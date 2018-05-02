Trump "All But Decided To Withdraw" From Iran Deal As IAEA Refutes Netanyahu Speech

Soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address in which he unveiled a cache of 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs that he claimed comprised Iran's alleged "atomic archive" of documents on its nuclear program, supposedly proving the existence of an illegal and ongoing secret program to "test and build nuclear weapons" called Project Amad, the UN's atomic agency weighed in to directly negate the claims.
But right on cue, Reuters now reports that "Trump has all but decided to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord by May 12 but exactly how he will do so remains unclear, two White House officials and a source familiar with the administration’s internal debate said on Wednesday."
On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued an assessment in response to Netanyahu's speech firmly asserting that there are "no credible indications" supporting Netanyahu's claims of a continued Iranian nuclear weapons program after 2009.
According to the AP summary of the IAEA assessment:
The U.N. nuclear agency says it believes that Iran had a “coordinated” nuclear weapons program in place before 2003, but found “no credible indications” of such work after 2009...
The documents focused on Iranian activities before 2003 and did not provide any explicit evidence that Iran has violated its 2015 nuclear deal with the international community.
The IAEA statements followed on the heels of a number of international Iran analysts weighing in to say there appeared "nothing new" in terms of "evidence" which Netanyahu confidently presented as if it were an open-and-shut bombshell revelation of Iranian malfeasance.
One such specialist in an op-ed for the New York Times called the supposed Israeli Mossad intelligence haul a big "nuclear nothingburger" full of things already well-known to the world, with the further implication that the intelligence operation that netted the files itself appears hokey and untrustworthy.
Middle East analyst Steven Simon noted in the Times piece that:
The archive had been stored in what Mr. Netanyahu described as a derelict warehouse in Tehran. The photos he displayed indicated that there did not even appear to be a lock on the door. One wonders how important the Iranians thought these documents were, given the slapdash approach they took to storing them. In any case, the Mossad operation that netted this haul apparently took place in January and President Trump was briefed on it shortly afterward.
Meanwhile, former Israeli National Security Advisor Uzi Arad in response to Netanyahu's claim that Iran lied about its nuclear program, said that "at no point was there any indication that Iran violated the agreement."
Indeed, after Netanyahu's bizarre performance which in typical fashion made heavy use of stage props and simplistically styled visuals (who can forget the absurd bugs bunny cartoon bomb image he held up at the U.N. in 2012?), there's been little reporting focused on just how a team of Mossad agents waltzed into Iran to steal from "a dilapidated warehouse" over 100,000 of the country's most sensitive and damning documents.
To underscore this far-fetched scenario is literally the claim being made — that a large Mossad team walked into an Iranian warehouse to physically carry and secretly transport bulk print files and CDs out of the country — a senior Israeli intelligence official was widely quoted as saying of the covert operation, "We didn’t take everything because it was too heavy."
To this we might reply it was so nice of the Iranians and their feared and paranoia-driven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to leave their most secretive and "hidden" files so unguarded and out in the open, and in an old unsecured building in which there "did not even appear to be a lock on the door" according to the NY Times.
Below is the official account currently circulating of the details of the Mossad operation inside Iran, sourced to high level Israeli officials and posted to Axios by Israeli national security reporter Barak Ravid:
- Israeli officials say the Mossad received intelligence that showed the Iranians were trying to hide all documents concerning the military dimensions of their nuclear program.
- The official said that in a highly secret operation known to a handful of Iranian officials, the Iranians transferred tens of thousands of documents and CD's from several different sites around the country to a civilian warehouse in Tehran. The Israeli official said the Iranians did all that because they were afraid IAEA inspectors would find the documents.
- The Mossad put the warehouse under surveillance and started preparing for a possible operation to seize the documents. According to Israeli officials, more than 100 Mossad spies worked on this operation and, in January 2018, it was implemented.
- A senior Israeli intelligence official said the Mossad managed to put its hands on most of the documents in the warehouse. "We didn’t take everything because it was too heavy", he said.
The trove of Persian language documents are still being reportedly translated and analyzed by separate teams of Mossad and CIA specialists.
Assuming any of the details of the claimed Mossad "secret files" heist are accurate, the likely correct version of events is that being offered by the IAEA, while the Iranians themselves remained unmoved by the strange presentation, slamming the Israeli PM's accusations, calling him "an infamous liar" who "can't stop crying wolf." As evidence for this assertion, the Iranians can simply point to Netanyahu's testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2002 on Iraq's mythical WMD program.
Netanyahu argued in the lead up to the disastrous Iraq war: "There is no question whatsoever that Saddam is seeking and is working and is advancing toward the development of nuclear weapons, no question whatsoever."
And asserted that the United States must pursue regime change because, “make no mistake about it, if and once Saddam has nuclear weapons, the terror network will have nuclear weapons.” He said there was “no question (Saddam) hadn’t given up on his nuclear program” and that the Iraqi leader was “hell-bent on achieving an atomic bomb, atomic capabilities.”
Of course, all of this was dead wrong.
And then there's this stellar track record:
Though it's possible that Trump might not actually go through with unilaterally collapsing the deal altogether, the possibility of that Obama-era 2015 deal surviving through 2018 is hanging by a thread.
While Reuters further reports Trump's top aides are attempting to talk him down from nixing it all together, citing a White House source who said "it was possible Trump will end up with a decision that 'is not a full pullout' but was unable to describe what that might look like" — current momentum since Netanyahu's speech seems going in the direction of a pull-out.
If so, this will not bode well for the prospects of a greater Israeli-Iran-Syria-Hezbollah war that is sure to set the whole region on fire.
Comments
Shocker
And moving the embassy to Jerusalem is probably to foment protest, and set up more a conducive environment to execute a false flag as an excuse to attack Iran.
Funny Bibi meme, and some good info===> https://youtu.be/1jmZnzbssNY?t=29
Trump was installed by Zionist financiers to pay lip service, and then lie America into war with Iran. Anything seemingly good that Trump has done or says he will do will be negated by this. Don't fall for it. Don't fall for predictable false flag that will be coming shortly. The buck stops here. Things were more hidden and confusing in the past, but now there's no more excuses to be a puppet for Israel. Now anyone with an internet connection and a few brain cells can find this out easily.
P.S. Israel Hasbara shills all up in these threads, and all over RT and youtube too, FYI.
With friends like Israel, does the US need enemies?
Let’s ask the crew of USS Liberty...
In reply to Shocker by DingleBarryObummer
Also ask the lady who saw the “dancing israelis” on 9/11.
In reply to With friends like Israel,… by Lost in translation
Uh, debunked...Fauxlestinins in costume.
In reply to Also ask the lady who saw… by The Kalergi Plan
The current blizzard of comments from this hasbarium enema reveals the degree of his fear and panic.
In reply to Uh, debunked...Fauxlestinins… by falconflight
It's all for Israhell!
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to The current blizzard of… by Shemp 4 Victory
Clownz would do well to ask themselves "what is my null hypothesis for this whole "Trump is a kike puppet" theory of mine".
But they won't. Because if they did, they wouldn't be clownz.
My null hypothesis for support of Trump is that he starts a new war on the scale or Iraq or Afghanistan. Until that happens, it is all chess.
In reply to Artist's IMPRESSION of… by beepbop
We should not be intertwined intertwined in the MidEast at all. How can you possibly justify that any good comes from us being involved over there? It costs massive amounts of money and capital that we just cannot afford. This is not some BS game of chess- it is Trump being led around by the dick by an ex-furniture salesman from Philly- Netanyahu. We have illegals climbing fences on our border ffs and all Trump does is Tweet about it you ass-licker.
In reply to Clownz would do well to ask… by tmosley
Spoken like a weak effete troll. Israel is in the driver seat, Allah willing....
In reply to The current blizzard of… by Shemp 4 Victory
"Israel won't exist in 10 years"- Henry Kissinger. Israel only exists as long as the US has the political will to financially and militarily support it. The murmurings against Israel are out there in the US are there and they are getting louder.
In reply to Spoken like a weak effete… by falconflight
The Zionists who are running the US, Britain, France and Israel command the major politicians and media networks in theses nations and the majority of those who identify themselves as Jewish and in positions of power and influence. The Rothschild banking network is colossal and the US financial establishment is subservient to it just as every major media chain and politician in the US has been for the past 100 years. The Rothschild's of Britain are avowed Zionists with first loyalties to Israel, which they view as their creation. However, they have a symbiotic relationship with the British establishment. Working together, it took them about 110 years to take back financial control of the the US after the 1776 Revolution, but as things ended up it is the Zionists who now control both nations.
There is a huge difference between reform-minded Christians trying to purify their church or denomination from corruption or deviations from universal Christian principles, and Jewish people trying to reform Talmudic Judaism or the Zionist movement. Talmudic Judaism is not even as universal as Islam. It regards the Jewish people as the "chosen" race and exclusive. The universal neighbor principle which so often is used to check Christians from exploitation and harm to others outside of their group (i.e., all people must be seen as children of God and eligible for salvation), is not present in Talmudic Judaism. Rather, the religious loyalties and duties are tribal and exclusive. Ratcheting these beliefs up a few notches you have the Zionist movement which (based what they have done since Herzl in the late 1800's in their ruthlessness and inciting so many wars), is a movement which appears to have no moral limits except to its own tribe. Despite its enormous self-admitted power and wealth, any criticisms of the abuses of that power are wealth are deemed as racist or hate-mongering. The control of the Middle East and its resources is just one step on their way to control of Russia, which geopolitical dominance is intended to coincide with global financial hegemony.
There are indeed many Jewish people who do not share Zionist loyalties, but unless they convert from Talmudic Judaism, it is very difficult for them to speak out, or to go against such extreme tribal loyalties. If it was not for all the good Jewish people we know and have worked with, who are liberated from all the nonsense, and who on their own merit have made such amazing contributions to others, it would be justified to subject the entire ethnic group to disapproval and correction. But we are not doing that here. We are discerning the truth and trying to avert more injustice and more senseless and unjust wars caused by a very unbalanced movement and people in its control, like Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Trump, Mr. Bolton, Mr. Pompeo, most of members the US Congress and Senate, and the US media.
One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam. More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s & Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution. Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s.
Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress. Which must be outlawed.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
Make no mistake. The Zionists desire their borderless NWO & everything stated on the Georgia Guide Stones ruling over the few of us from their new Satanic Temple Mount.
In reply to With friends like Israel,… by Lost in translation
Although I highly doubt it, I HOPE Iran develops nukes to deter the only real historical belligerent in the region. If they don't, the yids will continue to use their obsequious proxies in the West will keep dying for them until Ersatz Israel is attained. Why can't people see the evil and hypocrisy in that little bastard state? That Demonyahoo can stand there crying about how Iran lies and all the while, his paranoid state sits on one of the world's largest stockpile of illegal nuclear weapons. And the West KNOWS THIS! If Trump buy his bullshit, it is glaring proof that he is a traitor - as if we needed anymore proof.
In reply to The Zionists who are running… by Chupacabra-322
Birds of A Feather...Phuck Over Together...
In reply to Although I highly doubt it,… by J S Bach
And the Ayatollah Kumonme will be guaranteed a Qaddafi broom stick award.
In reply to Although I highly doubt it,… by J S Bach
@ J S, “Why can’t people see the evil and hypocrisy in that bastard state?” Perhaps this will help. Pass it along & “Illuminate” others. Going to submit it to the Tyler’s.
The Zionist Elephant In The Room
The political creed of Zionism has big ears and a long trunk and I think it’s time that was pointed out. It also stampedes through our lives at every level and that needs to be said, too.
It has created a pincer-movement on the human mind by hijacking staggering amounts of political, corporate, banking and media power on one side and by using the fear of being called ‘anti-Semitic’ if you dare to state the bloody obvious.
They have been able to do this by equating in public perception that Zionism = Jewish people. It does not. Zionism is a political creed introduced by the House of Rothschild to advance the goals of the Illuminati families that are largely controlled by the Rothschilds.
When people think of Zionism they think of Jewish people. When they think of Israel they think of Jewish people. That’s understandable given the propaganda, but it is seriously misleading and those instant connections need to be broken if we are going to understand what’s going on here.
Zionism means Rothschild just as Israel means Rothschild. When we see the extraordinary number of Zionists in key positions around the world we are looking not at ‘manipulating Jews’, but manipulating Zionists representing the interests and demands of the Rothschilds.
Significant numbers of Jewish people are not Zionists and oppose that appalling creed while many Zionists are not Jewish. These include the Christian Zionists and Obama’s vice-president, Joe Biden, who told Israeli television ‘I’m a Zionist’. If, as Biden rightly says, you don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist, how can it be a racial rather than a political movement? It can’t. It’s just made to appear like that to manipulate public perception because opposing Zionism then becomes opposing Jewish people as a whole and the ‘you’re a racist’ card can be played over and over.
Far from protecting and advancing the interests of the mass of Jewish people it has often been devastating for them and caused millions to be labelled unfairly by the actions of the Zionist elite. On the Jews Against Zionism website one feature highlights how Rothschild Zionism targeted Jews who had lived for generations in Palestine side-by-side with Arabs in peace and harmony:
‘The religious Jews who by virtue of their faith, clearly contradicted Zionist nationalism, and who had lived peacefully with their Arab neighbors for generations, became unwillingly identified with the Zionist cause and their struggle with the Arabs.
They requested the United Nations that Jerusalem be designated as a defacto international city. They appealed to the diplomatic corps assigned to Jerusalem — but to no avail. They were hence confronted with the choice of either becoming a part of the Zionist State, which diametrically opposed the interests of Jews as a religion, or abandoning the land of which their forefathers were the first Jewish settlers.
Let’s get this straight. Zionism doesn’t give a damn about Jewish people. To the Rothschilds and their Zionist gofers and thugs the Jewish people as a whole are merely cattle to be used and abused as necessary – just like the rest of the human population.
The networks of the House of Rothschild were behind Hitler and the rise of the Nazi Party in the Rothschild heartland of Germany where they had changed their name from Bauer in 18th century Frankfurt and launched the dynasty that was to control global finance.
After the war the Rothschilds used public sympathy for Jewish people targeted by the Nazis to press for a homeland in Palestine. This was the alleged reason for the founding of Zionism, but that is only part of it.
The campaign to impose a Rothschild fiefdom in Palestine goes back at least to the earlier part of the 19th century and probably long before. It was given a massive boost with the Balfour Declaration in 1917 when the British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour declared in a letter his government’s support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine.
This letter was sent by Balfour, an inner-circle member of an elite secret society called the Round Table, to Baron (Walter) Rothschild who funded the Round Table.
Today, Rothschild Illuminati fronts like the Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group, Royal Institute of International Affairs, and others, still answer to the Round Table which string-pulls and coordinates from the shadows. This is why Zionists in government are invariably connected with these Rothschild-controlled organisations.
The Rothschilds funded the early settlers from Europe to relocate in post-war Palestine and they also funded and armed the terrorist groups, like Irgun, which bombed and terrorised Israel into existence in 1948, a campaign which forced 800,000 Palestinians to leave the land of their birth.
Israel is simply the State of Rothschild and how appropriate that they paid for the construction of the Israeli parliament building, the Knesset, and the Israel Supreme Court. The name Rothschild means Red-shield and it originates with the red shield ‘Star of David’ symbol (not a Jewish symbol before the Rothschilds) which they displayed on their house in Frankfurt .
Political Zionism:
The social movement which creates and sustains the physical nation of Isreal. The driver for World Government through Isreal in the tradition of the Heretical Frankist Jews.
This definition is embodied by The Rothschild family.
Not all Jews are political Zionists. Not all political Zionists are Jews.
The political Zionist movement feeds off Jews in the sameway the the Nazi movement feed off the Germans.
Political Zionism is the greatest enemy of the Jews.
In reply to Although I highly doubt it,… by J S Bach
Remember this interview?
https://youtu.be/9RC1Mepk_Sw
In reply to @ J S, “Why can’t people see… by Chupacabra-322
@ looseal,
The Yinon Plan.
In reply to Remember this interview?… by looseal
88 Foreva!
In reply to The Zionists who are running… by Chupacabra-322
LBJ false flag. He warned Israel to not attack the Arabs.
In reply to With friends like Israel,… by Lost in translation
The same Israeli militarists who took down the World Trade Center with low radiation mini-nukes smuggled to Israel by American traitors on the NWO payroll.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/01/29/iaea-source-trump-fires-accuse…
In reply to With friends like Israel,… by Lost in translation
Yeah I heard and whadda bout that organ harvesting and using the blood of goyim babies for Kinishes?
In reply to The same Israeli militarists… by junction
How is your BS working out for you? Had some converts?....lol.
In reply to With friends like Israel,… by Lost in translation
At what point where you accept that you are wrong?
I'm guessing it is at some point (long) after you abandon this username for a new one. Too weak to accept your mistakes.
In reply to Shocker by DingleBarryObummer
For a guy that hates jews you sure fall for their BS very easily
In reply to At what point where you… by tmosley
I bet TMosley has day-dream fantasies about getting coffee for Mr. Trump. The thought of that makes me lol
In reply to For a guy that hates jews… by Juggernaut x2
Trump doesn't admit when he's wrong. He just moves on to the next bombardment of retarded distractions.
In reply to At what point where you… by tmosley
He hasn't really been wrong on anything though.
You are just too pathetic to admit it.
In reply to Too weak to accept your… by DingleBarryObummer
What a bunch of BS. Fuck you, Trump, for believing that lying bastard, Netanyahu.
In reply to Shocker by DingleBarryObummer
You think Trump got to where he is by trusting jews?
Are you retarded? (he asked, knowing the answer full well already)
In reply to What a bunch of BS, fuck you… by Juggernaut x2
He sure married his whole fucking inbred family off to them
In reply to You think Trump got to where… by tmosley
But you Goebbels Gobblers and your Bacha Bazi friends should get unfettered posting of your swill? I don't think so.
In reply to Shocker by DingleBarryObummer
I find your comment reasonable and factually based. It’s disturbing to see so many downvotes, it really gives them away.
In reply to Shocker by DingleBarryObummer
If I were an Iranian I would be talking to my spy co-workers along the lines of "Hey guys do we have reams of old, useless nuclear stuff that I can get transferred to a unprotected warehouse so Mossad can steal it and make fools of themselves?".
In reply to Shocker by DingleBarryObummer
Yeah, that one really might be...Mossad awarded the Key to the City; Tehran, courtesy of the Ayatollah Kumonme, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Sweet
In reply to If I were an Iranian I would… by TRM
Nety is leading Trump around by the nose.
Trump says we leave Syria and Israel does a chemical false flag.
Israel keeps attacking Syrian and Iranian forces in Syria hoping to draw return fire.
And now, mystery nuke documents come from a dilapidated warehouse? Written by whom?
Pathetic move orange clown aka Israel's bitch! All because we returned Iran's money we unlawfully confiscated! Fuck Israel and Fuck the US government!
The Israeli PM didn't claim the Iran had violated the terms of the agreement. What the wonderfully humiliating theft of 100,000 documents reflects is the Iran had hidden its nuclear program to the signatories to the agreement. Anyway, protests are growing in the Dog-Gawd Republic and its economy is teetering on the brink. As the currency nears collapse, regime change grows more probable.
Nobody has any sympathy for Israel any more except for a few million brain-dead Evangelicals so you can save your breath, Hymie
In reply to The Israeli PM didn't claim… by falconflight
Funny, Israel has never had so much influence in the world. Your fauxlestinins are losing bad. The so called crypto joo Saudi Monarchy publicly called for the fauxlestinins to sue for peace or shut up just this week. Winning!
In reply to Nobody has any sympathy for… by Juggernaut x2
Saudis neutralized, Egypt neutralized, Iran is about to get the golden broom stick award. Giddy, so much winning!
In reply to Nobody has any sympathy for… by Juggernaut x2
The Ayatollahs are feeling the same pressure as Trump to bring their troops home. They better get a good PR campaign in place especially after their recent setbacks.
The ordinary Iranian’s pretty pissed off about their deadend living standards.
They’re thinking much like your average American Joe who would like to see their country’s wealth (i.e. $150 billion) stay home for domestic purposes rather than funding foreign wars.
In reply to The Israeli PM didn't claim… by falconflight
" As the currency nears collapse, regime change grows more probable."
Well, I certainly look forward to that. You think regime change in Iraq worked out well? Or Syria? Or Lybia? You aint seen nothing yet.
I certainly hope you get to participate -actively.
In reply to The Israeli PM didn't claim… by falconflight
according to Israel, Iran has been 6 months away from building a nuke...for the last 35 years.
This is getting old.
After the devastation in Iraq, Libya, and Syria...we need more peace not more war in the middle east.
@ HyeM,
You mean Iran still doesn’t have the Nuke yet even after Nutty Yahoo held up the Wiley Coyote bomb image a few years ago?
In reply to according to Israel, Iran… by HyeM
The Israelis do constantly over estimate the intelligence of the Dog-Gawd Repubic. If intent was ability, Israel's peasant army would have never defeated 7 Arab armies in 1947.
In reply to according to Israel, Iran… by HyeM
I did a google map search and found in some middle eastern secluded desert not only Irans nukes, but also Iraq WMD's, Elvis Presley, Hitler, and Jim Morrison..There was also a plot for future keith richards...
p.s. O.T. but from a few clips that came my way, alex jones is now saying CHINA runs hollywood? Does that make any sense to anyone?
in closing: on a study search, it is somewhat strange that the book of revelations talks of territories, seems now Russia and Iran, went to war with israel...not sure, just saying.
I heard that an inordinate percentage of certain people are suffering from Dunning-Kruger Syndrome...and that is the least bad condition of which they suffer.
In reply to I did a google map search… by stefan-coast
Alex Jones is fake alternative news. Look over here, look over there, don't look at Israel. He does a great job at it, too.
In reply to I did a google map search… by stefan-coast
AJ is nothing more than a Zionist Controlled Opposition.
What I posted above has been Censored over & over again at InfoWars.
In reply to Alex Jones is fake… by DingleBarryObummer
The current dispute is about 80 miles north of the Valley of Armageddon. Add that to your strange list.
In reply to I did a google map search… by stefan-coast