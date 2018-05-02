Stunning Photos Of China's Haunting Bike Graveyards

In 2014, we exposed the world to the reality of malinvestment, 'channel stuffing', and the aftermath of a credit-fueled bubble in auto manufacturing with shocking images of where the world's unsold cars go to die.
Four years later, we shift geographically from The West to The East, and exchange four wheels for two as the disgusting waste and sheer scale of China's debt-pumped investment bubble is fully exposed - not it ghost cities (for once), but in the eerie images of what happens when the 'sharing economy' meets reality...
China's ride-share graveyard is exposed as a monument to the 'uber for bikes' industry's arrogance...
For the past 18 months many cities in China have been flooded by millions of dockless share bikes.
As The Guardian reports, those that block pavements or apartment entrances have been removed by authorities to vast storage areas. Viewed from afar they create compelling and mysterious patterns – but also represent waste on an enormous scale...
An aerial view of the rental bikes detained by the local urban administration authority of Luyang district in Hefei. Given that the shared bikes have several users a day – some of them inexperienced riders who swerve into traffic - they are often damaged, vandalised, or abandoned...
Share bikes found illegally parked in an enclosure in Nanning. Dubbed ‘ Uber for bikes’, the customers rent bikes using their smartphones and can drop them off anywhere...
Tens of thousands of abandoned share bikes piled up at a car park in Nanjing. The bikes are crammed into the 82-metre-long and 60-metre-wide parking space reaching a height of nearly two metres...
Discarded Bluegogo share bicycles crammed into a car park in Beijing. Bluegogo, China’s third largest bike-sharing company, went bankrupt last year...
Numerous abandoned share bikes in Wuhan...
Piles of abandoned share bikes in Shanghai...
Thousands of bicycles sit near a flyover in Beijing’s Tongzhou district...
Abandoned bicycles from various bike-sharing services in Shanghai...
Finally, to put this debacle in context, Shanghai currently has 1.5 million shared bikes on the streets, and despite its population being three times greater than London, that number far outstrips the 11,000 Santander Cycles peppered throughout the UK capital.
As I understand it from a South African Youtube-Video blogger China has outlawed bicycles and motorcycles from the 1st tier cities. I don't think it was the idea that went bust or at least was not totally a bad idea.
See: YouTube: Serpentza: China's Bicycle sharing WENT INSANE!
In reply to Re-cycling... by my new username
I used this service the last time I went there. I liked that there were bikes everywhere and you could rent one with your phone, but business-wise I was baffled at how they were expecting to maintain so many bikes and still make money, given that they are all left outside all the time, and that no one riding them has any incentive to treat them well.
I guess my bafflement was accurate - apparently some of these companies are already going bankrupt because the bike with solar-powered and GPS enabled electronic locks is not cheap, even over there, and at RMB 1 a ride (~14 cents) and being left outside the maintenance and logistics costs must be crazy.
That said, you have to keep in mind that when the concept was introduced a very large number of copycat companies quickly sprung up (note the colors), so we're going to have to wait and see if 1-2 companies survive while the others go bankrupt, or if they all fail and folks go back to buying a cheap bike.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
still cheaper than a mountain of unused cars...
In reply to I used this service the last… by techpriest
to think only 60 yrs ago they had the 'great leap forward' where they all made their villages destitute of iron by compulsory collectivized smelting of any and all metal tools and utensils
In reply to lol by beepbop
buying a cheap bike? they have no room for a bicycle in their 4 foot by 4 foot apartment...
In reply to I used this service the last… by techpriest
The apartment complexes have big bike sheds outside. "Cheap bike" also means you let it rust a bit, because nobody will bother to steal an ugly rusted bike.
On the apartment sizes, all I can say is that you have to actually go there, with some people who are local and willing to show you around. Some places are pretty horrid, others are more-or-less normal by American standards. And some places are actually quite nice.
In reply to buying a cheap bike? they… by stefan-coast
I had to go to Beijing twice in one week last year, so we took a couple of extra days for sightseeing. I had never look closely at the rental bike situation before that.
That's when I noticed that the people who ride the rental bikes are never anybody who would own a car. Yes, it is easy to tell that by looking. People under 30 almost never own cars. Poor people and the elderly don't, either. I have been in China for years. The bikes were supposed to lighten vehicle traffic and help with the air quality. They aren't. Nobody is leaving their car parked to take a bicycle to work or shopping.
I did notice that many Beijing streets have a bike lane that is about one third as wide as a normal car/bus lane. The sidewalks in China are very wide, often 30 feet. A slice could be taken off the sidewalk and added to the bike lane, making an entire vehicle lane. It would be better to add a lane and give the few bikers a free bus pass.
Two years ago, bicycles were nearly extinct in China. In other words, there was no more demand for bicycles. Now they are everywhere, mostly parked and damaged. It is a good demonstration of capitalism gone bad. I was in Kyoto and Osaka last fall. They have a higher bicycle usage than China, at least in these two cities. Rentals are available, even electric bikes, but they are docked, not just scattered everywhere.
Rental bikes in China are just Beanie Babies On Wheels.
In reply to I used this service the last… by techpriest
As I understand it from a South African Youtube-Video blogger China has outlawed bicycles and motorcycles from the 1st tier cities.
I didn't see the bikes outlawed when I was there, but they did outlaw most/all of the street vendors. Those iconic images in movies of densely packed street markets are all gone - Beijing looks totally different now. A lot of grey-market business were also wiped out - I saw wrecking crew tearing a building down on one side, and the last business on the other side of the building was having a "going out of business - everything MUST GO!" sale. If we weren't driving by it at night I would have gotten a picture. The city certainly looks cleaner because of all this, but also there was a sterile feeling about it all - it just wasn't like the Beijing I first visited in 2011.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Impressive. Unfortunate but impressive.
Give them to AlGore. He’s into all that environmental-hippie-feel good-sh**.
Don't just recycle; rebikle!
Must cost less then $2 to make one.
Old news, here is the dude, he explains how things work in China. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IYu4wzy9Lw
Monuments to the Chinese penchant for trying to turn a quick Yuan; almost every Chinese mainlander you meet wants to be an entrepreneur, but with 1.3bn of them, unique ideas are as rare as an Muslim Pope, so they copy one another and it's a free-for-all and survival of the fittest, far more so than in that supposed home of unbridled capitalism, the US. Which is ironic, given the political ideology that rules the country.
This is just wild man. Communists man. Just wait until the Chinese phase out cars and motorbikes. Mountains and mountains of scrap all at once! Hey at least it's not dead bodies this time.
Its the other way around - They are having a problem with too many people wanting a car (the cities weren't built for it), so they 1) severely tax the cars to make them expensive (unless you buy from a Chinese car company, but those aren't widely trusted yet), and 2) they limit the number of license plates given out. Also, you aren't permitted to keep a car forever - the inspections and fees get more onerous over time, until IIRC the license plate is canceled after 10 years. If anyone here is a local, please fill in the gaps on this
In reply to This is just wild man… by Haboob
Thx! Been to PRC, it is as you say.
In reply to Its the other way around -… by techpriest
