those favored by the state’s political leaders.  Meaning the New York State government is weaponizing itself against any business it deems a political enemy…does this sound like East Berlin circa 1939 yet?

But this is hardly the first time government regulatory agencies have been weaponized against the public. “My father may have been the originator of the concept of employing the IRS as a weapon of political retribution,” Elliott Roosevelt observed of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The federal tax agency remains a handy bludgeon for politicians from that day through the present, including its recent deployment against Tea Party groups and its power to financially punish (at gunpoint of course) those who can’t afford or don’t wish to purchase government-approved health care plans. 

As Reason noted, yes, weaponizing regulatory agencies has been done before.  But making it explicit strips regulatory authority of any legitimacy. Punishing political opponents is a less compelling argument for such power than claims—valid or otherwise—that you’re enforcing good business practices. If it becomes standard practice, people are entitled to view regulators as nothing more than partisan hitmen and treat them accordingly.

New York’s long-established culture of corrupt and weaponized use of government power is a stain on the state, not something to be made official policy and extended to the country as an example to emulate.

1981XLS Wed, 05/02/2018 - 20:45

Disgusting. No other way to describe a "Public Official," sworn to uphold the US Constitution.

Not enough Lamp posts in the world.

macholatte nekten Wed, 05/02/2018 - 22:10

 

Just look at Cuomo’s face. That’s an ugly, ugly man.
It’s not his features. It’s something else.
That’s the kind of ugly that comes from deep inside.
That’s the kind of ugly that’s in his marrow.
His sole is ugly.
There’s nothing good about him.

 

swmnguy espirit Wed, 05/02/2018 - 21:57

When handed an ultimatum, always take "Or Else."  If the other party didn't mean to do that, they wouldn't say it.  "Or Else" is going to happen.  You can play for time to be prepared of course, but "Or Else" will happen.

But this is a Mac Slavo article.  That's another way of saying it's hyped-up horseshit.  It's fun to get all wound up, and by all means indulge, but if it's a Mac Slavo story, it's vague, breathlessly-rewritten from other sources, and absent context.  Kind of like "Daisy Luther, the Organic Prepper," "Mike Adams, the Health Ranger," "Jeremiah Johnson, nom de plume of an ex-Green Beret," and the other pseudonyms for either the same guy or grifters working the same side of the street.

BlackChicken MarsInScorpio Wed, 05/02/2018 - 21:09

RICO case exhibit #1:

“I am directing the Department of Financial Services to urge insurers and bankers statewide to determine whether any relationship they may have with the NRA or similar organizations sends the wrong message to their clients and their communities who often look to them for guidance and support,” the governor wrote in a statement.

Good work NY, you have a commie whore thug for a governor.  I like that picture of him though; looks like he needs a few minutes in the crying closet.

You're not getting the guns bitch...

Dilluminati StackShinyStuff Wed, 05/02/2018 - 21:25

I was looking at the California legislated gun laws and the cunt laws from other tyranny states:

For $500 you can match a a carbine in 9MM that has all the benefits of the AR15 but isn't scary to gun control advocates.

Watching 32 rounds go through this is impressive, I own a saint edge.. and then a nice mix of 357's and rifles also.

https://www.gunbroker.com/item/768512340 here is the mag.

But actually if I was setup for loading 9mm I'd consider this rifle.. I could go in and grab one at $500 as I know the dealer and buy there..   But you want to be buying really flexible systems.. 

The Ruger https://ruger.com/products/77Series77357/models.html 

^ I have this and it is an excellent bush deer rifle

(but... this 9mm is hot and really begging me to buy it!!)

https://ruger.com/products/pcCarbine/models.html

and here is the review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gooz-sXA6fw

takes a glock 32 round mag but ships with nanny state mag

lobbing the 9mm at 400 yards

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wXFf34bB34

and priced

https://gun.deals/search/apachesolr_search/736676191000?upc_only=1&is_f…

and where I recommend

http://www.gettysburgtradingpost.com/firearms.php

$499 and you can handle it before you buy it~

 

nmewn 1981XLS Wed, 05/02/2018 - 20:53

Ole Don Cuomo, puttin the arm on people, some things never "change"...lol. Nothing like abusing the power of the state to try and infringe on human rights. 

Pretty sure thats why we wouldn't accept a Constitution without that Bill of Rights as an addendum ;-)

johand inmywallet 1981XLS Wed, 05/02/2018 - 21:14

Hey Andrew,

I have birthday parties for kids at my house here in North Carolina where they compete to get the grand prize, they have to shoot the bullseye. Every kid gets the safety lessons and us NRA RSO's oversee all safety. The target is your face and the bullseye is your fat ugly nose. Every kid that shoots your face is an atta boy/girl in my opinion. Were just getting started on you, you fucken commie!

ItsAllBollocks pc_babe Wed, 05/02/2018 - 21:51

Onward, US citizens!
Kneel or else it's prison,
Celebrate your servitude
Your new God has risen.
Zion, the royal Master,
The people's biggest foe;
Politicians battle,
For their masters show!

Onward, US citizens!
Nothing's as before,
The demise of freedom
Going on for sure.

At the throne of Israel
Satan's Holy See;
Goodbye, US citizens,
A Rothschild victory.
The west's foundations quiver
Martial Law does raise;
No point lifting voices,
It's Israel we must praise.

All our politicians,
Enforcing our new God;
Brothers, we'll be kneeling
And in sandels shod.
US is being divided;
Now just watch and see:
All new laws and doctrine,
For Israel, not for me.

Silence then, ye people;
Join your servant throng.
Silence all your voices
Soros can't be wrong:
Glory, laud, and honor
To Donald, our new King.
This through legislation
Politicians sing.

venturen Wed, 05/02/2018 - 20:47

First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— 
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— 
Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

jmack Wed, 05/02/2018 - 20:48

There is only one rational response to this.  Stop doing business with companies that donate or in any way, support democrats or other politicians that think this meta regulatory methodology is a valid way to promote their agenda.   If that doesnt work, start stuffing rags into bottles full of highly flammable liquids.