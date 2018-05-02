Trump's Lead Lawyer Lacks Security Clearance Necessary To Do Job

Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner's inability to obtain a security clearance hamstrung his ability to carry out his duties in the West Wing. And now, a key member of Trump's legal team might be facing a similar problem.
As Bloomberg reports, Jay Sekulow, the leader of Trump's legal team, lacks the security clearances necessary to discuss sensitive issues related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe.
Former Trump lead attorney John Dowd had been the only member of the president's team with a clearance, but since his departure in March, Sekulow, has been waiting for his clearance to - well - clear.
And while Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer who is working with Trump's personal attorneys, does have a security clearance - his duty is technically to represent the White House, not Trump personally, per Bloomberg.
Of course, it's unclear how not having a clearance has impacted Sekulow's ability to do his job so far...
Sekulow has continued talking with Mueller’s team since Dowd’s departure. Trump’s newest lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, joined in a session last week. The lawyers have been trying to negotiate ways to narrow the scope of a possible interview, which Mueller requested at the end of last year.
Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer handling requests from Mueller, has a security clearance. But Cobb’s role is to represent the office of the presidency, not Trump personally, and he hasn’t been directly involved in discussions with Mueller about an interview.
Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, whether anyone close to Trump colluded in it and whether Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey.
Trump’s legal team is well-aware Mueller could issue a subpoena, a possibility they have calculated in their strategy on negotiating an interview, according to people familiar with the team’s thinking. They have discussed a possible defense against a subpoena, including citing a 1990s ruling involving President Bill Clinton that set a standard for when a president can invoke executive privilege.
...But it could become an issue if Trump agrees to an interview.
If Trump agrees to an interview, the topics that could require security clearance for the president’s lawyers include a meeting he had with Russian officials the day after the president fired FBI Director James Comey. That was on a list of more than 40 potential questions that Trump’s legal team compiled based on their discussions with Mueller.
If Sekulow's clearance is refused, it would unleash another round of turmoil for the Trump legal team, which has struggled to recruit big-name litigators because of conflicts of interest or worries about negative publicity.
Without a security clearance, Sekulow would most likely be forced to give up his position as lead attorney.
Today's report about Sekulow's clearance followed another legal team scoop published last night reporting that Mueller had threatened to subpoena the president, a decision that could provoke a constitutional crisis.
But at least this time around, Trump already has Rudy Giuliani, who insists his role on the team is "very limited" despite appearing to take the lead on negotiations with Mueller, waiting in the wings. And while the story says nothing about Giuliani or the process of his clearance application, we imagine that, as a former US attorney and Mayor of New York City, Giuliani wouldn't have much of a problem obtaining one.
Meanwhile, President Trump continued his campaign to discredit Mueller on Wednesday, tweeting a quote from attorney Joe Digenova, who turned down an offer to join Trump's legal team because of a conflict, saying that the questions purportedly put forth by Mueller would be an intrusion into the president's Article 2 powers.
“The questions are an intrusion into the President’s Article 2 powers under the Constitution to fire any Executive Branch Employee...what the President was thinking is an outrageous.....as to the President’s unfettered power to fire anyone...” Joe Digenova, former US Attorney— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2018
Golden Mop-Headed Fudd
A way-out tale of a far-out president.
A disordered Trumpocentric mind.
Trumpism: government by grudges.
He's locked in a prison of his own devise.
The polestar of presidential stupidity.
I wouldn't mess with Jay. This is turning into an all out deep state war, imagine that the intelligence community not giving their enemy ammunition to fight them with.
They shouted again, “Crucify him!”
“Why?” Pilate demanded. “What crime has he committed?”
But the mob roared even louder, “CRUCIFY HIM!”
Jay is a ZIONIST Jew pretending to be a Christian whose job is shilling for Israhell. So no wonder he's got problem with his security clearance.
Looks like Trump only surrounds himself with them. So no wonder US Security Agencies are giving him a hard time as well. He's an Israhell-firster, totally COMPROMISED and blackmailable by the Zionists.
That's why when Israhell says "bomb the Arabs", Trump jumps and asks, "How often, master?"
Agree. Jay is like many "preachers" out there. On Israhell's payroll.
My information and experience is a bit different. Jay has defended the Christian faith in the courtroom for years, pro bono, through his ACLJ organization. I would say when I heard him on Christian radio he sounded too much like a used car salesman, but the man got results. My main issue with him would be the "Jews" are Christians bosom buddies.
The lack of a security clearance has come as a great shock!! /s
This has been known for a long time. Either we are getting bs'd again - or they are using this media coverage to speed up him getting his clearance.
He looks good to me. Put him on double top secret probation and move on.
I have listened to this guy on several occasions. He either has weak reasoning skills or he is just another salesman parroting the propaganda that matters most. Puts me in mind of that line, "Is he really that stupid or is he just lying?"
He is playing a role. The role of liaison between the Jew and Christian world. He pumps Israel's agenda from the "Christian" perspective so both sides love him. Trump fits that dumb-ed down Christian crowd that thinks because they heard it on the 700 Club or TBN it MUST be gospel.
--
Zionist JEWS are behind the WAR ON CHRISTIANITY.
But once in a while, they throw crumbs at Christians, like Jay Sekulow defending them in court, in order to keep SYMPATHY going for Israhell.
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018
The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.
Would precisely achieve that objective & more by recentrailizing the “Intelligence” Agencies. By Elimination of rouge Criminal Agencies such as the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at & in the CIA.
So what Criminals at large Obama, Clapper & Lynch have done 17 days prior to former CEO Criminal Obama leaving office was to Decentralize & weaken the NSA. As a result, Raw Intel gathering was then regulated to the other 16 Intel Agencies.
Thus, taking Centuries Old Intelligence based on a vey stringent Centralized British Model, De Centralized it, filling the remaining 16 Intel Agenices with potential Spies and a Shadow Deep State Mirror Government.
And, If Obama, Lynch & Clapper all agreed 17 days out to change the surveillance structure of the NSA. What date exectly did the changes occur in relation to the first FISA request for the Trump Wire Taps? (We now know that the Criminal FISA requests occurred in October 2016.)
Elimination of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Deep State & CIA.
As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.
The untold story: Democrats and Republicans keep undermining Trumps appointments and their needed clearances. Thats with out the media sabatage of individuals that have 2 or more terms of approval from these bitches. Its all about stoping Trump...
No dog in the race as I did not vote by choice. The shit they hide to look good is pathetic!
revolla, go fuck your self, come back when you can add actual context to an article.
@ Moz,
Mike Cernovich reported months back critical appointments where being blocked
"Paid mob" mostly. With a smidgen of the usual low IQ, unemployed pussyhat brigade, to be more specific.
You can't compare Jesus Christ to Donald Trump. Jesus was without sin. The perfect sacrifice without blemish. The Lord of Glory come to earth to save those who would believe in Him. Donald Trump is an unrepentant sinner, and probably Jewish, as well. I voted for him, but would never hold him up as an example of an obedient Christian.
And all the people ( the Jews) answered and said, "Let His blood be on us and on our children!"
Then he ( Pilate ) released Barabbas for them; but Jesus he scourged and delivered over to be crucified.
Matthew 27:25-26
... and yet Cankles Clinton, Wasserman, Aswan brothers, etc all had top secutiry clearance.
LOL!
Had or still have? Same question for lyin' Jim Comey, Clapper, and Brennan, Hussein, etc.
Look no further than the Absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness you see & have before you for the answer to today’s current events.
Strzok and Page, the texting love birds at the FBI still have clearance. Amazing they even have jobs!
And Guess who has the authority to give him Security Clearance?, the same dikheds he is fighting.
If I were Trump I would FIRE Rosenstein now if he refused to fire Mueller.Also,whoever takes his guilty assed place if they wouldn't fire them also.(HE's NECK deep in this and should have recused himself DAY ONE.)
It's his prerogative, it would cause a shit storm, but HE stays in one everyday anyhow,(due to the scope of the proposed questions, NONE have anything to do with Russia which was to be the PRIMARY FOCUS.Trumps correct it's just a trap for a perjury charge.
NO WAY Trump sits in front of this sold out son of a bitch.Sixteen months and ZERO evidence, enough is enough.
Duel Zionist Israeli Citizens are the only ones to give authority.
Until I see the Clintons rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law......................... Until then, to me.
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Amen. I would add to the list secure borders and limited immigration.
This article ignores the elephant in the living room, which is, exactly what agency determines security clearance? Is it the CIA, the FBI, the DoW (War Department - its real name), NSA, the 4th dimensional alien AI housed near zero Kelvin in the D-Wave computers, or some other? It would seem to me that Trump as POTUS under what used to be the constitution could give any human, or dog or lab rat for that matter, security clearance by executive order. There is no question that he can declassify anything. If questioned by the shitstream media, he could Twat that he granted Sekulow security clearance under the condition that he would not set up a server in his bathroom, a condition not set by O'bomba.
TUTOR TURTLE ROCKS!!!!
Indeed. There is so much crap coming out on Mueller I bet he gets subpoenaed or indicted. Easy way to make that hit man disappear.
Dan Bongino's free podcast has so much dirt on the insiders (some of the details from inside law enforcement circles) that when the indictments start, the media and the Deep State are going to be stunned. They have names and dates and Progressive media quotes that expose the whole sordid affair. Start about ten days ago and listen in sequence...
https://www.bongino.com/podcast/
"HEY MR. WIZARD! I WANNA GO HOME NOW!!!"
The only way for Trump to win this is to do a night of the long knives. But he won't.
This just goes to show that DC exists for themselves and will not accept an outsider like Trump or anyone else messing with the way the do things.
Personally, I think the Union should leave DC.
Haha! Keep up the good work Deep, I love seeing all the fake-ass conservatives heads on here exploding!!
So Deep and Snake are best buddies, huh?
Say Deep Snake 5 times fast
!!Shill Detected!! Deep Snorkler snorkeling up the ass of the Deep State. Still making $15 bucks an hour there clowny?
Hey Pole Smoker, your nigger messiah had an uncleared fucktwat named Brokeback Ben Rhodes accessing classified in the Iran Deal, amongst other deals so go back to sucking cock. Word on the street is that you excel at that.
In reply to Golden Mop-Headed Fudd by Deep Snorkeler
LOL "...his own devise"
Deep Butt Snorkeler
Ha Ha Ha...he said "Butt!"...ROTFLMFAS
Ahh.... the rancid rot of Hillary's day-old Depends inhabitant.
and Cankles still has hers...unbelievable
Are you not entertained...?
Meanwhile, back at HRC-Pods headquarters, another round of raucous laughter ensues...
'We got this...'
'We STILL got this...'
Where is my security clearance? As a citizen, I have as much right to a top security clearance and any of the fuckwits in Washington.
Even the Traitors in the FBI have security clearance still.
WTF?
It's OUR country. Not theirs.
A government with secrets that they cannot trust the people with is not a government but a Kingdom.
How many dual citizens, with dual loyalties, have Top Secret clearances?
I am sure Mr. Trump never did anything wrong. Even so, it is only his INTENT that would matter.
We all know that is the proper test.
There is no EVIDENCE HE HAS, or DID.
Enough is enough.
"We all know that is the proper test. "
False. Judging by the comments here you appear out-of-touch or just shilling. The only thing that is obvious is that the "investigation" (e.g. Witchhunt) is outrageously stacked on one-side.
Consider this, Rod Rosenstein recommended Trump fire Comey and then Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to investigate Trump for firing Comey? Herrdoctor, your shillin' ain't what it used to be homey.
Be glad you didn't "pass the screen test" Jay!...
Be careful what you wish for with the gifts of that badge "that will keep giving"!!!
Cons
Be sympathetic to "Bi Bi"'s abnormality...
He's the unlucky recipient of a Nikki Haley brain tissue graft!
A million ways to Sunday.
No security clearance. Are they worried he might set up an insecure server in his closet and funnel classified information to it? Are they worried he might copy all his classified E-mail to a pedophile's laptop? Are they worried he might give away US military secrets in exchange for campaign contributions?
If he would just murder a child like they do he can get his clearance.
If any here are old enough to remember, you would marvel at the similarities between what took place nearly on a daily basis during the period 1992 - 2000, and what we are witnessing today. Only difference being, whereas there was no chance in bloody Hell they were ever going to nail Billy Jeff & Co., there is a very real chance that President Trump could wind up twisting in the wind. The well-laid plans of the Klinton Krime Kabal are working to perfection.
Interesting way to sabotage the defense.
Don't give security clearances to the attorney of choice. This also adds $25,000 or more to the bill as the attorney jumps thru all the hoops. I don't believe our sixth amendment rights end just because the government wants to withhold evidence. I bet this would be a clear win for the defenddefendantnt at the supreme court.