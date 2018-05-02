SNAPed-er...

Well that escalated quickly...
As we noted last night, over the past several months, Bloomberg notes, the company has altered the way its app works, separating conversations with friends from posts by media companies and public figures.
And it seems users (and advertisers) have abandoned the app following its disastrous redesign.
Daily active users were 191 million in the period, missing the 194.3 million average analyst estimate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Revenue rose to $230.7 million, below predictions for $244.9 million.
And as stocks open, it is getting worse - SNAP is now trading with a $10 handle - at all-time record lows - and down 35% from its IPO price (and down 55% from its post-IPO open)...
Mark it zero?
who would have thought that an app the depends for its value on people not knowing how to take a screen shot...would run into trouble...
Screen shots are blocked. But of course there are apps that can be downloaded to get around that... A business, with a leader that tells you they may never turn a profit, before they even IPO, is not one to buy...
At any rate, I never got onto the snap thing, although everyone I know is on it and uses it daily. I dumped social media a few years ago and instantly you become excluded from the society/your generation. Sheep gonna sheep.
'Damn Millennials!' *Shakes Millennial Fist*
I dumped social media a few years ago and instantly you become excluded from the society/your generation.
Maybe the moral of the story there is to not use social media in the first place. I've never used any of them and as far as I've been able to tell I'm not missing anything.
"Screen shots are blocked."
No, they're not. Maybe on your phone they're blocked. Not on mine. Not on millions of other phones whose owners actually understand how they work.
No one I know uses Snapchat.
Don't get out of your mother's basement much?
Any newb who installs an app on their phone, without understanding exactly how that app works, is a fool.
The more one understands about Android, iOS, or Windows Mobile development kits, the fewer apps they'll install. It takes too long to rip them apart looking for nefarious twaddle to bypass, then keep track of what apps had to be bypassed so that they get disabled whenever an update is forced.
"I can hit an icon with my finger. I know computers. I am smart." - You
No one I know cares whether anyone you know uses Snapchat.
Tyler, thank you for the reprise of the rainbow-vomit-ghostie.
Mark it zero, but may the ghost live forever.
I don't do Fuckfacebook, Twatter, Crapchat et al. The only app I use is whatsapp, for the ability to conduct group chats and free calls abroad, it is as good as it gets. But my missus and children use those Snapchat filters often enough that I question their sanity.
What entertainment they get by doing a selfie superimposed with rabbit ears, I don't fucking know? Yes, they call me a boring old fart, who should get some fun in their life and laugh while they say it. But I just don't see the point in snapchat.
Why the fuck do I want sunglasses placed on my face, or the filter that makes you look like a women, or as a old aged pension? 10 seconds of fun for the braindead in my opinion and that includes my own family at times. Me personally? I'm just not interested.
When people are doing that crap I am throwing a leg over my motorcycle and braaaaaaaaaaaaaaap off to the twisties.
That filter crap is ridiculous. I don't get it either. It's almost like they are amazing by the 'technology'.
That is what my wife loved. Now they fucked with the app...she won't use it any more. We would be driving and she would be playing with those rabbit ear things and the voice change. She like it, so who gives a fuck. A little smile...it was fun. Now that is over.
Line does everything whatsapp does (I think). And it isn't owned by facebook.
I deleted whatsapp and instagram both with facebook bought them.
This coal mine is running out of canaries.
We're waist-deep in dead canaries around here, but nobody else seems to even notice.
Happy hour special on buffalo canary wings and $5 draft beers?
Snap is dead
It's going to be FUN when the next depression arrives--and it's coming like a runaway freight train.
All these so-called "social media companies" are going to go down the shitter. The "sheeple" who support all these "do nothing/make nothing" companies will be too broke to be wasting time "twittering and Snap-Chatting".
They'll be out trying to scrape together a living to feed themselves.
I love it.
hairball
PS I would be short any company that relies on "pets". The sheeple won't be able to afford pets :)
Today's pets are tomorrow's lunches.
My offspring keeps asking for a pony. I say yes, as long as we can eat it. We don't have a pony so far....
(I am a cruel and heartless parent, apparently)
ROFLMAO!!!
Pets are what's for dinner!
Yes, you are right.
"Cute is the new delicious!"TM
You fucking Millenial...here is one of your Unicorn..talking about this Unicorn...FUCK YU LOSERS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uo0KjdDJr1c
SNAP....What is that?