New York 'Weaponizes' Regulatory Powers Against The NRA

Regulatory powers have just been dangerously weaponized against the National Rifle Association. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent directive to financial regulators wants them to pressure private companies to break ties with the NRA, “or else…”
New York has never been known as a bastion of freedom, yet this is even highly reminiscent of all-out fascist tactics to eliminate basic fundamental human rightsthrough weaponized regulations. And although no person should ever have the kind of power Cuomo exerted to “decree” private businesses and banks follow his orders, don’t be surprised if they cave to the tyranny.
“I am directing the Department of Financial Services to urge insurers and bankers statewide to determine whether any relationship they may have with the NRA or similar organizations sends the wrong message to their clients and their communities who often look to them for guidance and support,” the governor wrote in a statement.
The Department of Financial Services, which regulates the banking and insurance industries in New York, followed up with guidance letters to insurance companies and banks, according to Reason.
The guidance then includes slight variations on the following language from the banking letter:
The Department encourages its chartered and licensed financial institutions to continue evaluating and managing their risks, including reputational risks, that may arise from their dealings with the NRA or similar gun promotion organizations, if any, as well as continued assessment of compliance with their own codes of social responsibility.
The Department encourages regulated institutions to review any relationships they have with the NRA or similar gun promotion organizations, and to take prompt actions to managing these risks and promote public health and safety.
Why is this such a terrifying ordeal? The regulatory body that oversees these industries is warning companies under its power that they may be assuming reputational risk (a regulated area that draws official attention) by doing business with legal organizations such as the NRA. This reputational risk is said to exist because these groups are “gun promotion organizations,” which boils down to nothing more than them taking public policy positions at odds with those favored by the state’s political leaders. Meaning the New York State government is weaponizing itself against any business it deems a political enemy…does this sound like East Berlin circa 1939 yet?
But this is hardly the first time government regulatory agencies have been weaponized against the public. “My father may have been the originator of the concept of employing the IRS as a weapon of political retribution,” Elliott Roosevelt observed of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The federal tax agency remains a handy bludgeon for politicians from that day through the present, including its recent deployment against Tea Party groups and its power to financially punish (at gunpoint of course) those who can’t afford or don’t wish to purchase government-approved health care plans.
As Reason noted, yes, weaponizing regulatory agencies has been done before. But making it explicit strips regulatory authority of any legitimacy. Punishing political opponents is a less compelling argument for such power than claims—valid or otherwise—that you’re enforcing good business practices. If it becomes standard practice, people are entitled to view regulators as nothing more than partisan hitmen and treat them accordingly.
New York’s long-established culture of corrupt and weaponized use of government power is a stain on the state, not something to be made official policy and extended to the country as an example to emulate.
Comments
Disgusting. No other way to describe a "Public Official," sworn to uphold the US Constitution.
Not enough Lamp posts in the world.
Coumo is a piece of human excrement and a Traitor. F'em
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
Don't insult human excrement like that.
In reply to Coumo is a piece of human… by JimmyJones
Best gun salesman since Obama
In reply to Don't insult human excrement… by Buckaroo Banzai
And the reason he isn't getting charged with Racketeering is . . . ?
A: His last name is Cuomo!
Pro Tip: Don't try organizing boycotts yourself or the federales will charge you with Racketeering, the way they broke the Pro-Life organizations. Only members of the Deep State Whore Corps can ignore the law . . .
In reply to Best gun salesman since Obama by StackShinyStuff
The Second Amendment is expressly intended to effectively and fully address tyrannical politicians like these.
No?
Any zerohedgers not yet have a rifle, zeroed, and well appointed?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-06-30/well-regulated-militia-being-…
No excuses.
In reply to . by MarsInScorpio
What's a rifle?
Sorry, I couldn't resist. Lol. Wait, pun not intended.
In reply to The Second Amendment is to… by hedgeless_horseman
..does a fifty count?
.. the semi's only have NY legal 10 round mags I believe .
In reply to What's a rifle? Sorry,… by dirty fingernails
I just love an "or else" threat.
It's what truly motivates me...
In reply to ..does a fifty count? by Manthong
Love or Else threat started with the Israeli Lobby: Love Israhell or else.
See where that got us.
In reply to I just love an "or else"… by espirit
Moved South in 1998. NYC, NJ born & raised. Indoctrinated to Fear, Hate Guns & Conservative’s. The two States have turned into Totalitarian Authoritarian Political Police Surveillance State’s.
Pure Scum pre 911 False Flag & Pure Evil Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths post.
In reply to Love or Else threat started… by beepbop
Raised near Buffalo. Industry was everywhere: chemicals, paper, steel, engines, aircraft. I left when I was 21. Came back 15-20 years later. There was NO industry. Insurance salesmen, burger flippers, other no-count "occupations." Unions and helpful-to-union politicians killed the state.
RIP NY
In reply to Moved South in 1998. NYC,… by Chupacabra-322
Just look at Cuomo’s face. That’s an ugly, ugly man.
It’s not his features. It’s something else.
That’s the kind of ugly that comes from deep inside.
That’s the kind of ugly that’s in his marrow.
His sole is ugly.
There’s nothing good about him.
In reply to Raised near Buffalo… by nekten
When handed an ultimatum, always take "Or Else." If the other party didn't mean to do that, they wouldn't say it. "Or Else" is going to happen. You can play for time to be prepared of course, but "Or Else" will happen.
But this is a Mac Slavo article. That's another way of saying it's hyped-up horseshit. It's fun to get all wound up, and by all means indulge, but if it's a Mac Slavo story, it's vague, breathlessly-rewritten from other sources, and absent context. Kind of like "Daisy Luther, the Organic Prepper," "Mike Adams, the Health Ranger," "Jeremiah Johnson, nom de plume of an ex-Green Beret," and the other pseudonyms for either the same guy or grifters working the same side of the street.
In reply to I just love an "or else"… by espirit
Don't waste the rope. We are talking about New York. Thank God the harbor will deal with the dead.
In reply to . by MarsInScorpio
RICO case exhibit #1:
”“I am directing the Department of Financial Services to urge insurers and bankers statewide to determine whether any relationship they may have with the NRA or similar organizations sends the wrong message to their clients and their communities who often look to them for guidance and support,” the governor wrote in a statement.
Good work NY, you have a commie whore thug for a governor. I like that picture of him though; looks like he needs a few minutes in the crying closet.
You're not getting the guns bitch...
In reply to . by MarsInScorpio
I applaud his courageous leadership. If he can persevere, I expect when his son is Governor, he can name a Port-o-san after this scumbag.
In reply to . by MarsInScorpio
Damn fine picture.
Burned into memory.
In reply to I applaud his courageous… by oldmanofthesee
As the law no longer applies, Execute all his relatives and accomplices first as punishment for his crimes. Then execute him.
In reply to I applaud his courageous… by oldmanofthesee
What or who , do you think prompted the other goofy Cuomo , to dare ask Bibi about Israel's nukes ? https://youtu.be/Lf-3H1Kvv5s
@ 11:24
In reply to Coumo is a piece of human… by JimmyJones
They threw babies out of incubators! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51UseTj-nR8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-B2J7tp8eg
In reply to What or who , do you think… by 4Celts
Thats why we dont cut down all the forests.
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
NY needs to be broken up into 2 seperate states.
In reply to Thats why we dont cut down… by jmack
Its obvious what these globalist pieces of crap think about your civil rights.
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
Firearms, in the hands of private citizens, are the only thing preventing the Bolshevik Marxist Globalist (BMG) crime syndicate from assuming total power.
In reply to Its obvious what these… by runswithscissors
Ole Don Cuomo, puttin the arm on people, some things never "change"...lol. Nothing like abusing the power of the state to try and infringe on human rights.
Pretty sure thats why we wouldn't accept a Constitution without that Bill of Rights as an addendum ;-)
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
TPTB in N.Y. wanted the Mafia gone. Now they are the Mafia. What goes around comes around.
In reply to Ole Don Cuomo, puttin the… by nmewn
No, it's about removing competition
In reply to TPTB in N.Y. wanted the… by cbxer55
The Mafia don't give a shit what "message you send to the community" as long as they get their cut.
This is Communism.
In reply to TPTB in N.Y. wanted the… by cbxer55
Ha. "Not enough Lamp posts in the world" is not the problem.
Not enough man-balls and man-spines in the country is.
All the physical courage is at the bottom of the food chain, and that has been exported to war zones.
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
I suppose there’s no excuse now to keep putting off the NRA life membership.
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
Fascist son of a damn whore
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
Hey Andrew,
I have birthday parties for kids at my house here in North Carolina where they compete to get the grand prize, they have to shoot the bullseye. Every kid gets the safety lessons and us NRA RSO's oversee all safety. The target is your face and the bullseye is your fat ugly nose. Every kid that shoots your face is an atta boy/girl in my opinion. Were just getting started on you, you fucken commie!
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
I had a pic of Pelosi for a target. I had to take it down. Every time I looked through the scope it made me want to throw up.
In reply to Hey Andrew, I have birthday… by johand inmywallet
If it looks like a donkey, acts like a donkey and smells like a donkey... guess what? It's Cuomo!
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
He and his brother are pizza eaters I am sure...
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
It will backfire. (Seriously although the pun is noted)
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
“And then they came for those who just want to be left the fuck alone. And that did not go well for them.” - says someone the time they try that shit here.
Molon Labe Bitchez
In reply to First they came for the… by venturen
...and then they came for no one else because they had purged all of the filth from society. Get your head out of your ass. Jews and communists (same thing) are complete and total garbage and we'd all be better off if they were fertilizing the soil right now.
In reply to First they came for the… by venturen
Declaration of War
You can't cede ground to the leftist. If you do, the last inch you cede will be into a gas chamber.
Too true, the National SOCIALIST have shown us, let's not forget they also confiscated guns first.
In reply to Declaration of War You can't… by VladLenin
The National Socialists were the good guys. I'm sure that will make your head that's been filled with decades of Jewish lies hurt when you really look into what actual truth is.
In reply to Too true, the National… by JimmyJones
what punishment for oath breakers should be?
the Pillory.
Public abuse and ridicule was a proven form of deterrence from further misdeeds by both the convicted and the general populace.
In reply to what punishment for oath… by BetterRalph
No shopping trips to NYC. No company conventions. Trump needs to call RICO on Cuomo.
There is only one rational response to this. Stop doing business with companies that donate or in any way, support democrats or other politicians that think this meta regulatory methodology is a valid way to promote their agenda. If that doesnt work, start stuffing rags into bottles full of highly flammable liquids.