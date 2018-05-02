"Space Force": Trump Teases Sixth Branch Of US Military Again

Six weeks after Trump told a crowd of U.S. Marines at Miramar Air Station in San Diego of a proposal to expand the military's reach into space - the President is at it again; teasing the idea of a space force to a White House crowd on Tuesday.
Trump made the comments while presenting the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army football team for its victory over both the Navy and Air Force last year.
"We're actually thinking of a sixth [military branch] — and that would be the Space Force," said Trump, after naming off the existing military branches. "Does that make sense? Because we are getting very big in space, both militarily and for other reasons and we are seriously thinking of the Space Force."
Trump to the Army football team: "You will be part of the 5 proud branches of the U.S. armed forces -- Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force & the Coast Guard. We're actually thinking of a 6th -- the Space Force. Does that make sense?.... We're getting very big in space." pic.twitter.com/cZNgJeX1F1— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2018
A few of those in attendance standing behind Trump seemed to have issues taking the idea seriously:
The looks on the faces of these Army football players when Donald Trump starts talking about the "Space Force" again have me dying 😂☠ pic.twitter.com/bhese16qds— Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) May 1, 2018
When Trump floated the idea to Marines at Miramar Air Station in March, he said We are finally going to lead again,” Trump said. “You see what’s happening. You see the rockets going up left and right. You haven’t seen that in a long time. Very soon we’re going to Mars. You wouldn’t have been going to Mars if my opponent won. That I can tell you. You wouldn’t even be thinking about it. You wouldn’t be thinking about it,” he added.
The President also said we're going to Mars "very soon."
“My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea. We may even have a space force,” Trump revealed.
“We have the air force. We will have a space force. We have the Army, Navy. I was saying at the other day because we are doing a tremendous amount of work in space. I said maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the space force, and I was not really serious and that I thought what a great idea, maybe we’ll have to do that. That could happen. That could be the big breaking story,” said Trump.
Did someone say Space Force? pic.twitter.com/I5S5z9qmgM— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 13, 2018
Proponents and critics have debated the merit of a dedicated "Space Corps" for decades, which would take over the Air Force's current operations in space - with some pointing out that the United States has been a party to an international treaty that limits military activities in space since 1967.
Trump again blathering about a military Space Force.— You Were Warned (@RufusKings1776) May 1, 2018
Does Donald Trump know about The Outer Space Treaty of 1967?
Does Donald Trump know anything?
All around Trump are also clueless?#SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/Y5fffVPhj3
Say what? Trump said we are creating a 6th branch.. "Space Force"..— ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) May 1, 2018
Dude, there is a treaty out there. OUTER SPACE TREATY: 105 sovereign countries signed it and 20+ are in the process of completing ratification..
DUDE, ask questions first.. or GOOGLE! pic.twitter.com/ushHuvnqQO
The Outer Space Treaty restricts states from testing any weapons in outer space, as well as the establishment of military bases on the moon or other celestial bodies. The orbital deployment of weapons of mass destruction is also expressly prohibited.
Reactions to Trump's space force have varied:
Who else is building infrastructure in space?— Trump The Hill🏛 #ShadowBanned (@TrumpTheHill) May 1, 2018
1. Russia
2. China
Who are our biggest geopolitical threats?
1. Russia
2. China
But Space Force is an idiotic idea because Trump said it. Right? pic.twitter.com/UkG9kLVnY5
You are entering another dimension.— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) May 1, 2018
Welcome to The Space Force.
#MayDay #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/B6j1VpZ0kO
TRUMP NAMES FIRST SECRETARY OF THE SPACE FORCE pic.twitter.com/XDVeVbvfLE— Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) May 1, 2018
Excellent news, everyone -- "Space Force" is trending again. pic.twitter.com/4x2OcXgerm— Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) May 1, 2018
Trump already has recruitment efforts started for his Space Force. pic.twitter.com/Obc76PXIMe— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 13, 2018
Comments
Solar Warden coming out of the shadows and into the light. USA with the High Guard? Aaaannnddd your Trumped!
And the Outer Space Treaty of 1967? Those can always be rescinded and withdrawn from.
And WMD is so interestingly vague.
"Space Farce"...
In reply to Solar Warden coming out of… by SilverRhino
That means that the jewish has enemies in outer space too?
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Trumptard twitter-dimension is a magical world. You don't have to be honest, logical, or consistent/accountable; as long as you focus on your future goals. And since the future is yet to be determined, you can pretend whatever future you wish to occur, will occur. In other words, it's complete madness.
In reply to That means that the jewish… by The central planners
About a month ago Assad claimed that the US had Nephalim clone soldiers fighting as "ISIS" in Syria. Several months earlier a Russian general made the same assertion.
There was also a video of 8ft tall ISIS terrorists beheading Syrian army soldiers.
Trump could just be doing some predictive programming to get the US ready for an army and police force made of Goliath nephalim bred by jews.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
I read this comic book about archeologists finding ruins with hieroglyphics. A coding/mathematical genius deciphered it as genetic code for super soldiers. The government got it's hands on the information, and of course,half assed it, and used it for evil.
In reply to About a month ago Assad made… by Heros
If you don't own the high ground you're dead. And the high ground today is space.
The treaty WILL be abandoned.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Wheres that tiny nub they call the tree of liberty?
Lets Commence to refreshing that thing, if its still refreshable, that is.
In reply to Solar Warden coming out of… by SilverRhino
gender neutral space suits are hot /sarc
hey goys
space force sounds cool right? yeah!
"yeah donald you get em', we love how boss you are even if you are controlled by the nwo, we will follow whatever you do because we're a bunch of dumb idiot sheep, space force, murica!!!! yeah!!" *voice of tmosley*
don't pay attention to the disaster i've created at home! pay attention up there!
so where do the transgenders go to piss?
NASA will never figure that out.
Trumpship Troopers going to Mars on spaceships made with;
RUSAL supplied metals and alloys
Powered by Russian RD180 rockets engines
Chinese made space suits?
Go Donald!
MAGA till you die LOL
Big and beautiful military! Because that's what my masters are telling me to do! keep expanding the mic while we're drowning in our soon to be worthless paper dollars!!!!! //drumpf the orange puppet
In reply to Trumpship Troopers going to… by Joiningupthedots
the us has to start flying its own astronauts to space with its own ships before blabbing about a space force.
the us borrowed half a trillion dollars the first 3 month of 2018, if this continue 2018 will produce $2 trillion in borrowing .
There is a saying worldwide" no money , no candy" , the us is broke and can't afford to fix its F35 that is brand new but cannot perform what the designers wanted it to do.
Captains log star date 22018.5, our mission is to seek out and destroy certain forms of life and civilizations, those who prevent the US from being great again, to subdue and dominate the lesser forms of goyem life and seek out resources for our own gain from other shit hole countries...
Finally. For those of you that dont get it.. This means big spending and investing into spacetech = rockets and new tech. This will drive science and new technology in the right direction. It's just what we need. Theyre currently working on scramjets and hypersonic rockets. Sure it's bad weapons but the technologies will be commercialized into commercial jets etc. Just like last cold war we get lots of cool new techs now. There won't be any big bad wars, but you will get cool shit like flying cars and hell maybe in the future you can go golfing on the moon. Why not?
Really? Someone throws the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 up as a roadblock when we have been militarizing space already for years? Please. Must be the same guy who says Iran would never have nukes because they signed a treaty.
$21+ trillion in debt. Good luck with that.