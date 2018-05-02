"Space Force": Trump Teases Sixth Branch Of US Military Again

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 05:58

Six weeks after Trump told a crowd of U.S. Marines at Miramar Air Station in San Diego of a proposal to expand the military's reach into space - the President is at it again; teasing the idea of a space force to a White House crowd on Tuesday.

Trump made the comments while presenting the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army football team for its victory over both the Navy and Air Force last year. 

"We're actually thinking of a sixth [military branch] — and that would be the Space Force," said Trump, after naming off the existing military branches. "Does that make sense? Because we are getting very big in space, both militarily and for other reasons and we are seriously thinking of the Space Force."

A few of those in attendance standing behind Trump seemed to have issues taking the idea seriously:

When Trump floated the idea to Marines at Miramar Air Station in March, he said We are finally going to lead again,” Trump said. “You see what’s happening. You see the rockets going up left and right. You haven’t seen that in a long time. Very soon we’re going to Mars. You wouldn’t have been going to Mars if my opponent won. That I can tell you. You wouldn’t even be thinking about it. You wouldn’t be thinking about it,” he added.

The President also said we're going to Mars "very soon."

“My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea. We may even have a space force,” Trump revealed. 

“We have the air force. We will have a space force. We have the Army, Navy. I was saying at the other day because we are doing a tremendous amount of work in space. I said maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the space force, and I was not really serious and that I thought what a great idea, maybe we’ll have to do that. That could happen. That could be the big breaking story,” said Trump. 

Proponents and critics have debated the merit of a dedicated "Space Corps" for decades, which would take over the Air Force's current operations in space - with some pointing out that the United States has been a party to an international treaty that limits military activities in space since 1967.

The Outer Space Treaty restricts states from testing any weapons in outer space, as well as the establishment of military bases on the moon or other celestial bodies. The orbital deployment of weapons of mass destruction is also expressly prohibited. 

Reactions to Trump's space force have varied:

SilverRhino Wed, 05/02/2018 - 06:01 Permalink

Solar Warden coming out of the shadows and into the light.    USA with the High Guard?  Aaaannnddd your Trumped!

 

And the Outer Space Treaty of 1967?     Those can always be rescinded and withdrawn from.   

And WMD is so interestingly vague.   

Heros DingleBarryObummer Wed, 05/02/2018 - 06:16 Permalink

About a month ago Assad claimed that the US had Nephalim clone soldiers fighting as "ISIS" in Syria.  Several months earlier a Russian general made the same assertion.

There was also a video of 8ft tall ISIS terrorists beheading Syrian army soldiers.

Trump could just be doing some predictive programming to get the US ready for an army and police force made of Goliath nephalim bred by jews.

Labworks Wed, 05/02/2018 - 06:04 Permalink

hey goys

 

space force sounds cool right? yeah! 

 

"yeah donald you get em', we love how boss you are even if you are controlled by the nwo, we will follow whatever you do because we're a bunch of dumb idiot sheep, space force, murica!!!! yeah!!" *voice of tmosley*

 

don't pay attention to the disaster i've created at home! pay attention up there!

Joiningupthedots Wed, 05/02/2018 - 06:12 Permalink

Trumpship Troopers going to Mars on spaceships made with;

RUSAL supplied metals and alloys 

Powered by Russian RD180 rockets engines

Chinese made space suits?

Go Donald!

MAGA till you die LOL

 

Davidduke2000 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 06:16 Permalink

the us has to start flying its own astronauts to space with its own ships before blabbing about a space force.

the us borrowed half a trillion dollars the first 3 month of 2018, if this continue 2018 will produce $2 trillion in borrowing .

There is a saying worldwide" no money , no candy" , the us is broke and can't afford to fix its F35 that is brand new but cannot perform what the designers wanted it to do.

mailll Wed, 05/02/2018 - 06:17 Permalink

Captains log star date 22018.5, our mission is to seek out and destroy certain forms of life and civilizations, those who prevent the US from being great again, to subdue and dominate the lesser forms of goyem life and seek out resources for our own gain  from other shit hole countries...

Norwegianfish Wed, 05/02/2018 - 06:23 Permalink

Finally. For those of you that dont get it.. This means big spending and investing into spacetech = rockets and new tech. This will drive science and new technology in the right direction. It's just what we need. Theyre currently working on scramjets and hypersonic rockets. Sure it's bad weapons but the technologies will be commercialized into commercial jets etc. Just like last cold war we get lots of cool new techs now. There won't be any big bad wars, but you will get cool shit like flying cars and hell maybe in the future you can go golfing on the moon. Why not?

Col. Leghorn CSA Wed, 05/02/2018 - 06:27 Permalink

Really? Someone throws the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 up as a roadblock when we have been militarizing space already for years? Please. Must be the same guy who says Iran would never have nukes because they signed a treaty.