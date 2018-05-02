SNAPed-er...

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:01

Well that escalated quickly...

As we noted last night, over the past several months, Bloomberg notes, the company has altered the way its app works, separating conversations with friends from posts by media companies and public figures.

And it seems users (and advertisers) have abandoned the app following its disastrous redesign.

  • Daily active users were 191 million in the period, missing the 194.3 million average analyst estimate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Revenue rose to $230.7 million, below predictions for $244.9 million.

 

And as stocks open, it is getting worse - SNAP is now trading with a $10 handle - at all-time record lows - and down 35% from its IPO price (and down 55% from its post-IPO open)...

Mark it zero?

Comments

Rickety Rekt I Am Jack's Ma… Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

Screen shots are blocked. But of course there are apps that can be downloaded to get around that... A business, with a leader that tells you they may never turn a profit, before they even IPO, is not one to buy...

At any rate, I never got onto the snap thing, although everyone I know is on it and uses it daily. I dumped social media a few years ago and instantly you become excluded from the society/your generation. Sheep gonna sheep. 

'Damn Millennials!' *Shakes Millennial Fist*

ThanksChump Rickety Rekt Wed, 05/02/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

Any newb who installs an app on their phone, without understanding exactly how that app works, is a fool.

 

The more one understands about Android, iOS, or Windows Mobile development kits, the fewer apps they'll install. It takes too long to rip them apart looking for nefarious twaddle to bypass, then keep track of what apps had to be bypassed so that they get disabled whenever an update is forced.

 

"I can hit an icon with my finger. I know computers. I am smart." - You

To Hell In A H… Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

I don't do Fuckfacebook, Twatter, Crapchat et al. The only app I use is whatsapp, for the ability to conduct group chats and free calls abroad, it is as good as it gets. But my missus and children use those Snapchat filters often enough that I question their sanity.

What entertainment they get by doing a selfie superimposed with rabbit ears, I don't fucking know? Yes, they call me a boring old fart, who should get some fun in their life and laugh while they say it. But I just don't see the point in snapchat.

Why the fuck do I want sunglasses placed on my face, or the filter that makes you look like a women, or as a old aged pension? 10 seconds of fun for the braindead in my opinion and that includes my own family at times. Me personally? I'm just not interested.

hairball48 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

It's going to be FUN when the next depression arrives--and it's coming like a runaway freight train.

All these so-called "social media companies" are going to go down the shitter. The "sheeple" who support all these "do nothing/make nothing" companies will be too broke to be wasting time "twittering and Snap-Chatting".

They'll be out trying to scrape together a living to feed themselves.

I love it.

hairball

PS I would be short any company that relies on "pets". The sheeple won't be able to afford pets :)