Rudy Giuliani Says Trump-Mueller Interview Would Be "2-3 Hours, Max"

Rudy Giuliani just dropped an important clue about the fate of a possible meeting between President Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In a series of tweets posted just minutes after the New York Times reported that White House lawyer Ty Cobb would be "retiring" from President Trump's legal team, Washington Post reporter Robert Costa tweeted that he'd just spoken with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and that Giuliani insisted that, should Trump decide to sit for an interview with Mueller, that meeting would be two to three hours in length - max. Rumors that Trump would sit for a 12-hour interview with the special counsel just aren't true, he said.

NEWS-Giuliani, mins after Cobb exit, goes on-rec w/ @WashingtonPost re: Mueller intvw. “Some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview. If it happens, that’s not going to happen, I’ll tell you that. It’d be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions." — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018

NEWS - Giuliani just now: "We’ve been talking about this. We are going to ask for a narrowing of the questions... we’d like to know more about what they have, if anything... They are going to need to narrow, to a great extent, the questions." — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018

Giuliani then added that Trump lead attorney Jay Sekulow was behind Ty Cobb's ouster. Sekulow purportedly wanted somebody more aggressive on the team, he said.

Giuliani re: Cobb: “[Legal team] had a long talk about it last week. The president let us know he had Emmet coming for an interview and we talked it through. Jay had the most to do with it. Jay felt he need someone that more aggressive." — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018

All of this would appear to confirm our original theory that Trump's legal team leaked a batch of questions purportedly proposed by Mueller's team earlier this week in an effort to discredit the special counsel and push Trump away from granting an interview. The big question now is: Will Trump spurn Mueller entirely? Or will he grant the "compromise" approach apparently being touted by Giuliani?