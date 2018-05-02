Shifting Energy Import Patterns Enhance China's Clout In The Middle East

Authored by James Dorsey via Mid East Soccer blog,
Subtle shifts in Chinese energy imports suggest that China may be able to exert influence in the Middle East in alternative and subtle ways that do not involve military or overt economic pressure.
The shifts involve greater dependency of the Gulf states on oil and gas exports to China, the world’s largest importer, at a time that the People’s Republic has been diversifying imports at the expense of Gulf producers.
The shifts first emerged in 2015 when Chinese oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose a mere two percent while purchase of Russian oil jumped almost 30 percent. Russia rather than Saudi Arabia has been for much of the period since China’s biggest crude oil supplier.
The shifts were reinforced by the US shale boom, a resulting drop in US imports from the Gulf, and President Donald J. Trump’s tougher trade policies.
“With the Trump administration, the pressure on China to balance accounts with the U.S. is huge... Buying U.S. oil clearly helps toward that goal to reduce the disbalance,” said Marco Dunand, chief executive and co-founder of commodity trading house Mercuria.
At the same time, China became in 2016 the largest investor in the Arab world with investments worth $29.5 billion, much of which targeted infrastructure, including the construction of industrial parks, pipelines, ports, and roads.
Compounding the impact of shifts in Chinese energy imports is the fact that despite support for Russian policy in the Middle East, Beijing increasingly fears that Moscow’s approach risks escalating conflicts and has complicated China’s ability to safeguard its mushrooming interests in the region.
Viewed from Beijing, the Middle East has deteriorated into a part of the world in which regional cohesion has been shattered, countries are fragmenting, domestic institutions are losing their grip, and political violence threatens to effect security and stability in northwest China.
China’s concern is likely to increase if and when the guns fall silent in Syria and the country begins to focus on reconstruction. Already China worries that Uyghur foreign fighters in Syria and Iraq are heading to areas closer to Xinjiang in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
An end to the war in Syria, moreover, opens up economic opportunity but is also likely to sharpen rivalry between Russia and China as that will play to China’s strength and highlight Russian weaknesses.
China’s interest in Syrian reconstruction goes beyond dollars and cents. "Syria can be a key logistics hub for China. Its history is the key to bringing stability in the Levant, meaning it has to be incorporated into China's plan in the region. From a security perspective, if Syria is not secure, neither will (be) China's investment in neighbouring countries," said Kamal Alam, a Syrian military analyst.
All of this raises the question of how China can best stand up for its interests against the backdrop of a perception among Chinese scholars that China’s unsuccessful efforts to mediate in multiple conflicts in the Middle East, including Israel-Palestine, Syria and the Gulf crisis that pits a United Arab Emirates-Saudi-led alliance against Qatar, have failed to position the People’s Republic as a credible alternative to the United States and Russia.
Pouring fuel on the fire, is the fact that Chinese support for Russian policies in the United Nations Security Council and elsewhere has effectively identified Beijing with Moscow rather than allowed it to differentiate itself.
The Middle East has already forced China to move away from long-standing principles that underwrote its foreign and defense policies for decades like non-interference in the domestic affairs of others and a refusal to establish foreign military bases even if officially they remain valid.
China has in part been able to maintain the dichotomy between theory and practice by evading public discussion on issues such as whether and under what circumstances China should use military force or apply economic pressure as it did for example when it expressed in 2016 discontent with a South Korean decision to deploy a US THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence) anti-missile system.
Beyond the establishment of China’s first foreign military base in Djibouti, Chinese special forces have been advising Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime in its operations against jihadists that include Uyghurs in their ranks and have operated on the Afghan side of the Central Asian nation’s border with the People’s Republic.
China scholar Andrea Ghiselli noted that Chinese diplomats, scholars and journalists seldom focus on security in public, pointing instead to “the positive elements” of China’s relationships in the Middle East.
Nevertheless, Mr. Ghiselli observed that few Middle Eastern leaders attended last year’s Belt and Road Forum in Beijing that was intended to showcase China’s Eurasian-focused infrastructure investment initiative as "a more open and efficient international cooperation platform; a closer, stronger partnership network; and to push for a more just, reasonable and balanced international governance system.”
The Gulf crisis has rendered the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council that groups Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain impotent and complicated negotiations for a free trade agreement with China.
Similarly, a potential withdrawal this month of the United States from the 2015 international agreement that curbed Iran’s nuclear program would likely put China at odds with Middle Eastern proponents of a tougher attitude towards the Islamic republic like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel.
The hardening of Middle Eastern fault lines is likely to make it increasingly difficult for China to remain aloof and emphasize economic and trade relationships without getting sucked into the region’s multiple conflicts.
Saudi Arabia has so far refrained from making economics a fixture of its relationships in its effort to counter rising Iranian influence in the Middle East, and together with the UAE, has not attempted to force third countries to abide by its boycott of Qatar.
The question is whether the Gulf states will maintain their caution. Omar Ghobash, the UAE’s ambassador to Russia, suggested last summer that the anti-Qatar alliance could “impose conditions on our own trading partners and say you want to work with us then you have got to make a commercial choice.”
The alliance has so far not acted on Mr. Ghobash’ suggestion, in part because the international community, including China, have called for a negotiated end to the crisis and refused to back the Saudi-UAE position.
The shifts in China’s energy imports coupled with China’s need to protect its interests means that the People’s Republic may be in a position to leverage its power in alternative ways.
“This…gives China significant leverage to impose its preference in oil contracts and improve its own energy security. It also means that China has the capability to greatly determine the economic future of countries currently engaged in all the regional hotspots, a costly endeavour that cannot be sustained without matching capital inflows,” Mr. Ghiselli said.
“Thus far,” he added, “China has bought oil and gas from both Sunni and Shia countries without showing evident preferences. However, were China to do otherwise, its actions might bring produce deep changes in the region in ways not different from those of a military intervention in favour of one of competing parties."
Comments
one belt one road
...bitchezzzz
Saudi oil contracts in Yaun, its what Jim Willie keeps saying is a game changer for the petrodollar because it will be the petroYaun instead...
China is well aware of the Triffin Dilemma that a reserve currency status brings. They just want the Yuan included in a currency basket if the IMF's SDR's are adopted instead of a global reserve currency like Keynes suggested Bancor. The battle still continues about the more equitable and practical methodology, but a change is slowly going to be adopted and implemented in the future to reflect a more multi polar global monetary exchange system.
In reply to Saudi oil contracts in Yaun,… by RozKo
China buying more oil from the sand dunes makes China more dependent on them, not the other way around
How stupid are these dipshits
Not when those oil producers need the dough those Chinese are spreading around.
In reply to China buying more oil from… by deepelemblues
China holds some secrets to success that are worth emulating.
For example, China is the world's biggest oil importer and consumer, ahead of America. How is it that they are managing to meet their energy needs without having to fuck up the world with terrorism, regime change and war?
Something to think about.
Hmmmm.
In reply to China holds some secrets to… by Brazen Heist
Confucius say carrot bring harmony, stick bring discord. Stick expensive, carrot cheap.
In reply to China holds some secrets to… by Brazen Heist
"Thus far,” he added, “China has bought oil and gas from both Sunni and Shia countries without showing evident preferences."
This is a terrific editorial and accurate to China's own stated goals of dominance not only at home but in the Middle East as well never really looking at the repercussions of what the Zionist state of the U.S./UK/Israel and Saudi Arabia have done to the neighborhood with their hands always out for more regardless of the carnage in that oil and gas rich "reservoir"... All the while whistling past the graveyard that cabal has made with the catastrophic destruction of Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya following 9/11 because deals were made to secure jobs for American factories hosted in China of course.
Case in point (http://911research.wtc7.net/wtc/groundzero/cleanup.html) Beosteel and it's convenient removal of a crime scene in exchange for China and India's silence and in return all of those American jobs headed East in return.
Never have forgotten that footnote in China's history when they turned their back on the Truth in that lie that murdered nearly 3,000 Americans that day that gave them in return American industrial jobs that were allowed to leave by the U.S. Congress and "rubber stamped" NEVER TO RETURN!...
But as much as I despise the PRC for what they did in that business arrangement, it can never compare to the deceit of government U.S.A. that not only murdered it's own children that day, but sold off a piece of some of the most important technical crown jewels of IT that spawned Huawei's reverse engineering of many telecommunications equipment manufacturers with the tacit approval of corporation(s) like Cisco who lost many a lawsuit for copyright infringements and outright theft in the duplication of their technology to China illegally following September 11, 2001 thanks to Washington's lobbying efforts to cover up the worst crime of the 21st Century as an excuse to sell the murder of it's own for a looting operation in the Middle East that would not only benefit the U.S. MIC but also China in it's relentless quest for more cheap energy and the transfer of American manufacturing jobs that bought their silence.
One thing you can say for the Russian Federation. They never went that far to sell out the way the Chinese and Indians did over 9/11 to the Zionist cabal. But it sure would be nice if a Sergey Lavrov, Maria Zakharova or Vlad Putin himself would step forward before September 11, 2018 to say it was an "INSIDE JOB" like the UK and U.S. government(s) efforts to pin the blame of a chemical weapons attack on Syria in Douma and East Aleppo or the Skripal incident which only gets more embarrassing by the second at this point (https://www.rt.com/news/425783-zeman-czech-republic-produced-novichok/) , just like MA-17 in Ukraine 4 years ago among others that keep going NOWHERE for the "Zionistas" that make them ALL UP!...
CLEAN UP OF WASHINGTON, LONDON, TEL AVIV/JERUSALEM, RIYADH AND BRUSSELS "EVERYONES" RESPONSIBILITY... IF WE WANT IT TO STOP!!!
China is being played up in many alternative news sites and that’s fine..I like different points of view...however...Whether one belt or the Middle East...these areas are not stable and no one is going to tame the sectarian issues and no one proved that more then this country...the best thing Trump is doing is all out on energy...Lack of Food and energy with a huge aging population will cause China to make BIGLY mistakes...we are perfect example in many ways...