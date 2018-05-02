Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Broken Window

Just two weeks after Southwest airlines passenger, and mother of two, died after she was partially sucked out of a window following an engine failure sending shrapnel through the fuselage of the airplane and leading to catastrophic decompression, moments ago in an eerie repeat of that incident, moments ago another Southwest Airlines flight bound for Newark made an emergency landing due to a broken window.
As the NY Post reports, flight No. 957 from Chicago was diverted to Cleveland, Ohio just before 11 a.m. two hours after taking off, according to Flight View.
The jet was flying at 26,000 feet over Lake Erie at 514 mph when it was suddenly diverted, Flight Aware shows.
Several pctures posted on Twitter show a gaping hole in one of the Boeing 737-700’s windows.
On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack. Only outside crack so we're all safe. On our way to NJ in new plane. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir crew and pilots for handling it professionally. pic.twitter.com/CB4s7SQtS3— Alejandro Aguina (@Dro_AA) May 2, 2018
@SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window pic.twitter.com/OJMZ5KTyMS— Chaikel (@ChaikelK) May 2, 2018
As the Post adds, the 76 passengers aboard the flight were calmly directed by a crew member to grab their belongings and hop on another flight. “We’re going to walk you right onto the plane next door and we’re going to let you taken care of,” the member tells them in a video posted on Twitter.
Passengers on @SouthwestAir #Southwest flight 957 being told to deboard with their belongings and to reboard another aircraft. pic.twitter.com/xkklt1rnpV— EW (@ewolbrom) May 2, 2018
Passenger Alejandro Aguina said the crack was located on the “outside.”
“On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack. Only outside crack so we’re all safe,” he tweeted. “On our way to NJ in new plane. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir crew and pilots for handling it professionally.”
Following the incident, a Southwest spokeswoman said the decision was made to divert the plane “for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane.”
“The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland,” she said. “The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 customers on a new aircraft to Newark.”
After dipping on the news, LUV shares have since rebounded, and recouped most of the losses.
Comments
