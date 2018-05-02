Rudy Giuliani Says Trump-Mueller Interview Would Be "2-3 Hours, Max"

Rudy Giuliani just dropped an important clue about the fate of a possible meeting between President Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
In a series of tweets posted just minutes after the New York Times reported that White House lawyer Ty Cobb would be "retiring" from President Trump's legal team, Washington Post reporter Robert Costa tweeted that he'd just spoken with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and that Giuliani insisted that, should Trump decide to sit for an interview with Mueller, that meeting would be two to three hours in length - max. Rumors that Trump would sit for a 12-hour interview with the special counsel just aren't true, he said.
NEWS-Giuliani, mins after Cobb exit, goes on-rec w/ @WashingtonPost re: Mueller intvw. “Some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview. If it happens, that’s not going to happen, I’ll tell you that. It’d be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions."— Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018
NEWS - Giuliani just now: "We’ve been talking about this. We are going to ask for a narrowing of the questions... we’d like to know more about what they have, if anything... They are going to need to narrow, to a great extent, the questions."— Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018
Giuliani then added that Trump lead attorney Jay Sekulow was behind Ty Cobb's ouster. Sekulow purportedly wanted somebody more aggressive on the team, he said.
Giuliani re: Cobb: “[Legal team] had a long talk about it last week. The president let us know he had Emmet coming for an interview and we talked it through. Jay had the most to do with it. Jay felt he need someone that more aggressive."— Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018
All of this would appear to confirm our original theory that Trump's legal team leaked a batch of questions purportedly proposed by Mueller's team earlier this week in an effort to discredit the special counsel and push Trump away from granting an interview. The big question now is: Will Trump spurn Mueller entirely? Or will he grant the "compromise" approach apparently being touted by Giuliani?
Comments
Hey Trump.....fire them all, then call for an armed Patriot March on Washington.
That will light em up!
If Trump were to do it, I suggest he give Muller a very uncomfortable steel folding chair with no cushion. Muller must come to Trump, alone to do it, no assistants, no recording devices other than a pen and paper. Or the other route, Live and Televised.
In reply to Hey Trump.....fire them all,… by ZENDOG
Lol. No. Never talk to the police.
I'll say it louder for the hard of thinking...
NEVER... TALK... TO... THE... POLICE...!
In reply to If Trump were to do it, I… by JimmyJones
Fire Mueller and let Rosenswamp resign. Bring it on. Don't play the Deep State game according to their rigged rules.
Why should Trump answer any "Do you enjoy beating your wife?" type questions. Just fire 'em both today. This BS has gone on way too long.
In reply to Hey Trump.....fire them all,… by ZENDOG
Im with you, Slash and burn, fire them all, let the cards fall.
In reply to Fire Mueller and let… by BidnessMan
No interview - none is due
Mueller - show your cards or take a hike
FBI just looking for a sliver of meat for the impeachment process if the Dems win big in the midterms
If Mueller had anything, there would be no interview - just a subpeona
In reply to Im with you, Slash and burn,… by JimmyJones
How can "obstruction" arise from either firing a guy the President is lawfully entitled to fire for any reason, where the investigation doesn't stop?
How can it arise from expressing hope the FBI could take it easy on Flynn, who was set up in a perjury trap by Obama holdovers, arguably illegally, where Trump could simply *pardon* Flynn, who pled to a procedural crime of lying to the FBI about conversations the FBI was, imo, illegally spying on under a warrant supported by Hillary/DNC-funded nonsense cobbled together by British spy Steele?
Trump is playing the Dem and media game by going along with this for so long. Time to put a time limit on it. Before November. Let the legacy media and Left scream and holler.
Let them scream some more - direct DOJ to investigate Uranium 1, the Clinton Foundation, and to prosecute McCabe for fraud in applying for the FISA warrants.
They lost the election. Elections have consequences.
also - why hasn't Trump pardoned Flynn?
In reply to Fire Mueller and let… by BidnessMan
More like the interview should take 2-3 minutes.
What's your authority Mr. Mueller since a crime hasn't been committed?
Yeah. Didn't think so. Oh you're fired by the way!
In reply to Fire Mueller and let… by BidnessMan
Million deplorable March on Washington DC!
Lets do this!!
In reply to Hey Trump.....fire them all,… by ZENDOG
Only The Shadow knows...
Muhahaha
They will prolly spend the whole time talking about their grandchildren.
Trump should tell Mueller to go fuck himself. That would be the extent of the interview.
Exactly my thoughts.
The answer to every question.
In reply to Trump should tell Mueller to… by arby63
I don't know how Trump has not gone absolutely crazy over this miscarriage of justice that has been ongoing against him from the onset.
In reply to Trump should tell Mueller to… by arby63
Jesus fucking christ, are we now supposed to cheer Gouliani?
This sit down interview is such a dramatic joke. Have him put the questions in fucking writing and request a response. Trump is just gonna use the "I don't recall" for anything remotely that will get him in trouble. This is stupid as fuck.
No, Trump is too stupid to do that. He can't help but talk. He sings like a canary.
In reply to This sit down interview is… by I am a Man I a…
Ah yes the old Reagan Defense. GOP should love it just for pure nostalgia for the "Gipper".
In reply to This sit down interview is… by I am a Man I a…
Here is Kevin Shipp exposing Shadow Government operatives. Mueller is part of the swamp.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flSYmWkp6Qk
Of course he is part of the deep state. Damn near all of them have sold the country out.
In reply to Here is Kevin Shipp exposing… by MEFOBILLS
Turns out it very easy to play both sides of the political spectrum.
The only thing that is news is that Trump is acting like someone that is guilty of something. He is so stupid he probably is.
You people have cognitive dissonance and can't see that Trump has warts.
Its actually pretty hard to convince people they got played. Its much easier to play them. Turns out most people want to be lied too.
In reply to The only thing that is news… by GoingBig
What exactly is the crime Trump has committed?
In reply to The only thing that is news… by GoingBig
Don't do it. Rudy is setting you up for a fall.
he is a sucky lawyer imo.
Trump to Mulehead: "Welcome to the White House. Now fuck off, you're fired."
I've never trusted Giuliani. He's a worthless fucking deep-state swamp dweller, N.Y. scumbag that's only out for himself.