PayPal Tumbles As Amazon Muscles Into Digital Payments

Amazon is breaking out the classic Jeff Bezos playbook as it seeks to steal some more market share and claw business away from PayPal and credit-card issuing banks, while establishing itself as master of the "single button" digital-payment solution of the future.
Case in point: Bloomberg reports that the e-commerce giant is offering retailers who sell products on its platform a discount if they use Amazon's newly revived Amazon Pay system for processing digital payments.
Amazon's ultimate goal: To capture a piece of the "swipe fee" market, which is a $90 billion-a-year business for banks like JPMorgan and Citigroup. Networks including Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc., and payment processors like First Data Corp. and Stripe Inc., pocket a tiny fraction of every sale whenever investors swipe or click "buy now."
Retailers like Wal-Mart and Amazon have typically been able to negotiate discounts from payment processors because of their market heft. Now, Amazon is offering to pass its discount along to retailers that agree to use its system. Typically, the financial industry's fees amount to about 2% of credit-card transactions and 24 cents for debit.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment. It couldn’t be determined how many retailers have received Amazon’s offer for discounts. The company typically tests such initiatives before rolling them out broadly.
Previously, online merchants using Amazon’s service have paid about 2.9 percent of each credit-card transaction plus 30 cents, which is divvied up among Amazon, card issuers and payment networks. As part of its experiment, Amazon is offering to negotiate lower fees with merchants making long-term commitments to use the service, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Amazon is able to export the rates it has negotiated with banks and payment networks because, like PayPal, it’s acting as a so-called payments facilitator. That means it aggregates smaller merchants to help them reduce the cost of accepting electronic payments.
Amazon Pay has attracted more than 30 million users since the company revived it back in 2013. The service allows users to load in their Amazon Pay info on other sites, allowing Amazon to grab a piece of e-commerce sales on other websites.
As Bloomberg explains, Amazon's aggressive push into the space is part of a battle between tech and traditional financial firms to develop the dominant digital payments system, something similar to Alibaba's Alipay or Tencent Holding's WeChat Pay in China.
Last month, Visa and Mastercard announced a partnership to create their own online checkout button as Visa abandoned a separate venture called Visa Checkout and Mastercard abandoned its Masterpass initiative.
The news sent PayPal shares spiraling lower in late-day trade:
It's vital to stop using Amazon to buy retail goods over the internet. Even with the "free" shipping you get with Amazon Prime, Amazon rarely, if ever, offers the lowest prices on the internet. Their product search engine is absolutely atrocious, and their user interface sucks balls. The one thing they are useful for is their product reviews. So, the best way to use Amazon is to identify the product you want, search for it on Amazon to check the reviews database, and then buy it elsewhere on the internet. Generally you will get the same price (or better), but even if you have to pay a little more, it's worth it to keep the business out of their hands.
If people realized that they themselves are paying this gigantic entity to damage their own interests (Competition...political influence), they'd take a little extra time and effort and increase their purchases from others. We have dramatically decreased Amazon buying. BTW, even with Prime, we still have to trot down the USPS (14 miles) to pick it up. Yeah, we live in the country...but Amazon used to deliver to the house. Today? 5% of the time.
Isn't Ebay preparing a new payment system, too?
Yes. They are getting rid of Paypal. Should be up and running in a year, or so.
Note to PayPal...go all in on Bitcoin, now. Your business model just changed.
DARPA mafia is at war.
"Thiel's 3.7% stake was worth $55 million at the time of the acquisition.[30] In Silicon Valley circles, Thiel is colloquially referred to as the "Don of the PayPal Mafia"."
Apparently Trump asked Peter Thiel to deal with Jeff Bezos and the rest of the clique.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5575353/Trump-set-host-Peter-Th…
Didn't work out so well.....
