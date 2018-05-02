Trump Formally Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

A group of 18 GOP lawmakers led by Rep. Luke Messer of Indiana, have signed a letter formally nominating President Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.
The letter is addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and states that President Trump has worked "tirelessly to apply maximum pressure to North Korea to end its illicit weapons programs and bring peace to the region."
“His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history,” the letter says. “The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.”
Other signatories include Reps Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Diane Black, R-Tenn., and Steve King, R-Iowa.
“Although North Korea has evaded demands from the international community to cease its aggression for decades, President Trump’s peace through strength policies are working and bringing peace to the Korean peninsula,” the letter reads. “We can think of no one more deserving of the Committee’s recognition in 2019 than President Trump for his tireless work to bring peace to our world.”
“The only reason the North Korean dictator is coming to the table is because President Trump has stared him down and shown him that we have a leader in America who means business and who has changed the dynamic in major ways,” Rep. Messer told Fox News. “That’s why I think he has to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.”
The letter follows a Monday proclamation by South Korean leader, Moon Jae-in, who said that Trump deserves the prize just a few short hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un crossed south of the border and pledged to end hostilities between the two countries - including a "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula.
“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace.”
Moon’s Nobel Prize comment came in response to a congratulatory message from Lee Hee-ho, the widow of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, in which she said Moon deserved to win the prize in recognition of his efforts, the Blue House official said.
Moon responded by saying Trump should get it.
Moon's made similar comments in January, saying that Trump "deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks. It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure."
As a reminder, in December of 2009 - less than one year after taking office, President Obama - to many people's surprise - won the Nobel Peace Prize for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples".
In 2015, Geir Lundestad - ex-secretary of the Nobel committee from 1990 to 2015, told the AP news agency that awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Barack Obama in 2009 failed to achieve what the committee hoped it would, its ex-secretary has said.
Mr Lundestad, writing in his memoir, Secretary of Peace, said even Mr Obama himself had been surprised.
"No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama," Mr Lundestad writes.
"Even many of Obama's supporters believed that the prize was a mistake," he says. "In that sense the committee didn't achieve what it had hoped for".
Awarding Trump the Nobel Peace Price would likely be controversial to peace activists, whose firely language sent shockwaves throughout the international community in 2017. That said, Rep. Messer says Trump's approach has been solid.
"The peace through strength approach to national security is delivering results, not just in North Korea,” Messer said. “ISIS is on the run and I think the world is waking up to the fact that there's a new sheriff in town and the world’s most important leader today is Donald Trump.”
Comments
Snowflakes' heads exploding...
I'd say he's done more towards earning one than his predecessor did, BUT:
As long as US Foreign Policy is simply: "Do whatever ISRA-HELL wants", the US cannot truthfully claim to be about PEACE.
Wherever "shit happens", one can usually find Jews meddling.
As always, I invite ANYONE to prove me wrong.
In reply to Snowflakes heads exploding... by Drater
King Nothing
Trump is shabbos goy, get over it. And eat your broccoli, too.
In reply to B by Croesus
Trump gets my vote, so long as he keeps us OUT of Syria and Iran.
In reply to King Nothing by DingleBarryObummer
That Nobel price is dirty since Obanja.
I am wondering why no one gives his back? All the same tribe?
In reply to Trump gets my vote, so long… by GlassHouse101
Seems just being president gets you the 'award'...
In reply to That Nobel price is dirty… by researchfix
Obongos came with a bucket of KFC and a prayer mat
In reply to Seems just being president… by eforce
This is the guy that bombed Syria before the investigation?
In reply to That Nobel price is dirty… by researchfix
So sending missiles into somewhere cause your daughter cried over some pictures doesn't apply?
Having a CIA black site operator come into your admin?
Pulling in Bolton back out of hell to cause more havoc?
I could go on and on. Of course mos will refute with some 5D chess thing and a just wait and see attitude.
Jesus, we have fallen pretty far.
Of course, Saudi Arabia is on some human rights council so anythings possible.
Giant Meteor in 2020!
I cannot even stomach coming here much anymore.
Ugh.
pods
In reply to Trump gets my vote, so long… by GlassHouse101
Oh shit..a million snowtwats pussies just exploded
In reply to King Nothing by DingleBarryObummer
I am eating my broccoli since you mention it, in soup form. Yum
In reply to King Nothing by DingleBarryObummer
Oh my my, I can see the howls of horror from the Libtard masses now. Will there be enough room in the insane asylums if he actually gets one?
In reply to B by Croesus
They should rescind Obama's and give it to Trump.
It's early in the process though, in Korea--a little too early.
In reply to Snowflakes heads exploding... by Drater
Why not?
My big toe was also formally nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Congratulations to both of them!
Hopefully this ignorant-assed Hoosier will lose his Senate primary bid next week
Trump already got the piece prize of Melania
There is a lot of credibility in that award. Right Obama?
"The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and..."
"Decimated" means reduced by one tenth. Does Congress know that the sanctions reduced the NK economy by that much?
Must be a joke.
$100.00 says the Nobel committee will instead award to some obscure Goat Herder from Swaziland for brokering tribal peace. NO WAY these people award to Trump. He should get it, but mark my words...NO WAY!
They'd rather give it to Kim -- compromise might be to give it to Kim, Moon & Trump together.
In reply to $100.00 says the Nobel… by you_are_cleared_hot
Media and Democrats heads exploding. I still can't figure what Obama got one for???
That's weird Obama had to destroy a few middle eastern countries to get the Nobel.
Long odds since Teddy Roosevelt was the last quasi-GOP prez to get the NPP.
BIZARRE.
Don't forget he was mulling pulling out all troops from South Korea but James Mattis didn't let him.
I would support NPP for Trump especially after the sealed indictments get processed. Depending where the world is in December 2018, maybe Putin, Trump and Xi.
That Nobel to Barry really gets my ire up because it was a RACIST PC NWO MARXIST HOMO FEMINAZI fraudulent award to a person who had DONE NOTHING (and turned out doing nothing) positive for Humanity