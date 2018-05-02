Rudy Giuliani Says Trump-Mueller Interview Would Be "2-3 Hours, Max"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 13:59

Rudy Giuliani just dropped an important clue about the fate of a possible meeting between President Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In a series of tweets posted just minutes after the New York Times reported that White House lawyer Ty Cobb would be "retiring" from President Trump's legal team, Washington Post reporter Robert Costa tweeted that he'd just spoken with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and that Giuliani insisted that, should Trump decide to sit for an interview with Mueller, that meeting would be two to three hours in length - max. Rumors that Trump would sit for a 12-hour interview with the special counsel just aren't true, he said.

Giuliani then added that Trump lead attorney Jay Sekulow was behind Ty Cobb's ouster. Sekulow purportedly wanted somebody more aggressive on the team, he said.

All of this would appear to confirm our original theory that Trump's legal team leaked a batch of questions purportedly proposed by Mueller's team earlier this week in an effort to discredit the special counsel and push Trump away from granting an interview. The big question now is: Will Trump spurn Mueller entirely? Or will he grant the "compromise" approach apparently being touted by Giuliani?

Jesus von Einstein BidnessMan Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

How can "obstruction" arise from either firing a guy the President is lawfully entitled to fire for any reason, where the investigation doesn't stop?

How can it arise from expressing hope the FBI could take it easy on Flynn, who was set up in a perjury trap by Obama holdovers, arguably illegally, where Trump could simply *pardon* Flynn, who pled to a procedural crime of lying to the FBI about conversations the FBI was, imo, illegally spying on under a warrant supported by Hillary/DNC-funded nonsense cobbled together by British spy Steele?

Trump is playing the Dem and media game by going along with this for so long. Time to put a time limit on it.  Before November.  Let the legacy media and Left scream and holler. 

 

Let them scream some more - direct DOJ to investigate Uranium 1, the Clinton Foundation, and to prosecute McCabe for fraud in applying for the FISA warrants.

 

They lost the election.  Elections have consequences.

 

 

also - why hasn't Trump pardoned Flynn?

I am a Man I a… Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

This sit down interview is such a dramatic joke.  Have him put the questions in fucking writing and request a response.  Trump is just gonna use the "I don't recall" for anything remotely that will get him in trouble.  This is stupid as fuck.

GoingBig Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

The only thing that is news is that Trump is acting like someone that is guilty of something. He is so stupid he probably is.

 

You people have cognitive dissonance and can't see that Trump has warts.